* * *

Class A

Bellevue East

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 14, at Bellevue West

Dec. 20, Omaha Central

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, at Omaha Burke

Jan. 11, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 17, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 18, Fremont

Jan. 24, at Gretna

Jan. 25, Omaha South

Jan. 30, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 20 Omaha Westside

Feb. 7, at Omaha Benson

Feb. 8, at Lincoln High

Feb. 14, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 15, Lincoln East

Feb. 18, at Omaha North

Feb. 20, CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Bellevue West

Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 13, Omaha Benson

Dec. 14, Bellevue East

Dec. 20, Omaha South

Dec. 21, at Kearney

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 11, at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa

Jan. 16, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 17, at Omaha Westside

Jan. 25, Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 28, at Omaha Central

Jan. 31, at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 20 at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 4, Omaha North

Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 8, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 14, Millard North

Feb. 15, Lincoln High

Feb. 18, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 21, Millard West

Columbus

Dec. 6, at Beatrice

Dec. 7, South Sioux City

Dec. 13, at Alliance

Dec. 14, at Gering

Dec. 17, Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 20, Norfolk

Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus

Jan. 7, Seward

Jan. 10, at North Platte

Jan. 17, at Lexington

Jan. 18, Aurora

Jan. 21, at Elkhorn

Jan. 24, Crete

Jan. 25, at Bennington

Jan. 28, Ralston

Jan. 31, Hastings

Feb. 7, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 8, Norris

Feb. 14, Blair

Feb. 21, at Platteview

Elkhorn

Dec. 7, at Waverly

Dec. 10, at Platteview

Dec. 13, Norris

Dec. 14, at Boys Town

Dec. 20, at Nebraska City

Dec. 21, at Omaha Skutt

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 10, Plattsmouth

Jan. 11, at Aurora

Jan. 18, at Omaha Gross

Jan. 21, Columbus

Jan. 24, at Blair

Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at TBA

Feb. 4, CB St. Albert, Iowa

Feb. 8, at Elkhorn South

Feb. 11, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 14, Bennington

Feb. 18, Ralston

Feb. 21, Omaha Roncalli

Elkhorn South

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, at Millard South

Dec. 14, at Lincoln North Star

Dec. 20, Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 21, Omaha Bryan

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 7, at Millard North

Jan. 11, Omaha Westside

Jan. 16, Omaha South

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 23, Omaha North

Jan. 25, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 30, Bellevue East

Feb. 20 Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 7, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 8, Elkhorn

Feb. 14, at Omaha Benson

Feb. 18, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 21, at Gretna

Feb. 22, Grand Island

Fremont

Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 13, Grand Island

Dec. 14, at Omaha Bryan

Dec. 20, Omaha Northwest

Dec. 21, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 4, Kearney

Jan. 10, Sioux City West, Iowa at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Iowa

Jan. 11, Lincoln East

Jan. 17, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 18, at Bellevue East

Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 31, at Norfolk

Feb. 20 Omaha North

Feb. 7, Lincoln High

Feb. 8, Millard South

Feb. 14, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 15, Omaha Burke

Feb. 20, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 21, at Lincoln North Star

Grand Island

Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge at Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South

Dec. 13, at Fremont

Dec. 14, Omaha South

Dec. 20, at Lincoln East

Dec. 21, Omaha Central

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, Lincoln High

Jan. 11, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 16, Gretna

Jan. 17, Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 21, at Hastings

Jan. 25, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 31, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 20 Omaha Benson

Feb. 7, at Kearney

Feb. 8, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 14, Norfolk

Feb. 15, Grand Island Central Catholic at Heartland Hoops Classic

Feb. 21, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 22, at Elkhorn South

Gretna

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 19 at Omaha Central

Dec. 13, Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 17, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 19, Omaha Westside

Dec. 21, at Millard West

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Millard North

Jan. 11, at Omaha South

Jan. 16, at Grand Island

Jan. 18, Omaha Burke

Jan. 24, Bellevue East

Jan. 31, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 20 Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 20 Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 4, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 7, at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 11, Omaha North

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 21, Elkhorn South

Feb. 22, at Kearney

Kearney

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, at Lincoln East

Dec. 14, Millard South

Dec. 21, Bellevue West

Jan. 4, at Fremont

Jan. 10, at Norfolk

Jan. 11, Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 17, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 18, at Millard West

Jan. 24, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 25, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 31, at Lincoln High

Feb. 20 Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 7, Grand Island

Feb. 11, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 14, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 15, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Heartland Events Center

Feb. 21, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 22, Gretna

Lincoln East

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, Kearney

Dec. 14, at Omaha Northwest

Dec. 20, Grand Island

Dec. 21, at Millard North

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 11, at Fremont

Jan. 17, at Omaha Central

Jan. 18, Omaha Westside

Jan. 24, at Lincoln North Star

Jan. 25, Lincoln High

Jan. 31, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 20, Millard West

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 8, Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 14, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 15, at Bellevue East

Feb. 18, Millard South

Feb. 22, at Norfolk

Lincoln High

Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge at Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South

Dec. 19 Lincoln North Star

Dec. 14, Omaha Central

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 21, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 7, Omaha Benson

Jan. 10, at Grand Island

Jan. 17, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 18, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 24, Norfolk

Jan. 25, at Lincoln East

Jan. 31, Kearney

Feb. 20 at Omaha Burke

Feb. 7, at Fremont

Feb. 8, Bellevue East

Feb. 14, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 15, at Bellevue West

Feb. 18, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 21, at Omaha North

Lincoln North Star

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 19 at Lincoln High

Dec. 14, Elkhorn South

Dec. 20, Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 21, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 11, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 17, at Norfolk

Jan. 24, Lincoln East

Jan. 25, at Grand Island

Jan. 28, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 31, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 20 at Millard South

Feb. 7, Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 8, at Bellevue West

Feb. 14, at Kearney

Feb. 15, Millard West

Feb. 18, at Millard North

Feb. 21, Fremont

Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 13, Bellevue East

Dec. 14, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 20, Lincoln High

Dec. 21, Omaha South

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, at Lincoln East

Jan. 11, at Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 17, at Kearney

Jan. 18, Elkhorn South

Jan. 23, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 25, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 31, Grand Island

Feb. 20 at Gretna

Feb. 20 at Gretna

Feb. 7, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 8, Millard North

Feb. 14, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 15, Omaha Central

Feb. 20, Fremont

Feb. 21, Norfolk

Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep

Dec. 19 at Omaha North

Dec. 13, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 20, at Lincoln North Star

Dec. 21, Omaha Westside

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 11, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 16, Bellevue West

Jan. 17, Lincoln High

Jan. 24, Kearney

Jan. 25, at Norfolk

Jan. 28, at Omaha Skutt

Feb. 20 at Elkhorn South

Feb. 4, at Gretna

Feb. 7, Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Elkhorn

Feb. 14, Fremont

Feb. 15, at Omaha South

Feb. 21, at Grand Island

Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 14, at Omaha Benson

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 21, Bellevue East

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 10, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 11, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 17, at Grand Island

Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 24, Fremont

Jan. 25, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 31, Lincoln East

Feb. 20 at Millard North

Feb. 7, Norfolk

Feb. 8, at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 14, at Lincoln High

Feb. 15, at Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 18, Bellevue West

Feb. 21, Omaha Westside

Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep

Dec. 14, at Aurora

Dec. 20, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 21, at Millard South

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 4, at Norfolk

Jan. 10, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 11, Grand Island

Jan. 17, at Fremont

Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 23, Lincoln Northeast

Jan. 25, at Kearney

Jan. 31, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 20 Omaha South

Feb. 4, Omaha Burke

Feb. 8, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 14, at Lincoln East

Feb. 15, Gretna

Feb. 18, at Lincoln High

Feb. 21, at Omaha Bryan

Millard North

Dec. 13, Omaha Burke

Dec. 20, at Omaha North

Dec. 21, Lincoln East

Jan. 7, Elkhorn South

Jan. 10, at Gretna

Jan. 17, at Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 18, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 21, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 24, Omaha Westside

Jan. 31, Millard South

Feb. 20 Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 8, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 11, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 14, at Bellevue West

Feb. 18, Lincoln North Star

Feb. 21, Omaha Central

Millard South

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 13, Elkhorn South

Dec. 14, at Kearney

Dec. 20, at Omaha Bryan

Dec. 21, Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Millard West

Jan. 11, CB Lewis Central, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Jan. 17, Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 18, at Omaha Central

Jan. 23, at Omaha Burke

Jan. 25, Omaha North

Jan. 31, at Millard North

Feb. 20 Lincoln North Star

Feb. 4, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 8, at Fremont

Feb. 14, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 15, Omaha Benson

Feb. 18, at Lincoln East

Feb. 21, Papillion-La Vista

Millard West

Dec. 19 at Omaha South

Dec. 14, Norfolk

Dec. 20, at Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 21, Gretna

Jan. 10, at Millard South

Jan. 17, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 18, Kearney

Jan. 21, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 24, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 31, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 20 at Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Omaha Central

Feb. 14, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 15, at Lincoln North Star

Feb. 18, Omaha Burke

Feb. 21, at Bellevue West

Norfolk

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 14, at Millard West

Dec. 20, at Columbus

Dec. 21, Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD

Jan. 4, Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 10, Kearney

Jan. 11, at South Sioux City

Jan. 17, Lincoln North Star

Jan. 18, at Omaha North

Jan. 24, at Lincoln High

Jan. 25, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 31, Fremont

Feb. 20 at Omaha Central

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 8, Omaha Benson

Feb. 14, at Grand Island

Feb. 15, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 21, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 22, Lincoln East

North Platte

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 13, at Omaha Skutt

Dec. 14, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 20, at McCook

Dec. 21, Lexington

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus

Jan. 10, Columbus

Jan. 11, at Kearney

Jan. 18, at Sidney

Jan. 25, at York

Feb. 20 at Alliance

Feb. 7, Hastings

Feb. 11, at Cozad

Feb. 13, Scottsbluff

Feb. 14, Gering

Feb. 21, at Minden

Omaha Benson

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 13, at Bellevue West

Dec. 14, Lincoln Southeast

Dec. 17, Gretna

Dec. 21, Fremont

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 7, at Lincoln High

Jan. 11, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 17, Millard West

Jan. 18, Omaha South

Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 25, at Omaha Northwest

Jan. 31, at Omaha North

Feb. 20 at Grand Island

Feb. 4, Omaha Skutt

Feb. 7, Bellevue East

Feb. 8, at Norfolk

Feb. 14, Elkhorn South

Feb. 15, at Millard South

Feb. 18, at Omaha Central

Omaha Bryan

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 13, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Dec. 14, Fremont

