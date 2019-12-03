Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball Class D schedules. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.
Class D-1
Allen
Dec. 6, at Wakefield
Dec. 9, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 16, Pender
Dec. 17, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 3, at Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 7, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 13, at Randolph
Jan. 16, at Santee
Jan. 18, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 21, at Wynot
Jan. 23, Wausa
Jan. 27, Walthill
Jan. 30, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Winside
Feb. 13, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Feb. 15, at Bloomfield
Feb. 21, Omaha Nation
Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 5, Paxton at Mid-Plains Community College
Dec. 6, at Mullen
Dec. 10, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 19 at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 17, at Overton
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament Brady
Jan. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 16, Central Valley
Jan. 17, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 24, North Central
Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow
Feb. 4, at Spalding
Feb. 6, at Twin Loup
Feb. 11, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 14, Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 17, at Kearney (JV)
Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 6, at Hi-Line
Dec. 13, Fullerton
Dec. 14, Elm Creek
Dec. 17, at Twin Loup
Dec. 19, Axtell
Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Overton
Jan. 9, at Amherst
Jan. 11, Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 23, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 28, at North Central
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, at Arcadia/Loup City
Feb. 13, Loomis
Feb. 14, at Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 21, Pleasanton
Arapahoe
Dec. 5, Overton
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook
Dec. 19, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 20, Southwest
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Maxwell
Jan. 10, Medicine Valley
Jan. 11, at Loomis
Jan. 17, Hi-Line
Jan. 21, Axtell
Jan. 23, at Southern Valley
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Brady
Feb. 8, at Hitchcock County
Feb. 11, Cambridge
Feb. 14, Bertrand
Feb. 21, at Alma
Axtell
Dec. 5, Pleasanton
Dec. 6, at Bertrand
Dec. 10, Silver Lake
Dec. 13, at Overton
Dec. 14, Harvard
Dec. 19, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 20, Amherst
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny
Jan. 3, Kenesaw
Jan. 10, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 11, at Alma
Jan. 16, Elm Creek
Jan. 18, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 21, at Arapahoe
Jan. 24, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 30, Loomis
Jan. 31, at Hi-Line
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, Southwest
Feb. 21, at Southern Valley
BDS
Dec. 6, Hampton
Dec. 7, at East Butler
Dec. 13, at Dorchester
Dec. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 17, at Sutton
Dec. 20, at Cross County
Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City
Jan. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 10, Giltner
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, McCool Junction
Jan. 23, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, at Osceola
Feb. 7, Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 14, High Plains
Feb. 26, Meridian
Bertrand
Dec. 5, at Alma
Dec. 6, Axtell
Dec. 14, at Loomis
Dec. 17, Hi-Line
Dec. 20, Elm Creek
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 10, at Southern Valley
Jan. 11, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 17, at Southwest
Jan. 18, Overton
Jan. 23, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, at Medicine Valley
Feb. 11, Blue Hill
Feb. 14, at Arapahoe
Feb. 15, Kenesaw
Feb. 21, at Cambridge
Blue Hill
Dec. 5, at Kenesaw
Dec. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 19 Superior
Dec. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia
Dec. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic
Dec. 20, at Wood River
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Silver Lake
Jan. 14, Gibbon
Jan. 17, at Red Cloud
Jan. 18, Franklin
Jan. 21, Harvard
Jan. 24, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 28, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 31, at Shelton
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 11, at Bertrand
Feb. 14, at Deshler
Feb. 21, Heartland Lutheran
Boyd County
Dec. 5, North Central
Dec. 7, Wausa
Dec. 10, at Osmond
Dec. 19 at Crofton
Dec. 20, at Riverside
Dec. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Santee
Jan. 9, Stuart
Jan. 14, at Ainsworth
Jan. 17, at CWC
Jan. 23, West Holt
Jan. 25, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 27, Spalding
Jan. 30, Burke/South Central, S.D.
Feb. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Feb. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Feb. 21, Summerland
Burwell
Dec. 5, at Fullerton
Dec. 6, North Central
Dec. 13, Ravenna
Dec. 14, at West Holt
Dec. 20, St. Edward
Dec. 21, Twin Loup
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny
Jan. 7, at Ainsworth
Jan. 9, at Central Valley
Jan. 11, Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 14, Riverside
Jan. 16, at Ord
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, Palmer
Jan. 31, Arcadia/Loup City
Feb. 7, Spalding
Feb. 8, at Nebraska Christian
Feb. 14, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 21, CWC
Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 5, East Butler
Dec. 9, at Allen
Dec. 10, at Lincoln College View
Dec. 14, at Spalding
Dec. 19, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 20, Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Dorchester
Jan. 7, at Mead
Jan. 10, Lewiston
Jan. 17, Elba
Jan. 18, at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 21, Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 23, Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone
Feb. 3, at Iowa School-Deaf
Feb. 7, at St. Edward
Feb. 11, at Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 21, Winside
Central Valley
Dec. 5, at Palmer
Dec. 7, Stuart
Dec. 10, Battle Creek
Dec. 19 at Fullerton
Dec. 14, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 17, at Centura
Dec. 20, at Spalding
Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, CWC
Jan. 9, Burwell
Jan. 10, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 14, at Pleasanton
Jan. 16, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 30, Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 6, St. Edward
Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Valley
Feb. 13, Twin Loup
Feb. 21, at Riverside
Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 7, at Madison
Dec. 10, Oakland-Craig
Dec. 19 at Winside
Dec. 13, at BRLD
Dec. 21, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 3, Columbus Lakeview
Jan. 7, David City Aquinas
Jan. 11, Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 17, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 18, Pender
Jan. 23, Twin River
Jan. 24, at Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 28, Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 11, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Feb. 13, Stanton
Feb. 14, East Butler
Feb. 21, at David City
Cornerstone Christian
Dec. 6, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 10, at Mead
Dec. 14, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 16, Iowa School-Deaf
Dec. 20, Elba
Dec. 21, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Dec. 30-31 Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Allen
Jan. 6, Lincoln College View
Jan. 10, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 11, Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 16, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 21, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone
Feb. 3, at Heartland Christian, Iowa
Feb. 4, at Lincoln College View
Feb. 11, Cedar Bluffs
Feb. 14, at Weeping Water
Creek Valley
Dec. 6, Hyannis
Dec. 7, at Maxwell
Dec. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 13, at Potter-Dix
Dec. 14, at Bayard
Dec. 20, Sedgwick County, CO
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Weldon Valley, Colo.
Jan. 11, at Minatare
Jan. 14, at Haxtun, Colo.
