Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

Crete's Morgan Maly averaged 20 points and nine rebounds last season. 

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska high school girls basketball starts Thursday. Here are some players to watch heading into the season.

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North: The 5-9 senior and California Baptist signee averaged 13 points and five rebounds last season for the Class A champion Mustangs.

Olivia Boudreau, Papillion-La Vista: The 5-9 guard averaged 15 points last year and set a Class A record for 3-pointers with 80.

Charlotte Bovaird, Lincoln East: The 5-10 forward averaged 14 points for the Spartans.

Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest: The 5-6 guard and Nebraska walk-on averaged 16.4 points for the Class B champion Vikings.

Ale’jah Douglas, Omaha Northwest: The senior point guard averaged 20.6 points before suffering a late-season injury.

Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High: The 6-3 Miami signee averaged 11 points and nine rebounds last season.

Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke: The 6-foot junior holds offers from Western Kentucky, UC Riverside, UMKC and Xavier.

Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian: The 5-8 junior averaged 13.3 points last season for the Crusaders.

Olivia Hollenbeck, Lincoln Christian: The Fort Hays (Kansas) State commit averaged 16 points and 7.6 rebounds last season for the Class C-1 Crusaders.

Jayme Horan, Millard South: The 6-foot Creighton signee averaged 22.6 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

Maddie Krull, Millard South: The 5-11 point guard, signed by South Dakota, averaged 15.6 points last year and also had 122 assists and 85 steals.

Morgan Maly, Crete: The Creighton signee averaged 20 points and nine rebounds last season for the Class B runner-up Cardinals.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: The 6-3 South Dakota State commit averaged 14 points and nine rebounds last year.

Taylor McCabe, Fremont: She averaged 18 points as a freshman last season and set a school record for 3-pointers with 72.

Maddy Meehan, Elkhorn: The 5-10 senior averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds last year for the Antlers.

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: The 6-3 Nebraska volleyball signee averaged 20 points and 17 rebounds for the Class C-2 Wildcats.

McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast: The Seton Hall signee averaged almost 17 points last season for the Rockets.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: The 5-9 junior guard and Nebraska commit averaged almost 20 points per game last year for the Class D-2 Flyers.

