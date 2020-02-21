Check out the Nebraska high school girls basketball district schedules.
Class B district finals
No. 16 seed Waverly (5-16) vs. No. 1 Crete (23-1), 1 p.m.
No. 15 Holdrege (10-14) vs. No. 2 Beatrice (19-3), 3 p.m.
No. 14 Omaha Skutt (6-18) vs. No. 3 Bennington (20-2), 2 p.m.
B-4, at Grand Island Northwest
No. 13 Omaha Mercy (13-10) vs. No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (20-5), 4 p.m.
No. 12 Blair (14-9) vs. No. 5 Sidney (18-6), 2 p.m. (MT)
No. 11 Omaha Gross (14-10) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (15-10), 1 p.m. (MT)
No. 10 Norris (12-9) vs. No. 7 York (17-8), 4 p.m.
No. 9 Hastings (13-8) vs. No. 8 Platteview (15-8), 1 p.m.
Class C-1 district finals
All games Friday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Lincoln Christian (No. 1 seed) vs. No. 16 Louisville
No. 2 Chadron vs. No. 15 Omaha Roncalli, 6 p.m.
No. 3 North Bend vs. No. 14 Norfolk Catholic
C1-4, at Kearney Catholic
No. 4 Broken Bow vs. No. 13 Adams Central, 7 p.m.
No. 5 St. Paul vs. No. 12 Syracuse
No. 6 Ogallala vs. No. 11 Malcolm
No. 7 Milford vs. No. 10 West Point-Beemer
No. 8 Chase County vs. Wahoo
Class C-2 district finals
All games Friday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Oakland-Craig vs. No. 16 Wood River
No. 2 Crofton vs. No. 15 Freeman
No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 14 Centennial
No. 4 West Point GACC vs. No. 13 Clarkson/Leigh
No. 5 Ponca vs. No. 12 Nebraska City Lourdes
No. 6 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. No. 11 Bridgeport
No. 7 Superior vs. No. 10 North Central
No. 8 BRLD vs. No. 9 South Loup
Class D-1 district finals
All games Friday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Weeping Water vs. No. 16 Twin River
No. 2 CWC vs. No. 15 Alma, 7 p.m.
No. 3 Pleasanton vs. No. 14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. No. 13 Hartington Cedar Catholic
No. 5 Maywood-Hayes Center vs. No. 12 Diller-Odell
No 6 Fremont Bergan vs. No. 11 South Platte
D1-7, at Grand Island Northwest
No. 7 Pender vs. No. 10 Cambridge, 6 p.m.
D1-8, at Southwest High School
No. 8 North Platte St. Pat's vs. No. 9 Dundy County-Stratton, 7 p.m.
Class D-2 district finals
All games Friday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart vs. No. 16 Wauneta-Palisade
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 15 Bloomfield
No 3 Mullen vs. No. 14 Leyton, 6 p.m. (MT)
No. 4 Wynot vs. No. 13 Crawford
No. 5 Lawrence-Nelson vs. No. 12 Dorchester
No. 6 BDS vs. No. 11 Stuart
No. 7 Sterling vs. No. 10 Anselmo-Merna
No. 8 Loomis vs. No. 9 Silver Lake