Jan. 16, at Paxton
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 28, at Sutherland
Jan. 30, Bridgeport
Jan. 31, at Garden County
Feb. 7, at Leyton
Feb. 8, Peetz, CO
Feb. 11, Perkins County
Feb. 14, South Platte
Feb. 21, Wallace
East Butler
Dec. 5, at Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 7, BDS
Dec. 10, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 19 Osceola
Dec. 20, at Hampton
Dec. 21, Mead
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at David City
Jan. 9, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 14, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 16, at Dorchester
Jan. 17, Heartland
Jan. 21, at Giltner
Jan. 23, Meridian
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, McCool Junction
Feb. 7, High Plains
Feb. 11, Cross County
Feb. 14, at Clarkson/Leigh
Feb. 21, Shelby-Rising City
Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 6, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 10, Madison
Dec. 13, at Santee
Dec. 14, at CWC
Dec. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 20, Stuart
Dec. 21, at Plainview
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Randolph
Jan. 11, West Holt
Jan. 17, Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 18, Bloomfield
Jan. 21, at Wausa
Jan. 24, at Creighton
Jan. 25, Boyd County
Jan. 28, at Summerland
Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Central Valley
Feb. 15, at St. Edward
Feb. 21, Osmond
Elm Creek
Dec. 5, Shelton
Dec. 6, at Southern Valley
Dec. 10, at Alma
Dec. 13, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 14, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 19, Minden
Dec. 20, at Bertrand
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Loomis
Jan. 11, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 16, at Axtell
Jan. 18, Kenesaw
Jan. 24, Pleasanton
Jan. 25, at Franklin
Jan. 28, at Ravenna
Jan. 31, Overton
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, at Amherst
Feb. 15, Yutan at Heartland Event Center
Feb. 21, Hi-Line
Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood
Dec. 14, Auburn
Dec. 17, Malcolm
Dec. 21, Weeping Water
Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 11, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 14, Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 17, Conestoga
Jan. 18, at Falls City
Jan. 24, at Milford
Jan. 25, Syracuse
Jan. 28, at Freeman
Jan. 30, Palmyra
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Johnson County Central
Feb. 13, at Mead
Feb. 21, at Louisville
Franklin
Dec. 6, Sandhills Valley
Dec. 7, at Shelton
Dec. 19 at Harvard
Dec. 13, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 20, at Deshler
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 7, Southern Valley
Jan. 9, Alma
Jan. 18, at Blue Hill
Jan. 21, Silver Lake
Jan. 24, at Kenesaw
Jan. 25, Elm Creek
Jan. 28, Loomis
Jan. 31, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 11, Kensington- Thunder Ridge, KS
Feb. 21, at Red Cloud
Fullerton
Dec. 5, Burwell
Dec. 7, at High Plains
Dec. 19 Central Valley
Dec. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 17, Riverside
Dec. 20, at Twin River
Dec. 21, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 30, Centura
Jan. 31, Spalding
Feb. 4, at Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 6, at Osceola
Feb. 8, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 11, at St. Edward
Feb. 15, Falls City Sacred Heart at Heartland Hoops
Feb. 21, at Palmer
Garden County
Dec. 6, at Brady
Dec. 7, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Dec. 10, Sioux County
Dec. 13, Morrill
Dec. 14, at Crawford
Dec. 19, Perkins County
Dec. 20, Bayard
Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, at Hemingford
Jan. 14, Minatare
Jan. 18, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, at South Platte
Jan. 31, Creek Valley
Feb. 6, Arthur County
Feb. 7, at Potter-Dix
Feb. 11, at Hyannis
Feb. 14, Hay Springs
Feb. 21, Leyton
Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 5, at Ponca
Dec. 7, at Osmond
Dec. 10, Wakefield
Dec. 14, Pierce
Dec. 17, at Allen
Dec. 20, Walthill
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 9-10 Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 17, Homer
Jan. 21, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 24, at Crofton
Jan. 28, Plainview
Jan. 30, Winside
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Wausa
Feb. 14, at Wynot
Feb. 21, at Randolph
Harvard
Dec. 5, at Giltner
Dec. 10, Shelton
Dec. 19 Franklin
Dec. 14, at Axtell
Dec. 17, at Dorchester
Dec. 21, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Gibbon
Jan. 10, at Red Cloud
Jan. 11, at Kenesaw
Jan. 14, at McCool Junction
Jan. 17, Silver Lake
Jan. 21, at Blue Hill
Jan. 24, at Deshler
Jan. 30, Elba
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 11, Lawrence-Nelson
Feb. 14, at Shelton
Feb. 15, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 22, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Heartland
Dec. 6, Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 10, Sutton
Dec. 13, Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 14, at Hampton
Dec. 20, Thayer Central
Dec. 27, at Palmer
Jan. 3, McCool Junction
Jan. 4, Centennial
Jan. 11, at Cross County
Jan. 14, Superior
Jan. 16, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 17, at East Butler
Jan. 21, at High Plains
Jan. 28, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 30, at Friend
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, at Deshler
Feb. 13, Osceola
Feb. 21, Sandy Creek
Homer
Dec. 5, at Winnebago
Dec. 7, BRLD
Dec. 10, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, Wynot
Dec. 19, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa
Dec. 20, at Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at River Valley, Iowa
Jan. 7, Randolph
Jan. 10, Fremont Bergan
Jan. 11, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 14, Pender
Jan. 17, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 21, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 24, Walthill
Jan. 28, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Feb. 14, at Ponca
Feb. 21, at Wakefield
Howells-Dodge
Dec. 5, Pierce
Dec. 6, at Stanton
Dec. 10, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 19 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 14, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 17, West Point-Beemer
Dec. 20, at BRLD
Dec. 21, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 11, Plainview
Jan. 17, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 18, at Mead
Jan. 24, at Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 25, Pender
Jan. 28, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 13, North Bend Central
Feb. 14, at Wakefield
Feb. 21, at Norfolk Lutheran
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 6, at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 7, at Battle Creek
Dec. 19 at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 17, Pender
Dec. 20, Nebraska Christian
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Stanton
Jan. 7, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 10, at Riverside
Jan. 14, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 16, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 17, Summerland
Jan. 23, Madison
Jan. 24, at BRLD
Jan. 28, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 30, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament
Feb. 13, Twin River
Feb. 21, at Plainview
Kenesaw
Dec. 5, Blue Hill
Dec. 6, Alma
Dec. 13, at Shelton
Dec. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 20, Silver Lake
Jan. 3, at Axtell
Jan. 10, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 11, Harvard
Jan. 14, at Giltner
Jan. 17, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 18, at Elm Creek
Jan. 24, Franklin
Jan. 25, at Pleasanton
Jan. 30, at Deshler
Feb. 11, Red Cloud
Feb. 15, at Bertrand
Feb. 21, at Wood River
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 6, Crofton
Dec. 10, Homer
Dec. 13, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 14, at Randolph
Dec. 17, Ponca
Dec. 20, Plainview
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State
Jan. 7, Bloomfield
Jan. 9, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Jan. 10, at Winnebago
Jan. 14, at Wayne
Jan. 17, Creighton
Jan. 21, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 23, at Battle Creek
Jan. 28, at Osmond
Jan. 30, Wakefield
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 13, at Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 14, at Summerland
Feb. 21, Wynot
Maxwell
Dec. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 7, Creek Valley
Dec. 10, Hi-Line
Dec. 19 at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 14, at Mullen
Dec. 20, Paxton
Jan. 4, at Arapahoe
Jan. 10, at Hershey
Jan. 11, at Overton
Jan. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 17, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 18, at Cambridge
Jan. 21, Brady
Feb. 7, Wallace
Feb. 11, Sutherland
Feb. 13, at Medicine Valley
Feb. 21, Loomis
Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 6, at Wallace
Dec. 7, Southwest
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook
Dec. 17, at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 19, Brady
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Hi-Line
Jan. 10, at Paxton
Jan. 14, Maxwell
Jan. 17, at Arthur County
Jan. 23, Bertrand
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 4, at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Hitchcock County
Feb. 11, at South Platte
Feb. 14, Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 21, at Southwest
McCool Junction
Dec. 5, at Cross County
Dec. 7, Hampton
Dec. 13, at High Plains
