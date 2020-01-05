Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 6.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1, Lincoln Pius X, 9-0, 2

2, Millard North, 8-1, 3

3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-2, 6

4, Omaha Central, 8-1, 1

5, Omaha South, 6-2, 4

6, Bellevue West, 6-2, 5

7. Omaha Skutt, 8-0, 9

8, Lincoln North Star, 6-3, 10

9, Papillion-La Vista, 6-3, NR

10, Papillion-LV South, 5-4, NR

CLASS A

1, Lincoln Pius X, 9-0, 2

2, Millard North, 8-1, 3

3, Omaha Creighton Prep, 8-2, 6

4, Omaha Central, 8-1, 1

5, Omaha South, 6-2, 4

6, Bellevue West, 6-2, 5

7, Lincoln North Star, 6-3, 9

8, Papillion-La Vista, 6-3, NR

9, Papillion-LV South, 5-4, NR

10, Omaha Westside, 5-3, 7

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 8-0, 1

2, Hastings, 10-0, 2

3, Scottsbluff, 10-1, 3

4, Elkhorn MM, 8-1, 4

5, Beatrice, 5-2, 5

6, Omaha Roncalli, 5-2, 6

7, Alliance, 8-2, 9

8, Lexington, 7-2, 10

9, Wahoo, 7-1, 7

10, Bennington, 6-3, 8

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 8-0, 1

2, Kearney Catholic, 7-2, 2

3, North Bend, 9-0, 3

4, Wahoo Neumann, 8-1, 4

5, Adams Central, 10-0, 5

6, Boys Town, 4-3, 8

7, Falls City, 5-3, NR

8, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-2, NR

9, Ogallala, 6-2, 7

10, Lincoln Christian, 6-3, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 8-0, 1

2, Yutan, 6-1, 2

3, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 7-1, 7

4, Grand Island CC, 8-1, 4

5, Sutton, 6-2, 5

6, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-1, 8

7, Oakland-Craig, 9-2, 9

8, Centennial, 9-1, 3

9, Lincoln Lutheran, 6-3, 6

10, Dundy County-Stratton, 7-0, 10

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 8-1, 1

2, Laurel-CC, 7-1, 2

3, Osmond, 8-0, 3

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 8-0, 4

5, Southern Valley, 7-1, 5

6, Elm Creek, 7-2, 6

7, Paxton, 8-1, 7

8, Pleasanton, 9-1, 10

9, Howells-Dodge, 6-4, 8

10, Fullerton, 5-3, 9

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 9-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 9-0, 2

3, Loomis, 7-0, 3

4, Lincoln Parkview, 5-2, 5

5, Mead, 4-2, 7

6, Mullen, 5-3, 4

7, Johnson-Brock, 4-4, 6

8, Randolph, 4-5, 8

9, Deshler, 5-3, 10

10, Lawrence-Nelson, 6-2, NR

Photos: 2020 Metro Holiday Tournament Finals

1 of 18

Top 10, record, previous ranking

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription