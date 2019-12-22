Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 23.

* * *

TOP 10

Record, Prv.

1, Omaha Central, 7-0, 4

2, Lincoln Pius X, 6-0, 9

3, Millard North, 4-1, 1

4, Omaha South, 5-1, 3

5, Bellevue West, 5-1, 2

6, Omaha Westside, 4-2, 5

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-1, 7

8, Omaha North, 3-4, NR

9. Omaha Skutt, 5-0, NR

10, Lincoln North Star, 4-2, 6

CLASS A

1, Omaha Central, 7-0, 4

2, Lincoln Pius X, 6-0, 9

3, Millard North, 4-1, 1

4, Omaha South, 5-1, 3

5, Bellevue West, 5-1, 2

6, Omaha Westside, 4-2, 5

7, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-1, 7

8, Omaha North, 3-4, NR

9, Lincoln North Star, 4-2, 6

10, Kearney, 3-2, 10

CLASS B

1, Omaha Skutt, 5-0, 1

2, Hastings, 7-0, 3

3, Scottsbluff, 7-0, 5

4, Elkhorn MM, 5-1, 4

5, Beatrice, 3-1, NR

6, Omaha Roncalli, 4-1, 2

7, Wahoo, 5-0, 7

8, Bennington, 4-2, 6

9, Alliance, 5-2, 8

10, Lexington, 6-1, 9

CLASS C-1

1, Auburn, 4-0, 1

2, Kearney Catholic, 4-1, 3

3, North Bend, 5-0, 5

4, Wahoo Neumann, 4-1, 7

5, Adams Central, 6-0, 8

6, St. Paul, 7-0

7, Ogallala, 5-1, 2

8, Boys Town, 4-3, 9

9, Mitchell, 5-2, 10

10, Logan View/SS, 5-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1, BRLD, 5-0, 1

2, Yutan, 6-0, 2

3, Centennial, 6-0, 6

4, Grand Island CC, 5-1, 3

5, Sutton, 4-1, 4

6, Lincoln Lutheran, 5-1, 9

7, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 3-0, NR

8, Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-1, NR

9, Oakland-Craig, 5-2, 8

10, Dundy County-Stratton, 7-0, NR

CLASS D-1

1, Humphrey/LHF, 6-0, 1

2, Laurel-CC, 6-0, 4

3, Osmond, 6-0, 7

4, North Platte St. Pat’s, 7-0, NR

5, Southern Valley, 6-0, NR

6, Elm Creek, 6-1, 2

7, Paxton, 6-1, 3

8, Howells-Dodge, 5-3, 5

9, Fullerton, 5-2, 6

10, Pleasanton, 6-1, 10

CLASS D-2

1, Humphrey St. Francis, 5-0, 1

2, Falls City Sacred Heart, 5-0, 2

3, Loomis, 6-0, 3

4, Mullen, 4-2, 4

5, Lincoln Parkview, 4-1, 8

6, Johnson-Brock, 2-3, 5

7, Mead, 3-2, 6

8, Randolph, 2-4, 9

9, Bloomfield, 5-1, NR

10, Deshler, 4-1, 10