Dec. 17, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 20, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 3, at Heartland
Jan. 7, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 10, Meridian
Jan. 11, at Friend
Jan. 14, Harvard
Jan. 17, Deshler
Jan. 21, at BDS
Jan. 23, at Osceola
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, at East Butler
Feb. 7, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 11, at Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 14, at Dorchester
Feb. 21, Giltner
Minatare
Dec. 6, South Platte
Dec. 13, Sioux County
Dec. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Dec. 17, Crawford
Dec. 20, at Arthur County
Jan. 10, Hemingford
Jan. 11, Creek Valley
Jan. 14, at Garden County
Jan. 17, at Morrill
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 31, Leyton
Feb. 7, at Sioux County
Feb. 11, at Hay Springs
Feb. 14, at Bayard
Feb. 15, Hyannis
Feb. 21, Potter-Dix
Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 7, Meridian
Dec. 10, St. Edward
Dec. 13-14 Martin Luther College Tip Off
Dec. 17, Giltner
Dec. 19, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 7, BDS
Jan. 10, at Osceola
Jan. 14, at East Butler
Jan. 16, at High Plains
Jan. 18, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 21, Hampton
Jan. 23, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, Cross County
Feb. 6, at Dorchester
Feb. 7, at McCool Junction
Feb. 11, Nebraska Christian
Feb. 15, at Harvard
Feb. 21, Walthill
Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 5, at Stuart
Dec. 6, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 13, at Summerland
Dec. 14, at Bloomfield
Dec. 16, at Wausa
Dec. 19, Crofton
Dec. 21, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, Wynot
Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 21, at North Central
Jan. 28, CWC
Jan. 30, Osmond
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at West Holt
Feb. 14, Boyd County
Feb. 21, at Neligh-Oakdale
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 6, at Broken Bow
Dec. 7, Sutherland
Dec. 10, at Creek Valley
Dec. 19 Maxwell
Dec. 14, Hershey
Dec. 17, Ogallala
Dec. 19, at Gothenburg
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 10, at Perkins County
Jan. 11, Cozad
Jan. 14, at Mullen
Jan. 17, at Overton
Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte
Feb. 20 Kimball
Feb. 7, Chase County
Feb. 8, at Cambridge
Feb. 11, at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 13, at Hershey
Feb. 21, Paxton
Omaha Christian
Dec. 5, Lincoln College View
Dec. 6, at Fremont Bergan
Dec. 10, Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 13, at Weeping Water
Dec. 19, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 21, Douglas County West
Jan. 7, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 11, Lewiston
Jan. 16, Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 21, Sterling
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone
Feb. 4, at Omaha Nation
Feb. 6, at Whiting, Iowa
Feb. 10, at Pawnee City
Feb. 14, Mead
Feb. 21, Nebraska Christian
Osmond
Dec. 6, at Randolph
Dec. 7, Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 10, Boyd County
Dec. 13, Wynot
Dec. 14, at Plainview
Dec. 17, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 17, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 21, Bloomfield
Jan. 24, at Summerland
Jan. 28, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 30, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 13, at Winside
Feb. 14, Wausa
Feb. 21, at Elkhorn Valley
Overton
Dec. 5, at Arapahoe
Dec. 6, Loomis
Dec. 13, Axtell
Dec. 14, at Southern Valley
Dec. 17, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 20, at Pleasanton
Dec. 30-31 Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 10, at Amherst
Jan. 11, Maxwell
Jan. 14, at Brady
Jan. 17, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 18, at Bertrand
Jan. 21, Hi-Line
Jan. 28, at Shelton
Jan. 31, at Elm Creek
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth
Feb. 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Feb. 21, Gibbon
Pawnee City
Dec. 5, at Diller-Odell
Dec. 6, Frankfort, KS
Dec. 9, at Tri County
Dec. 14, at Johnson County Central
Dec. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 20, Sterling
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Weeping Water
Jan. 4, at Friend
Jan. 9, Johnson-Brock
Jan. 10, Freeman
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 24, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 28, Lewiston
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 10, Omaha Christian
Feb. 13, at Palmyra
Feb. 21, Southern
Paxton
Dec. 5, Anselmo-Merna at Mid-Plains Community College
Dec. 6, at Medicine Valley
Dec. 13, Brady
Dec. 14, Potter-Dix
Dec. 17, at Perkins County
Dec. 19, at South Platte
Dec. 20, at Maxwell
Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 16, Creek Valley
Jan. 17, Wallace
Jan. 21, at Hitchcock County
Jan. 23, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Sandhills Valley
Feb. 11, at Hershey
Feb. 13, Sutherland
Feb. 21, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Plainview
Dec. 5, Winside
Dec. 6, at Wausa
Dec. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 14, Osmond
Dec. 17, Madison
Dec. 20, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 21, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 7, at Summerland
Jan. 10, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 11, at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 14, at Stanton
Jan. 17, at Bloomfield
Jan. 21, West Holt
Jan. 28, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 30, Randolph
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, O’Neill
Feb. 14, at Creighton
Feb. 21, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Pleasanton
Dec. 5, at Axtell
Dec. 6, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 10, at Cozad
Dec. 13, Hi-Line
Dec. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 20, Overton
Dec. 21, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, at Twin Loup
Jan. 14, Central Valley
Jan. 17, at Amherst
Jan. 18, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 24, at Elm Creek
Jan. 25, Kenesaw
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 10, Shelton
Feb. 14, at Loomis
Feb. 21, at Ansley-Litchfield
Riverside
Dec. 5, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 6, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 10, Summerland
Dec. 19 at Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 17, at Fullerton
Dec. 19, CWC
Dec. 20, Boyd County
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Elba
Jan. 7, at Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 14, at Burwell
Jan. 16, Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 30, Palmer
Feb. 3, Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 4, at St. Edward
Feb. 7, at Nebraska Christian
Feb. 13, at Spalding
Feb. 14, Norfolk
Feb. 21, Central Valley
Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 6, Maxwell
Dec. 7, Twin Loup
Dec. 19 at Wallace
Dec. 14, at North Central
Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 10, Sutherland
Jan. 16, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 17, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 23, at Hyannis
Jan. 25-Feb. 1 MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 6, Mullen
Feb. 7, Ainsworth
Feb. 13, Arthur County
Feb. 14, at Cody-Kilgore
Feb. 21, at Brady
Shelton
Dec. 5, at Elm Creek
Dec. 7, Franklin
Dec. 10, at Harvard
Dec. 19 Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 13, Kenesaw
Dec. 20, at Red Cloud
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 3, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 7, at Gibbon
Jan. 10, Deshler
Jan. 14, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 16, at Centura
Jan. 23, Wood River
Jan. 28, Overton
Jan. 31, Blue Hill
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 10, at Pleasanton
Feb. 14, Harvard
Feb. 21, at Silver Lake
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 6, at Twin Loup
Dec. 7, at Amherst
Dec. 13, Cambridge
Dec. 14, Pleasanton
Dec. 20, Medicine Valley
Dec. 30-31 Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Hershey
Jan. 9, at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 11, at Bertrand
Jan. 17, at Maxwell
Jan. 18, at Brady
Jan. 21, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 23, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 25-Feb. 1 MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 7, Mullen
Feb. 8, Southern Valley
Feb. 11, at Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 14, Hi-Line
Feb. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Southern
Dec. 6, at Palmyra
Dec. 10, Johnson County Central
Dec. 13, at Tri County
Dec. 14, at Deshler
Dec. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron
Jan. 4, Freeman
Jan. 9, Friend
Jan. 11, Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, Diller-Odell
Jan. 24, at Sterling
Jan. 28, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 31, Johnson-Brock
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Lewiston
Feb. 14, at Thayer Central
Feb. 21, at Pawnee City
Southern Valley
Dec. 5, at Minden
Dec. 6, Elm Creek
Dec. 10, at Cambridge
Dec. 19 Gothenburg
Dec. 14, Overton
Dec. 20, at Superior
Jan. 3, Phillipsburg, KS
Jan. 4, at Hershey
Jan. 7, at Franklin
Jan. 10, Bertrand
Jan. 14, Chase County at McCook Community College
Jan. 17, Holdrege
Jan. 23, Arapahoe
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, at Alma
Feb. 8, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 11, Gibbon
Feb. 14, Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 21, Axtell
Thayer Central
Dec. 5, at Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.
