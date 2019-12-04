Nebraska high school boys basketball players to watch

Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams averaged 21.0 points per game as a junior.

 MADDIE WASHBURN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska high school boys basketball starts Thursday. Here are some players to watch heading into the season.

* * * 

Returning All-Staters

ALL-NEBRASKA FIRST TEAM

Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr., 18.3 ppg.: Committed this fall to Wisconsin.

AL-NEBRASKA SECOND TEAM

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star, 6-5, Sr., 21.0: Nebraska commit is coming back in a month from knee surgery.

Jay Saunders, Omaha South, 6-0, Sr., 15.0: Uncommitted point guard leads Packers’ repeat hopes in Class A.

Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 16.3: Versatile athlete has two football state titles and looking for his first in hoops. Committed to play football for North Dakota State.

ALL-NEBRASKA THIRD TEAM

Hunter Sallis, Millard North, 6-4, Jr., 18.2: Holds multiple Power-Five offers, the most recent from Kansas.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside, 6-2, Sr., 19.1: Four-year starter has signed with UNO.

Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli, 5-10, Sr., 16.7: Morningside signee will be healthy for the start of the season this year.

Others to watch

Max Murrell, Millard North, 6-9, Sr., 11.2: Athletic shot-blocker has signed with Stanford.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central, 6-2, Sr., 17.1: Part of a talented Eagles’ backcourt, he has multiple D-I offers.

Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian, 6-5, Sr., 19.7: Class C-1 all-stater can play most positions for the Crusaders.

Max Polk, Omaha Central, 6-1, Sr., 13.1: Wrightsell’s teammate for a fourth year runs the point for Central.

Connor Creech, Hastings, 6-4, Sr., 16.9: Western Nebraska CC signee is a lefty who wants to take the Tigers to state contention for the first time since the 1990s.

Haggan Hilgendorf, Hastings, 6-8, Sr., 16.3: Transfer from Adams Central, where he was C-1 all-state, is the Tigers’ best big man since Doug Brandt in 1992. Hilgendorft is a Fort Hay State signee.

Ajante Hogan, Lincoln Southeast, 6-5, Jr., 17.8: Versatile scoring threat for the Knights as they look for a winning season.

Greg Brown, Omaha Burke, 6-4, Jr., 8.9: Top returning scorer for the Bulldogs.

Denim Johnson, Omaha Benson, 6-1, Jr., 14.5: Best player under the radar on a team that hopes for a turnaround season.

Jadin Johnson, Millard North, 6-4, Jr., 11.9: Point guard transfer from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln adds height and a playmaker to the Mustangs.

Jaren Marshall, Omaha Burke, 6-1, Jr., 7.6: Seeks a breakout season.

Lucas Vogt, BRLD, 5-11, Jr., 13.4: Class C-2 all-stater is one of five returning starters from a state title team.

Cam Binder, Auburn, 6-0, Jr., 20.6: Dead-eye shooter was all-state for the 2019 C-1 champions.

Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West, 6-6, Jr., 1.1: Grew two inches and has a UNO offer since last season.

Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-7, So., 7.1: Returning starter has an offer from Nebraska.