Dec. 20, Millard South

Dec. 21, at Elkhorn South

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, at Omaha South

Jan. 11, at Omaha North

Jan. 17, Bellevue East

Jan. 18, at Lincoln High

Jan. 21, Millard North

Jan. 24, Omaha Northwest

Jan. 25, Norris at D.J Sokol Arena

Jan. 28, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 20 Bellevue West

Feb. 3, South Sioux City

Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 8, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 14, at Omaha Burke

Feb. 21, Lincoln Southwest

Omaha Burke

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 13, at Millard North

Dec. 14, Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 20, Omaha Creighton Prep

Dec. 21, Omaha North

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Bellevue East

Jan. 11, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 14, at Omaha Northwest

Jan. 18, at Gretna

Jan. 23, Millard South

Jan. 31, at Omaha South

Feb. 20 Lincoln High

Feb. 4, at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 7, Elkhorn South

Feb. 11, at Papillion-La Vista

Feb. 14, Omaha Bryan

Feb. 15, at Fremont

Feb. 18, at Millard West

Feb. 21, Kearney

Omaha Central

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 19 Gretna

Dec. 14, at Lincoln High

Dec. 20, at Bellevue East

Dec. 21, at Grand Island

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Sioux City East, Iowa A at Tyson Event Center

Jan. 17, Lincoln East

Jan. 18, Millard South

Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 28, Bellevue West

Jan. 31, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 20 Norfolk

Feb. 7, at Omaha South

Feb. 11, at Millard West

Feb. 14, Omaha Northwest

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 18, Omaha Benson

Feb. 21, at Millard North

Feb. 22, at Omaha Westside

Omaha Creighton Prep

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep

Dec. 13, Omaha Bryan

Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 20, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 21, Lincoln North Star

Dec. 27-4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, at Omaha Westside

Jan. 11, Omaha Benson

Jan. 17, at Millard South

Jan. 18, Millard North

Jan. 24, Millard West

Jan. 25, at Bellevue West

Jan. 31, Omaha Central

Feb. 20 at Kearney

Feb. 7, at Omaha North

Feb. 8, Grand Island

Feb. 14, Lincoln Northeast

Feb. 15, Rockhurst, Mo.

Feb. 18, Elkhorn South

Feb. 21, at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha North

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 19 Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 13, at Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 20, Millard North

Dec. 21, at Omaha Burke

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, at Omaha Northwest

Jan. 11, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 16, Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 18, Norfolk

Jan. 23, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 25, at Millard South

Jan. 31, Omaha Benson

Feb. 20 at Fremont

Feb. 4, at Bellevue West

Feb. 7, Omaha Creighton Prep

Feb. 11, at Gretna

Feb. 14, at Omaha South

Feb. 18, Bellevue East

Feb. 21, Lincoln High

Omaha Northwest

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 13, at Omaha Westside

Dec. 14, Lincoln East

Dec. 20, at Fremont

Dec. 21, Bennington

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Omaha North

Jan. 11, at Bellevue East

Jan. 14, Omaha Burke

Jan. 21, at Millard West

Jan. 24, at Omaha Bryan

Jan. 25, Omaha Benson

Jan. 28, at Lincoln North Star

Jan. 31, Bellevue West

Feb. 20 Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 4, at Millard South

Feb. 7, Gretna

Feb. 14, at Omaha Central

Feb. 15, at Norfolk

Feb. 21, Omaha South

Omaha South

Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan

Dec. 19 Millard West

Dec. 14, at Grand Island

Dec. 20, at Bellevue West

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 11, Gretna

Jan. 16, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 18, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 21, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 25, at Bellevue East

Jan. 31, Omaha Burke

Feb. 20 at Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 4, at Omaha Westside

Feb. 7, Omaha Central

Feb. 14, Omaha North

Feb. 15, Lincoln Pius X

Feb. 18, Papillion-La Vista South

Feb. 21, at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Westside

Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast

Dec. 13, Omaha Northwest

Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 19, at Gretna

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Pius X

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, Omaha Creighton Prep

Jan. 11, at Elkhorn South

Jan. 17, Bellevue West

Jan. 18, at Lincoln East

Jan. 24, at Millard North

Jan. 25, Sioux City East, Iowa at Sokol Arena

Jan. 31, Millard West

Feb. 20 at Bellevue East

Feb. 4, Omaha South

Feb. 8, Lincoln Southwest

Feb. 11, Kearney

Feb. 14, Millard South

Feb. 21, at Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 22, Omaha Central

Papillion-La Vista

Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East

Dec. 13, Omaha North

Dec. 14, Omaha Creighton Prep

Dec. 20, at Elkhorn South

Dec. 21, Lincoln High

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 10, at Papillion-La Vista South

Jan. 11, at Lincoln North Star

Jan. 17, Millard North

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southeast

Jan. 21, at Omaha South

Jan. 24, at Omaha Central

Jan. 25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Sokol Arena

Jan. 28, Omaha Bryan

Jan. 31, Gretna

Feb. 7, Bellevue West

Feb. 8, at Lincoln East

Feb. 11, Omaha Burke

Feb. 14, Millard West

Feb. 21, at Millard South

Papillion-La Vista South

Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South

Dec. 13, at Gretna

Dec. 14, Omaha Westside

Dec. 20, Millard West

Dec. 21, at Norfolk

Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena

Jan. 7, Elkhorn

Jan. 10, Papillion-La Vista

Jan. 11, Omaha Burke

Jan. 16, at Omaha North

Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southwest

Jan. 24, at Omaha Benson

Jan. 25, Elkhorn South

Feb. 20 at Omaha Northwest

Feb. 7, Omaha Bryan

Feb. 11, at Millard North

Feb. 14, at Bellevue East

Feb. 15, Lincoln Southeast

Feb. 18, at Omaha South

Feb. 21, Omaha Creighton Prep

South Sioux City

Dec. 7, at Columbus

Dec. 9, Sioux City North, Iowa

Dec. 14, Sioux City East, Iowa

Dec. 17, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 7, at Sioux City Heelan, Iowa

Jan. 9, CNOS Tournament at Tyson Event Center

Jan. 11, Norfolk

Jan. 18, Beatrice

Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 31, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Feb. 20 at Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D.

Feb. 3, at Omaha Bryan

Feb. 8, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 11, at Ralston

Feb. 14, Omaha Gross

Feb. 20, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa

Feb. 21, Sioux City West, Iowa

Class B

Alliance

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 13, Columbus

Dec. 14, Hastings

Dec. 20, Mitchell

Dec. 21, at Sidney

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Bayard

Jan. 9-11, Taco John’s Classic at Cheyenne, Wyo.

Jan. 17, at Chadron

Jan. 21, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 24, Ogallala

Jan. 31, at Gering

Feb. 20 North Platte

Feb. 4, Chadron

Feb. 7, at Scottsbluff

Feb. 13, Rapid City Christian, S.D.

Feb. 15, at Brush, Colo.

Feb. 21, Sidney

Aurora

Dec. 5, Adams Central

Dec. 6, Wahoo

Dec. 13, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 14, Lincoln Southwest

Dec. 20, York

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Norris

Jan. 4, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 11, Elkhorn

Jan. 14, at Hastings

Jan. 16, Beatrice

Jan. 18, at Columbus

Jan. 23, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 24, Seward

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest High School

Feb. 7, at Waverly

Feb. 8, Lexington

Feb. 14, Crete

Feb. 15, at Ralston

Feb. 21, at Holdrege

Beatrice

Dec. 6, Columbus

Dec. 19 at Crete

Dec. 14, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 21, Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 9, York

Jan. 10, at Seward

Jan. 16, at Aurora

Jan. 18, at South Sioux City

Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, at Hastings

Jan. 31, at Omaha Skutt

Feb. 20 Ralston

Feb. 4, Norris

Feb. 8, at Omaha Gross

Feb. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 20, at Waverly

Bennington

Dec. 5, at Wahoo

Dec. 6, Nebraska City

Dec. 19 Omaha Concordia

Dec. 14, at Omaha Gross

Dec. 20, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 21, at Omaha Northwest

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Blair

Jan. 9, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 10, Platteview

Jan. 17, Waverly

Jan. 18, at Boys Town

Jan. 24, at Norris

Jan. 25, Columbus

Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, Plattsmouth

Feb. 11, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 14, at Elkhorn

Feb. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Feb. 20, Ralston

Blair

Dec. 5, at Harlan, Iowa

Dec. 7, at Ralston

Dec. 13, Waverly

Dec. 14, at Norris

Dec. 17, at Schuyler

Dec. 20-21, Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Bennington

Jan. 10, at Nebraska City

Jan. 14, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 16, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 17, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 21, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 24, Elkhorn

Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Seward

Feb. 8, Crete

Feb. 14, at Columbus

Feb. 20, at Wahoo

Crete

Dec. 5, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 6, at Hastings

Dec. 19 Beatrice

Dec. 13, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 20, Fairbury

Dec. 21, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 20 Waverly

Jan. 11, Wahoo

Jan. 17, at York

Jan. 18, Norris

Jan. 21, at Seward

Jan. 23, Nebraska City

Jan. 24, at Columbus

Feb. 4, at Schuyler

Feb. 8, at Blair

Feb. 13, Platteview

Feb. 14, at Aurora

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 5, Omaha Skutt

Dec. 7, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 10, Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 19 Ralston

Dec. 14, at Beatrice

Dec. 17, Norris

Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Savannah, Mo.