Dec. 7, at Sterling
Dec. 13, Red Cloud
Dec. 14, Fairbury
Dec. 20, at Heartland
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron
Jan. 20 Wilber-Clatonia
Jan. 10, Superior
Jan. 11, Deshler
Jan. 17, at Sutton
Jan. 18, Milford
Jan. 21, at Friend
Jan. 25, at Sandy Creek
Jan. 28, Tri County
Jan. 31, at Centennial
Feb. 20 David City
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial
Feb. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Feb. 14, Southern
Feb. 21, Fillmore Central
Twin Loup
Dec. 6, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 13, Stuart
Dec. 14, at Brady
Dec. 17, Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 20, Sandhills Valley
Dec. 21, at Burwell
Jan. 4, at Palmer
Jan. 7, at CWC
Jan. 11, Pleasanton
Jan. 17, North Central
Jan. 21, at Mullen
Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow
Feb. 6, Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 7, Elba
Feb. 11, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Feb. 13, at Central Valley
Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 5, Wallace
Dec. 6, at Chase County
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook
Dec. 20, South Platte
Dec. 21, at Hyannis
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 10, at Hitchcock County
Jan. 11, Southwest
Jan. 17, Perkins County
Jan. 18, at Garden County
Jan. 23, at Paxton
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 6, Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, at Sutherland
Feb. 11, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.
Feb. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 15, Arthur County
Feb. 21, Mullen
Weeping Water
Dec. 6, Malcolm
Dec. 7, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 10, at Auburn
Dec. 13, Omaha Christian
Dec. 17, at Yutan
Dec. 19, at Palmyra
Dec. 21, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Pawnee City
Jan. 11, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 14, Mead
Jan. 16, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 21, Johnson County Central
Jan. 23, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 25, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 30, Louisville
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 14, Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 15, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Feb. 21, Conestoga
West Holt
Dec. 6, at Creighton
Dec. 10, Ord
Dec. 13, at Ainsworth
Dec. 14, Burwell
Dec. 17, CWC
Dec. 21, at Battle Creek
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Valentine
Jan. 10, Summerland
Jan. 11, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 14, Crofton
Jan. 16, at North Central
Jan. 20, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 21, at Plainview
Jan. 23, at Boyd County
Jan. 28, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 30, O’Neill
Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Niobrara/Verdigre
Feb. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Class D-2
Arthur County
Dec. 5, at South Platte
Dec. 7, Hay Springs
Dec. 13, at Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 20, Minatare
Dec. 21, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 3, Leyton
Jan. 4, at Hyannis
Jan. 10, at Wallace
Jan. 11, Brady
Jan. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 18, at Mullen
Jan. 23, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 24, Hyannis
Feb. 6, at Garden County
Feb. 13, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 15, at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 21, at Sandhills Valley
Bloomfield
Dec. 5, Wynot
Dec. 6, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 13, at Winside
Dec. 14, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 19, at Randolph
Dec. 20, Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 7, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 9-10 Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 17, Plainview
Jan. 18, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 21, at Osmond
Jan. 24, CWC
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Santee
Feb. 13, Creighton
Feb. 15, Allen
Feb. 21, Wausa
Brady
Dec. 6, Garden County
Dec. 10, Sutherland
Dec. 13, at Paxton
Dec. 14, Twin Loup
Dec. 19, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 21, at Loomis
Dec. 30-31 Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Mullen
Jan. 11, at Arthur County
Jan. 14, Overton
Jan. 18, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 21, at Maxwell
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, at Wallace
Feb. 6, at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7, at Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Medicine Valley
Feb. 21, Sandhills/Thedford
Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 6, at Hay Springs
Dec. 7, Sioux County
Dec. 13, Arthur County
Dec. 14, at Stuart
Dec. 20, Mullen
Dec. 21, at Colome, S.D.
Jan. 4, Valentine
Jan. 7, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 10, North Central
Jan. 11, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 16, Hay Springs
Jan. 17, at Hyannis
Jan. 23, at Mullen
Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow
Feb. 7, at Crawford
Feb. 8, Santee
Feb. 14, Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 21, Ainsworth
Lincoln College View
Dec. 5, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 9, at Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 10, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 19 at Lewiston
Dec. 14, Elba at York High School
Jan. 6, at Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 7, Dorchester
Jan. 9, East Butler
Jan. 13, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 14, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 16, at Hampton
Jan. 21, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 23, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 25, Weeping Water
Feb. 4, Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 6, Lincoln Parkview
Crawford
Dec. 5, at Sioux County
Dec. 6-7 Bayard Tournament Bayard
Dec. 10, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 14, Garden County
Dec. 17, at Minatare
Dec. 19, Hyannis
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney
Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invite Harrison
Jan. 9, Edgemont, S.D.
Jan. 10, at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Wyo.
Jan. 16, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.
