Class A
Bellevue East
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 14, at Bellevue West
Dec. 20, Omaha Central
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, at Omaha Burke
Jan. 11, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 17, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 18, Fremont
Jan. 24, at Gretna
Jan. 25, Omaha South
Jan. 30, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 20 Omaha Westside
Feb. 7, at Omaha Benson
Feb. 8, at Lincoln High
Feb. 14, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 15, Lincoln East
Feb. 18, at Omaha North
Feb. 20, CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Bellevue West
Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 13, Omaha Benson
Dec. 14, Bellevue East
Dec. 20, Omaha South
Dec. 21, at Kearney
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 11, at CB Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Jan. 16, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 17, at Omaha Westside
Jan. 25, Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 28, at Omaha Central
Jan. 31, at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 20 at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 4, Omaha North
Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 8, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 14, Millard North
Feb. 15, Lincoln High
Feb. 18, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 21, Millard West
Columbus
Dec. 6, at Beatrice
Dec. 7, South Sioux City
Dec. 13, at Alliance
Dec. 14, at Gering
Dec. 17, Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 20, Norfolk
Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus
Jan. 7, Seward
Jan. 10, at North Platte
Jan. 17, at Lexington
Jan. 18, Aurora
Jan. 21, at Elkhorn
Jan. 24, Crete
Jan. 25, at Bennington
Jan. 28, Ralston
Jan. 31, Hastings
Feb. 7, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 8, Norris
Feb. 14, Blair
Feb. 21, at Platteview
Elkhorn
Dec. 7, at Waverly
Dec. 10, at Platteview
Dec. 13, Norris
Dec. 14, at Boys Town
Dec. 20, at Nebraska City
Dec. 21, at Omaha Skutt
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 10, Plattsmouth
Jan. 11, at Aurora
Jan. 18, at Omaha Gross
Jan. 21, Columbus
Jan. 24, at Blair
Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at TBA
Feb. 4, CB St. Albert, Iowa
Feb. 8, at Elkhorn South
Feb. 11, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 14, Bennington
Feb. 18, Ralston
Feb. 21, Omaha Roncalli
Elkhorn South
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, at Millard South
Dec. 14, at Lincoln North Star
Dec. 20, Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 21, Omaha Bryan
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 7, at Millard North
Jan. 11, Omaha Westside
Jan. 16, Omaha South
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 23, Omaha North
Jan. 25, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 30, Bellevue East
Feb. 20 Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 7, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 8, Elkhorn
Feb. 14, at Omaha Benson
Feb. 18, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 21, at Gretna
Feb. 22, Grand Island
Fremont
Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 13, Grand Island
Dec. 14, at Omaha Bryan
Dec. 20, Omaha Northwest
Dec. 21, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 4, Kearney
Jan. 10, Sioux City West, Iowa at Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Iowa
Jan. 11, Lincoln East
Jan. 17, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 18, at Bellevue East
Jan. 24, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 31, at Norfolk
Feb. 20 Omaha North
Feb. 7, Lincoln High
Feb. 8, Millard South
Feb. 14, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 15, Omaha Burke
Feb. 20, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 21, at Lincoln North Star
Grand Island
Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge at Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South
Dec. 13, at Fremont
Dec. 14, Omaha South
Dec. 20, at Lincoln East
Dec. 21, Omaha Central
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, Lincoln High
Jan. 11, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 16, Gretna
Jan. 17, Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 21, at Hastings
Jan. 25, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 31, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 20 Omaha Benson
Feb. 7, at Kearney
Feb. 8, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 14, Norfolk
Feb. 15, Grand Island Central Catholic at Heartland Hoops Classic
Feb. 21, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 22, at Elkhorn South
Gretna
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 19 at Omaha Central
Dec. 13, Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 17, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 19, Omaha Westside
Dec. 21, at Millard West
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Millard North
Jan. 11, at Omaha South
Jan. 16, at Grand Island
Jan. 18, Omaha Burke
Jan. 24, Bellevue East
Jan. 31, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 20 Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 20 Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 4, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 7, at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 11, Omaha North
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 21, Elkhorn South
Feb. 22, at Kearney
Kearney
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, at Lincoln East
Dec. 14, Millard South
Dec. 21, Bellevue West
Jan. 4, at Fremont
Jan. 10, at Norfolk
Jan. 11, Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 17, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 18, at Millard West
Jan. 24, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 25, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 31, at Lincoln High
Feb. 20 Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 7, Grand Island
Feb. 11, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 14, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 15, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Heartland Events Center
Feb. 21, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 22, Gretna
Lincoln East
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, Kearney
Dec. 14, at Omaha Northwest
Dec. 20, Grand Island
Dec. 21, at Millard North
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 11, at Fremont
Jan. 17, at Omaha Central
Jan. 18, Omaha Westside
Jan. 24, at Lincoln North Star
Jan. 25, Lincoln High
Jan. 31, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 20, Millard West
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 8, Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 14, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 15, at Bellevue East
Feb. 18, Millard South
Feb. 22, at Norfolk
Lincoln High
Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge at Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South
Dec. 19 Lincoln North Star
Dec. 14, Omaha Central
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 21, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 7, Omaha Benson
Jan. 10, at Grand Island
Jan. 17, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 18, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 24, Norfolk
Jan. 25, at Lincoln East
Jan. 31, Kearney
Feb. 20 at Omaha Burke
Feb. 7, at Fremont
Feb. 8, Bellevue East
Feb. 14, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 15, at Bellevue West
Feb. 18, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 21, at Omaha North
Lincoln North Star
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 19 at Lincoln High
Dec. 14, Elkhorn South
Dec. 20, Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 21, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 11, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 17, at Norfolk
Jan. 24, Lincoln East
Jan. 25, at Grand Island
Jan. 28, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 31, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 20 at Millard South
Feb. 7, Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 8, at Bellevue West
Feb. 14, at Kearney
Feb. 15, Millard West
Feb. 18, at Millard North
Feb. 21, Fremont
Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 13, Bellevue East
Dec. 14, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 20, Lincoln High
Dec. 21, Omaha South
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, at Lincoln East
Jan. 11, at Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 17, at Kearney
Jan. 18, Elkhorn South
Jan. 23, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 25, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 31, Grand Island
Feb. 20 at Gretna
Feb. 20 at Gretna
Feb. 7, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 8, Millard North
Feb. 14, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 15, Omaha Central
Feb. 20, Fremont
Feb. 21, Norfolk
Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep
Dec. 19 at Omaha North
Dec. 13, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 20, at Lincoln North Star
Dec. 21, Omaha Westside
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 11, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 16, Bellevue West
Jan. 17, Lincoln High
Jan. 24, Kearney
Jan. 25, at Norfolk
Jan. 28, at Omaha Skutt
Feb. 20 at Elkhorn South
Feb. 4, at Gretna
Feb. 7, Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Elkhorn
Feb. 14, Fremont
Feb. 15, at Omaha South
Feb. 21, at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 14, at Omaha Benson
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 21, Bellevue East
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 10, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 11, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 17, at Grand Island
Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 24, Fremont
Jan. 25, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 31, Lincoln East
Feb. 20 at Millard North
Feb. 7, Norfolk
Feb. 8, at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 14, at Lincoln High
Feb. 15, at Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 18, Bellevue West
Feb. 21, Omaha Westside
Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep
Dec. 14, at Aurora
Dec. 20, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 21, at Millard South
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 4, at Norfolk
Jan. 10, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 11, Grand Island
Jan. 17, at Fremont
Jan. 18, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 23, Lincoln Northeast
Jan. 25, at Kearney
Jan. 31, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 20 Omaha South
Feb. 4, Omaha Burke
Feb. 8, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 14, at Lincoln East
Feb. 15, Gretna
Feb. 18, at Lincoln High
Feb. 21, at Omaha Bryan
Millard North
Dec. 13, Omaha Burke
Dec. 20, at Omaha North
Dec. 21, Lincoln East
Jan. 7, Elkhorn South
Jan. 10, at Gretna
Jan. 17, at Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 18, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 21, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 24, Omaha Westside
Jan. 31, Millard South
Feb. 20 Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 8, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 11, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 14, at Bellevue West
Feb. 18, Lincoln North Star
Feb. 21, Omaha Central
Millard South
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 13, Elkhorn South
Dec. 14, at Kearney
Dec. 20, at Omaha Bryan
Dec. 21, Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Millard West
Jan. 11, CB Lewis Central, Iowa at Mid-America Center
Jan. 17, Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 18, at Omaha Central
Jan. 23, at Omaha Burke
Jan. 25, Omaha North
Jan. 31, at Millard North
Feb. 20 Lincoln North Star
Feb. 4, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 8, at Fremont
Feb. 14, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 15, Omaha Benson
Feb. 18, at Lincoln East
Feb. 21, Papillion-La Vista
Millard West
Dec. 19 at Omaha South
Dec. 14, Norfolk
Dec. 20, at Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 21, Gretna
Jan. 10, at Millard South
Jan. 17, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 18, Kearney
Jan. 21, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 24, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 31, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 20 at Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Omaha Central
Feb. 14, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 15, at Lincoln North Star
Feb. 18, Omaha Burke
Feb. 21, at Bellevue West
Norfolk
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 14, at Millard West
Dec. 20, at Columbus
Dec. 21, Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 27-31, Heartland Athletic Conference at Lincoln Southwest/TBD
Jan. 4, Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 10, Kearney
Jan. 11, at South Sioux City
Jan. 17, Lincoln North Star
Jan. 18, at Omaha North
Jan. 24, at Lincoln High
Jan. 25, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 31, Fremont
Feb. 20 at Omaha Central
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 8, Omaha Benson
Feb. 14, at Grand Island
Feb. 15, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 21, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 22, Lincoln East
North Platte
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 13, at Omaha Skutt
Dec. 14, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 20, at McCook
Dec. 21, Lexington
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus
Jan. 10, Columbus
Jan. 11, at Kearney
Jan. 18, at Sidney
Jan. 25, at York
Feb. 20 at Alliance
Feb. 7, Hastings
Feb. 11, at Cozad
Feb. 13, Scottsbluff
Feb. 14, Gering
Feb. 21, at Minden
Omaha Benson
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 13, at Bellevue West
Dec. 14, Lincoln Southeast
Dec. 17, Gretna
Dec. 21, Fremont
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 7, at Lincoln High
Jan. 11, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 17, Millard West
Jan. 18, Omaha South
Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 25, at Omaha Northwest
Jan. 31, at Omaha North
Feb. 20 at Grand Island
Feb. 4, Omaha Skutt
Feb. 7, Bellevue East
Feb. 8, at Norfolk
Feb. 14, Elkhorn South
Feb. 15, at Millard South
Feb. 18, at Omaha Central
Omaha Bryan
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 13, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Dec. 14, Fremont
Dec. 20, Millard South
Dec. 21, at Elkhorn South
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, at Omaha South
Jan. 11, at Omaha North
Jan. 17, Bellevue East
Jan. 18, at Lincoln High
Jan. 21, Millard North
Jan. 24, Omaha Northwest
Jan. 25, Norris at D.J Sokol Arena
Jan. 28, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 20 Bellevue West
Feb. 3, South Sioux City
Feb. 7, at Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 8, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 14, at Omaha Burke
Feb. 21, Lincoln Southwest
Omaha Burke
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 13, at Millard North
Dec. 14, Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 20, Omaha Creighton Prep
Dec. 21, Omaha North
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Bellevue East
Jan. 11, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 14, at Omaha Northwest
Jan. 18, at Gretna
Jan. 23, Millard South
Jan. 31, at Omaha South
Feb. 20 Lincoln High
Feb. 4, at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 7, Elkhorn South
Feb. 11, at Papillion-La Vista
Feb. 14, Omaha Bryan
Feb. 15, at Fremont
Feb. 18, at Millard West
Feb. 21, Kearney
Omaha Central
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 19 Gretna
Dec. 14, at Lincoln High
Dec. 20, at Bellevue East
Dec. 21, at Grand Island
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Sioux City East, Iowa A at Tyson Event Center
Jan. 17, Lincoln East
Jan. 18, Millard South
Jan. 24, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 28, Bellevue West
Jan. 31, at Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 20 Norfolk
Feb. 7, at Omaha South
Feb. 11, at Millard West
Feb. 14, Omaha Northwest
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 18, Omaha Benson
Feb. 21, at Millard North
Feb. 22, at Omaha Westside
Omaha Creighton Prep
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Tournament at Lincoln Southwest/Creighton Prep
Dec. 13, Omaha Bryan
Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 20, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 21, Lincoln North Star
Dec. 27-4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, at Omaha Westside
Jan. 11, Omaha Benson
Jan. 17, at Millard South
Jan. 18, Millard North
Jan. 24, Millard West
Jan. 25, at Bellevue West
Jan. 31, Omaha Central
Feb. 20 at Kearney
Feb. 7, at Omaha North
Feb. 8, Grand Island
Feb. 14, Lincoln Northeast
Feb. 15, Rockhurst, Mo.
