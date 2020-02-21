Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball district schedules.

* * *

Class B district finals

Saturday

B-1, at Crete

No. 16 seed Waverly (5-16) vs. No. 1 Crete (23-1), 1 p.m.

B-2, at Beatrice

No. 15 Holdrege (10-14) vs. No. 2 Beatrice (19-3), 3 p.m.

B-3, at Bennington

No. 14 Omaha Skutt (6-18) vs. No. 3 Bennington (20-2), 2 p.m.

B-4, at Grand Island Northwest

No. 13 Omaha Mercy (13-10) vs. No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (20-5), 4 p.m.

B-5, at Sidney

No. 12 Blair (14-9) vs. No. 5 Sidney (18-6), 2 p.m. (MT)

B-6, at Scottsbluff

No. 11 Omaha Gross (14-10) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (15-10), 1 p.m. (MT)

B-7, at York

No. 10 Norris (12-9) vs. No. 7 York (17-8), 4 p.m.

B-8, at Platteview

No. 9 Hastings (13-8) vs. No. 8 Platteview (15-8), 1 p.m.

Class C-1 district finals

All games Friday, Feb. 28

C1-1 (site, time TBA)

No. 1 Lincoln Christian (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 16 Louisville

C1-2, at North Platte

No. 2 Chadron vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli, 6 p.m.

C1-3 (site, time TBA)

No. 3 North Bend vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic

C1-4, at Kearney Catholic

No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 13 Adams Central, 7 p.m.

C1-5 (site, time TBA)

No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 12 Syracuse

C1-6 (site, time TBA)

No. 6 Ogallala vs. No. 11 Malcolm

C1-7 (site, time TBA)

No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 West Point-Beemer

C1-8 (site, time TBA)

No. 8 Chase County vs. Wahoo

Class C-2 district finals

All games Friday, Feb. 28

C2-1 (site, time TBA)

No. 1 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 16 Wood River

C2-2 (site, time TBA)

No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 15 Freeman

C2-3 (site, time TBA)

No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 14 Centennial

C2-4 (site, time TBA)

No. 4 West Point GACC vs. No. 13 Clarkson/Leigh

C2-5 (site, time TBA)

No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 12 Nebraska City Lourdes

C2-6 (site, time TBA)

No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 11 Bridgeport

C2-7 (site, time TBA)

No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 North Central

C2-8 (site, time TBA)

No. 8 BRLD vs. No. 9 South Loup

Class D-1 district finals

All games Friday, Feb. 28

D1-1 (site, time TBA)

No. 1 Weeping Water vs. No. 16 Twin River

D1-2, at Broken Bow

No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Alma, 7 p.m.

D1-3 (site, time TBA)

No. 3 Pleasanton vs. No. 14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

D1-4 (site, time TBA)

No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 13 Hartington Cedar Catholic

D1-5 (site, time TBA)

No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 12 Diller-Odell

D1-6 (site, time TBA)

No 6 Fremont Bergan vs. No. 11 South Platte

D1-7, at Grand Island Northwest

No. 7 Pender vs. No. 10 Cambridge, 6 p.m.

D1-8, at Southwest High School

No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's vs. No. 9 Dundy County-Stratton, 7 p.m.

Class D-2 district finals

All games Friday, Feb. 28

D2-1 (site, time TBA)

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Wauneta-Palisade

D2-2 (site, time TBA)

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 15 Bloomfield

D2-3, at Ogallala

No 3 Mullen vs. No. 14 Leyton, 6 p.m. (MT)

D2-4 (site, time TBA)

No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 13 Crawford

D2-5 (site, time TBA)

No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson vs. No. 12 Dorchester

D2-6 (site, time TBA)

No. 6 BDS vs. No. 11 Stuart

D2-7 (site, time TBA)

No. 7 Sterling vs. No. 10 Anselmo-Merna

D2-8 (site, time TBA)

No. 8 Loomis vs. No. 9 Silver Lake