Jan. 31, Morrill
Feb. 6, at Potter-Dix
Feb. 7, Cody-Kilgore
Feb. 11, Sioux County
Feb. 13, at Hay Springs
Feb. 21, at Hemingford
CWC
Dec. 6, Summerland
Dec. 19 North Central
Dec. 14, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 17, at West Holt
Dec. 19, at Riverside
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Central Valley
Jan. 7, Twin Loup
Jan. 10, Spalding
Jan. 11, at Ord
Jan. 14, Stuart
Jan. 17, Boyd County
Jan. 18, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 21, at Ainsworth
Jan. 24, at Bloomfield
Jan. 28, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale
Feb. 21, at Burwell
Deshler
Dec. 5, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 6, at Silver Lake
Dec. 10, Meridian
Dec. 14, Southern
Dec. 17, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 20, Franklin
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Shelton
Jan. 11, at Thayer Central
Jan. 14, Sandy Creek
Jan. 17, at McCool Junction
Jan. 24, Harvard
Jan. 28, at Superior
Jan. 30, Kenesaw
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 11, Heartland
Feb. 13, at Red Cloud
Feb. 14, Blue Hill
Feb. 21, Lawrence-Nelson
Diller-Odell
Dec. 5, Pawnee City
Dec. 6, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 10, Falls City
Dec. 13, Sterling
Dec. 17, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 20, at Lewiston
Dec. 27, at Meridian
Dec. 30, at Tri County
Jan. 4, Hanover, KS
Jan. 7, Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Southern
Jan. 23, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 31, at Freeman
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 14, Friend
Feb. 21, Lincoln Parkview
Dorchester
Dec. 6, at Meridian
Dec. 13, BDS
Dec. 17, Harvard
Dec. 19, at Osceola
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 7, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 9, at Sterling
Jan. 14, Friend
Jan. 16, East Butler
Jan. 17, High Plains
Jan. 21, at Cross County
Jan. 23, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 6, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 7, at Giltner
Feb. 11, Hampton
Feb. 14, McCool Junction
Feb. 21, at Exeter-Milligan
Elba
Dec. 10, at Palmer
Dec. 13, at Silver Lake
Dec. 14, Lincoln College View at York High School
Dec. 17, Hampton
Dec. 20, at Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 3, Riverside
Jan. 7, at St. Edward
Jan. 9, at Lincoln Parkview (JV)
Jan. 11, Red Cloud
Jan. 14, at Spalding
Jan. 17, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Santee
Jan. 30, at Harvard
Feb. 4, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 7, at Twin Loup
Feb. 13, Santee
Feb. 14, Sandhills Valley
Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 5, Riverside
Dec. 6, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 10, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 13, Plainview
Dec. 14, Wausa
Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 21, at Boyd County
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Creighton
Jan. 4, Bloomfield
Jan. 7, at Spalding
Jan. 14, Fullerton
Jan. 17, at Stuart
Jan. 18, Winside
Jan. 20, at West Holt
Jan. 30, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, CWC
Feb. 13, Summerland
Feb. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 6, Bloomfield
Dec. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, at Walthill
Dec. 19, Winside
Dec. 20, Ponca
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 4, at River Valley, Iowa
Jan. 9, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa at CNOS Classic, Tyson Event Center
Jan. 14, at Winnebago
Jan. 17, Osmond
Jan. 21, Homer
Jan. 24, at Wakefield
Jan. 28, Pender
Jan. 30, Allen
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Randolph
Feb. 14, at Omaha Nation
Feb. 21, at Stanton
Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 5, Deshler
Dec. 6, at Osceola
Dec. 10, East Butler
Dec. 13, at Heartland
Dec. 17, Friend
Dec. 19, Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 20, High Plains
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 7, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 10, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Meridian
Jan. 23, BDS
Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 6, Sterling
Dec. 12, at Highland-Doniphan West, Kan.
Dec. 13, Friend
Dec. 17, at Lewiston
Dec. 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 27-28 Freeman Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Tri County
Jan. 4, at Bishop LeBlond, MO
Jan. 7, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 9, Sidney, Iowa
Jan. 10, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 13-18 MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Auburn
Jan. 24, Pawnee City
Jan. 28, at Southern
Jan. 30, Johnson-Brock
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 15, Fullerton at Heartland Hoops
Feb. 22, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Friend
Dec. 5, at Lewiston
Dec. 10, at Sterling
Dec. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 14, Sandy Creek
Dec. 17, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 20, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 27-28 Shelby-Rising City Holiday
Jan. 4, Pawnee City
Jan. 7, Tri County
Jan. 9, at Southern
Jan. 11, McCool Junction
Jan. 14, at Dorchester
Jan. 16, at Osceola
Jan. 21, Thayer Central
Jan. 24, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 30, Heartland
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, at Meridian
Feb. 14, at Diller-Odell
Feb. 21, at Cross County
Giltner
Dec. 5, Harvard
Dec. 6, High Plains
Dec. 13, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 17, at Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 20, Meridian
Dec. 27-28 Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Palmer
Jan. 9, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 10, at BDS
Jan. 14, Kenesaw
Jan. 17, Osceola
Jan. 21, East Butler
Jan. 23, Cross County
Jan. 25-31 Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 7, Dorchester
Feb. 13, at Silver Lake
Feb. 14, at Hampton
Feb. 21, at McCool Junction
Hampton
Dec. 6, at BDS
Dec. 7, at McCool Junction
Dec. 13, at Osceola
Dec. 14, Heartland
Dec. 17, at Elba
Dec. 20, East Butler
Dec. 21, Cross County
Jan. 3, Meridian
Jan. 9, at High Plains
Jan. 11, at Palmer
Jan. 14, Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 16, Lincoln College View
Jan. 17, at Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 21, at Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 7, Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 11, at Dorchester
Feb. 14, Giltner
Hay Springs
Dec. 6, Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 7, at Arthur County
Dec. 10, at Morrill
Dec. 17, at Hemingford
Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invitational at tHarrison
Jan. 9, Oelrichs, SD
Jan. 11, at Leyton
Jan. 14, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 16, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 18, Potter-Dix
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament
Jan. 28, Oelrichs, S.D.
Jan. 30, at Sioux County
Jan. 31, Edgemont, S.D.
Feb. 4, Hyannis
Feb. 8, at Bennett County, S.D.
Feb. 11, Minatare
Feb. 13, Crawford
Feb. 14, at Garden County
Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 5, at Spalding Academy
Dec. 7, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 14, at Nebraska Christian
Dec. 17, at McCool Junction
Dec. 21, at Harvard
Dec. 27-28 Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University
Jan. 7, Riverside
Jan. 11, Silver Lake
Jan. 14, at Hampton
Jan. 16, St. Edward
Jan. 18-25 Goldenrod Conference
Jan. 28, Red Cloud
Jan. 30, at Central Valley
Feb. 4, Elba
Feb. 6, at Palmer
Feb. 8, Fullerton
Feb. 14, Burwell
Feb. 21, at Blue Hill
High Plains
Dec. 6, at Giltner
Dec. 7, Fullerton
Dec. 13, McCool Junction
Dec. 17, at Nebraska Christian
Dec. 20, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 28, York (JV)
Jan. 3, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 4, St. Edward
Jan. 9, Hampton
Jan. 14, Palmer
Jan. 16, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 17, at Dorchester
Jan. 21, Heartland
Jan. 24, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 25-31 Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, Meridian
Feb. 7, at East Butler
Feb. 8, Cross County
Feb. 14, at BDS
Feb. 21, at Osceola
Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 6, at Palmer
Dec. 7, at Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 12, Riverside
Dec. 19, at Summerland
Dec. 21, at Fullerton
Jan. 3, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 4, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 10, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 11, at Burwell
Jan. 17, Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 28, St. Edward
Jan. 31, at Norfolk Catholic
Feb. 1, Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 4, Central Valley
Feb. 8, Spalding Academy
Feb. 11, at David City Aquinas
Feb. 15, at Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 21, at Twin River
Hyannis
Dec. 6, at Creek Valley
Dec. 7, Hemingford
Dec. 13, Mullen
Dec. 17, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 19, at Crawford
Dec. 21, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 4, Arthur County
Jan. 10, South Platte
Jan. 17, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 18, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 23, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 24, at Arthur County
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, at Hay Springs
Feb. 11, Garden County
Feb. 14, at Mullen
Feb. 15, at Minatare
Johnson-Brock
Dec. 5, Sidney, Iowa
Dec. 10, Palmyra
Dec. 13, Falls City
Dec. 17, Diller-Odell
Dec. 19, at Tri County
Dec. 28-Dec. 30 HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Sterling
Jan. 7, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 9, at Pawnee City
Jan. 11, Weeping Water
Jan. 13-18 MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.