Jan. 10, at Hastings

Jan. 11, at Schuyler

Jan. 14, at CB St. Albert, Iowa

Jan. 16, at Boys Town

Jan. 17, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 31, at South Sioux City

Feb. 4, Omaha Gross

Feb. 11, Omaha Concordia

Feb. 14, at Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 15, Kearney at Heartland Events Center

Feb. 17, Bennington

Gering

Dec. 19 Mitchell

Dec. 13, Hastings

Dec. 14, Columbus

Dec. 20, Ogallala

Dec. 21, at Chadron

Jan. 10, at Sidney

Jan. 17, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 24, Chadron

Jan. 25, at Scottsbluff

Jan. 30, Bayard

Jan. 31, Alliance

Feb. 7, Sidney

Feb. 13, at McCook

Feb. 14, at North Platte

Feb. 21, Scottsbluff

Hastings

Dec. 5, at Seward

Dec. 6, Crete

Dec. 10, at Ralston

Dec. 13, at Gering

Dec. 14, at Alliance

Dec. 20, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 21, at York

Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus

Jan. 10, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Jan. 11, at Lexington

Jan. 14, Aurora

Jan. 17, at McCook

Jan. 21, Grand Island

Jan. 24, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 28, Beatrice

Jan. 31, at Columbus

Feb. 7, at North Platte

Feb. 11, Adams Central

Feb. 13, at Waverly

Feb. 15, BRLD at Grand Island-Heartland Classic

Lexington

Dec. 5, at Gothenburg

Dec. 6, Ogallala

Dec. 10, Minden

Dec. 13, at Holdrege

Dec. 14, York

Dec. 17, at Ralston

Dec. 21, at North Platte

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Adams Central

Jan. 11, Hastings

Jan. 14, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 17, Columbus

Jan. 21, McCook

Jan. 23, Cozad

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 4, at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic

Feb. 8, at Aurora

Feb. 15, at Omaha Skutt

Feb. 20, at Grand Island Northwest

McCook

Dec. 7, Valentine

Dec. 12-14, Topside Tipoff at Goodland, Kan.

Dec. 20, North Platte

Dec. 21, Holdrege

Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus

Jan. 7, at Broken Bow

Jan. 10, at Gothenburg

Jan. 11, Sidney

Jan. 17, Hastings

Jan. 18, at Minden

Jan. 21, at Lexington

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Ogallala

Feb. 8, at Ainsworth

Feb. 13, Gering

Feb. 14, Scottsbluff

Feb. 20, at Cozad

Nebraska City

Dec. 6, at Bennington

Dec. 19 Louisville

Dec. 13, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 17, at Syracuse

Dec. 20, Elkhorn

Dec. 21, Waverly

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Falls City

Jan. 10, Blair

Jan. 11, at Auburn

Jan. 14, at Conestoga

Jan. 21, at Platteview

Jan. 23, at Crete

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, at Fort Calhoun

Feb. 6, Raymond Central

Feb. 7, at Norris

Feb. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 20, at Omaha Gross

Norris

Dec. 6, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 7, Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 13, at Elkhorn

Dec. 14, Blair

Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 20, at Seward

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 3, Aurora

Jan. 9, at Waverly

Jan. 17, Ralston

Jan. 18, at Crete

Jan. 21, York

Jan. 24, Bennington

Jan. 25, Omaha Bryan at D.J Sokol Arena

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Beatrice

Feb. 7, Nebraska City

Feb. 8, at Columbus

Feb. 13, Omaha Skutt

Feb. 15, at Lincoln Christian

Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 6, Waverly

Dec. 7, at Norris

Dec. 13, Crete

Dec. 14, Seward

Dec. 17, at Columbus

Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Basketball Tournament

Jan. 3, Gothenburg

Jan. 4, Aurora

Jan. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 10, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 11, at York

Jan. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 17, Adams Central

Jan. 24, at Hastings

Jan. 25, Schuyler

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 8, at Holdrege

Feb. 13, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Feb. 14, Beatrice

Feb. 20, Lexington

Omaha Gross

Dec. 5, Norfolk

Dec. 14, Bennington

Jan. 20 Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 4, Waverly

Jan. 6, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 10, at Ralston

Jan. 17, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 18, Elkhorn

Jan. 31, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 4, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Feb. 7, Columbus

Feb. 8, Beatrice

Feb. 14, at South Sioux City

Feb. 20, Nebraska City

Feb. 21, at Plattsmouth

Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 7, West Point-Beemer

Dec. 19 Boys Town

Dec. 14, at Glenwood, Iowa

Dec. 17, at CB St. Albert, Iowa

Dec. 21, at Beatrice

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Platteview

Jan. 10, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 14, at Blair

Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Jan. 21-25 RCC Tournament

Jan. 31, Omaha Gross

Feb. 20 Denison, Iowa

Feb. 4, Plattsmouth

Feb. 7, at Ralston

Feb. 8, South Sioux City

Feb. 11, Bennington

Feb. 13, at Omaha Concordia

Feb. 21, at Elkhorn

Omaha Skutt

Dec. 5, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 13, North Platte

Dec. 17, at South Sioux City

Dec. 20, at Bennington

Dec. 21, Elkhorn

Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Sioux City West, Iowa

Jan. 9, at Ralston

Jan. 10, at Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Tyson Events Center

Jan. 16, at Blair

Jan. 17, at Omaha Gross

Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, Lincoln Pius X

Jan. 31, Beatrice

Feb. 4, at Omaha Benson

Feb. 11, Glenwood, Iowa

Feb. 13, at Norris

Feb. 15, Lexington

Feb. 18, Sioux City Heelan, Iowa

Platteview

Dec. 5, Fort Calhoun

Dec. 7, Louisville

Dec. 10, Elkhorn

Dec. 13, at Arlington

Dec. 20-21, Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross

Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 7, Omaha Roncalli

Jan. 10, at Bennington

Jan. 14, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 17, at Wahoo

Jan. 21, Nebraska City

Jan. 24, at Waverly

Jan. 28-Feb. 1 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Syracuse

Feb. 8, Raymond Central

Feb. 13, at Crete

Feb. 14, at Douglas County West

Feb. 21, Columbus

Plattsmouth

Dec. 6, Norris

Dec. 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 13, Nebraska City

Dec. 14, at Schuyler

Dec. 17, Fort Calhoun

Dec. 20, at Falls City

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Platteview

Jan. 7, at Louisville

Jan. 10, at Elkhorn

Jan. 11, Conestoga

Jan. 17, Blair

Jan. 21, Syracuse

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 7, at Bennington

Feb. 11, at Arlington

Feb. 14, Waverly

Feb. 21, Omaha Gross

Ralston

Dec. 5, York

Dec. 7, Blair

Dec. 10, Hastings

Dec. 19 at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 17, Lexington

Dec. 21, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Omaha Skutt

Jan. 10, Omaha Gross

Jan. 17, at Norris

Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament

Jan. 28, at Columbus

Feb. 20 at Beatrice

Feb. 4, at Waverly

Feb. 7, Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 11, South Sioux City

Feb. 13, Schuyler

Feb. 15, Aurora

Feb. 18, at Elkhorn

Feb. 20, at Bennington

Schuyler

Dec. 5, at Madison

Dec. 10, at North Bend Central

Dec. 14, Plattsmouth

Dec. 17, Blair

Dec. 20, at David City

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 7, at York

Jan. 11, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Jan. 16, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 17, Seward

Jan. 21, at Central City

Jan. 24, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 25, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 4, Crete

Feb. 6, at Douglas County West

Feb. 13, at Ralston

Feb. 14, Fairbury

Feb. 21, at Raymond Central

Scottsbluff

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 12-14, Gillette REMAX Basketball Tournament

Dec. 20, Chadron

Dec. 21, at Casper Natrona, Wyo.

Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus

Jan. 10, at Mitchell

Jan. 14, at Cheyenne South, Wyo.

Jan. 17, at Cheyenne East, Wyo.

Jan. 18, Cheyenne Central, Wyo.

Jan. 24, at Abraham Lincoln, Colo.

Jan. 25, Gering

Jan. 31, Rapid City Central, S.D.

Feb. 20 at Rapid City Stevens, S.D.

Feb. 7, Alliance

Feb. 8, Sidney

Feb. 13, at North Platte

Feb. 14, at McCook

Feb. 21, at Gering

Seward

Dec. 5, Hastings

Dec. 7, at North Bend Central

Dec. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 17, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 20, Norris

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Columbus

Jan. 10, Beatrice

Jan. 17, at Schuyler

Jan. 18, at Waverly

Jan. 21, Crete

Jan. 24, at Aurora

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 4, at Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 7, Blair

Feb. 11, at Fairbury

Feb. 14, York

Sidney

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 13, Chase County

Dec. 14, at Sterling, CO

Dec. 20, at Fort Morgan, CO

Dec. 21, Alliance

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 4, at Holdrege

Jan. 10, Gering

Jan. 11, at McCook

Jan. 14, Mitchell

Jan. 17, at Ogallala

Jan. 18, North Platte

Jan. 25, Yuma, Colo.

Jan. 30, Chadron

Feb. 20 at Brush, Colo.

Feb. 7, at Gering

Feb. 8, at Scottsbluff

Feb. 14, at Chadron

Feb. 21, at Alliance

Wahoo

Dec. 5, Bennington

Dec. 6, at Aurora

Dec. 13, Wayne

Dec. 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 20, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20, Yutan

Jan. 7, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 10, at Syracuse

Jan. 11, at Crete

Jan. 17, Platteview

Jan. 18, at Douglas County West

Jan. 21, Raymond Central

Jan. 23, at Waverly

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Arlington

Feb. 8, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Feb. 11, Columbus Scotus

Feb. 15, at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 20, Blair

Waverly

Dec. 6, at Grand Island Northwest

Dec. 7, Elkhorn

Dec. 19 at York

Dec. 13, at Blair

Dec. 21, at Nebraska City

Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament

Jan. 20 at Crete

Jan. 4, at Omaha Gross

Jan. 9, Norris

Jan. 17, at Bennington

Jan. 18, Seward

Jan. 23, Wahoo

Jan. 24, Platteview

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Ralston

Feb. 7, Aurora

Feb. 13, Hastings

Feb. 14, at Plattsmouth

Feb. 20, Beatrice

York

Dec. 5, at Ralston

Dec. 19 Waverly

Dec. 14, at Lexington

Dec. 20, at Aurora

Dec. 21, Hastings

Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 3, Adams Central

Jan. 7, Schuyler

Jan. 9, at Beatrice

Jan. 11, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 14, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 17, Crete

Jan. 21, at Norris

Jan. 24, at Fairbury

Jan. 25, North Platte

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 7, Holdrege

Feb. 8, Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 14, at Seward

Class C-1

Adams Central

Dec. 5, at Aurora

Dec. 6, Holdrege

Dec. 10, at Wood River

Dec. 13, Centura

Dec. 14, Winnebago

Dec. 21, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at York

Jan. 4, at O’Neill

Jan. 10, Lexington

Jan. 11, St. Paul

Jan. 17, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 18, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 25, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 4, Hastings St. Cecilia

Feb. 11, at Hastings

Feb. 13, Ravenna

Feb. 21, Kearney Catholic

David City Aquinas

Dec. 6, at Raymond Central

Dec. 7, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 10, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 14, Fremont Bergan

Dec. 17, Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament David City

Jan. 4, at West Point GACC

Jan. 7, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 9, Pierce

Jan. 14, at Twin River

Jan. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 18, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 24, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 25, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Centennial Conference

Feb. 8, at Lincoln Christian

Feb. 11, Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 15, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 20, at Columbus Scotus

Arlington

Dec. 5, at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 7, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 10, Yutan

Dec. 13, Platteview

Dec. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 21, Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State

Jan. 7, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 10, at Raymond Central

Jan. 11, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 14, North Bend Central

Jan. 18, at Syracuse

Jan. 21, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 24, at Douglas County West

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 7, Wahoo

Feb. 11, Plattsmouth

Feb. 14, at Wayne

Feb. 21, at Omaha Concordia

Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 7, at Arlington

Dec. 13, Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 14, at Louisville

Dec. 17, at Conestoga

Dec. 21, Milford

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 Falls City at Auburn, Neb.

