Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 24.

* * *

TOP 10, Record, Prev.

1. Millard South, 7-0, 1

2. Fremont, 8-1, 3

3. Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 7

4. Lincoln East, 6-0, 4

5. Crete, 6-0, 5

6. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 2

7. Omaha Westside, 7-2, 8

8. Grand Island NW, 5-1, 9

9. Lincoln Christian, 7-0, 10

10. Lincoln High, 4-2, NR

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 7-0, 1

2. Fremont, 8-1, 3

3. Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, 6

4. Lincoln East, 6-0, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 2

6. Omaha Westside, 7-2, 7

7. Lincoln High, 4-2, 9

8. Millard North, 4-2, 5

9. Omaha Burke, 4-2, NR

10. Lincoln Northeast, 4-2, 10

CLASS B

1. Crete, 6-0, 1

2. Grand Island NW, 5-1, 2

3. York, 6-0, 5

4. Omaha Gross, 5-1, NR

5. Platteview, 5-1, 8

6. Bennington, 5-1, 9

7. Beatrice, 4-1, NR

8. Omaha Mercy, 4-2, NR

9. Blair, 5-2, NR

10. Scottsbluff, 5-3, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Lincoln Christian, 7-0, 1

2. North Bend, 6-0, 2

3. Chadron, 8-0, 9

4. Ogallala, 7-0, NR

5. Kearney Catholic, 5-0, NR

6. Gothenburg, 6-0, NR

7. Syracuse, 6-0, NR

8. St. Paul, 6-1, 8

9. Broken Bow, 5-1, 4

10. Battle Creek, 5-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-0, 1

2. Superior, 6-0, 3

3. Oakland-Craig, 8-0, 9

4. Fillmore Central, 6-1, 4

5. West Point GACC, 6-1, NR

6. Crofton, 6-1, 2

7. BRLD, 7-0, 6

8. Ponca, 7-0, 7

9. Centennial, 5-1, 8

10. Summerland, 6-1, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Pleasanton, 7-0, 1

2. CWC, 5-0, 2

3. Weeping Water, 7-0, 3

4. Humphrey/LHF, 7-0, 6

5. Fremont Bergan, 5-2, 4

6. Johnson-Brock, 5-0, NR

7. Diller-Odell, 5-1, 5

8. Dundy County-Stratton, 7-0, 7

9. South Platte, 6-0, NR

10. North Platte St. Pat’s, 4-3, 9

CLASS D-2

1. Mullen, 7-0, 6

2. Lawrence-Nelson, 5-0, 5

3. Wynot, 6-1, 1

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 4-1, 3

5. Bertrand, 4-1, NR

6. BDS, 4-2, 2

7. Falls City SH, 6-1, 4

8. Silver Lake, 5-0, 8

9. Sterling, 4-2, 7

10. Exeter-Milligan, 7-1, 10