Feb. 18, Elkhorn South
Feb. 21, at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha North
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 19 Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 13, at Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 20, Millard North
Dec. 21, at Omaha Burke
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, at Omaha Northwest
Jan. 11, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 16, Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 18, Norfolk
Jan. 23, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 25, at Millard South
Jan. 31, Omaha Benson
Feb. 20 at Fremont
Feb. 4, at Bellevue West
Feb. 7, Omaha Creighton Prep
Feb. 11, at Gretna
Feb. 14, at Omaha South
Feb. 18, Bellevue East
Feb. 21, Lincoln High
Omaha Northwest
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 13, at Omaha Westside
Dec. 14, Lincoln East
Dec. 20, at Fremont
Dec. 21, Bennington
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Omaha North
Jan. 11, at Bellevue East
Jan. 14, Omaha Burke
Jan. 21, at Millard West
Jan. 24, at Omaha Bryan
Jan. 25, Omaha Benson
Jan. 28, at Lincoln North Star
Jan. 31, Bellevue West
Feb. 20 Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 4, at Millard South
Feb. 7, Gretna
Feb. 14, at Omaha Central
Feb. 15, at Norfolk
Feb. 21, Omaha South
Omaha South
Dec. 5-9, OPS Jamboree at Central/Bryan
Dec. 19 Millard West
Dec. 14, at Grand Island
Dec. 20, at Bellevue West
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 11, Gretna
Jan. 16, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 18, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 21, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 25, at Bellevue East
Jan. 31, Omaha Burke
Feb. 20 at Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 4, at Omaha Westside
Feb. 7, Omaha Central
Feb. 14, Omaha North
Feb. 15, Lincoln Pius X
Feb. 18, Papillion-La Vista South
Feb. 21, at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Westside
Dec. 5-7, Fremont/Lincoln Northeast/Westside/Bellevue West Classic at Westside/Lincoln Northeast
Dec. 13, Omaha Northwest
Dec. 14, at Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 19, at Gretna
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Pius X
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, Omaha Creighton Prep
Jan. 11, at Elkhorn South
Jan. 17, Bellevue West
Jan. 18, at Lincoln East
Jan. 24, at Millard North
Jan. 25, Sioux City East, Iowa at Sokol Arena
Jan. 31, Millard West
Feb. 20 at Bellevue East
Feb. 4, Omaha South
Feb. 8, Lincoln Southwest
Feb. 11, Kearney
Feb. 14, Millard South
Feb. 21, at Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 22, Omaha Central
Papillion-La Vista
Dec. 5-7, Early Bird Classic at Lincoln East
Dec. 13, Omaha North
Dec. 14, Omaha Creighton Prep
Dec. 20, at Elkhorn South
Dec. 21, Lincoln High
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 10, at Papillion-La Vista South
Jan. 11, at Lincoln North Star
Jan. 17, Millard North
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southeast
Jan. 21, at Omaha South
Jan. 24, at Omaha Central
Jan. 25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Sokol Arena
Jan. 28, Omaha Bryan
Jan. 31, Gretna
Feb. 7, Bellevue West
Feb. 8, at Lincoln East
Feb. 11, Omaha Burke
Feb. 14, Millard West
Feb. 21, at Millard South
Papillion-La Vista South
Dec. 5-7, HAC/Metro Challenge Lincoln High /Millard North/Grand Island/PL-South
Dec. 13, at Gretna
Dec. 14, Omaha Westside
Dec. 20, Millard West
Dec. 21, at Norfolk
Dec. 27-Jan. 4, Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena
Jan. 7, Elkhorn
Jan. 10, Papillion-La Vista
Jan. 11, Omaha Burke
Jan. 16, at Omaha North
Jan. 18, at Lincoln Southwest
Jan. 24, at Omaha Benson
Jan. 25, Elkhorn South
Feb. 20 at Omaha Northwest
Feb. 7, Omaha Bryan
Feb. 11, at Millard North
Feb. 14, at Bellevue East
Feb. 15, Lincoln Southeast
Feb. 18, at Omaha South
Feb. 21, Omaha Creighton Prep
South Sioux City
Dec. 7, at Columbus
Dec. 9, Sioux City North, Iowa
Dec. 14, Sioux City East, Iowa
Dec. 17, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 7, at Sioux City Heelan, Iowa
Jan. 9, CNOS Tournament at Tyson Event Center
Jan. 11, Norfolk
Jan. 18, Beatrice
Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 31, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Feb. 20 at Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D.
Feb. 3, at Omaha Bryan
Feb. 8, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 11, at Ralston
Feb. 14, Omaha Gross
Feb. 20, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa
Feb. 21, Sioux City West, Iowa
Class B
Alliance
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 13, Columbus
Dec. 14, Hastings
Dec. 20, Mitchell
Dec. 21, at Sidney
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Bayard
Jan. 9-11, Taco John’s Classic at Cheyenne, Wyo.
Jan. 17, at Chadron
Jan. 21, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 24, Ogallala
Jan. 31, at Gering
Feb. 20 North Platte
Feb. 4, Chadron
Feb. 7, at Scottsbluff
Feb. 13, Rapid City Christian, S.D.
Feb. 15, at Brush, Colo.
Feb. 21, Sidney
Aurora
Dec. 5, Adams Central
Dec. 6, Wahoo
Dec. 13, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 14, Lincoln Southwest
Dec. 20, York
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Norris
Jan. 4, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 11, Elkhorn
Jan. 14, at Hastings
Jan. 16, Beatrice
Jan. 18, at Columbus
Jan. 23, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 24, Seward
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest High School
Feb. 7, at Waverly
Feb. 8, Lexington
Feb. 14, Crete
Feb. 15, at Ralston
Feb. 21, at Holdrege
Beatrice
Dec. 6, Columbus
Dec. 19 at Crete
Dec. 14, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 21, Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 9, York
Jan. 10, at Seward
Jan. 16, at Aurora
Jan. 18, at South Sioux City
Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, at Hastings
Jan. 31, at Omaha Skutt
Feb. 20 Ralston
Feb. 4, Norris
Feb. 8, at Omaha Gross
Feb. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 20, at Waverly
Bennington
Dec. 5, at Wahoo
Dec. 6, Nebraska City
Dec. 19 Omaha Concordia
Dec. 14, at Omaha Gross
Dec. 20, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 21, at Omaha Northwest
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Blair
Jan. 9, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 10, Platteview
Jan. 17, Waverly
Jan. 18, at Boys Town
Jan. 24, at Norris
Jan. 25, Columbus
Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, Plattsmouth
Feb. 11, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 14, at Elkhorn
Feb. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Feb. 20, Ralston
Blair
Dec. 5, at Harlan, Iowa
Dec. 7, at Ralston
Dec. 13, Waverly
Dec. 14, at Norris
Dec. 17, at Schuyler
Dec. 20-21, Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Bennington
Jan. 10, at Nebraska City
Jan. 14, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 16, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 17, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 21, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 24, Elkhorn
Jan. 28-31, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Seward
Feb. 8, Crete
Feb. 14, at Columbus
Feb. 20, at Wahoo
Crete
Dec. 5, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 6, at Hastings
Dec. 19 Beatrice
Dec. 13, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 20, Fairbury
Dec. 21, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 20 Waverly
Jan. 11, Wahoo
Jan. 17, at York
Jan. 18, Norris
Jan. 21, at Seward
Jan. 23, Nebraska City
Jan. 24, at Columbus
Feb. 4, at Schuyler
Feb. 8, at Blair
Feb. 13, Platteview
Feb. 14, at Aurora
Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 5, Omaha Skutt
Dec. 7, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 10, Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 19 Ralston
Dec. 14, at Beatrice
Dec. 17, Norris
Dec. 28-30, Aurora Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Savannah, Mo.