Jan. 11, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 14, Platteview

Jan. 17, at Raymond Central

Jan. 21, Yutan

Jan. 24, Syracuse

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Boys Town

Feb. 7, Douglas County West

Feb. 13, Nebraska City

Feb. 15, Wahoo

Feb. 18, at Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 21, at Malcolm

Auburn

Dec. 7, Malcolm

Dec. 10, Weeping Water

Dec. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 20, at Freeman

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State

Jan. 20, Milford

Jan. 4, Mound City, Mo. at Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph, Mo.

Jan. 9, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 11, Nebraska City

Jan. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 17, at Fairbury

Jan. 18, Conestoga

Jan. 21, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 28, at Louisville

Jan. 31, Falls City

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Syracuse

Feb. 13, Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 15, Ogallala at Heartland Events Center

Feb. 21, Johnson County Central

Battle Creek

Dec. 6, at Wayne

Dec. 7, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 10, at Central Valley

Dec. 13, Stanton

Dec. 14, Norfolk

Dec. 21, West Holt

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 Twin River

Jan. 9, at Crofton

Jan. 14, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 16, at Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 21, at West Point GACC

Jan. 23, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 25, Pierce

Jan. 31, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 11, Neligh-Oakdale

Feb. 13, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Feb. 15, at Ponca

Feb. 21, O’Neill

Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 7, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Dec. 13, Norfolk

Dec. 17, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 19, CB St. Albert, Iowa

Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 at Omaha Gross

Jan. 4, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 9, at Bennington

Jan. 10, at Boys Town

Jan. 17, Omaha Concordia

Jan. 24, Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 25, Harlan, Iowa at Sokol Arena

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 7, Columbus Scotus

Feb. 11, at Yutan

Feb. 14, at Fremont Bergan

Feb. 18, Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 21, Lincoln Christian

Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 6, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Dec. 7, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 19 Central City

Dec. 13, at Pierce

Dec. 17, at Twin River

Dec. 20, at Norfolk

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 4, St. Paul

Jan. 10, O’Neill

Jan. 11, Wayne

Jan. 17, Stanton

Jan. 18, at West Point GACC

Jan. 23, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 24, at Ord

Jan. 31, Battle Creek

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 13, Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 21, at Crofton

Boys Town

Dec. 5, at Omaha Concordia

Dec. 7, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 19 at Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 14, Elkhorn

Dec. 17, Douglas County West

Dec. 20-21 Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross

Jan. 4, St. Joseph Central, Mo. at Biship LeBlond, Mo.

Jan. 7, at Wayne

Jan. 10, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 14, at Lincoln Christian

Jan. 16, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Jan. 18, Bennington

Jan. 25, Spencer, Iowa at DJ Sokol Arena

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 7, at Fremont Bergan

Feb. 11, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 15, at Milford

Feb. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran

Broken Bow

Dec. 5, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 6, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 13, at Minden

Dec. 20, Ainsworth

Dec. 21, at St. Paul

Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Hershey

Jan. 7, McCook

Jan. 10, at Holdrege

Jan. 11, Gibbon

Jan. 16, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 17, at Wood River

Jan. 23, at Gothenburg

Jan. 24, Valentine

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 4, Lexington

Feb. 8, at Ogallala

Feb. 11, at Ord

Feb. 14, Cozad

Feb. 21, at Amherst

Central City

Dec. 6, at Gibbon

Dec. 7, Ord

Dec. 10, Centura

Dec. 19 at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 17, Minden

Dec. 21, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 3, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 7, at Twin River

Jan. 9, Fillmore Central

Jan. 14, St. Paul

Jan. 16, at Ravenna

Jan. 18, Centennial

Jan. 21, Schuyler

Jan. 24, at Wood River

Jan. 30, at David City

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 14, Holdrege

Feb. 21, at Columbus Lakeview

Chadron

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 13, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 14, Torrington, Wyo.

Dec. 17, Hot Springs, S.D.

Dec. 20, at Scottsbluff

Dec. 21, Gering

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State

Jan. 11, at Mitchell

Jan. 14, at Hemingford

Jan. 17, Alliance

Jan. 24, at Gering

Jan. 25, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 30, at Sidney

Feb. 20 Douglas, S.D.

Feb. 4, at Alliance

Feb. 7, at Rapid City Christian, S.D.

Feb. 8, Valentine

Feb. 14, Sidney

Feb. 15, at Newcastle, Wyo.

Chase County

Dec. 5, at Cozad

Dec. 6, Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 13, at Sidney

Dec. 14, Ogallala

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 11, at Kimball

Jan. 14, Southern Valley at McCook Community College

Jan. 16, at Perkins County

Jan. 17, Gothenburg

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Jan. 28, Haxtun, Colo.

Feb. 20 Hershey

Feb. 4, Yuma, Colo.

Feb. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 15, Cambridge

Feb. 21, at Sutherland

Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 5, at Crete

Dec. 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 13, at Aurora

Dec. 14, at Wayne

Dec. 17, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 21, David City

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 3, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 9, at Douglas County West

Jan. 10, Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 14, Pierce

Jan. 17, at Centennial

Jan. 18, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 21, at Milford

Jan. 24, Schuyler

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 4, Seward

Feb. 8, at York

Feb. 15, Columbus Scotus

Feb. 21, Central City

Columbus Scotus

Dec. 5, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 10, West Point GACC

Dec. 13, Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 17, at Omaha Concordia

Dec. 20, at Pierce

Dec. 21, Crete

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 3, at St. Paul

Jan. 7, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 14, at Norfolk

Jan. 17, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 21, North Bend Central

Jan. 23, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 24, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Centennial Conference

Feb. 7, at Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 8, Kearney Catholic

Feb. 11, at Wahoo

Feb. 15, at Columbus Lakeview

Feb. 20, David City Aquinas

Conestoga

Dec. 5, Louisville

Dec. 10, at Malcolm

Dec. 14, Freeman

Dec. 17, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 20, at Yutan

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, East MIlls, Iowa

Jan. 11, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 14, Nebraska City

Jan. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 18, at Auburn

Jan. 21, Palmyra

Jan. 24, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 30, Johnson County Central

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Falls City

Feb. 14, at Syracuse

Feb. 17, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 21, at Weeping Water

Cozad

Dec. 5, Chase County

Dec. 10, Pleasanton

Dec. 13, Hershey

Dec. 14, at Valentine

Dec. 19, Cambridge

Dec. 21, at Ainsworth

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 7, at Ord

Jan. 10, Ogallala

Jan. 11, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 16, at Gothenburg

Jan. 18, Centura

Jan. 23, at Lexington

Jan. 25, at Holdrege

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Minden

Feb. 11, North Platte

Feb. 14, at Broken Bow

Feb. 20, McCook

David City

Dec. 5, Centennial

Dec. 7, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 14, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 20, Schuyler

Dec. 21, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament David City

Jan. 4, East Butler

Jan. 10, at Twin River

Jan. 11, Milford

Jan. 14, at Raymond Central

Jan. 17, Cross County

Jan. 18, Malcolm

Jan. 21, at Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 28, Yutan

Jan. 30, Central City

Feb. 20 at Thayer Central

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 13, Madison

Feb. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia

Feb. 21, Clarkson/Leigh

Douglas County West

Dec. 5, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 7, Fremont Bergan

Dec. 13, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 14, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 17, at Boys Town

Dec. 20, Raymond Central

Dec. 21, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 7, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 9, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 14, at Yutan

Jan. 18, Wahoo

Jan. 21, at Louisville

Jan. 24, Arlington

Feb. 4, Syracuse

Feb. 6, Schuyler

Feb. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood

Feb. 14, Platteview

Feb. 21, Tekamah-Herman

Fairbury

Dec. 6, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 7, Fillmore Central

Dec. 10, at Superior

Dec. 13, Milford

Dec. 14, at Thayer Central

Dec. 17, at Centennial

Dec. 17, at Centennial

Dec. 20, at Crete

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 9, Tri County

Jan. 16, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 17, Auburn

Jan. 18, at Clay Center, Kan.

Jan. 23, Sutton

Jan. 24, York

Jan. 28, Sandy Creek

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, Seward

Feb. 14, at Schuyler

Feb. 21, at Falls City

Falls City

Dec. 6, at Syracuse

Dec. 10, at Diller-Odell

Dec. 13, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 17, Bishop LeBlond, MO

Dec. 20, Plattsmouth

Dec. 27-30 LeBlond Holiday Tourney St. Joseph, MO

Jan. 20 Ashland-Greenwood Site: Auburn, NE Auburn, NE

Jan. 7, Nebraska City

Jan. 10, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 17, at Maryville, MO

Jan. 18, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 21-25 Thunder Class Seneca, KS

Jan. 31, at Auburn

Feb. 4, Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 7, at West Nodaway, MO

Feb. 11, at Conestoga

Feb. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Feb. 21, Fairbury

Fillmore Central

Dec. 6, Milford

Dec. 7, at Fairbury

Dec. 13, at St. Paul

Dec. 14, David City

Dec. 20, Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 21, Adams Central

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 9, at Central City

Jan. 11, at Superior

Jan. 14, Malcolm

Jan. 16, Heartland

Jan. 24, at Tri County

Jan. 25, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 28, Centennial

Jan. 31, at Gibbon

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, Sandy Creek

Feb. 14, at Sutton

Feb. 21, at Thayer Central

Fort Calhoun

Dec. 5, at Platteview

Dec. 7, Syracuse

Dec. 10, Omaha Concordia

Dec. 13, Douglas County West

Dec. 17, at Plattsmouth

Dec. 20, Wahoo

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 11, Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 14, at Louisville

Jan. 16, Weeping Water

Jan. 18, at Yutan

Jan. 21, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 24, Conestoga

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 3, Nebraska City

Feb. 4, at Arlington

Feb. 13, at Tekamah-Herman

Feb. 14, Raymond Central

Feb. 21, at North Bend Central

Gibbon

Dec. 5, St. Paul

Dec. 6, Central City

Dec. 13, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 17, Silver Lake

Dec. 19, at Ravenna

Dec. 21, Wood River

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Harvard

Jan. 6, Minden

Jan. 7, Shelton

Jan. 10, Ord

Jan. 11, at Broken Bow

Jan. 14, at Blue Hill

Jan. 17, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 23, at Amherst

Jan. 24, at Centura

Jan. 31, Fillmore Central

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, at Southern Valley

Feb. 21, at Overton

Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 6, at Hemingford

Dec. 7, Ainsworth

Dec. 10, at Crawford

Dec. 13, at Chadron

Dec. 17, at Hyannis

Dec. 20, Bennett County, S.D.

Dec. 21, at Mullen

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 7, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 11, at Bayard

Jan. 14, Hay Springs

Jan. 17, Gering

Jan. 18, at Kimball

Jan. 21, at Alliance

Jan. 25, Chadron

Jan. 31, Mitchell

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 14, Bridgeport

Feb. 15, at Morrill

Feb. 21, at Valentine

Gothenburg

Dec. 5, Lexington

Dec. 6, at Hershey

Dec. 19 at Southern Valley

Dec. 14, Perkins County

Dec. 19, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, at Holdrege

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament GICC

Jan. 3, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 10, McCook

Jan. 11, at Centura

Jan. 16, Cozad

Jan. 17, at Chase County

Jan. 21, Amherst

Jan. 23, Broken Bow

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Valentine

Feb. 8, Minden

Feb. 14, at Ainsworth

Feb. 21, Ogallala

Hershey

Dec. 5, at Perkins County

Dec. 6, Gothenburg

Dec. 13, at Cozad

Dec. 14, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, Kimball

Dec. 21, at Ogallala

Jan. 3, at Broken Bow

Jan. 4, Southern Valley

Jan. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 10, Maxwell

Jan. 11, at Bridgeport

Jan. 14, at Sutherland

Jan. 17, at Valentine

Jan. 18, Holdrege

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Feb. 20 at Chase County

Feb. 8, Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 11, Paxton

Feb. 13, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 17, Mullen

Holdrege

Dec. 6, at Adams Central

Dec. 7, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 13, Lexington

Dec. 20, Gothenburg

Dec. 21, at McCook

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 4, Sidney

Jan. 10, Broken Bow

Jan. 17, at Southern Valley

Jan. 18, at Hershey

Jan. 24, at Minden

Jan. 25, Cozad

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 7, at York

Feb. 8, Grand Island Northwest

Feb. 14, at Central City

Feb. 15, St. Paul

Feb. 21, Aurora

Kearney Catholic

Dec. 6, Sutton

Dec. 7, at Holdrege

Dec. 13, at Ord

Dec. 17, Ravenna

Dec. 20, at Hastings

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 Beatrice

Jan. 3, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 10, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 11, North Platte

Jan. 14, at Lexington

Jan. 16, at Broken Bow

Jan. 18, Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 23, Aurora

Jan. 25, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 8, at Columbus Scotus

Feb. 11, Centura

Feb. 13, at Lincoln Christian

Feb. 21, at Adams Central

Lincoln Christian

Dec. 6, at Fairbury

Dec. 7, Freeman

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 17, at Seward

Dec. 20, Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 21, at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 11, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 14, Boys Town

Jan. 17, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 23, at Omaha Concordia

Jan. 25, at Fillmore Central

Feb. 8, David City Aquinas

Feb. 13, Kearney Catholic

Feb. 15, Norris

Feb. 21, at Wahoo Neumann

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 5, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 7, at Twin River

Dec. 10, Wayne

Dec. 14, at Wahoo

Dec. 17, at Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 19, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Douglas County West

Jan. 10, at North Bend Central

Jan. 11, at Stanton

Jan. 14, Madison

Jan. 18, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 21, Arlington

Jan. 23, Raymond Central

Jan. 25, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 28, Howells-Dodge

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 14, BRLD

Feb. 21, at Yutan

Louisville

Dec. 5, at Conestoga

Dec. 7, at Platteview

Dec. 19 at Nebraska City

Dec. 14, Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 20, Johnson County Central

Dec. 21, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Malcolm

Jan. 7, Plattsmouth

Jan. 10, CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Mid-America Center

Jan. 11, at Syracuse

Jan. 14, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 21, Douglas County West

Jan. 23, at Yutan

Jan. 28, Auburn

Jan. 30, at Weeping Water

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Raymond Central

Feb. 14, Centennial

Feb. 21, Elmwood-Murdock

Madison

Dec. 5, Schuyler

Dec. 7, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 14, St. Edward

Dec. 17, at Plainview

Dec. 21, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Wakefield

Jan. 11, Twin River

Jan. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 17, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 18, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 21, Stanton

Jan. 23, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 27, at Pender

Jan. 28, at North Bend Central

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, West Point-Beemer

Feb. 13, at David City

Feb. 21, Wisner-Pilger

Malcolm

Dec. 6, at Weeping Water

Dec. 7, at Auburn

Dec. 10, Conestoga

Dec. 14, at Cross County

Dec. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 21, Raymond Central

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament Malcolm

Jan. 3, at Louisville

Jan. 9, Palmyra

Jan. 10, at Milford

Jan. 14, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 17, Yutan

Jan. 18, at David City

Jan. 21, at Freeman

Jan. 24, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 25, at Mead

Jan. 28, at Johnson County Central

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 15, Centennial

Feb. 21, Ashland-Greenwood

Milford

Dec. 6, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 7, Raymond Central

Dec. 13, at Fairbury

Dec. 14, Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 20, Centennial

Dec. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 20 at Auburn

Jan. 3, North Bend Central

Jan. 10, Malcolm

Jan. 11, at David City

Jan. 18, at Thayer Central

Jan. 21, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 24, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 28, at Sutton

Jan. 31, Wilber-Clatonia

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 14, at Sandy Creek

Feb. 15, Boys Town

Feb. 21, at Syracuse

Minden

Dec. 5, Southern Valley

Dec. 7, at Ogallala

Dec. 10, at Lexington

Dec. 13, Broken Bow

Dec. 17, at Central City

Dec. 19, at Elm Creek

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny Axtell

Jan. 6, at Gibbon

Jan. 10, Ainsworth

Jan. 11, Valentine

Jan. 14, at Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 18, McCook

Jan. 21, St. Paul

Jan. 24, Holdrege

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Cozad

Feb. 8, at Gothenburg

Feb. 13, Wood River

Feb. 21, North Platte

Mitchell

Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC

Dec. 19 at Gering

Dec. 14, at Hemingford

Dec. 20, at Alliance

Dec. 21, Morrill

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 3, Bayard

Jan. 7, Southeast, Wyo.

Jan. 10, Scottsbluff

Jan. 11, Chadron

Jan. 14, at Sidney

Jan. 16, at Torrington, Wyo.

Jan. 18, at Bridgeport

Jan. 21, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Jan. 31, at Gordon-Rushville

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 13, Ogallala

Feb. 15, at Burns, Wyo.

Feb. 21, at Kimball

Norfolk

Dec. 5, at Omaha Gross

Dec. 7, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 13, at Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 14, at Battle Creek

Dec. 17, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 20, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Winnebago

Jan. 9, Wayne

Jan. 14, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 18, at Crofton

Jan. 21, at Pierce

Jan. 25, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 28, at O’Neill

Jan. 31, Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 11, at West Point GACC

Feb. 14, at Riverside

Feb. 21, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

North Bend Central

Dec. 5, at Twin River

Dec. 7, Seward

Dec. 10, Schuyler

Dec. 19 at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 17, Stanton

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Milford

Jan. 4, Raymond Central

Jan. 10, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 14, at Arlington

Jan. 16, at Wayne

Jan. 18, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 21, at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 24, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 28, Madison

Jan. 30, at Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournamen

Feb. 11, Tekamah-Herman

Feb. 13, at Howells-Dodge

Feb. 21, Fort Calhoun

O’Neill

Dec. 5, at Valentine

Dec. 13, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Dec. 17, Pierce

Dec. 21, at Wayne

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament Stanton

Jan. 3, Crofton

Jan. 4, Adams Central

Jan. 7, at Winnebago

Jan. 10, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 16, Ainsworth

Jan. 18, at Creighton

Jan. 20, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 21, at Wagner, S.D.

Jan. 24, at West Point GACC

Jan. 28, Norfolk

Jan. 30, at West Holt

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 11, at Plainview

Feb. 14, Ord

Feb. 21, at Battle Creek

Ogallala

Dec. 6, at Lexington

Dec. 7, Minden

Dec. 14, at Chase County

Dec. 17, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 20, at Gering

Dec. 21, Hershey

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Perkins County

Jan. 9, Bridgeport

Jan. 10, at Cozad

Jan. 17, Sidney

Jan. 18, at Valentine

Jan. 24, at Alliance

Jan. 25, Ainsworth

Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at McCook

Feb. 8, Broken Bow

Feb. 13, at Mitchell

Feb. 15, Auburn at Heartland Events Center

Feb. 21, at Gothenburg

Omaha Concordia

Dec. 5, Boys Town

Dec. 10, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 19 at Bennington

Dec. 14, at Douglas County West

Dec. 17, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 21, at Ralston

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament North Bend Central HS

Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament Concordia University

Jan. 6, Omaha Gross

Jan. 7, at Yutan

Jan. 9, Auburn

Jan. 17, at Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 21, Blair

Jan. 23, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, Fremont Bergan

Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Mount Michael

Feb. 13, Omaha Roncalli

Feb. 21, Arlington

Ord

Dec. 6, Ainsworth

Dec. 7, at Central City

Dec. 10, at West Holt

Dec. 13, Kearney Catholic

Dec. 17, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 21, Centura

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 7, Cozad

Jan. 10, at Gibbon

Jan. 11, CWC

Jan. 16, Burwell

Jan. 17, at St. Paul

Jan. 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 25, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 28, Wood River

Jan. 30, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, Broken Bow

Feb. 14, at O’Neill

Feb. 21, at Ravenna

Pierce

Dec. 5, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 13, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 14, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 17, at O’Neill

