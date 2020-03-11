Heading to the Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament in Lincoln? The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil compiled the players to watch, tournament information and much more.
* * *
Players to watch
CLASS A
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr., 17.7 ppg., 6 apg.: Wisconsin commit and returning All-Nebraska first teamer is after first state title.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr., 22.0: Four-year starter has signed with UNO.
PJ Ngambi, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr., 14.5: Ranks as the Warriors’ top assist man.
Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 6-4, Jr., 22.5: During the season, moving into the nation’s top 20 junior prospects.
Saint Thomas, Millard North, 6-5, Jr., 15.8: Has developed into the Mustangs’ No. 2 scorer.
Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-7, So., 10.9: Holds a Husker offer.
Max Murrell, Millard North, 6-9, Sr., 9.5: Stanford signee has 101 blocked shots.
Jared Mattley, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-1, Sr., 16.5: Owns the school career scoring record.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 23.5: He tops Class A scorers and has multiple D-I offers.
Max Polk, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 15.1: Like Wrightsell, he’s topped 1,000 points in his Eagle career.
Ty Griggs, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr., 13.1: Another of South’s group of three strong guards.
Jay Saunders, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr., 19.7: Boosted his scoring from last season, when he was All-Nebraska second team for the state champions.
CLASS B
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-3, Sr., 16.4: North Dakota State-bound football player was All-Nebraska second team last year.
Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 5-10, Sr., 15.8: Morningside signee hasn’t had to score as much this year.
Connor Creech, Hastings, 6-4, Sr., 16.4: Western Nebraska CC signee is a lefty playmaker.
Haggan Hilgendorf, Hastings, 6-8, Sr., 13.6: Transfer from Adams Central is a Fort Hays State signee.
CLASS C-1
Carter Brown, Ogallala, 6-2, Sr., 17.6: Top scorer for the Indians, who are at state for the third year in a row.
Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Jr., 14.7: With the emergence of 6-8 Josh Lambert, the Bulldogs don’t have to have him bear the scoring load.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, So., 22.4, 8.8 rpg.: Rising star in Class C-1.
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, 6-5, Sr., 16.5: Can play most positions for the Crusaders.
CLASS C-2
Lucas Vogt, BRLD, 5-11, Jr., 13.4: C-2 all-stater is one of five returning starters from a state title team.
CLASS D-1
Blake Brewster, Paxton, 6-11, Sr., 22.2, 9.4 rpg.: Tallest player in the tournament.
Jasob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 6-4, So., 15.7: All three Sjuts brothers have scoring averages in double digits.
CLASS D-2
Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock, 6-2, Sr., 19.8, 7.5 rpg.: Husker football walk-on is his school’s career scoring leader.
Matchups
CLASS A
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
Top 10 No. 3 Bellevue West (21-3) vs. unranked Elkhorn (17-7), 2 p.m.: A tall, tall task awaits the Antlers, who played just one Class A qualifier and lost 70-52 at Papillion-La Vista South. They must turn this game into a slog, which Chucky Hepburn and Co. will try to avoid.
No. 4 Omaha Westside (18-6) vs. No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep (19-7), 3:45: The alums are excited about this first-ever rivalry renewal in a state basketball tournament. Westside walloped Prep 88-61 coming off the Metro Holiday Tournament but the Warriors say to forget about that score. Prep won’t.
No. 2 Millard North (22-4) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South (17-7), 7: In each of its first three meetings against Millard North, Papio South has played the Mustangs better and better. Can the Titans pull off a memorable upset? After all, they’re the team with state tournament experience. But it will take a healthy Jared Mattley to do it.
No. 1 Omaha Central (21-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha South (19-5), 8:45: A successful title defense for South could mean going through Central, which it nipped in last year’s championship, Millard North and Bellevue West. Central, of course, could have those latter two teams in its way to a title for Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk. They won easily at South, but a Bruce Chubick team seldom goes down easily.
CLASS B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-0) vs. No. 6 Norris (18-5), 9 a.m.: Norris kept Skutt in check while losing 41-31.
No. 8 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn Mount Michael (21-5), 10:45: First time Mount Michael’s five junior starters have made it out of districts. The Knights won at Wahoo 69-58 in subdistricts.
At Devaney Center
No. 4 Scottsbluff (24-3) vs. No. 7 Alliance (20-6), 7 p.m.: Their Panhandle rivalry renews for the first time in a boys state tournament.
No. 3 Hastings (21-3) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (21-4), 8:45: How effective will 6-foot-9 Haggan Hilgendorf be against a smaller Roncalli lineup.
CLASS C-1
No. 5 Ogallala (21-4) vs. No. 4 Kearney Catholic (18-7), 10:45 a.m. at Devaney: The Stars beat Ogallala 53-42 in a highly charged holiday tournament game.