Jan. 21, at Lewiston
Jan. 24, Friend
Jan. 30, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 31, at Southern
Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, Freeman
Feb. 14, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Feb. 21, at Mead
Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 6, Red Cloud
Dec. 7, at Tri County
Dec. 13, at Franklin
Dec. 14, BDS
Dec. 20, at Friend
Dec. 27-28 Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Shelton
Jan. 7, at McCool Junction
Jan. 9, Giltner
Jan. 14, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.
Jan. 17, at Kenesaw
Jan. 18, Axtell
Jan. 23, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 24, High Plains
Jan. 28, at Blue Hill
Jan. 31, at Silver Lake
Feb. 1-8 Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Harvard
Feb. 14, Superior
Feb. 21, at Deshler
Lewiston
Dec. 5, Friend
Dec. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 12, Lincoln College View
Dec. 17, Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 20, Diller-Odell
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Meridian
Jan. 10, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 11, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, Johnson-Brock
Jan. 24, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 28, at Pawnee City
Jan. 31, Sterling
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Southern
Feb. 13, Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 21, Tri County
Leyton
Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament
Dec. 12, at Peetz, Colo.
Dec. 13, at South Platte
Dec. 17, Potter-Dix
Dec. 21, Hemingford
Jan. 3, at Arthur County
Jan. 7, Haxtun, Colo.
Jan. 11, Hay Springs
Jan. 14, at Bridgeport
Jan. 17, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 31, at Minatare
Feb. 4, Sedgwick County, Colo.
Feb. 7, Creek Valley
Feb. 8, Sioux County
Feb. 11, Bayard
Feb. 21, at Garden County
Loomis
Dec. 6, at Overton
Dec. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 13, at Amherst
Dec. 14, Bertrand
Dec. 20, at Cambridge
Dec. 21, Brady
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny
Jan. 10, at Elm Creek
Jan. 11, Arapahoe
Jan. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 18, at Silver Lake
Jan. 21, at Southwest
Jan. 23, Alma
Jan. 24, at Hi-Line
Jan. 28, at Franklin
Jan. 30, at Axtell
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 14, Pleasanton
Feb. 21, at Maxwell
Mead
Dec. 6, Johnson County Central
Dec. 10, Cornerstone Christian
Dec. 13, at Palmyra
Dec. 20, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 21, at East Butler
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament Mead, NE
Jan. 7, Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 10, at Yutan
Jan. 14, at Weeping Water
Jan. 18, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 21, at Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 25, Malcolm
Jan. 30, West Point GACC
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, Elmwood-Murdock
Feb. 14, at Omaha Christian
Feb. 21, Johnson-Brock
Medicine Valley
Dec. 5, at Southwest
Dec. 6, Paxton
Dec. 10-Dec. 14, Cattle Trail Invite McCook
Dec. 19, Hitchcock County
Dec. 20, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 6, at Alma
Jan. 7, Wallace
Jan. 10, at Arapahoe
Jan. 14, Sandhills Valley
Jan. 23, at Hi-Line
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 6, at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 7, Bertrand
Feb. 13, Maxwell
Feb. 14, at Brady
Feb. 21, Dundy County-Stratton
Meridian
Dec. 6, Dorchester
Dec. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 10, at Deshler
Dec. 13, Cross County
Dec. 17, Sterling
Dec. 20, at Giltner
Dec. 27, Diller-Odell
Jan. 3, at Hampton
Jan. 7, Lewiston
Jan. 10, at McCool Junction
Jan. 11, at Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 23, at East Butler
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, at High Plains
Feb. 7, Osceola
Feb. 13, Friend
Feb. 14, Silver Lake
Feb. 26, at BDS
Mullen
Dec. 5, at Sutherland
Dec. 6, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 13, at Hyannis
Dec. 14, Maxwell
Dec. 20, at Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 21, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Brady
Jan. 11, Wallace
Jan. 14, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 18, Arthur County
Jan. 21, Twin Loup
Jan. 23, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 13, Sandhills Valley
Feb. 14, Hyannis
Feb. 17, at Hershey
Feb. 21, at Wauneta-Palisade
Osceola
Dec. 5, at St. Edward
Dec. 6, Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 12, at East Butler
Dec. 13, Hampton
Dec. 19, Dorchester
Dec. 20, Palmer
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Cross County
Jan. 10, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 14, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 16, Friend
Jan. 17, at Giltner
Jan. 23, McCool Junction
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium
Feb. 4, BDS
Feb. 6, Fullerton
Feb. 7, at Meridian
Feb. 13, at Heartland
Feb. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 21, High Plains
Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad
Dec. 9, Lincoln College View
Dec. 10, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 20, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6, Omaha Nation
Jan. 7, at Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, Mead
Jan. 23, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Dorchester
Feb. 6, at Lincoln College View
Feb. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 11, Boys Town
Feb. 13, at Lewiston
Feb. 15, at Cornerstone Christian
Feb. 21, at Diller-Odell
Pender
Dec. 5, at Wakefield
Dec. 6, Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 12, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 13, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 16, at Allen
Dec. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 21, Stanton
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6, Wynot
Jan. 9, West Point GACC
Jan. 14, at Homer
Jan. 16, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 18, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 23, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 25, at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 27, Madison
Jan. 28, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 30, at Winnebago
Feb. 21, BRLD
Potter-Dix
Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 13, Creek Valley
Dec. 14, at Paxton
Dec. 17, at Leyton
Dec. 20, Caliche, CO
Dec. 21, Arthur County
Jan. 10, Bayard
Jan. 11, at South Platte
Jan. 14, Kimball
Jan. 17, Leyton
Jan. 18, at Hay Springs
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, Minatare
Feb. 6, Crawford
Feb. 7, Garden County
Feb. 11, at Peetz, Colo.
Feb. 13, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Feb. 21, at Minatare
Randolph
Dec. 6, Osmond
Dec. 12, at Ponca
Dec. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, Wakefield
Dec. 19, Bloomfield
Dec. 21, at Wynot
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 3, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 7, at Homer
Jan. 10, at Creighton
Jan. 13, Allen
Jan. 17, Wausa
Jan. 21, at Winside
Jan. 24, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 30, at Plainview
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Emerson-Hubbard
Feb. 14, at Crofton
Feb. 21, Hartington-Newcastle
Red Cloud
Dec. 6, at Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 13, at Thayer Central
Dec. 14, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 20, Shelton
Dec. 21, Alma
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Silver Lake
Jan. 7, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.