Jan. 10, at Hastings
Jan. 11, at Schuyler
Jan. 14, at CB St. Albert, Iowa
Jan. 16, at Boys Town
Jan. 17, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 31, at South Sioux City
Feb. 4, Omaha Gross
Feb. 11, Omaha Concordia
Feb. 14, at Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 15, Kearney at Heartland Events Center
Feb. 17, Bennington
Gering
Dec. 19 Mitchell
Dec. 13, Hastings
Dec. 14, Columbus
Dec. 20, Ogallala
Dec. 21, at Chadron
Jan. 10, at Sidney
Jan. 17, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 24, Chadron
Jan. 25, at Scottsbluff
Jan. 30, Bayard
Jan. 31, Alliance
Feb. 7, Sidney
Feb. 13, at McCook
Feb. 14, at North Platte
Feb. 21, Scottsbluff
Hastings
Dec. 5, at Seward
Dec. 6, Crete
Dec. 10, at Ralston
Dec. 13, at Gering
Dec. 14, at Alliance
Dec. 20, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 21, at York
Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus
Jan. 10, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Jan. 11, at Lexington
Jan. 14, Aurora
Jan. 17, at McCook
Jan. 21, Grand Island
Jan. 24, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 28, Beatrice
Jan. 31, at Columbus
Feb. 7, at North Platte
Feb. 11, Adams Central
Feb. 13, at Waverly
Feb. 15, BRLD at Grand Island-Heartland Classic
Lexington
Dec. 5, at Gothenburg
Dec. 6, Ogallala
Dec. 10, Minden
Dec. 13, at Holdrege
Dec. 14, York
Dec. 17, at Ralston
Dec. 21, at North Platte
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Adams Central
Jan. 11, Hastings
Jan. 14, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 17, Columbus
Jan. 21, McCook
Jan. 23, Cozad
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 4, at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, Grand Island Central Catholic
Feb. 8, at Aurora
Feb. 15, at Omaha Skutt
Feb. 20, at Grand Island Northwest
McCook
Dec. 7, Valentine
Dec. 12-14, Topside Tipoff at Goodland, Kan.
Dec. 20, North Platte
Dec. 21, Holdrege
Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus
Jan. 7, at Broken Bow
Jan. 10, at Gothenburg
Jan. 11, Sidney
Jan. 17, Hastings
Jan. 18, at Minden
Jan. 21, at Lexington
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Ogallala
Feb. 8, at Ainsworth
Feb. 13, Gering
Feb. 14, Scottsbluff
Feb. 20, at Cozad
Nebraska City
Dec. 6, at Bennington
Dec. 19 Louisville
Dec. 13, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 17, at Syracuse
Dec. 20, Elkhorn
Dec. 21, Waverly
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Falls City
Jan. 10, Blair
Jan. 11, at Auburn
Jan. 14, at Conestoga
Jan. 21, at Platteview
Jan. 23, at Crete
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, at Fort Calhoun
Feb. 6, Raymond Central
Feb. 7, at Norris
Feb. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 20, at Omaha Gross
Norris
Dec. 6, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 7, Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 13, at Elkhorn
Dec. 14, Blair
Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 20, at Seward
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 3, Aurora
Jan. 9, at Waverly
Jan. 17, Ralston
Jan. 18, at Crete
Jan. 21, York
Jan. 24, Bennington
Jan. 25, Omaha Bryan at D.J Sokol Arena
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Beatrice
Feb. 7, Nebraska City
Feb. 8, at Columbus
Feb. 13, Omaha Skutt
Feb. 15, at Lincoln Christian
Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 6, Waverly
Dec. 7, at Norris
Dec. 13, Crete
Dec. 14, Seward
Dec. 17, at Columbus
Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Basketball Tournament
Jan. 3, Gothenburg
Jan. 4, Aurora
Jan. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 10, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 11, at York
Jan. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 17, Adams Central
Jan. 24, at Hastings
Jan. 25, Schuyler
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 8, at Holdrege
Feb. 13, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Feb. 14, Beatrice
Feb. 20, Lexington
Omaha Gross
Dec. 5, Norfolk
Dec. 14, Bennington
Jan. 20 Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 4, Waverly
Jan. 6, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 10, at Ralston
Jan. 17, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 18, Elkhorn
Jan. 31, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 4, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Feb. 7, Columbus
Feb. 8, Beatrice
Feb. 14, at South Sioux City
Feb. 20, Nebraska City
Feb. 21, at Plattsmouth
Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 7, West Point-Beemer
Dec. 19 Boys Town
Dec. 14, at Glenwood, Iowa
Dec. 17, at CB St. Albert, Iowa
Dec. 21, at Beatrice
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Platteview
Jan. 10, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 14, at Blair
Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Jan. 21-25 RCC Tournament
Jan. 31, Omaha Gross
Feb. 20 Denison, Iowa
Feb. 4, Plattsmouth
Feb. 7, at Ralston
Feb. 8, South Sioux City
Feb. 11, Bennington
Feb. 13, at Omaha Concordia
Feb. 21, at Elkhorn
Omaha Skutt
Dec. 5, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 13, North Platte
Dec. 17, at South Sioux City
Dec. 20, at Bennington
Dec. 21, Elkhorn
Dec. 27-28, Doane Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Sioux City West, Iowa
Jan. 9, at Ralston
Jan. 10, at Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa at Tyson Events Center
Jan. 16, at Blair
Jan. 17, at Omaha Gross
Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, Lincoln Pius X
Jan. 31, Beatrice
Feb. 4, at Omaha Benson
Feb. 11, Glenwood, Iowa
Feb. 13, at Norris
Feb. 15, Lexington
Feb. 18, Sioux City Heelan, Iowa
Platteview
Dec. 5, Fort Calhoun
Dec. 7, Louisville
Dec. 10, Elkhorn
Dec. 13, at Arlington
Dec. 20-21, Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross
Dec. 27-28, Platteview Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 7, Omaha Roncalli
Jan. 10, at Bennington
Jan. 14, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 17, at Wahoo
Jan. 21, Nebraska City
Jan. 24, at Waverly
Jan. 28-Feb. 1 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Syracuse
Feb. 8, Raymond Central
Feb. 13, at Crete
Feb. 14, at Douglas County West
Feb. 21, Columbus
Plattsmouth
Dec. 6, Norris
Dec. 7, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 13, Nebraska City
Dec. 14, at Schuyler
Dec. 17, Fort Calhoun
Dec. 20, at Falls City
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Platteview
Jan. 7, at Louisville
Jan. 10, at Elkhorn
Jan. 11, Conestoga
Jan. 17, Blair
Jan. 21, Syracuse
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 7, at Bennington
Feb. 11, at Arlington
Feb. 14, Waverly
Feb. 21, Omaha Gross
Ralston
Dec. 5, York
Dec. 7, Blair
Dec. 10, Hastings
Dec. 19 at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 17, Lexington
Dec. 21, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Omaha Skutt
Jan. 10, Omaha Gross
Jan. 17, at Norris
Jan. 21-25, RCC Tournament
Jan. 28, at Columbus
Feb. 20 at Beatrice
Feb. 4, at Waverly
Feb. 7, Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 11, South Sioux City
Feb. 13, Schuyler
Feb. 15, Aurora
Feb. 18, at Elkhorn
Feb. 20, at Bennington
Schuyler
Dec. 5, at Madison
Dec. 10, at North Bend Central
Dec. 14, Plattsmouth
Dec. 17, Blair
Dec. 20, at David City
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 7, at York
Jan. 11, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Jan. 16, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 17, Seward
Jan. 21, at Central City
Jan. 24, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 25, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 4, Crete
Feb. 6, at Douglas County West
Feb. 13, at Ralston
Feb. 14, Fairbury
Feb. 21, at Raymond Central
Scottsbluff
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 12-14, Gillette REMAX Basketball Tournament
Dec. 20, Chadron
Dec. 21, at Casper Natrona, Wyo.
Jan. 2-4, GNAC at Columbus
Jan. 10, at Mitchell
Jan. 14, at Cheyenne South, Wyo.
Jan. 17, at Cheyenne East, Wyo.
Jan. 18, Cheyenne Central, Wyo.
Jan. 24, at Abraham Lincoln, Colo.
Jan. 25, Gering
Jan. 31, Rapid City Central, S.D.
Feb. 20 at Rapid City Stevens, S.D.
Feb. 7, Alliance
Feb. 8, Sidney
Feb. 13, at North Platte
Feb. 14, at McCook
Feb. 21, at Gering
Seward
Dec. 5, Hastings
Dec. 7, at North Bend Central
Dec. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 17, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 20, Norris
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Columbus
Jan. 10, Beatrice
Jan. 17, at Schuyler
Jan. 18, at Waverly
Jan. 21, Crete
Jan. 24, at Aurora
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 4, at Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 7, Blair
Feb. 11, at Fairbury
Feb. 14, York
Sidney
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 13, Chase County
Dec. 14, at Sterling, CO
Dec. 20, at Fort Morgan, CO
Dec. 21, Alliance
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 4, at Holdrege
Jan. 10, Gering
Jan. 11, at McCook
Jan. 14, Mitchell
Jan. 17, at Ogallala
Jan. 18, North Platte
Jan. 25, Yuma, Colo.
Jan. 30, Chadron
Feb. 20 at Brush, Colo.
Feb. 7, at Gering
Feb. 8, at Scottsbluff
Feb. 14, at Chadron
Feb. 21, at Alliance
Wahoo
Dec. 5, Bennington
Dec. 6, at Aurora
Dec. 13, Wayne
Dec. 14, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 20, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20, Yutan
Jan. 7, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 10, at Syracuse
Jan. 11, at Crete
Jan. 17, Platteview
Jan. 18, at Douglas County West
Jan. 21, Raymond Central
Jan. 23, at Waverly
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Arlington
Feb. 8, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Feb. 11, Columbus Scotus
Feb. 15, at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 20, Blair
Waverly
Dec. 6, at Grand Island Northwest
Dec. 7, Elkhorn
Dec. 19 at York
Dec. 13, at Blair
Dec. 21, at Nebraska City
Dec. 27-28, Waverly Tournament
Jan. 20 at Crete
Jan. 4, at Omaha Gross
Jan. 9, Norris
Jan. 17, at Bennington
Jan. 18, Seward
Jan. 23, Wahoo
Jan. 24, Platteview
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Ralston
Feb. 7, Aurora
Feb. 13, Hastings
Feb. 14, at Plattsmouth
Feb. 20, Beatrice
York
Dec. 5, at Ralston
Dec. 19 Waverly
Dec. 14, at Lexington
Dec. 20, at Aurora
Dec. 21, Hastings
Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 3, Adams Central
Jan. 7, Schuyler
Jan. 9, at Beatrice
Jan. 11, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 14, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 17, Crete
Jan. 21, at Norris
Jan. 24, at Fairbury
Jan. 25, North Platte
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 7, Holdrege
Feb. 8, Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 14, at Seward
Class C-1
Adams Central
Dec. 5, at Aurora
Dec. 6, Holdrege
Dec. 10, at Wood River
Dec. 13, Centura
Dec. 14, Winnebago
Dec. 21, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at York
Jan. 4, at O’Neill
Jan. 10, Lexington
Jan. 11, St. Paul
Jan. 17, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 18, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 25, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 4, Hastings St. Cecilia
Feb. 11, at Hastings
Feb. 13, Ravenna
Feb. 21, Kearney Catholic
David City Aquinas
Dec. 6, at Raymond Central
Dec. 7, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 10, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 14, Fremont Bergan
Dec. 17, Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament David City
Jan. 4, at West Point GACC
Jan. 7, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 9, Pierce
Jan. 14, at Twin River
Jan. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 18, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 24, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 25, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Centennial Conference
Feb. 8, at Lincoln Christian
Feb. 11, Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 15, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 20, at Columbus Scotus
Arlington
Dec. 5, at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 7, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 10, Yutan
Dec. 13, Platteview
Dec. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 21, Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State
Jan. 7, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 10, at Raymond Central
Jan. 11, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 14, North Bend Central
Jan. 18, at Syracuse
Jan. 21, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 24, at Douglas County West
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Fort Calhoun
Feb. 7, Wahoo
Feb. 11, Plattsmouth
Feb. 14, at Wayne
Feb. 21, at Omaha Concordia
Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 7, at Arlington
Dec. 13, Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 14, at Louisville
Dec. 17, at Conestoga
Dec. 21, Milford
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 Falls City at Auburn, Neb.
