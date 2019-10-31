Nebraska high school football first round playoff capsules, compiled by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil. All games are Friday, Nov. 1.

* * *

CLASS A

Lincoln Pius X (4-5) at No. 1 Millard West (9-0), 8 p.m. at Buell Stadium: Pius won four of its last six, but without beating a playoff team. Millard West has won its past seven first-round games. Radio: KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

No. 9 Elkhorn South (6-3) at No. 8 Kearney (7-2), 7: First football game between the schools. Who will make more big plays, Miko Maessner of Kearney or Eli Hustad for the Storm? Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Lincoln East (5-4) at No. 1 Bellevue West (9-0), 7: The past three first-round wins by West have not been notable performances. This season it’s allowing 3.9 points a game. Radio: KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

Millard North (4-5) at No. 4 Omaha Burke (8-1), 7: Defending champion Burke beat the Mustangs 28-14 two weeks ago, but was tied at halftime. MN is 4-1 after a 0-4 start, but lacks a win over a playoff team.

Omaha North (4-5) at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast (8-1), 7 at Seacrest Field: Southeast took a 24-7 win over the Vikings in midseason. Expect another low-scoring game. Radio: KNTK (93.7, Lincoln), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)

No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-3) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (7-2), 7: Westside QB Cole Payton broke open the game against the Junior Jays the last time with five touchdowns for a 49-21 win.

Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) at No. 2 Millard South (8-1), 4: Papio South beat its five non-playoff opponents to get to the playoffs after a year’s absence. Millard South observers believe the Patriots’ best game in a long time was last week’s 41-26 triumph at Westside. Radio: KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Lincoln Southwest (5-4) at No. 6 Grand Island (8-1), 7: Two weeks ago, the Islanders beat Southwest 34-13 in Lincoln. Running back-linebacker Caleb Francl committed this week to South Dakota State. TV: NCN South. Radio: KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

CLASS B

Alliance (3-6) at No. 2 Scottsbluff (9-0), 7 p.m.: Since the Bearcats beat Alliance 51-10 two weeks ago, they may be able to give injured QB Sabastian Harsh another week of rest. Radio: KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare)

No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-2) at No. 8 Norris (6-3), 7: Mount Michael last won a Class B playoff game in 1991. Norris is coming off a shutout loss at Omaha Skutt.

Lexington (4-5) at No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (8-1), 7: Lexington has four wins for the first time since 2013, but Northwest has eight for the first time since 1987. Radio: KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad), KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island)

Plattsmouth (4-5) at No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (7-2), 7: Roncalli is on a six-game winning streak that includes tight games against Bennington and Mount Michael.

Blair (3-6) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (9-0), 7: Skutt beat the Bears 35-13 on Sept. 13, and its winning streak is now 22 games. Radio: KOBM (97.3, Blair)

Seward (5-4) at No. 6 Bennington (6-3), 7: Bennington beat the Bluejays 35-26 on Sept. 20. Seward’s season rushing leader, Gabe Knisley, was out with an injury that game.

Omaha Gross (3-6) at No. 3 Waverly (8-1), 7: Waverly beat the Cougars 43-21 on Oct. 4 while posting its best regular-season record since 2008.

McCook (5-4) at No. 7 Hastings (7-2), 7: Hastings opened its turnaround season by beating McCook 30-7. Bison QB Cam Berry missed the second half of last week’s 21-14 loss to Scottsbluff with a knee injury. Radio: KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook), KHAS (1230, Hastings)

CLASS C-1

Valentine (5-4) at No. 3 Adams Central (9-0), 6: The host Patriots get noticed for their duo of QB Evan Johnson and RB Gabe Conant, but their defense has four shutouts. Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine), KICS (1550, Hastings)

No. 6 Aurora (6-3) at Ogallala (7-2), 6 MT: The defending champion Huskies hit the road for their first game against Ogallala since 2007. Clayton Murphy has thrown for 2,040 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Indians. Radio: KRGY (97.3, Aurora), KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Chase County (5-4) at No. 2 Pierce (9-0), 4: These teams have a dusty playoff history — they split semifinal games in 1998 and 1999 when each lost their final to Norfolk Catholic. Pierce is averaging a C-1 best 465 yards a game. TV: NDN North. Radio: KADL (102.9, Imperial), KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

No. 9 Ord (6-3) at No. 7 Gothenburg (8-1), 7: Replay of last week’s 17-14 overtime win by Gothenburg, when Mark Ackerman’s field goal after a goal-line stand on defense lifted the Swedes. Radio: KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KRVN (880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington)

Boys Town (6-3) at No. 1 Wahoo (9-0), 7: Teams are meeting for the first time in the playoffs. Both teams are district champions.