Jan. 10, Harvard
Jan. 11, at Elba
Jan. 17, Blue Hill
Jan. 24, at Silver Lake
Jan. 28, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Kenesaw
Feb. 13, Deshler
Feb. 21, Franklin
Sandhills Valley
Dec. 6, at Franklin
Dec. 12, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 20, at Twin Loup
Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 14, at Medicine Valley
Jan. 16, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 18, Hyannis
Jan. 23, Arthur County
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, Sutherland
Feb. 6, Brady
Feb. 7, at Paxton
Feb. 13, at Mullen
Feb. 14, at Elba
Feb. 21, Arthur County
Santee
Dec. 5, Walthill
Dec. 6, at Omaha Nation
Dec. 13, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Boyd County
Jan. 10, at St. Edward
Jan. 11, at Spalding Academy
Jan. 13, at Wausa
Jan. 16, Allen
Jan. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 24, at Stuart
Jan. 28, Elba
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 8, at Cody-Kilgore
Feb. 11, Bloomfield
Feb. 13, at Elba
Silver Lake
Dec. 6, Deshler
Dec. 10, at Axtell
Dec. 13, Elba
Dec. 17, at Gibbon
Dec. 20, at Kenesaw
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 3, at Red Cloud
Jan. 10, Blue Hill
Jan. 11, at Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 17, at Harvard
Jan. 18, Loomis
Jan. 21, at Franklin
Jan. 24, Red Cloud
Jan. 28, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 31, Lawrence-Nelson
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, Giltner
Feb. 14, at Meridian
Feb. 21, Shelton
Sioux County
Dec. 5, Crawford
Dec. 7, at Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 10, at Garden County
Dec. 13, at Minatare
Dec. 19-21, Lusk Jamboree
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison
Jan. 11, Edgemont, S.D.
Jan. 13, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Jan. 16, Bayard
Jan. 18, at Hemingford
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont
Jan. 27, at Oelrichs, S.D.
Jan. 30, Hay Springs
Feb. 1, at Morrill
Feb. 7, Minatare
Feb. 8, at Leyton
Feb. 11, at Crawford
Feb. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
South Platte
Dec. 5, Arthur County
Dec. 6, at Minatare
Dec. 10, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Dec. 13, Leyton
Dec. 19, Paxton
Dec. 20, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7, Kimball
Jan. 10, at Hyannis
Jan. 11, Potter-Dix
Jan. 16, at Wallace
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, Garden County
Jan. 31, at Bayard
Feb. 7, at Cambridge
Feb. 8, at Perkins County
Feb. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 14, at Creek Valley
Feb. 21, Hitchcock County
Southwest
Dec. 5, Medicine Valley
Dec. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite McCook
Dec. 17, at Alma
Dec. 20, at Arapahoe
Jan. 3, Hi-Line
Jan. 7, Hitchcock County
Jan. 10, Cambridge
Jan. 11, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 17, Bertrand
Jan. 21, Loomis
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 11, at Wallace
Feb. 14, at Axtell
Feb. 21, Maywood-Hayes Center
Spalding Academy
Dec. 5, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 10, at Stuart
Dec. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 14, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 17, Palmer
Dec. 20, Central Valley
Jan. 7, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 10, at CWC
Jan. 11, Santee
Jan. 14, Elba
Jan. 16, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 27, at Boyd County
Jan. 31, at Fullerton
Feb. 4, Anselmo-Merna
Feb. 7, at Burwell
Feb. 8, at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 13, Riverside
Feb. 21, St. Edward
St. Edward
Dec. 5, Osceola
Dec. 6, Nebraska Christian
Dec. 10, at Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 13, Palmer
Dec. 14, at Madison
Dec. 17, Winside
Dec. 20, at Burwell
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at High Plains
Jan. 7, Elba
Jan. 10, Santee
Jan. 16, at Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 4, Riverside
Feb. 6, at Central Valley
Feb. 7, Cedar Bluffs
Feb. 11, Fullerton
Feb. 15, Elkhorn Valley
Feb. 21, at Spalding Academy
O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 6, Riverside
Dec. 10, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 13, at Spalding Academy
Dec. 17, Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 20, North Central
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Allen
Jan. 11, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 16, at Summerland
Jan. 18, at CWC
Jan. 21, Santee
Jan. 25, Winside
Jan. 28, Creighton
Jan. 30, Stuart
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Boyd County
Feb. 13, at West Holt
Feb. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John
Sterling
Dec. 6, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 7, Thayer Central
Dec. 10, Friend
Dec. 13, at Diller-Odell
Dec. 17, at Meridian
Dec. 20, at Pawnee City
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 7, Palmyra
Jan. 9, Dorchester
Jan. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 24, Southern
Jan. 28, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 31, at Lewiston
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 14, Tri County
Feb. 21, Freeman
Stuart
Dec. 5, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 7, at Central Valley
Dec. 10, Spalding Academy
Dec. 13, at Twin Loup
Dec. 14, Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 17, Summerland
Dec. 20, at Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 21, at Burke/South Central, S.D.
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Elkhorn Valley High School
Jan. 9, at Boyd County
Jan. 11, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 14, at CWC
Jan. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 23, at Valentine
Jan. 24, Santee
Jan. 30, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Ainsworth
Feb. 21, North Central
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 6, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 7, at Loomis
Dec. 13, at Elm Creek
Dec. 14, Red Cloud
Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Franklin
Jan. 9, at Hi-Line
Jan. 10, at Axtell
Jan. 16, Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 18, at Pleasanton
Jan. 21, Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 30, at Amherst
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, Twin Loup
Feb. 14, at Overton
Feb. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Wallace
Dec. 5, at Wauneta-Palisade
Dec. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 12, Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 14, at Hi-Line
Dec. 19, Sutherland
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Medicine Valley
Jan. 10, Arthur County
Jan. 11, at Mullen
Jan. 16, South Platte
Jan. 17, at Paxton
Jan. 21, Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Brady
Feb. 7, at Maxwell
Feb. 11, Southwest
Feb. 14, at Hitchcock County
Feb. 21, at Creek Valley
Wausa
Dec. 6, Plainview
Dec. 7, at Boyd County
Dec. 10, at Creighton
Dec. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 17, Gayville-Volin, S.D.
Dec. 20, at Wynot
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 13, Santee
Jan. 17, at Randolph
Jan. 21, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 23, at Allen
Jan. 24, Winside
Jan. 30, at Summerland
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Hartington-Newcastle
Feb. 14, at Osmond
Feb. 21, at Bloomfield
Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 5, at Hi-Line
Dec. 6, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 12, at Shelton
Dec. 13, Alma
Dec. 17, at Red Cloud
Dec. 19, Arapahoe
Dec. 21, Pleasanton
Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Bertrand
Jan. 10, Kenesaw
Jan. 11, Elm Creek
Jan. 17, at Loomis
Jan. 18, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 24, at Axtell
Jan. 25, Amherst
Jan. 28, Silver Lake
Jan. 31, Franklin
Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, at Overton
Feb. 22, Harvard
Winside
Dec. 5, at Plainview
Dec. 6, at Wynot
Dec. 12, Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 13, Bloomfield
Dec. 17, at St. Edward
Dec. 19, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 16, at Walthill
Jan. 18, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 21, Randolph
Jan. 24, at Wausa
Jan. 25, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 30, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Allen
Feb. 13, Osmond
Feb. 21, at Cedar Bluffs
Wynot
Dec. 5, at Bloomfield
Dec. 6, Winside
Dec. 12, West Point GACC
Dec. 13, at Osmond
Dec. 17, at Homer
Dec. 20, Wausa
Dec. 21, Randolph
Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6, at Pender
Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 17, Winnebago
Jan. 21, Allen
Jan. 28, at Walthill
Jan. 30, Ponca
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, Irene-Wakonda, S.D.