Jan. 11, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 14, Platteview
Jan. 17, at Raymond Central
Jan. 21, Yutan
Jan. 24, Syracuse
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Boys Town
Feb. 7, Douglas County West
Feb. 13, Nebraska City
Feb. 15, Wahoo
Feb. 18, at Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 21, at Malcolm
Auburn
Dec. 7, Malcolm
Dec. 10, Weeping Water
Dec. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 20, at Freeman
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State
Jan. 20, Milford
Jan. 4, Mound City, Mo. at Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph, Mo.
Jan. 9, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 11, Nebraska City
Jan. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 17, at Fairbury
Jan. 18, Conestoga
Jan. 21, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 28, at Louisville
Jan. 31, Falls City
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Syracuse
Feb. 13, Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 15, Ogallala at Heartland Events Center
Feb. 21, Johnson County Central
Battle Creek
Dec. 6, at Wayne
Dec. 7, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 10, at Central Valley
Dec. 13, Stanton
Dec. 14, Norfolk
Dec. 21, West Holt
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 Twin River
Jan. 9, at Crofton
Jan. 14, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 16, at Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 21, at West Point GACC
Jan. 23, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 25, Pierce
Jan. 31, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 11, Neligh-Oakdale
Feb. 13, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Feb. 15, at Ponca
Feb. 21, O’Neill
Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 7, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Dec. 13, Norfolk
Dec. 17, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 19, CB St. Albert, Iowa
Dec. 27-28, Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 at Omaha Gross
Jan. 4, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 9, at Bennington
Jan. 10, at Boys Town
Jan. 17, Omaha Concordia
Jan. 24, Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 25, Harlan, Iowa at Sokol Arena
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 7, Columbus Scotus
Feb. 11, at Yutan
Feb. 14, at Fremont Bergan
Feb. 18, Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 21, Lincoln Christian
Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 6, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Dec. 7, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 19 Central City
Dec. 13, at Pierce
Dec. 17, at Twin River
Dec. 20, at Norfolk
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 4, St. Paul
Jan. 10, O’Neill
Jan. 11, Wayne
Jan. 17, Stanton
Jan. 18, at West Point GACC
Jan. 23, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 24, at Ord
Jan. 31, Battle Creek
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 13, Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 21, at Crofton
Boys Town
Dec. 5, at Omaha Concordia
Dec. 7, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 19 at Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 14, Elkhorn
Dec. 17, Douglas County West
Dec. 20-21 Cougar Classic at Omaha Gross
Jan. 4, St. Joseph Central, Mo. at Biship LeBlond, Mo.
Jan. 7, at Wayne
Jan. 10, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 14, at Lincoln Christian
Jan. 16, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Jan. 18, Bennington
Jan. 25, Spencer, Iowa at DJ Sokol Arena
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 7, at Fremont Bergan
Feb. 11, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 14, Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 15, at Milford
Feb. 21, at Lincoln Lutheran
Broken Bow
Dec. 5, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 6, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 13, at Minden
Dec. 20, Ainsworth
Dec. 21, at St. Paul
Dec. 27-28, Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Hershey
Jan. 7, McCook
Jan. 10, at Holdrege
Jan. 11, Gibbon
Jan. 16, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 17, at Wood River
Jan. 23, at Gothenburg
Jan. 24, Valentine
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 4, Lexington
Feb. 8, at Ogallala
Feb. 11, at Ord
Feb. 14, Cozad
Feb. 21, at Amherst
Central City
Dec. 6, at Gibbon
Dec. 7, Ord
Dec. 10, Centura
Dec. 19 at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 17, Minden
Dec. 21, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 3, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 7, at Twin River
Jan. 9, Fillmore Central
Jan. 14, St. Paul
Jan. 16, at Ravenna
Jan. 18, Centennial
Jan. 21, Schuyler
Jan. 24, at Wood River
Jan. 30, at David City
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 14, Holdrege
Feb. 21, at Columbus Lakeview
Chadron
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 13, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 14, Torrington, Wyo.
Dec. 17, Hot Springs, S.D.
Dec. 20, at Scottsbluff
Dec. 21, Gering
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State
Jan. 11, at Mitchell
Jan. 14, at Hemingford
Jan. 17, Alliance
Jan. 24, at Gering
Jan. 25, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 30, at Sidney
Feb. 20 Douglas, S.D.
Feb. 4, at Alliance
Feb. 7, at Rapid City Christian, S.D.
Feb. 8, Valentine
Feb. 14, Sidney
Feb. 15, at Newcastle, Wyo.
Chase County
Dec. 5, at Cozad
Dec. 6, Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 13, at Sidney
Dec. 14, Ogallala
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 11, at Kimball
Jan. 14, Southern Valley at McCook Community College
Jan. 16, at Perkins County
Jan. 17, Gothenburg
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Jan. 28, Haxtun, Colo.
Feb. 20 Hershey
Feb. 4, Yuma, Colo.
Feb. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 15, Cambridge
Feb. 21, at Sutherland
Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 5, at Crete
Dec. 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 13, at Aurora
Dec. 14, at Wayne
Dec. 17, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 21, David City
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 3, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 9, at Douglas County West
Jan. 10, Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 14, Pierce
Jan. 17, at Centennial
Jan. 18, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 21, at Milford
Jan. 24, Schuyler
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 4, Seward
Feb. 8, at York
Feb. 15, Columbus Scotus
Feb. 21, Central City
Columbus Scotus
Dec. 5, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 10, West Point GACC
Dec. 13, Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 17, at Omaha Concordia
Dec. 20, at Pierce
Dec. 21, Crete
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 3, at St. Paul
Jan. 7, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 14, at Norfolk
Jan. 17, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 21, North Bend Central
Jan. 23, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 24, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Centennial Conference
Feb. 7, at Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 8, Kearney Catholic
Feb. 11, at Wahoo
Feb. 15, at Columbus Lakeview
Feb. 20, David City Aquinas
Conestoga
Dec. 5, Louisville
Dec. 10, at Malcolm
Dec. 14, Freeman
Dec. 17, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 20, at Yutan
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, East MIlls, Iowa
Jan. 11, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 14, Nebraska City
Jan. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 18, at Auburn
Jan. 21, Palmyra
Jan. 24, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 30, Johnson County Central
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Falls City
Feb. 14, at Syracuse
Feb. 17, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 21, at Weeping Water
Cozad
Dec. 5, Chase County
Dec. 10, Pleasanton
Dec. 13, Hershey
Dec. 14, at Valentine
Dec. 19, Cambridge
Dec. 21, at Ainsworth
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 7, at Ord
Jan. 10, Ogallala
Jan. 11, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 16, at Gothenburg
Jan. 18, Centura
Jan. 23, at Lexington
Jan. 25, at Holdrege
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Minden
Feb. 11, North Platte
Feb. 14, at Broken Bow
Feb. 20, McCook
David City
Dec. 5, Centennial
Dec. 7, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 14, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 20, Schuyler
Dec. 21, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament David City
Jan. 4, East Butler
Jan. 10, at Twin River
Jan. 11, Milford
Jan. 14, at Raymond Central
Jan. 17, Cross County
Jan. 18, Malcolm
Jan. 21, at Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 28, Yutan
Jan. 30, Central City
Feb. 20 at Thayer Central
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 13, Madison
Feb. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia
Feb. 21, Clarkson/Leigh
Douglas County West
Dec. 5, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 7, Fremont Bergan
Dec. 13, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 14, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 17, at Boys Town
Dec. 20, Raymond Central
Dec. 21, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 7, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 9, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 14, at Yutan
Jan. 18, Wahoo
Jan. 21, at Louisville
Jan. 24, Arlington
Feb. 4, Syracuse
Feb. 6, Schuyler
Feb. 7, at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 14, Platteview
Feb. 21, Tekamah-Herman
Fairbury
Dec. 6, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 7, Fillmore Central
Dec. 10, at Superior
Dec. 13, Milford
Dec. 14, at Thayer Central
Dec. 17, at Centennial
Dec. 17, at Centennial
Dec. 20, at Crete
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 9, Tri County
Jan. 16, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 17, Auburn
Jan. 18, at Clay Center, Kan.
Jan. 23, Sutton
Jan. 24, York
Jan. 28, Sandy Creek
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, Seward
Feb. 14, at Schuyler
Feb. 21, at Falls City
Falls City
Dec. 6, at Syracuse
Dec. 10, at Diller-Odell
Dec. 13, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 17, Bishop LeBlond, MO
Dec. 20, Plattsmouth
Dec. 27-30 LeBlond Holiday Tourney St. Joseph, MO
Jan. 20 Ashland-Greenwood Site: Auburn, NE Auburn, NE
Jan. 7, Nebraska City
Jan. 10, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 17, at Maryville, MO
Jan. 18, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 21-25 Thunder Class Seneca, KS
Jan. 31, at Auburn
Feb. 4, Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 7, at West Nodaway, MO
Feb. 11, at Conestoga
Feb. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Feb. 21, Fairbury
Fillmore Central
Dec. 6, Milford
Dec. 7, at Fairbury
Dec. 13, at St. Paul
Dec. 14, David City
Dec. 20, Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 21, Adams Central
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 9, at Central City
Jan. 11, at Superior
Jan. 14, Malcolm
Jan. 16, Heartland
Jan. 24, at Tri County
Jan. 25, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 28, Centennial
Jan. 31, at Gibbon
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, Sandy Creek
Feb. 14, at Sutton
Feb. 21, at Thayer Central
Fort Calhoun
Dec. 5, at Platteview
Dec. 7, Syracuse
Dec. 10, Omaha Concordia
Dec. 13, Douglas County West
Dec. 17, at Plattsmouth
Dec. 20, Wahoo
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 11, Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 14, at Louisville
Jan. 16, Weeping Water
Jan. 18, at Yutan
Jan. 21, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 24, Conestoga
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 3, Nebraska City
Feb. 4, at Arlington
Feb. 13, at Tekamah-Herman
Feb. 14, Raymond Central
Feb. 21, at North Bend Central
Gibbon
Dec. 5, St. Paul
Dec. 6, Central City
Dec. 13, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 17, Silver Lake
Dec. 19, at Ravenna
Dec. 21, Wood River
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Harvard
Jan. 6, Minden
Jan. 7, Shelton
Jan. 10, Ord
Jan. 11, at Broken Bow
Jan. 14, at Blue Hill
Jan. 17, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 23, at Amherst
Jan. 24, at Centura
Jan. 31, Fillmore Central
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, at Southern Valley
Feb. 21, at Overton
Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 6, at Hemingford
Dec. 7, Ainsworth
Dec. 10, at Crawford
Dec. 13, at Chadron
Dec. 17, at Hyannis
Dec. 20, Bennett County, S.D.