Wahoo Neumann (6-3) at No. 5 Columbus Scotus (7-2), 7: Scotus won 34-33 at Neumann on Oct. 4 by turning back the Cavs’ 2-point try. In question is the availability of injured Scotus QB Tyler Palmer. Radio: KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Cozad (5-4) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7: Cozad’s past two playoff appearances, in 2013 and 2014, ended with losses to the Jays. The Haymakers got into the playoffs largely by beating Class B Lexington (34-14) and getting two bonus points for the game. Radio: KRVN (93.1, Lexington)

No. 10 Wayne (7-2) at No. 8 Kearney Catholic (7-2), 5: Wayne’s losses are shutouts by Wahoo and Pierce. It’s seeking only its third win in 12 playoff appearances. Both teams missed the playoffs last year. Radio: KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne), KXPN (1460, Kearney)

CLASS C-2

Yutan (5-4) at No. 3 Sutton (8-1), 7: It’s a 10th consecutive playoff season for the host Mustangs. Two of the top C-2 rushers will be here, Caden Egr of Yutan (173.7 avg.) and Jackson Perrien (147.6). Radio: KTMX (104.9, York)

No. 10 Fremont Bergan (7-2) at No. 5 Battle Creek (8-1), 7: Is Bergan the team that lost to Oakland-Craig 52-0 one week or took then-No. 1 BRLD to overtime the next? Radio: KFMT (103.5, Fremont), KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

North Platte St. Patrick’s (6-3) at No. 8 North Bend (8-1), 7: North Bend has its first eight-win season since 2001. St. Pat’s has won six straight, including a forfeit, but none over a playoff team. Radio: KODY (1240, 106.1, North Platte), KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) at No. 4 Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur (8-1), 6 at Bancroft: The visiting Wolverines have five shutouts in the past six games against non-qualifiers. BRLD has been without stellar receiver Lucas Vogt for four games. Radio: KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-4) at No. 2 Oakland-Craig (9-0), 7: When the Knights won 50-13 on Sept. 6, Cedar was still without Jacob Keiser at running back. He ran last week for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 10 carries. Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point)

No. 6 Centennial (6-3) at No. 7 Doniphan-Trumbull (8-1), 7: Centennial is more battle-hardened, going 2-3 midseason against ranked teams. D-T is 1-1 against playoff teams, losing 22-16 to Sutton. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Centura (6-3) at No. 1 St. Paul (9-0), 7: The Wildcats posted their first undefeated regular season since 1957. It includes a 57-7 win two weeks ago over the Centurions. Radio: KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Shelby-Rising City (6-3) at No. 9 David City Aquinas (7-2), 7: An immediate rematch after Aquinas won 41-6 to hand SRC its third straight defeat, all to ranked teams. Radio: KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

SIX MAN

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (3-5) at No. 3 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 1 MT: Every team that SEM played (except for a forfeit from Elba) is in the playoffs. Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine)

Grand Island Heartland Lutheran (6-2) at No. 7 Arthur County (6-2), 2 MT: First playoff game for Heartland takes it to one of Six-Man’s best-known playing fields. Radio: KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

No. 9 Red Cloud (6-2) at No. 8 Eustis-Farnam (6-2), 5: Red Cloud’s last playoff win was in 1993.

Crawford (5-3) at No. 2 McCool Junction (8-0), 1: The host Mustangs are averaging 66 points a game. Radio: KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at No. 5 Creek Valley (8-0), 5:30 MT: Last year’s champion beat Creek Valley 100-56 in the first round. This time, it’s the underdog.

Sandhills Valley (4-4) at No. 10 Maywood-Hayes Center (5-3), 7: MHC downed the team from McPherson County and Stapleton 55-28 two weeks agao. Radio: KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Sterling (5-3) at No. 6 Sioux County (7-1), 2 MT: Sterling is making one of the longest possible road trips — 504 miles one-way. Radio: KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Spalding Academy (4-4) at No. 1 Harvard (8-0), 7: Spalding Academy opened with a 62-26 loss to Harvard and had two-point setbacks the next two weeks, but is on a four-game winning streak, albeit against non-playoff teams. Harvard, which won a state ratings title in 1951, has been idle since Oct. 11 because of a bye and a forfeit.