Dec. 20, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 9, at David City Aquinas

Jan. 10, BRLD at Sioux City, Iowa

Jan. 14, at Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 17, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jan. 21, Norfolk

Jan. 25, at Battle Creek

Jan. 28, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 30, Crofton

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 13, West Point GACC

Feb. 21, at Wayne

Raymond Central

Dec. 6, David City Aquinas

Dec. 7, at Milford

Dec. 19 Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 14, Syracuse

Dec. 20, at Douglas County West

Dec. 21, at Malcolm

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at North Bend Central

Jan. 10, Arlington

Jan. 11, at Centennial

Jan. 14, David City

Jan. 17, Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 21, at Wahoo

Jan. 23, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 28-Feb. 1 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 6, at Nebraska City

Feb. 8, at Platteview

Feb. 11, Louisville

Feb. 14, at Fort Calhoun

Feb. 21, Schuyler

St. Paul

Dec. 5, at Gibbon

Dec. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 19 Wood River

Dec. 13, Fillmore Central

Dec. 17, Tri County at York College

Dec. 20, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 21, Broken Bow

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 4, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 10, Sandy Creek

Jan. 11, at Adams Central

Jan. 14, at Central City

Jan. 17, Ord

Jan. 21, at Minden

Jan. 28, Centura

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, at Ravenna

Feb. 15, at Holdrege

Feb. 21, Grand Island Central Catholic

Syracuse

Dec. 6, Falls City

Dec. 7, at Fort Calhoun

Dec. 19 Johnson County Central

Dec. 14, at Raymond Central

Dec. 17, Nebraska City

Dec. 20, Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 10, Wahoo

Jan. 11, Louisville

Jan. 18, Arlington

Jan. 21, at Plattsmouth

Jan. 24, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 25, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Douglas County West

Feb. 7, Platteview

Feb. 11, at Auburn

Feb. 14, Conestoga

Feb. 21, Milford

Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 6, at Pender

Dec. 7, Stanton

Dec. 13, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 14, Twin River

Dec. 17, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 19, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 21, at Arlington

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 11, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 14, at BRLD

Jan. 17, Madison

Jan. 18, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 21, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 24, Howells-Dodge

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, at North Bend Central

Feb. 13, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 21, at Douglas County West

Valentine

Dec. 5, O’Neill

Dec. 7, at McCook

Dec. 13, Todd County, S.D.

Dec. 14, Cozad

Dec. 17, at Ainsworth

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State

Jan. 3, West Holt

Jan. 4, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 11, at Minden

Jan. 14, at Winner, S.D.

Jan. 17, Hershey

Jan. 18, Ogallala

Jan. 23, Stuart

Jan. 24, at Broken Bow

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, Gothenburg

Feb. 8, at Chadron

Feb. 13, at North Central

Feb. 21, Gordon-Rushville

Wayne

Dec. 6, Battle Creek

Dec. 7, at Ponca

Dec. 10, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 13, at Wahoo

Dec. 14, Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 20, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 21, O’Neill

Jan. 7, Boys Town

Jan. 9, at Norfolk

Jan. 11, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 16, North Bend Central

Jan. 17, at West Point GACC

Jan. 21, at Crofton

Jan. 30, at West Point-Beemer

Feb. 14, Arlington

Feb. 21, Pierce

West Point-Beemer

Dec. 5, Arlington

Dec. 7, at Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 10, Stanton

Dec. 19 North Bend Central

Dec. 17, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State

Jan. 7, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 10, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 11, at BRLD

Jan. 14, at Battle Creek

Jan. 16, at Schuyler

Jan. 18, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 24, at Twin River

Jan. 25, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 28, at Pierce

Jan. 30, Wayne

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, at Madison

Feb. 14, Oakland-Craig

Feb. 21, Fremont Bergan

Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 5, Tri County

Dec. 6, at Heartland

Dec. 19 at Raymond Central

Dec. 14, Superior

Dec. 20, at Fillmore Central

Dec. 21, Sandy Creek

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 20 at Thayer Central

Jan. 3, at Syracuse

Jan. 9, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 11, at Southern

Jan. 16, Fairbury

Jan. 23, Freeman

Jan. 24, at Malcolm

Jan. 28, Palmyra

Jan. 31, at Milford

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, at Sutton

Feb. 14, David City

Feb. 21, Centennial

Winnebago

Dec. 5, Homer

Dec. 6, at Walthill

Dec. 19 at Omaha Nation

Dec. 14, at Adams Central

Dec. 17, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 3, at Norfolk

Jan. 7, O’Neill

Jan. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 14, Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 17, at Wynot

Jan. 21, Ponca

Jan. 28, at BRLD

Jan. 30, Pender

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Wakefield

Feb. 14, at Crow Creek, S.D.

Feb. 21, at West Point GACC

Wood River

Dec. 5, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 7, Centura

Dec. 10, Adams Central

Dec. 19 at St. Paul

Dec. 20, Blue Hill

Dec. 21, at Gibbon

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 3, Amherst

Jan. 9, Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 10, at Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Sutton

Jan. 17, Broken Bow

Jan. 23, at Shelton

Jan. 24, Central City

Jan. 28, at Ord

Jan. 30, Nebraska Christian

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 13, at Minden

Feb. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 21, Kenesaw

Class C-2

Ainsworth

Dec. 6, at Ord

Dec. 7, at Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 13, West Holt

Dec. 17, Valentine

Dec. 20, at Broken Bow

Dec. 21, Cozad

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament Alliance

Jan. 7, Burwell

Jan. 10, at Minden

Jan. 14, Boyd County

Jan. 16, at O’Neill

Jan. 21, CWC

Jan. 23, at North Central

Jan. 25, at Ogallala

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference

Feb. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 8, McCook

Feb. 11, at Stuart

Feb. 14, Gothenburg

Feb. 21, at Cody-Kilgore

Alma

Dec. 5, Bertrand

Dec. 6, at Kenesaw

Dec. 10, Elm Creek

Dec. 13, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 17, Southwest

Dec. 21, at Red Cloud

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 6, Medicine Valley

Jan. 9, at Franklin

Jan. 11, Axtell

Jan. 14, Amherst

Jan. 16, Hi-Line

Jan. 17, at Hitchcock County

Jan. 23, at Loomis

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Southern Valley

Feb. 11, at Northern Valley, KS

Feb. 14, at Cambridge

Feb. 21, Arapahoe

Amherst

Dec. 5, at Ravenna

Dec. 7, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 13, Loomis

Dec. 19, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 20, at Axtell

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Wood River

Jan. 9, Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 10, Overton

Jan. 14, at Alma

Jan. 17, Pleasanton

Jan. 21, at Gothenburg

Jan. 23, Gibbon

Jan. 25, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 28, at Hi-Line

Jan. 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Feb. 1-8, at Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, Elm Creek

Feb. 21, Broken Bow

Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 5, Broken Bow

Dec. 6, at Pleasanton

Dec. 10, at Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 13, at Gibbon

Dec. 14, at Central Valley

Dec. 19, Amherst

Dec. 20, St. Paul

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Shelby

Jan. 3, Central City

Jan. 9, at Wood River

Jan. 14, Shelton

Jan. 16, at Riverside

Jan. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 24, Ravenna

Jan. 25, Ord

Jan. 31, at Burwell

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 14, at Centura

Feb. 21, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Fremont Bergan

Dec. 6, Omaha Christian

Dec. 7, at Douglas County West

Dec. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 14, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 20, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 21, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan

Jan. 10, at Homer

Jan. 11, Arlington

Jan. 18, at North Bend Central

Jan. 23, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 24, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, at Omaha Concordia

Feb. 7, Boys Town

Feb. 14, Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 15, at West Point GACC

Feb. 21, at West Point-Beemer

Bayard

Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament

Dec. 13, Bridgeport

Dec. 14, Creek Valley

Dec. 20, at Garden County

Dec. 21, Kimball

Jan. 3, at Mitchell

Jan. 4, Alliance

Jan. 10, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 11, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 14, Morrill

Jan. 16, at Sioux County

Jan. 17, Hemingford

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference Bridgeport

Jan. 30, at Gering

Jan. 31, South Platte

Feb. 20 at Bridgeport

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament Scottsbluff

Feb. 11, at Leyton

Feb. 14, Minatare

Bridgeport

Dec. 6-7 Bayard Tournament Bayard

Dec. 13, at Bayard

Dec. 14, Sutherland

Dec. 20, at Hemingford

Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Southeast, Wyo.

Jan. 9, at Ogallala

Jan. 11, Hershey

Jan. 14, Leyton

Jan. 17, at Kimball

Jan. 18, Mitchell

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Jan. 30, at Creek Valley

Feb. 20 Bayard

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 13, Morrill

Feb. 14, at Gordon-Rushville

Feb. 21, Perkins County

BRLD

Dec. 5, Omaha Nation

Dec. 7, at Homer

Dec. 19 at Walthill

Dec. 13, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 20, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament Homer

Jan. 3, at Ponca

Jan. 10, Pierce Site: Sioux City, Iowa CNOS Classic Sioux City, Iowa CNOS Classic

Jan. 11, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 14, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 17, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 21, Wakefield

Jan. 24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 25, at Stanton

Jan. 28, Winnebago

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 15, Hastings B Site: Grand Island-Heartland Classic Grand Island-Heartland Classic

Feb. 21, at Pender

Cambridge

Dec. 5, Hitchcock County

Dec. 10, Southern Valley

Dec. 13, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 19, at Cozad

Dec. 20, Loomis

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament Pleasanton

Jan. 7, Norton, KS

Jan. 10, at Southwest

Jan. 17, at Sutherland

Jan. 18, Maxwell

Jan. 23, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, South Platte

Feb. 8, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 11, at Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Alma

Feb. 15, at Chase County

Feb. 21, Bertrand

Centennial

Dec. 5, at David City

Dec. 7, Nebraska Christian

Dec. 19 Sandy Creek

Dec. 14, Tri County

Dec. 17, Fairbury

Dec. 17, Fairbury

Dec. 20, at Milford

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Superior

Jan. 4, at Heartland

Jan. 10, at Sutton

Jan. 11, Raymond Central

Jan. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 17, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 18, at Central City

Jan. 28, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 31, Thayer Central

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 14, at Louisville

Feb. 15, at Malcolm

Feb. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia

Centura

Dec. 7, at Wood River

Dec. 10, at Central City

Dec. 13, at Adams Central

Dec. 17, Central Valley

Dec. 21, at Ord

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Sandy Creek

Jan. 7, Sutton

Jan. 11, Gothenburg

Jan. 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 16, Shelton

Jan. 18, at Cozad

Jan. 24, Gibbon

Jan. 28, at St. Paul

Jan. 30, at Fullerton

Jan. 31, Ravenna

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, at Kearney Catholic

Feb. 14, Arcadia/Loup City

Feb. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Creighton

Dec. 6, West Holt

Dec. 10, Wausa

Dec. 13, Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 17, at Osmond

Dec. 20, at Crofton

Dec. 21, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 10, Randolph

Jan. 14, at Summerland

Jan. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 18, O’Neill

Jan. 21, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jan. 24, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Bloomfield

Feb. 14, Plainview

Feb. 21, Ponca

Crofton

Dec. 6, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 19 Boyd County

Dec. 14, at West Point GACC

Dec. 17, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Dec. 19, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 20, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at O’Neill

Jan. 7, at Ponca

Jan. 9, Battle Creek

Jan. 14, at West Holt

Jan. 18, Norfolk

Jan. 21, Wayne

Jan. 24, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 28, at Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 30, at Pierce

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 11, at McCook Central/Montrose, S.D.