Dec. 21, at Mullen
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 7, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 11, at Bayard
Jan. 14, Hay Springs
Jan. 17, Gering
Jan. 18, at Kimball
Jan. 21, at Alliance
Jan. 25, Chadron
Jan. 31, Mitchell
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 14, Bridgeport
Feb. 15, at Morrill
Feb. 21, at Valentine
Gothenburg
Dec. 5, Lexington
Dec. 6, at Hershey
Dec. 19 at Southern Valley
Dec. 14, Perkins County
Dec. 19, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, at Holdrege
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament GICC
Jan. 3, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 10, McCook
Jan. 11, at Centura
Jan. 16, Cozad
Jan. 17, at Chase County
Jan. 21, Amherst
Jan. 23, Broken Bow
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Valentine
Feb. 8, Minden
Feb. 14, at Ainsworth
Feb. 21, Ogallala
Hershey
Dec. 5, at Perkins County
Dec. 6, Gothenburg
Dec. 13, at Cozad
Dec. 14, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, Kimball
Dec. 21, at Ogallala
Jan. 3, at Broken Bow
Jan. 4, Southern Valley
Jan. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 10, Maxwell
Jan. 11, at Bridgeport
Jan. 14, at Sutherland
Jan. 17, at Valentine
Jan. 18, Holdrege
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Feb. 20 at Chase County
Feb. 8, Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 11, Paxton
Feb. 13, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 17, Mullen
Holdrege
Dec. 6, at Adams Central
Dec. 7, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 13, Lexington
Dec. 20, Gothenburg
Dec. 21, at McCook
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 4, Sidney
Jan. 10, Broken Bow
Jan. 17, at Southern Valley
Jan. 18, at Hershey
Jan. 24, at Minden
Jan. 25, Cozad
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Central Conference Tournament at Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 7, at York
Feb. 8, Grand Island Northwest
Feb. 14, at Central City
Feb. 15, St. Paul
Feb. 21, Aurora
Kearney Catholic
Dec. 6, Sutton
Dec. 7, at Holdrege
Dec. 13, at Ord
Dec. 17, Ravenna
Dec. 20, at Hastings
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 Beatrice
Jan. 3, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 10, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 11, North Platte
Jan. 14, at Lexington
Jan. 16, at Broken Bow
Jan. 18, Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 23, Aurora
Jan. 25, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 8, at Columbus Scotus
Feb. 11, Centura
Feb. 13, at Lincoln Christian
Feb. 21, at Adams Central
Lincoln Christian
Dec. 6, at Fairbury
Dec. 7, Freeman
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 17, at Seward
Dec. 20, Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 21, at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 11, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 14, Boys Town
Jan. 17, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 23, at Omaha Concordia
Jan. 25, at Fillmore Central
Feb. 8, David City Aquinas
Feb. 13, Kearney Catholic
Feb. 15, Norris
Feb. 21, at Wahoo Neumann
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 5, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 7, at Twin River
Dec. 10, Wayne
Dec. 14, at Wahoo
Dec. 17, at Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 19, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Douglas County West
Jan. 10, at North Bend Central
Jan. 11, at Stanton
Jan. 14, Madison
Jan. 18, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 21, Arlington
Jan. 23, Raymond Central
Jan. 25, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 28, Howells-Dodge
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 14, BRLD
Feb. 21, at Yutan
Louisville
Dec. 5, at Conestoga
Dec. 7, at Platteview
Dec. 19 at Nebraska City
Dec. 14, Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 20, Johnson County Central
Dec. 21, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 27-28, Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Malcolm
Jan. 7, Plattsmouth
Jan. 10, CB Thomas Jefferson, Iowa at Mid-America Center
Jan. 11, at Syracuse
Jan. 14, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 21, Douglas County West
Jan. 23, at Yutan
Jan. 28, Auburn
Jan. 30, at Weeping Water
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Raymond Central
Feb. 14, Centennial
Feb. 21, Elmwood-Murdock
Madison
Dec. 5, Schuyler
Dec. 7, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 10, at Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 14, St. Edward
Dec. 17, at Plainview
Dec. 21, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Wakefield
Jan. 11, Twin River
Jan. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 17, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 18, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 21, Stanton
Jan. 23, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 27, at Pender
Jan. 28, at North Bend Central
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, West Point-Beemer
Feb. 13, at David City
Feb. 21, Wisner-Pilger
Malcolm
Dec. 6, at Weeping Water
Dec. 7, at Auburn
Dec. 10, Conestoga
Dec. 14, at Cross County
Dec. 17, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 21, Raymond Central
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament Malcolm
Jan. 3, at Louisville
Jan. 9, Palmyra
Jan. 10, at Milford
Jan. 14, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 17, Yutan
Jan. 18, at David City
Jan. 21, at Freeman
Jan. 24, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 25, at Mead
Jan. 28, at Johnson County Central
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 15, Centennial
Feb. 21, Ashland-Greenwood
Milford
Dec. 6, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 7, Raymond Central
Dec. 13, at Fairbury
Dec. 14, Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 20, Centennial
Dec. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 20 at Auburn
Jan. 3, North Bend Central
Jan. 10, Malcolm
Jan. 11, at David City
Jan. 18, at Thayer Central
Jan. 21, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 24, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 28, at Sutton
Jan. 31, Wilber-Clatonia
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 14, at Sandy Creek
Feb. 15, Boys Town
Feb. 21, at Syracuse
Minden
Dec. 5, Southern Valley
Dec. 7, at Ogallala
Dec. 10, at Lexington
Dec. 13, Broken Bow
Dec. 17, at Central City
Dec. 19, at Elm Creek
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny Axtell
Jan. 6, at Gibbon
Jan. 10, Ainsworth
Jan. 11, Valentine
Jan. 14, at Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 18, McCook
Jan. 21, St. Paul
Jan. 24, Holdrege
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Cozad
Feb. 8, at Gothenburg
Feb. 13, Wood River
Feb. 21, North Platte
Mitchell
Dec. 5-7, Western Conference Tournament at Scottsbluff HS/WNCC
Dec. 19 at Gering
Dec. 14, at Hemingford
Dec. 20, at Alliance
Dec. 21, Morrill
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 3, Bayard
Jan. 7, Southeast, Wyo.
Jan. 10, Scottsbluff
Jan. 11, Chadron
Jan. 14, at Sidney
Jan. 16, at Torrington, Wyo.
Jan. 18, at Bridgeport
Jan. 21, Pine Bluffs, Wyo.
Jan. 31, at Gordon-Rushville
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 13, Ogallala
Feb. 15, at Burns, Wyo.
Feb. 21, at Kimball
Norfolk
Dec. 5, at Omaha Gross
Dec. 7, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 13, at Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 14, at Battle Creek
Dec. 17, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 20, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Winnebago
Jan. 9, Wayne
Jan. 14, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 18, at Crofton
Jan. 21, at Pierce
Jan. 25, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 28, at O’Neill
Jan. 31, Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 11, at West Point GACC
Feb. 14, at Riverside
Feb. 21, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
North Bend Central
Dec. 5, at Twin River
Dec. 7, Seward
Dec. 10, Schuyler
Dec. 19 at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 17, Stanton
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Milford
Jan. 4, Raymond Central
Jan. 10, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 14, at Arlington
Jan. 16, at Wayne
Jan. 18, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 21, at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 24, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 28, Madison
Jan. 30, at Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournamen
Feb. 11, Tekamah-Herman
Feb. 13, at Howells-Dodge
Feb. 21, Fort Calhoun
O’Neill
Dec. 5, at Valentine
Dec. 13, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Dec. 17, Pierce
Dec. 21, at Wayne
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament Stanton
Jan. 3, Crofton
Jan. 4, Adams Central
Jan. 7, at Winnebago
Jan. 10, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 16, Ainsworth
Jan. 18, at Creighton
Jan. 20, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 21, at Wagner, S.D.
