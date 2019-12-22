Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, left, who signed a letter of intent to play football for Northern Illinois, poses for a photograph with teammate Nate Sullivan, who signed with South Dakota State, alongside football coach Michael Huffman on Wednesday.
Photos: Local athletes hold signing day ceremonies
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker signs a letter of intent to play football for Northern Illinois alongside his mother Krista Ducker and father Dontrell Ducker.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jay Ducker signs a letter of intent alongside his mother Krista Ducker, father Dontrell Ducker and football coach Michael Huffman on Wednesday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Swanson, center, asks his parents, Kevin, left, and Amy, right, what the date is as he signs a letter of intent for Kansas State inside the Papillion-La Vista South gym.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kevin Swanson signs a form as his son Will Swanson signs a letter of intent.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Xavier Watts signs a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame at Omaha Burke.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's John Shanklin signs a letter of intent to play basketball for Black Hills State University alongside his mother Eve Shanklin.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Nate Sullivan signs a letter of intent to play football for South Dakota State alongside his mother Jennifer May and father Nate Sullivan.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff, left, and Fallon, right, watch their son Xavier Watts, center, sign a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kevin Swanson, left, his wife Amy, right, watch as their son Will Swanson signs a letter of intent for Kansas State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Robinson is introduced during a signing day ceremony for Xavier Watts at Omaha Burke. Robinson signed with Wyoming, but will hold his ceremony in February.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Kevin, Will and Amy Swanson share a laugh before Will signs a letter of intent for Kansas State.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeff, left, and Fallon, celebrate after their son Xavier Watts, center, signed a letter of intent to play at Notre Dame.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer signs with Wyoming.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer signs with Wyoming.
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