Feb. 14, Randolph

Feb. 21, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Cross County

Dec. 5, McCool Junction

Dec. 6, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 13, at Meridian

Dec. 14, Malcolm

Dec. 20, BDS

Dec. 21, at Hampton

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 7, Osceola

Jan. 9, at Sutton

Jan. 11, Heartland

Jan. 16, Twin River

Jan. 17, at David City

Jan. 21, Dorchester

Jan. 23, at Giltner

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, at Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 8, at High Plains

Feb. 11, at East Butler

Feb. 14, Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 21, Friend

Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 6, at Blue Hill

Dec. 7, at St. Paul

Dec. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 14, at Kenesaw

Dec. 17, Deshler

Dec. 20, at Sandy Creek

Dec. 21, at Central City

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, at Ravenna

Jan. 11, Grand Island Central Catholic

Jan. 14, Centura

Jan. 17, at Gibbon

Jan. 18, at Adams Central

Jan. 24, at Superior

Jan. 30, Ord

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, Thayer Central

Feb. 14, at Wood River

Feb. 21, Arcadia/Loup City

Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 6-7 Kimball Tournament Kimball

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook

Dec. 17, at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS

Dec. 21, at Perkins County

Jan. 4, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7, Chase County

Jan. 11, at Wray, Colo.

Jan. 14, Hitchcock County

Jan. 21, at Wallace

Jan. 23, Cambridge

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Southwest

Feb. 8, at Hershey

Feb. 11, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 14, at Southern Valley

Feb. 21, at Medicine Valley

Freeman

Dec. 5, Palmyra

Dec. 7, at Lincoln Christian

Dec. 13, at Yutan

Dec. 14, at Conestoga

Dec. 17, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 20, Auburn

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament Adams

Jan. 3, Johnson County Central

Jan. 4, at Southern

Jan. 10, at Pawnee City

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, Malcolm

Jan. 23, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 28, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 31, Diller-Odell

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, at Johnson-Brock

Feb. 21, at Sterling

Grand Island Central Catholic Catholic

Dec. 5-7, GICC Tournament

Dec. 7, Norfolk

Dec. 13, at Columbus Scotus

Dec. 14, North Platte

Dec. 17, Blue Hill

Dec. 20, at Lincoln Christian

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Holdrege

Jan. 7, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 10, Kearney Catholic

Jan. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 14, at York

Jan. 17, David City Aquinas

Jan. 25, Adams Central

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, at Lexington

Feb. 8, Wahoo

Feb. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia

Feb. 15, Grand Island at Heartland Hoops Classic

Feb. 21, at St. Paul

West Point GACC

Dec. 6, Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 10, at Columbus Scotus

Dec. 19 at Wynot

Dec. 14, Crofton

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, David City Aquinas

Jan. 7, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 9, at Pender

Jan. 17, Wayne

Jan. 18, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 21, Battle Creek

Jan. 24, O’Neill

Jan. 25, at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jan. 30, at Mead

Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk

Feb. 11, Norfolk

Feb. 13, at Pierce

Feb. 15, Fremont Bergan

Feb. 21, Winnebago

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Dec. 6, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 13, at O’Neill

Dec. 17, Crofton

Jan. 9, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 17, at Pierce

Jan. 21, Creighton

Jan. 25, West Point GACC

Jan. 28, at Ponca

Feb. 11, at Homer

Feb. 13, Battle Creek

Feb. 15, at Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 21, Norfolk

Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 5, Columbus Scotus

Dec. 7, at Wahoo Neumann

Dec. 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 14, at Blue Hill

Dec. 17, at Ord

Dec. 20, Sutton

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State

Jan. 20 at Fillmore Central

Jan. 9, Sandy Creek

Jan. 11, Lincoln Christian

Jan. 14, at Grand Island Northwest

Jan. 16, Minden

Jan. 18, at Kearney Catholic

Jan. 21, Superior

Jan. 24, David City Aquinas

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, at Adams Central

Feb. 8, Lincoln Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Feb. 21, Centura

Hemingford

Dec. 6, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 7, at Hyannis

Dec. 14, Mitchell

Dec. 17, Hay Springs

Dec. 20, Bridgeport

Dec. 21, at Leyton

Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State

Jan. 4, Lusk Niobrara County, Wyo.

Jan. 9, Garden County

Jan. 10, at Minatare

Jan. 14, Chadron

Jan. 17, at Bayard

Jan. 18, Sioux County

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.

Feb. 20 at Edgemont, S.D.

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 11, at Morrill

Feb. 14, at Kimball

Feb. 21, Crawford

Hi-Line

Dec. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 6, Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 10, at Maxwell

Dec. 13, at Pleasanton

Dec. 14, Wallace

Dec. 17, at Bertrand

Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament Sumner

Jan. 3, at Southwest

Jan. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 16, at Alma

Jan. 17, at Arapahoe

Jan. 21, at Overton

Jan. 23, Medicine Valley

Jan. 24, Loomis

Jan. 28, Amherst

Jan. 31, Axtell

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 21, at Elm Creek

Hitchcock County

Dec. 5, at Cambridge

Dec. 19, at Medicine Valley

Jan. 7, at Southwest

Jan. 10, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 14, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 17, Alma

Jan. 21, Paxton

Feb. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 8, Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Wallace

Feb. 21, at South Platte

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 6, Diller-Odell

Dec. 7, at Weeping Water

Dec. 10, Lewiston

Dec. 13, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 17, Freeman

Dec. 20, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 21, at Southern

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Fairbury

Jan. 10, Sterling

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Pawnee City

Jan. 23, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 28, at Conestoga

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Tri County

Feb. 13, at Falls City

Feb. 14, at Johnson-Brock

Feb. 21, at Palmyra

Johnson County Central

Dec. 6, at Mead

Dec. 10, at Southern

Dec. 19 at Syracuse

Dec. 14, Pawnee City

Dec. 17, Palmyra

Dec. 20, at Louisville

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron

Jan. 3, at Freeman

Jan. 4, Tri County

Jan. 9, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Weeping Water

Jan. 23, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 28, Malcolm

Jan. 30, at Conestoga

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 13, Yutan

Feb. 21, at Auburn

Kimball

Dec. 6-7 Kimball Tournament

Dec. 13, at Perkins County

Dec. 14, Morrill

Dec. 20, at Hershey

Dec. 21, at Bayard

Jan. 7, at South Platte

Jan. 11, Chase County

Jan. 14, at Potter-DixJan. 17, Bridgeport

Jan. 18, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Jan. 31, Sutherland

Feb. 20 at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 11, at Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Feb. 14, Hemingford

Feb. 21, Mitchell

Lincoln Lutheran

Dec. 5-7, GICC Tournament

Dec. 13, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 14, at Milford

Dec. 20, at Syracuse

Dec. 21, David City Aquinas

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University

Jan. 7, Wahoo

Jan. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 23, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 24, at Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, at Falls City

Feb. 8, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Feb. 13, at Auburn

Feb. 14, Elkhorn Mount Michael

Feb. 21, Boys Town

Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 17, at Pawnee City

Dec. 20, Fremont Bergan

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament at Adams

Jan. 4, Wahoo Neumann

Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 10, at Falls City

Jan. 14, at Auburn

Jan. 17, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 18, Sidney, Iowa

Jan. 24, Lewiston

Jan. 28, at Sterling

Jan. 31, at Tri County

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 14, at Boys Town

Feb. 15, David City Aquinas

Feb. 22, Falls City Sacred Heart

Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 5, at Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 7, West Point GACC

Dec. 10, at Twin River

Dec. 19 at Pender

Dec. 17, at Norfolk

Dec. 20, Homer

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 16, Battle Creek

Jan. 21, at Walthill

Jan. 24, Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 28, Crofton

Feb. 20 at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 3, at Riverside

Feb. 7, Omaha Nation

Feb. 11, Creighton

Feb. 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Feb. 21, Howells-Dodge

Morrill

Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 10, Hay Springs

Dec. 13, at Garden County

Dec. 14, at Kimball

Dec. 20, Edgemont, S.D.

Dec. 21, at Mitchell

Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invite

Jan. 10, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Jan. 14, at Bayard

Jan. 17, Minatare

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.

Jan. 28, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Wyo.

Jan. 31, at Crawford

Feb. 20 Sioux County

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff

Feb. 11, Hemingford

Feb. 13, at Bridgeport

Feb. 15, Gordon-Rushville

Nebraska Christian

Dec. 6, at St. Edward

Dec. 7, at Centennial

Dec. 14, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 17, High Plains

Dec. 20, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron

Jan. 3, Sutton

Jan. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 9, at Fullerton

Jan. 10, Central Valley

Jan. 14, at Osceola

Jan. 16, Spalding

Jan. 18-25 Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, Heartland

Jan. 30, at Wood River

Feb. 7, Riverside

Feb. 8, Burwell

Feb. 11, at Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 13, Palmer

Feb. 21, at Omaha Christian

Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 5, Summerland

Dec. 6, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 10, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 13, at Creighton

Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s

Dec. 20, at Bloomfield

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Plainview

Jan. 11, at Stuart

Jan. 14, Osmond

Jan. 16, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 18, at Madison

Jan. 20, at O’Neill

Jan. 24, at Randolph

Jan. 25, at Norfolk

Jan. 28, West Holt

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Battle Creek

Feb. 14, CWC

Feb. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre

North Central

Dec. 5, at Boyd County

Dec. 6, at Burwell

Dec. 19 at CWC

Dec. 14, Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 17, Burke/South Central, S.D.