Jan. 24, at West Point GACC
Jan. 28, Norfolk
Jan. 30, at West Holt
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 11, at Plainview
Feb. 14, Ord
Feb. 21, at Battle Creek
Ogallala
Dec. 6, at Lexington
Dec. 7, Minden
Dec. 14, at Chase County
Dec. 17, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 20, at Gering
Dec. 21, Hershey
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Perkins County
Jan. 9, Bridgeport
Jan. 10, at Cozad
Jan. 17, Sidney
Jan. 18, at Valentine
Jan. 24, at Alliance
Jan. 25, Ainsworth
Jan. 27-Feb. 1 Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at McCook
Feb. 8, Broken Bow
Feb. 13, at Mitchell
Feb. 15, Auburn at Heartland Events Center
Feb. 21, at Gothenburg
Omaha Concordia
Dec. 5, Boys Town
Dec. 10, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 19 at Bennington
Dec. 14, at Douglas County West
Dec. 17, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 21, at Ralston
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament North Bend Central HS
Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament Concordia University
Jan. 6, Omaha Gross
Jan. 7, at Yutan
Jan. 9, Auburn
Jan. 17, at Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 21, Blair
Jan. 23, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, Fremont Bergan
Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Mount Michael
Feb. 13, Omaha Roncalli
Feb. 21, Arlington
Ord
Dec. 6, Ainsworth
Dec. 7, at Central City
Dec. 10, at West Holt
Dec. 13, Kearney Catholic
Dec. 17, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 21, Centura
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 7, Cozad
Jan. 10, at Gibbon
Jan. 11, CWC
Jan. 16, Burwell
Jan. 17, at St. Paul
Jan. 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 25, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 28, Wood River
Jan. 30, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, Broken Bow
Feb. 14, at O’Neill
Feb. 21, at Ravenna
Pierce
Dec. 5, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 13, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 14, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 17, at O’Neill
Dec. 20, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 9, at David City Aquinas
Jan. 10, BRLD at Sioux City, Iowa
Jan. 14, at Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 17, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jan. 21, Norfolk
Jan. 25, at Battle Creek
Jan. 28, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 30, Crofton
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 13, West Point GACC
Feb. 21, at Wayne
Raymond Central
Dec. 6, David City Aquinas
Dec. 7, at Milford
Dec. 19 Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 14, Syracuse
Dec. 20, at Douglas County West
Dec. 21, at Malcolm
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at North Bend Central
Jan. 10, Arlington
Jan. 11, at Centennial
Jan. 14, David City
Jan. 17, Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 21, at Wahoo
Jan. 23, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 28-Feb. 1 Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 6, at Nebraska City
Feb. 8, at Platteview
Feb. 11, Louisville
Feb. 14, at Fort Calhoun
Feb. 21, Schuyler
St. Paul
Dec. 5, at Gibbon
Dec. 7, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 19 Wood River
Dec. 13, Fillmore Central
Dec. 17, Tri County at York College
Dec. 20, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 21, Broken Bow
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 4, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 10, Sandy Creek
Jan. 11, at Adams Central
Jan. 14, at Central City
Jan. 17, Ord
Jan. 21, at Minden
Jan. 28, Centura
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, at Ravenna
Feb. 15, at Holdrege
Feb. 21, Grand Island Central Catholic
Syracuse
Dec. 6, Falls City
Dec. 7, at Fort Calhoun
Dec. 19 Johnson County Central
Dec. 14, at Raymond Central
Dec. 17, Nebraska City
Dec. 20, Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 10, Wahoo
Jan. 11, Louisville
Jan. 18, Arlington
Jan. 21, at Plattsmouth
Jan. 24, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 25, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 28-Feb. 1, Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Douglas County West
Feb. 7, Platteview
Feb. 11, at Auburn
Feb. 14, Conestoga
Feb. 21, Milford
Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 6, at Pender
Dec. 7, Stanton
Dec. 13, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 14, Twin River
Dec. 17, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 19, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 21, at Arlington
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 11, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 14, at BRLD
Jan. 17, Madison
Jan. 18, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 21, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 24, Howells-Dodge
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, at North Bend Central
Feb. 13, Fort Calhoun
Feb. 21, at Douglas County West
Valentine
Dec. 5, O’Neill
Dec. 7, at McCook
Dec. 13, Todd County, S.D.
Dec. 14, Cozad
Dec. 17, at Ainsworth
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State
Jan. 3, West Holt
Jan. 4, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 11, at Minden
Jan. 14, at Winner, S.D.
Jan. 17, Hershey
Jan. 18, Ogallala
Jan. 23, Stuart
Jan. 24, at Broken Bow
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, Gothenburg
Feb. 8, at Chadron
Feb. 13, at North Central
Feb. 21, Gordon-Rushville
Wayne
Dec. 6, Battle Creek
Dec. 7, at Ponca
Dec. 10, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 13, at Wahoo
Dec. 14, Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 20, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 21, O’Neill
Jan. 7, Boys Town
Jan. 9, at Norfolk
Jan. 11, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 16, North Bend Central
Jan. 17, at West Point GACC
Jan. 21, at Crofton
Jan. 30, at West Point-Beemer
Feb. 14, Arlington
Feb. 21, Pierce
West Point-Beemer
Dec. 5, Arlington
Dec. 7, at Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 10, Stanton
Dec. 19 North Bend Central
Dec. 17, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State
Jan. 7, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 10, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 11, at BRLD
Jan. 14, at Battle Creek
Jan. 16, at Schuyler
Jan. 18, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 24, at Twin River
Jan. 25, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 28, at Pierce
Jan. 30, Wayne
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, at Madison
Feb. 14, Oakland-Craig
Feb. 21, Fremont Bergan
Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 5, Tri County
Dec. 6, at Heartland
Dec. 19 at Raymond Central
Dec. 14, Superior
Dec. 20, at Fillmore Central
Dec. 21, Sandy Creek
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 20 at Thayer Central
Jan. 3, at Syracuse
Jan. 9, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 11, at Southern
Jan. 16, Fairbury
Jan. 23, Freeman
Jan. 24, at Malcolm
Jan. 28, Palmyra
Jan. 31, at Milford
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, at Sutton
Feb. 14, David City
Feb. 21, Centennial
Winnebago
Dec. 5, Homer
Dec. 6, at Walthill
Dec. 19 at Omaha Nation
Dec. 14, at Adams Central
Dec. 17, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 3, at Norfolk
Jan. 7, O’Neill
Jan. 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 14, Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 17, at Wynot
Jan. 21, Ponca
Jan. 28, at BRLD
Jan. 30, Pender
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Wakefield
Feb. 14, at Crow Creek, S.D.
Feb. 21, at West Point GACC
Wood River
Dec. 5, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 7, Centura
Dec. 10, Adams Central
Dec. 19 at St. Paul
Dec. 20, Blue Hill
Dec. 21, at Gibbon
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 3, Amherst
Jan. 9, Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 10, at Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Sutton
Jan. 17, Broken Bow
Jan. 23, at Shelton
Jan. 24, Central City
Jan. 28, at Ord
Jan. 30, Nebraska Christian
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 13, at Minden
Feb. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 21, Kenesaw
Class C-2
Ainsworth
Dec. 6, at Ord
Dec. 7, at Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 13, West Holt
Dec. 17, Valentine
Dec. 20, at Broken Bow
Dec. 21, Cozad
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament Alliance
Jan. 7, Burwell
Jan. 10, at Minden
Jan. 14, Boyd County
Jan. 16, at O’Neill
Jan. 21, CWC
Jan. 23, at North Central
Jan. 25, at Ogallala
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Southwest Conference
Feb. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 8, McCook
Feb. 11, at Stuart
Feb. 14, Gothenburg
Feb. 21, at Cody-Kilgore
Alma
Dec. 5, Bertrand
Dec. 6, at Kenesaw
Dec. 10, Elm Creek
Dec. 13, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 17, Southwest
Dec. 21, at Red Cloud
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 6, Medicine Valley
Jan. 9, at Franklin
Jan. 11, Axtell
Jan. 14, Amherst
Jan. 16, Hi-Line
Jan. 17, at Hitchcock County
Jan. 23, at Loomis
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Southern Valley
Feb. 11, at Northern Valley, KS
Feb. 14, at Cambridge
Feb. 21, Arapahoe
Amherst
Dec. 5, at Ravenna
Dec. 7, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 13, Loomis
Dec. 19, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 20, at Axtell
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Wood River
Jan. 9, Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 10, Overton
Jan. 14, at Alma
Jan. 17, Pleasanton
Jan. 21, at Gothenburg
Jan. 23, Gibbon
Jan. 25, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 28, at Hi-Line
Jan. 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Feb. 1-8, at Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, Elm Creek
Feb. 21, Broken Bow
Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 5, Broken Bow
Dec. 6, at Pleasanton
Dec. 10, at Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 13, at Gibbon
Dec. 14, at Central Valley
Dec. 19, Amherst
Dec. 20, St. Paul
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Shelby
Jan. 3, Central City
Jan. 9, at Wood River
Jan. 14, Shelton
Jan. 16, at Riverside
Jan. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 24, Ravenna
Jan. 25, Ord
Jan. 31, at Burwell
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 14, at Centura
Feb. 21, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Fremont Bergan
Dec. 6, Omaha Christian
Dec. 7, at Douglas County West
Dec. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 14, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 20, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 21, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Knight Holiday Classic at Fremont Bergan
Jan. 10, at Homer
Jan. 11, Arlington
Jan. 18, at North Bend Central
Jan. 23, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 24, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, at Omaha Concordia
Feb. 7, Boys Town
Feb. 14, Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 15, at West Point GACC
Feb. 21, at West Point-Beemer
Bayard
Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament
Dec. 13, Bridgeport
Dec. 14, Creek Valley
Dec. 20, at Garden County
Dec. 21, Kimball
Jan. 3, at Mitchell
Jan. 4, Alliance
Jan. 10, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 11, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 14, Morrill
Jan. 16, at Sioux County
Jan. 17, Hemingford
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference Bridgeport
Jan. 30, at Gering
Jan. 31, South Platte
Feb. 20 at Bridgeport
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament Scottsbluff
Feb. 11, at Leyton
Feb. 14, Minatare
Bridgeport
Dec. 6-7 Bayard Tournament Bayard
Dec. 13, at Bayard
Dec. 14, Sutherland
Dec. 20, at Hemingford
Dec. 27-28, Alliance Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Southeast, Wyo.
Jan. 9, at Ogallala
Jan. 11, Hershey
Jan. 14, Leyton
Jan. 17, at Kimball
Jan. 18, Mitchell
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Jan. 30, at Creek Valley
Feb. 20 Bayard
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 13, Morrill
Feb. 14, at Gordon-Rushville
Feb. 21, Perkins County
BRLD
Dec. 5, Omaha Nation
Dec. 7, at Homer
Dec. 19 at Walthill
Dec. 13, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 20, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament Homer
Jan. 3, at Ponca
Jan. 10, Pierce Site: Sioux City, Iowa CNOS Classic Sioux City, Iowa CNOS Classic
Jan. 11, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 14, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 17, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 21, Wakefield
Jan. 24, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 25, at Stanton
Jan. 28, Winnebago
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 14, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Feb. 15, Hastings B Site: Grand Island-Heartland Classic Grand Island-Heartland Classic
Feb. 21, at Pender
Cambridge
Dec. 5, Hitchcock County
Dec. 10, Southern Valley
Dec. 13, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 19, at Cozad
Dec. 20, Loomis
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament Pleasanton
Jan. 7, Norton, KS
Jan. 10, at Southwest
Jan. 17, at Sutherland
Jan. 18, Maxwell
Jan. 23, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, South Platte
Feb. 8, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 11, at Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Alma
Feb. 15, at Chase County
Feb. 21, Bertrand
Centennial
Dec. 5, at David City
Dec. 7, Nebraska Christian
Dec. 19 Sandy Creek
Dec. 14, Tri County
Dec. 17, Fairbury
Dec. 17, Fairbury
Dec. 20, at Milford
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Superior
Jan. 4, at Heartland
Jan. 10, at Sutton
Jan. 11, Raymond Central
Jan. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 17, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 18, at Central City
Jan. 28, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 31, Thayer Central
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 14, at Louisville
Feb. 15, at Malcolm
Feb. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia
Centura
Dec. 7, at Wood River
Dec. 10, at Central City
Dec. 13, at Adams Central
Dec. 17, Central Valley
Dec. 21, at Ord
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Sandy Creek
Jan. 7, Sutton
Jan. 11, Gothenburg
Jan. 14, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 16, Shelton
Jan. 18, at Cozad
Jan. 24, Gibbon
Jan. 28, at St. Paul
Jan. 30, at Fullerton
Jan. 31, Ravenna
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, at Kearney Catholic
Feb. 14, Arcadia/Loup City
Feb. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Creighton
Dec. 6, West Holt
Dec. 10, Wausa
Dec. 13, Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 17, at Osmond
Dec. 20, at Crofton
Dec. 21, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 10, Randolph
Jan. 14, at Summerland
Jan. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 18, O’Neill
Jan. 21, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jan. 24, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Bloomfield
Feb. 14, Plainview
Feb. 21, Ponca
Crofton
Dec. 6, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 19 Boyd County
Dec. 14, at West Point GACC
Dec. 17, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Dec. 19, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 20, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at O’Neill
Jan. 7, at Ponca
Jan. 9, Battle Creek
Jan. 14, at West Holt
Jan. 18, Norfolk
Jan. 21, Wayne
Jan. 24, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 28, at Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 30, at Pierce
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 11, at McCook Central/Montrose, S.D.