No. 1 Auburn (26-0) vs. No. 9 Ashland-Greenwood (17-8), 2 p.m. at Devaney: The last time they met, in the 2018-19 season, Ashland-Greenwood won in overtime.
CLASS C-2
No. 2 Yutan (22-3) vs. No. 5 Ponca (23-4), 3:45 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast: Yutan won 46-42 in last year’s semifinal.
TV
News Channel Nebraska: All Thursday games at Devaney, all Friday games at Pinnacle.
NET: All Saturday finals
Online
NFHS Network: All Thursday and Friday games will be available free of charge on the website. Games can be viewed at nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa
Radio
Omaha-Lincoln area: KOTK (1420, 94.5, Omaha): All Class A games. KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln): Palmyra, Lincoln Parkview. KHUB/KFMT (1340/105.5, Fremont): Wahoo, Yutan. KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln): Norris, Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood, Lincoln Christian, Class A semifinals and final. KVSS (102.7, Omaha flagship): Omaha Roncalli.
Eastern: KAWL/KTMX (103.5/104.9, York): Sutton, Centennial. KBIE/KNCY (103.1/1600, Auburn/Nebraska City): Auburn, Falls City SH, Johnson-Brock. KEXL (97.5, Norfolk): Humphrey/LHF, Humphrey SF, Osmond. KKOT (93.5, Columbus): Fullerton, Humphrey/LHF, Humphrey SF. KLZA (101.3, Falls City): Falls City SH, Johnson-Brock. KNEN (94.7, Norfolk): Osmond. KQKX (106.7, Norfolk): BRLD. KTCH/KCTY (104.9/1590, Emerson/Wayne): Ponca. KTIC (107.9, West Point): North Bend, BRLD. KTNC (1230, Falls City): Auburn.
Central: KHAS (1230, Hastings): Hastings (Saturday only). KKPR (98.9, Kearney): Kearney Catholic, Loomis, Pleasanton. KLIQ (94.5, Hastings): Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island CC, Hastings (Friday only), Sutton. KNLV (103.9, Ord): Fullerton. KRGI (1430/105.5, Grand Island): Grand Island CC. KRVN (880, 98.5, 106.9, Lexington): Loomis. KRVN (93.1, Lexington): Southern Valley. KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island): Grand Island CC. KXPN/KICS (1460, Kearney/1550, Hastings): Hastings (Thursday only).
Western: KCOW (1400, Alliance): Alliance. KHYY (106.9, Minatare): Scottsbluff. KNEB (94.1, Scottsbluff): Scottsbluff. KOGA/KMCX (930, 106.5, Ogallala): Ogallala, Paxton. KXNP (103.5, North Platte): Paxton.
Tournament leaders
SCORING
23.5, Latrell Wrightsell Jr, Om. Central (A)
23.5, Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC (D-1)
22.5, Hunter Sallis, Millard North
22.4, Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-GW (C-1)
22.2, Blake Brewster, Paxton
21.7, Carter Kingsbury, Ponca (C-2)
20.3, Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff (B)
19.8, Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock (D-2)
19.7, Jay Saunders, Omaha South
18.4, Keaton Timmerman, Osmond
REBOUNDS
13.1, Noah Schutte, Laurel-CC (D-1)
9.4, Blake Brewster, Paxton
8.8, Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff (B)
8.7, Chancellor Parker, Scottsbluff
8.6, Keaton Timmerman, Osmond
8.4, Tyler Witt, Falls City SH (D-2)
8.3, Joshua Marcy, Loomis
8.2, Jaxon Johnson, BRLD (C-2)
8.0, Tyrus Eischeid, Wayne (C-1)
7.9, Tyce Westland, Pleasanton
7.9, Isaac Gleason, Fullerton
Also:
6.7, AJ Rollins, Creighton Prep
6.7, Danair Dempsey, Papio South
By the numbers
.680 — Winning percentage for Ashland-Greenwood (C-1), lowest in the field
13.5 — Rebounding average for Noah Schutte of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (D-1), the highest in the field.
15 — Schools with teams in the girls and boys basketball tournaments, two more than last year.
State titles won by Creighton Prep (A), the most of any school in the field. Lincoln High has the most with 15.
20 — Finals appearances for Omaha Central (A), most in the field.
28 — Teams that also qualified in 2019. Classes A and C-2 has the most returning with six.
23.5 — Scoring averages for Latrell Wrightsell Jr. of Omaha Central and Noah Schutte, the highest in the field.
30.1 — Points allowed per game by Falls City Sacred Heart(D-2), best in the field.
31 — Years between state tournament appearances for Palmyra (C-2).
33.1 — Average winning margin by Humphrey St. Francis (D-2), best in the field.
59 — State tournament appearances by Hastings(B), the most all-time.
73.0 — Scoring average for Omaha Central, best in the field.
91,493 — Paid attendance at the 2019 tournament.