Dec. 20, at St. Mary’s

Dec. 21, Gregory, S.D.

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Summerland

Jan. 10, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 16, West Holt

Jan. 17, at Twin Loup

Jan. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 23, Ainsworth

Jan. 24, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 28, Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Colome, S.D.

Feb. 13, Valentine

Feb. 21, at Stuart

Oakland-Craig

Dec. 5, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 7, Boys Town

Dec. 10, at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 13, Pender

Dec. 14, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 17, Winnebago

Dec. 19, at Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 21, at Madison

Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 7, West Point GACC

Jan. 10, Stanton

Jan. 11, at Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 17, at BRLD

Jan. 21, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 24, North Bend Central

Jan. 25, Treynor, Iowa at D.J. Sokol Arena

Jan. 28, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 14, at West Point-Beemer

Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 5, Douglas County West

Dec. 6, at Cornerstone Christian

Dec. 10, Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 13, at Fremont Bergan

Dec. 17, Arlington

Dec. 20, at Mead

Dec. 21, Louisville

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 9, at Yutan

Jan. 14, Lincoln College View

Jan. 17, Omaha Christian

Jan. 21, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 23, Weeping Water

Jan. 27-1 Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Feb. 7, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 11, Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 13, at Cedar Bluffs

Feb. 17, at Conestoga

Omaha Nation

Dec. 5, at BRLD

Dec. 6, Santee

Dec. 19 Winnebago

Dec. 13, at Wakefield

Dec. 16, at West Monona, Iowa

Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.

Jan. 3, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 6, at Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 9, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa Site: Sioux City, Tyson Center Sioux City, Tyson Center

Jan. 11, Homer

Jan. 16, Pender

Jan. 17, at Marty, S.D.

Jan. 25, Flandreau Indian, S.D.

Jan. 30-1 Dakota Oyate Challenge Huron, S.D.

Feb. 4, Omaha Christian

Feb. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 11, Walthill

Feb. 14, Emerson-Hubbard

Feb. 21, at Allen

Palmer

Dec. 5, Central Valley

Dec. 6, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 10, Elba

Dec. 13, at St. Edward

Dec. 17, at Spalding

Dec. 20, at Osceola

Dec. 27, Heartland

Jan. 3, Giltner

Jan. 4, Twin Loup

Jan. 11, Hampton

Jan. 14, at High Plains

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Burwell

Jan. 30, at Riverside

Feb. 6, Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Nebraska Christian

Feb. 21, Fullerton

Palmyra

Dec. 5, at Freeman

Dec. 6, Southern

Dec. 10, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 13, Mead

Dec. 17, at Johnson County Central

Dec. 19, Weeping Water

Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament

Jan. 7, at Sterling

Jan. 9, at Malcolm

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Conestoga

Jan. 24, Yutan

Jan. 28, at Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 30, at Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, Pawnee City

Feb. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Perkins County

Dec. 5, Hershey

Dec. 13, Kimball

Dec. 14, at Gothenburg

Dec. 17, Paxton

Dec. 19, at Garden County

Dec. 21, Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 3, at Ogallala

Jan. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 11, Sutherland

Jan. 16, Chase County

Jan. 17, at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 8, South Platte

Feb. 11, at Creek Valley

Feb. 21, at Bridgeport

Ponca

Dec. 5, Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 7, Wayne

Dec. 19 Randolph

Dec. 14, at Irene-Wakonda, S.D.

Dec. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 20, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 3, BRLD

Jan. 7, Crofton

Jan. 10, at Woodbury Central, Iowa

Jan. 14, Wakefield

Jan. 17, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D.

Jan. 21, at Winnebago

Jan. 23, at Walthill

Jan. 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jan. 30, at Wynot

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 14, Homer

Feb. 15, Battle Creek

Feb. 21, at Creighton

Ravenna

Dec. 5, Amherst

Dec. 13, at Burwell

Dec. 17, at Kearney Catholic

Dec. 19, Gibbon

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30-31 Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 10, Wood River

Jan. 11, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 14, Minden

Jan. 16, Central City

Jan. 21, at Sutton

Jan. 24, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 28, Elm Creek

Jan. 31, at Centura

Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord

Feb. 11, St. Paul

Feb. 13, at Adams Central

Feb. 21, Ord

Sandy Creek

Dec. 5, Wood River

Dec. 7, David City

Dec. 19 at Centennial

Dec. 14, at Friend

Dec. 20, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 4, at Centura

Jan. 9, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 10, at St. Paul

Jan. 14, at Deshler

Jan. 18, Superior

Jan. 24, Blue Hill

Jan. 25, Thayer Central

Jan. 28, at Fairbury

Jan. 30, Sutton

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, at Fillmore Central

Feb. 14, Milford

Feb. 21, at Heartland

Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 6, Cross County

Dec. 7, David City Aquinas

Dec. 13, Giltner

Dec. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 20, at McCool Junction

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 3, at High Plains

Jan. 10, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 11, Meridian

Jan. 14, at Centennial

Jan. 17, Hampton

Jan. 18, at Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 21, David City

Jan. 23, at Dorchester

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, Fullerton

Feb. 7, at BDS

Feb. 14, at Osceola

Feb. 15, Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 21, at East Butler

Stanton

Dec. 6, Howells-Dodge

Dec. 7, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 10, at West Point-Beemer

Dec. 13, at Battle Creek

Dec. 17, at North Bend Central

Dec. 20, Wakefield

Dec. 21, at Pender

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament Stanton

Jan. 3, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 4, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 10, at Oakland-Craig

Jan. 11, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 14, Plainview

Jan. 17, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Jan. 21, at Madison

Jan. 25, BRLD

Jan. 28, Twin River

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 13, at Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 21, Emerson-Hubbard

Summerland

Dec. 5, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 6, at CWC

Dec. 10, at Riverside

Dec. 13, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 17, at Stuart

Dec. 19, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Plainview

Jan. 9, at North Central

Jan. 10, at West Holt

Jan. 14, Creighton

Jan. 16, St. Mary’s

Jan. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 24, Osmond

Jan. 28, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 30, Wausa

Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Feb. 21, at Boyd County

Superior

Dec. 10, Fairbury

Dec. 19 at Blue Hill

Dec. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 20, Southern Valley

Jan. 3, at Centennial

Jan. 10, at Thayer Central

Jan. 11, Fillmore Central

Jan. 14, at Heartland

Jan. 18, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 24, Doniphan-Trumbull

Jan. 28, Deshler

Feb. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson

Sutherland

Dec. 5, Mullen

Dec. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 10, at Brady

Dec. 14, at Bridgeport

Dec. 19, at Wallace

Jan. 10, at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 11, at Perkins County

Jan. 14, Hershey

Jan. 17, Cambridge

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Jan. 28, Creek Valley

Jan. 31, at Kimball

Feb. 4, at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7, Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 11, at Maxwell

Feb. 13, at Paxton

Feb. 21, Chase County

Sutton

Dec. 6, at Kearney Catholic

Dec. 10, at Heartland

Dec. 17, BDS

Dec. 20, at Hastings St. Cecilia

Jan. 3, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 7, at Centura

Jan. 9, Cross County

Jan. 10, Centennial

Jan. 16, Wood River

Jan. 17, Thayer Central

Jan. 21, Ravenna

Jan. 23, at Fairbury

Jan. 28, Milford

Jan. 30, at Sandy Creek

Feb. 11, Wilber-Clatonia

Feb. 14, Fillmore Central

Tri County

Dec. 5, at Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 7, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 9, Pawnee City

Dec. 13, Southern

Dec. 14, at Centennial

Dec. 17, St. Paul at York College

Dec. 19, Johnson-Brock

Dec. 30, Diller-Odell

Jan. 3, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 4, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 7, at Friend

Jan. 9, at Fairbury

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 24, Fillmore Central

Jan. 28, at Thayer Central

Jan. 31, Nebraska City Lourdes

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Feb. 14, at Sterling

Feb. 21, at Lewiston

Twin River

Dec. 5, North Bend Central

Dec. 7, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 10, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 14, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 17, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 20, Fullerton

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus

Jan. 20 at Battle Creek

Jan. 7, Central City

Jan. 10, David City

Jan. 11, at Madison

Jan. 14, David City Aquinas

Jan. 16, at Cross County

Jan. 21, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 23, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 24, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 28, at Stanton

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 13, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Feb. 21, Humphrey St. Francis

Wakefield

Dec. 5, Pender

Dec. 6, Allen

Dec. 10, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 13, Omaha Nation

Dec. 17, at Randolph

Dec. 20, at Stanton

Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 3, at Westwood, Iowa

Jan. 4, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Jan. 7, at Madison

Jan. 10, Walthill

Jan. 14, at Ponca

Jan. 16, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa

Jan. 21, at BRLD

Jan. 24, Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 30, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Winnebago

Feb. 14, Howells-Dodge

Feb. 21, Homer

Walthill

Dec. 5, at Santee

Dec. 6, Winnebago

Dec. 19 BRLD

Dec. 13, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 17, Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 20, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 21, at Meskwaki Settlement School, Iowa

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Wakefield

Jan. 16, Winside

Jan. 20, Flandreau Indian, S.D.

Jan. 21, Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 23, Ponca

Jan. 24, at Homer

Jan. 27, at Allen

Jan. 28, Wynot

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Omaha Nation

Feb. 21, at Nebraska Lutheran

Wisner-Pilger

Dec. 5, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 6, at West Point GACC

Dec. 13, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 19, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 20, at Wayne

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Stanton

Jan. 7, Arlington

Jan. 10, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 17, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 18, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Jan. 21, Twin River

Jan. 23, at Pender

Jan. 28, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 30, North Bend Central

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, at BRLD

Feb. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Feb. 21, at Madison

Yutan

Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 10, at Arlington

Dec. 13, Freeman

Dec. 17, Weeping Water

Dec. 20, Conestoga

Jan. 20 at Wahoo

Jan. 7, Omaha Concordia

Jan. 9, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 10, Mead

Jan. 14, Douglas County West

Jan. 17, at Malcolm

Jan. 18, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood

Jan. 23, Louisville

Jan. 24, at Palmyra

Jan. 28, at David City

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, Wahoo Neumann

Feb. 13, at Johnson County Central

Feb. 15, Elm Creek at Heartland Event Center

Feb. 21, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

