Nebraska Eight Man high school first round football playoff capsules. All games are Thursday, Oct. 31.

* * *

Eight Man-1

Thursday

EAST

Homer (4-4) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (8-0), 7 at Howells: First time in the playoffs for Homer since 2011 in Class C-1. Radio: KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Nebraska City Lourdes (4-4) at Norfolk Lutheran (5-3), 6: Preseason No. 1 Lutheran got hit hard by injuries during the season. TV: NCN; Radio: KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Creighton (5-3) at No. 6 Wisner-Pilger (7-1), 6: Creighton is the defending Eight Man-1 champion and beat the Gators 66-12 in last year’s second round.

Elkhorn Valley (4-4) vs. Osceola-High Plains (6-2), 4 at Clarks: OHP beat the Falcons 55-46 on Sept. 20. Radio: KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

East Butler (4-4) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (7-1), 7: The host Knights are trying to break a four-game playoff losing streak that started in C-2.

Tri County (5-3) at Southern (6-2), 7: Immediate rematch of Southern’s 22-18 win last week.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) at Cross County (4-4), 6: Two of Cross County’s losses were in one-possession games. Laurel has one of those, and that was to Howells-Dodge. Radio: KOOL (103.5, 1370, York); KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

West Point Guardian Angels (4-4) at No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (8-0), 6 at Shickley: The last time GACC had a losing season was 2002. Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point)

WEST

Nebraska Christian (4-4) at No. 4 Cambridge (8-0), 6:30: Cambridge seeks its first playoff win over 2011 in Class C-2. Radio: KZMC (102.1, McCook)

West Holt (6-2) at Neligh-Oakdale (6-2), 7: Neligh won 56-13 on Sept. 13, the last time the Huskies lost. TV: NCN; Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Hitchcock County (5-3) at Burwell (6-2), 4: Burwell is 3-2 against winning teams. Radio: KSWN (93.9, McCook), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)

Palmer (3-5) at Elm Creek (7-1), 7: Palmer has a pair of 50-48 losses and played BDS to a touchdown. Radio: KXPN (1460, Kearney), KRVN (93.1, Lexington)

Alma (5-3) at Arcadia-Loup City (7-1), 6:30 at Loup City: ALC is on a seven-game winning streak. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

North Central (5-3) at No. 8 Sutherland (8-0), 5: Sailors had their first undefeated regular season since 1998. Radio: KZTL (93.5, Paxton)

Hemingford (5-3) at No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1), 6 MT at Benkelman: Quade Myers and Serbando Diaz are 1,000-yard rushers for the second straight season for DCS. Radio: KAAQ (105.9, Alliance), KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Morrill (4-4) at No. 9 Fullerton (7-1), 5: Morrill’s only other playoff appearance was in Class C-2 in 2005. Radio: KNEB (94.1, Scottsbluff)

Eight Man-2

EAST

Elgin/Pope John (2-6) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0), 7: Flyers beat the Elgin crew 66-0 two weeks ago. Radio: KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

Allen (6-2) at Lawrence-Nelson (4-4), 4:30 at Lawrence: After two years in the west and season-ending losses to Mullen, Lawrence-Nelson lands in the east bracket against a team coming off a 12-6 home loss to Wynot (3-5). Radio: KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Randolph (3-5) at No. 7 Plainview (7-1), 7: Plainview beat the Cardinals 50-24 on Sept. 6 but lost to them 30-20 in last year’s first round. Radio: KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Wynot (3-5) at No. 9 Johnson-Brock (6-2), 4:30: All-time leading receiver Ty Hahn of Johnson-Brock needs 121 yards for a third 1,000-yard season. Radio: KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City), KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Diller-Odell (3-5) at No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-0), 6: The Irish won 67-8 on Oct. 11. Radio: KTNC (1230, 107.1, Falls City), KWBE (1450, 94.7, Beatrice)

Riverside (5-3) at Clarkson/Leigh (6-2), 7 at Leigh: Clarkson/Leigh has won six in a row. Radio: KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Mead (5-3) at Hartington-Newcastle (5-3), 6: Mead missed the playoffs the past two years.

Pender (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (8-0), 6: It’s the 32nd straight playoff appearance for Bloomfield. Radio: KVHT (106.3, Vermillion, S.D.)

WEST

Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 4 Garden County (8-0), 2 MT: Garden County has made it out of the first round seven of the past eight years. Radio: KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

CWCE (7-1) at Overton (5-3), 5: All three Overton losses are to 7-1 teams. Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Medicine Valley (3-5) at No. 4 Central Valley (8-0), 4:30 at Wolbach: Medicine Valley got in despite a four-game losing streak.

Maxwell (3-5) at No. 10 Elwood (7-1), 6: First playoff appearance for Elwood since 2014 and its last before forming the Hi-Line Bulls for the next two seasons. Radio: KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Mullen (3-5) at No. 6 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0), 6:30 at Thedford: The host Knights beat last year’s state runner-up 42-14 on Oct. 10.

Twin Loup (4-4) at Axtell (6-2), 6: First playoff game for Axtell since 2015.

Brady (5-3) at Pleasanton (6-2), 7: Pleasanton’s Jakson Keaschall has thrown for 2,007 yards and 25 touchdowns. Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Anselmo-Merna (3-5) at No. 8 Kenesaw (7-1), 6: Kenesaw lost to Pleasanton by 12, Anselmo-Merna lost to the Bulldogs by 21. Radio: KICS (1550, Hastings)

