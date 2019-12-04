Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

Nebraska high school boys basketball starts Thursday. Here are some players to watch heading into the season.
Returning All-Staters
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr., 18.3 ppg.: Committed this fall to Wisconsin.
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star, 6-5, Sr., 21.0: Nebraska commit is coming back in a month from knee surgery.
Jay Saunders, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr., 15.0: Uncommitted point guard leads Packers’ repeat hopes in Class A.
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 16.3: Versatile athlete has two football state titles and looking for his first in hoops. Committed to play football for North Dakota State.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr., 19.1: Four-year starter has signed with UNO.
Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 5-10, Sr., 16.7: Morningside signee will be healthy for the start of the season this year.
Others to watch
Max Murrell, Millard North, 6-9, Sr., 11.2: Athletic shot-blocker has signed with Stanford.
Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr., 17.1: Part of a talented Eagles’ backcourt, he has multiple D-I offers.
Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, 6-5, Sr., 19.7: Class C-1 all-stater can play most positions for the Crusaders.
Max Polk, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 13.1: Wrightsell’s teammate for a fourth year runs the point for Central.
Connor Creech, Hastings, 6-4, Sr., 16.9: Western Nebraska CC signee is a lefty who wants to take the Tigers to state contention for the first time since the 1990s.
Haggan Hilgendorf, Hastings, 6-8, Sr., 16.3: Transfer from Adams Central, where he was C-1 all-state, is the Tigers’ best big man since Doug Brandt in 1992. Hilgendorft is a Fort Hay State signee.
Ajante Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, Jr., 17.8: Versatile scoring threat for the Knights as they look for a winning season.
Greg Brown, Omaha Burke, 6-4, Jr., 8.9: Top returning scorer for the Bulldogs.
Denim Johnson, Omaha Benson, 6-1, Jr., 14.5: Best player under the radar on a team that hopes for a turnaround season.
Jadin Johnson, Millard North, 6-4, Jr., 11.9: Point guard transfer from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln adds height and a playmaker to the Mustangs.
Jaren Marshall, Omaha Burke, 6-1, Jr., 7.6: Seeks a breakout season.
Lucas Vogt, BRLD, 5-11, Jr., 13.4: Class C-2 all-stater is one of five returning starters from a state title team.
Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Jr., 20.6: Dead-eye shooter was all-state for the 2019 C-1 champions.
Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West, 6-6, Jr., 1.1: Grew two inches and has a UNO offer since last season.
Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-7, So., 7.1: Returning starter has an offer from Nebraska.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.