Feb. 14, Randolph
Feb. 21, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Cross County
Dec. 5, McCool Junction
Dec. 6, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 13, at Meridian
Dec. 14, Malcolm
Dec. 20, BDS
Dec. 21, at Hampton
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 7, Osceola
Jan. 9, at Sutton
Jan. 11, Heartland
Jan. 16, Twin River
Jan. 17, at David City
Jan. 21, Dorchester
Jan. 23, at Giltner
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, at Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 8, at High Plains
Feb. 11, at East Butler
Feb. 14, Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 21, Friend
Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 6, at Blue Hill
Dec. 7, at St. Paul
Dec. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 14, at Kenesaw
Dec. 17, Deshler
Dec. 20, at Sandy Creek
Dec. 21, at Central City
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, at Ravenna
Jan. 11, Grand Island Central Catholic
Jan. 14, Centura
Jan. 17, at Gibbon
Jan. 18, at Adams Central
Jan. 24, at Superior
Jan. 30, Ord
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, Thayer Central
Feb. 14, at Wood River
Feb. 21, Arcadia/Loup City
Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 6-7 Kimball Tournament Kimball
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook
Dec. 17, at Atwood-Rawlins County, KS
Dec. 21, at Perkins County
Jan. 4, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7, Chase County
Jan. 11, at Wray, Colo.
Jan. 14, Hitchcock County
Jan. 21, at Wallace
Jan. 23, Cambridge
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Southwest
Feb. 8, at Hershey
Feb. 11, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 14, at Southern Valley
Feb. 21, at Medicine Valley
Freeman
Dec. 5, Palmyra
Dec. 7, at Lincoln Christian
Dec. 13, at Yutan
Dec. 14, at Conestoga
Dec. 17, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 20, Auburn
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament Adams
Jan. 3, Johnson County Central
Jan. 4, at Southern
Jan. 10, at Pawnee City
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, Malcolm
Jan. 23, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 28, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 31, Diller-Odell
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, at Johnson-Brock
Feb. 21, at Sterling
Grand Island Central Catholic Catholic
Dec. 5-7, GICC Tournament
Dec. 7, Norfolk
Dec. 13, at Columbus Scotus
Dec. 14, North Platte
Dec. 17, Blue Hill
Dec. 20, at Lincoln Christian
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Holdrege
Jan. 7, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 10, Kearney Catholic
Jan. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 14, at York
Jan. 17, David City Aquinas
Jan. 25, Adams Central
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, at Lexington
Feb. 8, Wahoo
Feb. 13, Hastings St. Cecilia
Feb. 15, Grand Island at Heartland Hoops Classic
Feb. 21, at St. Paul
West Point GACC
Dec. 6, Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 10, at Columbus Scotus
Dec. 19 at Wynot
Dec. 14, Crofton
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, David City Aquinas
Jan. 7, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 9, at Pender
Jan. 17, Wayne
Jan. 18, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 21, Battle Creek
Jan. 24, O’Neill
Jan. 25, at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jan. 30, at Mead
Feb. 1-8, Mid State Conference at Norfolk
Feb. 11, Norfolk
Feb. 13, at Pierce
Feb. 15, Fremont Bergan
Feb. 21, Winnebago
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Dec. 6, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 13, at O’Neill
Dec. 17, Crofton
Jan. 9, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 17, at Pierce
Jan. 21, Creighton
Jan. 25, West Point GACC
Jan. 28, at Ponca
Feb. 11, at Homer
Feb. 13, Battle Creek
Feb. 15, at Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 21, Norfolk
Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 5, Columbus Scotus
Dec. 7, at Wahoo Neumann
Dec. 13, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 14, at Blue Hill
Dec. 17, at Ord
Dec. 20, Sutton
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State
Jan. 20 at Fillmore Central
Jan. 9, Sandy Creek
Jan. 11, Lincoln Christian
Jan. 14, at Grand Island Northwest
Jan. 16, Minden
Jan. 18, at Kearney Catholic
Jan. 21, Superior
Jan. 24, David City Aquinas
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, at Adams Central
Feb. 8, Lincoln Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Feb. 21, Centura
Hemingford
Dec. 6, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 7, at Hyannis
Dec. 14, Mitchell
Dec. 17, Hay Springs
Dec. 20, Bridgeport
Dec. 21, at Leyton
Dec. 27-28, Chadron Rotary Tournament at Chadron State
Jan. 4, Lusk Niobrara County, Wyo.
Jan. 9, Garden County
Jan. 10, at Minatare
Jan. 14, Chadron
Jan. 17, at Bayard
Jan. 18, Sioux County
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.
Feb. 20 at Edgemont, S.D.
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 11, at Morrill
Feb. 14, at Kimball
Feb. 21, Crawford
Hi-Line
Dec. 5, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 6, Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 10, at Maxwell
Dec. 13, at Pleasanton
Dec. 14, Wallace
Dec. 17, at Bertrand
Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament Sumner
Jan. 3, at Southwest
Jan. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 9, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 16, at Alma
Jan. 17, at Arapahoe
Jan. 21, at Overton
Jan. 23, Medicine Valley
Jan. 24, Loomis
Jan. 28, Amherst
Jan. 31, Axtell
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 21, at Elm Creek
Hitchcock County
Dec. 5, at Cambridge
Dec. 19, at Medicine Valley
Jan. 7, at Southwest
Jan. 10, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 14, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 17, Alma
Jan. 21, Paxton
Feb. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 8, Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Wallace
Feb. 21, at South Platte
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 6, Diller-Odell
Dec. 7, at Weeping Water
Dec. 10, Lewiston
Dec. 13, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 17, Freeman
Dec. 20, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 21, at Southern
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Fairbury
Jan. 10, Sterling
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Pawnee City
Jan. 23, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 28, at Conestoga
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Tri County
Feb. 13, at Falls City
Feb. 14, at Johnson-Brock
Feb. 21, at Palmyra
Johnson County Central
Dec. 6, at Mead
Dec. 10, at Southern
Dec. 19 at Syracuse
Dec. 14, Pawnee City
Dec. 17, Palmyra
Dec. 20, at Louisville
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron
Jan. 3, at Freeman
Jan. 4, Tri County
Jan. 9, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Weeping Water
Jan. 23, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 28, Malcolm
Jan. 30, at Conestoga
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 13, Yutan
Feb. 21, at Auburn
Kimball
Dec. 6-7 Kimball Tournament
Dec. 13, at Perkins County
Dec. 14, Morrill
Dec. 20, at Hershey
Dec. 21, at Bayard
Jan. 7, at South Platte
Jan. 11, Chase County
Jan. 14, at Potter-DixJan. 17, Bridgeport
Jan. 18, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Jan. 31, Sutherland
Feb. 20 at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 11, at Pine Bluffs, Wyo.
Feb. 14, Hemingford
Feb. 21, Mitchell
Lincoln Lutheran
Dec. 5-7, GICC Tournament
Dec. 13, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 14, at Milford
Dec. 20, at Syracuse
Dec. 21, David City Aquinas
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University
Jan. 7, Wahoo
Jan. 14, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 23, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 24, at Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, at Falls City
Feb. 8, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Feb. 13, at Auburn
Feb. 14, Elkhorn Mount Michael
Feb. 21, Boys Town
Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 13, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 17, at Pawnee City
Dec. 20, Fremont Bergan
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament at Adams
Jan. 4, Wahoo Neumann
Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 7, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 10, at Falls City
Jan. 14, at Auburn
Jan. 17, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 18, Sidney, Iowa
Jan. 24, Lewiston
Jan. 28, at Sterling
Jan. 31, at Tri County
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 14, at Boys Town
Feb. 15, David City Aquinas
Feb. 22, Falls City Sacred Heart
Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 5, at Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 7, West Point GACC
Dec. 10, at Twin River
Dec. 19 at Pender
Dec. 17, at Norfolk
Dec. 20, Homer
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 16, Battle Creek
Jan. 21, at Walthill
Jan. 24, Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 28, Crofton
Feb. 20 at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 3, at Riverside
Feb. 7, Omaha Nation
Feb. 11, Creighton
Feb. 15, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Feb. 21, Howells-Dodge
Morrill
Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 10, Hay Springs
Dec. 13, at Garden County
Dec. 14, at Kimball
Dec. 20, Edgemont, S.D.
Dec. 21, at Mitchell
Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invite
Jan. 10, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Jan. 14, at Bayard
Jan. 17, Minatare
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.
Jan. 28, Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Wyo.
Jan. 31, at Crawford
Feb. 20 Sioux County
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament at Scottsbluff
Feb. 11, Hemingford
Feb. 13, at Bridgeport
Feb. 15, Gordon-Rushville
Nebraska Christian
Dec. 6, at St. Edward
Dec. 7, at Centennial
Dec. 14, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 17, High Plains
Dec. 20, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron
Jan. 3, Sutton
Jan. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 9, at Fullerton
Jan. 10, Central Valley
Jan. 14, at Osceola
Jan. 16, Spalding
Jan. 18-25 Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, Heartland
Jan. 30, at Wood River
Feb. 7, Riverside
Feb. 8, Burwell
Feb. 11, at Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 13, Palmer
Feb. 21, at Omaha Christian
Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 5, Summerland
Dec. 6, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 10, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 13, at Creighton
Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s
Dec. 20, at Bloomfield
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Plainview
Jan. 11, at Stuart
Jan. 14, Osmond
Jan. 16, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 18, at Madison
Jan. 20, at O’Neill
Jan. 24, at Randolph
Jan. 25, at Norfolk
Jan. 28, West Holt
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Battle Creek
Feb. 14, CWC
Feb. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre
North Central
Dec. 5, at Boyd County
Dec. 6, at Burwell
Dec. 19 at CWC
Dec. 14, Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 17, Burke/South Central, S.D.
Dec. 20, at St. Mary’s
Dec. 21, Gregory, S.D.
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Summerland
Jan. 10, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 16, West Holt
Jan. 17, at Twin Loup
Jan. 21, Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 23, Ainsworth
Jan. 24, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 28, Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Colome, S.D.
Feb. 13, Valentine
Feb. 21, at Stuart
Oakland-Craig
Dec. 5, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 7, Boys Town
Dec. 10, at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 13, Pender
Dec. 14, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 17, Winnebago
Dec. 19, at Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 21, at Madison
Dec. 27-28, Malcolm Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 7, West Point GACC
Jan. 10, Stanton
Jan. 11, at Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 17, at BRLD
Jan. 21, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 24, North Bend Central
Jan. 25, Treynor, Iowa at D.J. Sokol Arena
Jan. 28, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 14, at West Point-Beemer
Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 5, Douglas County West
Dec. 6, at Cornerstone Christian
Dec. 10, Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 13, at Fremont Bergan
Dec. 17, Arlington
Dec. 20, at Mead
Dec. 21, Louisville
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 9, at Yutan
Jan. 14, Lincoln College View
Jan. 17, Omaha Christian
Jan. 21, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 23, Weeping Water
Jan. 27-1 Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Feb. 7, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 11, Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 13, at Cedar Bluffs
Feb. 17, at Conestoga
Omaha Nation
Dec. 5, at BRLD
Dec. 6, Santee
Dec. 19 Winnebago
Dec. 13, at Wakefield
Dec. 16, at West Monona, Iowa
Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.
Jan. 3, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 6, at Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 9, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa Site: Sioux City, Tyson Center Sioux City, Tyson Center
Jan. 11, Homer
Jan. 16, Pender
Jan. 17, at Marty, S.D.
Jan. 25, Flandreau Indian, S.D.
Jan. 30-1 Dakota Oyate Challenge Huron, S.D.
Feb. 4, Omaha Christian
Feb. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 11, Walthill
Feb. 14, Emerson-Hubbard
Feb. 21, at Allen
Palmer
Dec. 5, Central Valley
Dec. 6, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 10, Elba
Dec. 13, at St. Edward
Dec. 17, at Spalding
Dec. 20, at Osceola
Dec. 27, Heartland
Jan. 3, Giltner
Jan. 4, Twin Loup
Jan. 11, Hampton
Jan. 14, at High Plains
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Burwell
Jan. 30, at Riverside
Feb. 6, Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Nebraska Christian
Feb. 21, Fullerton
Palmyra
Dec. 5, at Freeman
Dec. 6, Southern
Dec. 10, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 13, Mead
Dec. 17, at Johnson County Central
Dec. 19, Weeping Water
Dec. 27-28, David City Tournament
Jan. 7, at Sterling
Jan. 9, at Malcolm
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Conestoga
Jan. 24, Yutan
Jan. 28, at Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 30, at Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, Pawnee City
Feb. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Perkins County
Dec. 5, Hershey
Dec. 13, Kimball
Dec. 14, at Gothenburg
Dec. 17, Paxton
Dec. 19, at Garden County
Dec. 21, Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 3, at Ogallala
Jan. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 11, Sutherland
Jan. 16, Chase County
Jan. 17, at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 8, South Platte
Feb. 11, at Creek Valley
Feb. 21, at Bridgeport
Ponca
Dec. 5, Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 7, Wayne
Dec. 19 Randolph
Dec. 14, at Irene-Wakonda, S.D.
Dec. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 20, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 3, BRLD
Jan. 7, Crofton
Jan. 10, at Woodbury Central, Iowa
Jan. 14, Wakefield
Jan. 17, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D.
Jan. 21, at Winnebago
Jan. 23, at Walthill
Jan. 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jan. 30, at Wynot
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 14, Homer
Feb. 15, Battle Creek
Feb. 21, at Creighton
Ravenna
Dec. 5, Amherst
Dec. 13, at Burwell
Dec. 17, at Kearney Catholic
Dec. 19, Gibbon
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30-31 Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 10, Wood River
Jan. 11, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 14, Minden
Jan. 16, Central City
Jan. 21, at Sutton
Jan. 24, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 28, Elm Creek
Jan. 31, at Centura
Feb. 3-8, LouPlatte Conference Tournament at Ord
Feb. 11, St. Paul
Feb. 13, at Adams Central
Feb. 21, Ord
Sandy Creek
Dec. 5, Wood River
Dec. 7, David City
Dec. 19 at Centennial
Dec. 14, at Friend
Dec. 20, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 21, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 4, at Centura
Jan. 9, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 10, at St. Paul
Jan. 14, at Deshler
Jan. 18, Superior
Jan. 24, Blue Hill
Jan. 25, Thayer Central
Jan. 28, at Fairbury
Jan. 30, Sutton
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, at Fillmore Central
Feb. 14, Milford
Feb. 21, at Heartland
Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 6, Cross County
Dec. 7, David City Aquinas
Dec. 13, Giltner
Dec. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 20, at McCool Junction
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 3, at High Plains
Jan. 10, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 11, Meridian
Jan. 14, at Centennial
Jan. 17, Hampton
Jan. 18, at Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 21, David City
Jan. 23, at Dorchester
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, Fullerton
Feb. 7, at BDS
Feb. 14, at Osceola
Feb. 15, Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 21, at East Butler
Stanton
Dec. 6, Howells-Dodge
Dec. 7, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 10, at West Point-Beemer
Dec. 13, at Battle Creek
Dec. 17, at North Bend Central
Dec. 20, Wakefield
Dec. 21, at Pender
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament Stanton
Jan. 3, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 4, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 10, at Oakland-Craig
Jan. 11, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 14, Plainview
Jan. 17, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Jan. 21, at Madison
Jan. 25, BRLD
Jan. 28, Twin River
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 13, at Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 21, Emerson-Hubbard
Summerland
Dec. 5, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 6, at CWC
Dec. 10, at Riverside
Dec. 13, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 17, at Stuart
Dec. 19, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Plainview
Jan. 9, at North Central
Jan. 10, at West Holt
Jan. 14, Creighton
Jan. 16, St. Mary’s
Jan. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 24, Osmond
Jan. 28, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 30, Wausa
Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Feb. 21, at Boyd County
Superior
Dec. 10, Fairbury
Dec. 19 at Blue Hill
Dec. 14, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 20, Southern Valley
Jan. 3, at Centennial
Jan. 10, at Thayer Central
Jan. 11, Fillmore Central
Jan. 14, at Heartland
Jan. 18, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 21, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 24, Doniphan-Trumbull
Jan. 28, Deshler
Feb. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson
Sutherland
Dec. 5, Mullen
Dec. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 10, at Brady
Dec. 14, at Bridgeport
Dec. 19, at Wallace
Jan. 10, at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 11, at Perkins County
Jan. 14, Hershey
Jan. 17, Cambridge
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Jan. 28, Creek Valley
Jan. 31, at Kimball
Feb. 4, at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7, Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 11, at Maxwell
Feb. 13, at Paxton
Feb. 21, Chase County
Sutton
Dec. 6, at Kearney Catholic
Dec. 10, at Heartland
Dec. 17, BDS
Dec. 20, at Hastings St. Cecilia
Jan. 3, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 7, at Centura
Jan. 9, Cross County
Jan. 10, Centennial
Jan. 16, Wood River
Jan. 17, Thayer Central
Jan. 21, Ravenna
Jan. 23, at Fairbury
Jan. 28, Milford
Jan. 30, at Sandy Creek
Feb. 11, Wilber-Clatonia
Feb. 14, Fillmore Central
Tri County
Dec. 5, at Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 7, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 9, Pawnee City
Dec. 13, Southern
Dec. 14, at Centennial
Dec. 17, St. Paul at York College
Dec. 19, Johnson-Brock
Dec. 30, Diller-Odell
Jan. 3, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 4, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 7, at Friend
Jan. 9, at Fairbury
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 24, Fillmore Central
Jan. 28, at Thayer Central
Jan. 31, Nebraska City Lourdes
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Feb. 14, at Sterling
Feb. 21, at Lewiston
Twin River
Dec. 5, North Bend Central
Dec. 7, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 10, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 14, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 17, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 20, Fullerton
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament at Columbus Scotus
Jan. 20 at Battle Creek
Jan. 7, Central City
Jan. 10, David City
Jan. 11, at Madison
Jan. 14, David City Aquinas
Jan. 16, at Cross County
Jan. 21, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 23, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 24, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 28, at Stanton
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 13, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Feb. 21, Humphrey St. Francis
Wakefield
Dec. 5, Pender
Dec. 6, Allen
Dec. 10, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 13, Omaha Nation
Dec. 17, at Randolph
Dec. 20, at Stanton
Dec. 28-30, Shootout on the Elkhorn at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 3, at Westwood, Iowa
Jan. 4, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Jan. 7, at Madison
Jan. 10, Walthill
Jan. 14, at Ponca
Jan. 16, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa
Jan. 21, at BRLD
Jan. 24, Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 30, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Winnebago
Feb. 14, Howells-Dodge
Feb. 21, Homer
Walthill
Dec. 5, at Santee
Dec. 6, Winnebago
Dec. 19 BRLD
Dec. 13, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 17, Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 20, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 21, at Meskwaki Settlement School, Iowa
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Wakefield
Jan. 16, Winside
Jan. 20, Flandreau Indian, S.D.
Jan. 21, Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 23, Ponca
Jan. 24, at Homer
Jan. 27, at Allen
Jan. 28, Wynot
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Omaha Nation
Feb. 21, at Nebraska Lutheran
Wisner-Pilger
Dec. 5, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 6, at West Point GACC
Dec. 13, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 19, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 20, at Wayne
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Stanton
Jan. 7, Arlington
Jan. 10, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 14, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 17, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 18, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Jan. 21, Twin River
Jan. 23, at Pender
Jan. 28, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 30, North Bend Central
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, at BRLD
Feb. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Feb. 21, at Madison
Yutan
Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 10, at Arlington
Dec. 13, Freeman
Dec. 17, Weeping Water
Dec. 20, Conestoga
Jan. 20 at Wahoo
Jan. 7, Omaha Concordia
Jan. 9, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 10, Mead
Jan. 14, Douglas County West
Jan. 17, at Malcolm
Jan. 18, Fort Calhoun
Jan. 21, at Ashland-Greenwood
Jan. 23, Louisville
Jan. 24, at Palmyra
Jan. 28, at David City
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, Wahoo Neumann
Feb. 13, at Johnson County Central
Feb. 15, Elm Creek at Heartland Event Center
Feb. 21, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