Feb. 14, Hartington-Newcastle
Feb. 21, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Girls
Class D-1
Alma
Dec. 5, Bertrand
Dec. 6, at Kenesaw
Dec. 10, Elm Creek
Dec. 13, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 17, Southwest
Dec. 21, at Red Cloud
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6, Medicine Valley
Jan. 9, at Franklin
Jan. 11, Axtell
Jan. 14, Amherst
Jan. 16, Hi-Line
Jan. 17, at Hitchcock County
Jan. 23, at Loomis
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Arapahoe
Feb. 7, Southern Valley
Feb. 11, at Almena-Northern Valley, Kansas
Feb. 14, at Cambridge
Amherst
Dec. 5, at Ravenna
Dec. 7, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 10, at Broken Bow
Dec. 13, Loomis
Dec. 19, at Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 20, at Axtell
Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Wood River
Jan. 9, Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 10, Overton
Jan. 14, at Alma
Jan. 17, Pleasanton
Jan. 21, at Gothenburg
Jan. 23, Gibbon
Jan. 25, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 28, at Hi-Line
Jan. 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, Elm Creek
Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 6, at Hi-Line
Dec. 13, Fullerton
Dec. 14, Elm Creek
Dec. 17, at Twin Loup
Dec. 19, Axtell
Dec. 20-121, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament Ansley
Jan. 7, at Overton
Jan. 9, at Amherst
Jan. 11, Ravenna
Jan. 16, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 21, Pleasanton
Jan. 23, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 28, at North Central
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, at Arcadia/Loup City
Feb. 13, Loomis
Feb. 14, at Anselmo-Merna
Arapahoe
Dec. 5, Overton
Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite
Dec. 19, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 20, Southwest
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Maxwell
Jan. 10, Medicine Valley
Jan. 11, at Loomis
Jan. 17, Hi-Line
Jan. 21, Axtell
Jan. 23, at Southern Valley
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Alma
Feb. 7, Brady
Feb. 8, at Hitchcock County
Feb. 11, Cambridge
Feb. 14, Bertrand
Fremont Bergan
Dec. 6, Omaha Christian
Dec. 7, at Douglas County West
Dec. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Dec. 14, at David City Aquinas
Dec. 17, Omaha Roncalli
Dec. 20, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 21, Lincoln Christian
Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, at West Point-Beemer
Jan. 11, Arlington
Jan. 16, West Point GACC
Jan. 18, at North Bend
Jan. 23, at Lincoln Lutheran
Jan. 24, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference
Feb. 4, at Omaha Concordia
Feb. 6, Fort Calhoun
Feb. 11, Oakland-Craig
Feb. 14, Wahoo Neumann
Axtell
Dec. 5, Pleasanton
Dec. 6, at Bertrand
Dec. 10, Silver Lake
Dec. 13, at Overton
Dec. 14, Harvard
Dec. 19, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 20, Amherst
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Kenesaw
Jan. 10, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 11, at Alma
Jan. 16, Elm Creek
Jan. 18, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 21, at Arapahoe
Jan. 24, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 30, Loomis
Jan. 31, at Hi-Line
Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 14, Southwest
Cambridge
Dec. 5, Hitchcock County
Dec. 10, Southern Valley
Dec. 13, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 19, at Cozad
Dec. 20, Loomis
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Norton, Kansas
Jan. 10, at Southwest
Jan. 17, at Sutherland
Jan. 18, Maxwell
Jan. 23, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Bertrand
Feb. 7, South Platte
Feb. 8, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 11, at Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Alma
Feb. 15, at Chase County
Central Valley
Dec. 5, at Palmer
Dec. 7, Stuart
Dec. 10, Battle Creek
Dec. 12, at Fullerton
Dec. 14, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 17, at Centura
Dec. 20, at Spalding
Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament Ansley
Jan. 3, CWC
Jan. 9, Burwell
Jan. 10, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 14, at Pleasanton
Jan. 16, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference
Jan. 28, Riverside
Jan. 30, Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis
Feb. 6, St. Edward
Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Valley
Feb. 13, Twin Loup
Creighton
Dec. 6, West Holt
Dec. 10, Wausa
Dec. 13, Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 17, at Osmond
Dec. 20, at Crofton
Dec. 21, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 10, Randolph
Jan. 14, at Summerland
Jan. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 18, O’Neill
Jan. 21, at Hartington Cedar
Jan. 24, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 28, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Bloomfield
Feb. 14, Plainview
CWC
Dec. 6, Summerland
Dec. 12, North Central
Dec. 14, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 17, at West Holt
Dec. 19, at Riverside
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Central Valley
Jan. 7, Twin Loup
Jan. 10, Spalding
Jan. 11, at Ord
Jan. 14, Stuart
Jan. 17, Boyd County
Jan. 18, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 21, at Ainsworth
Jan. 24, at Bloomfield
Jan. 28, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Feb. 13, Burwell
Feb. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale
Deshler
Dec. 5, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 6, at Silver Lake
Dec. 10, Meridian
Dec. 14, Southern
Dec. 17, at Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 20, Franklin
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Shelton
Jan. 11, at Thayer Central
Jan. 14, Sandy Creek
Jan. 17, at McCool Junction
Jan. 21, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 24, Harvard
Jan. 28, at Superior
Jan. 30, Kenesaw
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Heartland
Feb. 13, at Red Cloud
Feb. 14, Blue Hill
Diller-Odell
Dec. 5, Pawnee City
Dec. 6, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 10, Falls City
Dec. 13, Sterling
Dec. 17, at Johnson-Brock
Dec. 20, at Lewiston
Dec. 27, at Meridian
Dec. 30, at Tri County
Jan. 4, Hanover, Kansas
Jan. 7, Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, at Southern
Jan. 23, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 31, at Freeman
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 14, Friend
Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite
Dec. 17, at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kansas
Dec. 21, at Perkins County
Jan. 4, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7, Chase County
Jan. 11, at Wray, Colorado
Jan. 14, Hitchcock County
Jan. 16, Medicine Valley
Jan. 21, at Wallace
Jan. 23, Cambridge
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 7, Southwest
Feb. 8, at Hershey
Feb. 11, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 14, at Southern Valley
East Butler
Dec. 5, at Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 7, BDS
Dec. 10, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 12, Osceola
Dec. 20, at Hampton
Dec. 21, Mead
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at David City
Jan. 9, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 10, Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 14, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 16, at Dorchester
Jan. 17, Heartland
Jan. 21, at Giltner
Jan. 23, Meridian
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, McCool Junction
Feb. 7, High Plains
Feb. 11, Cross County
Feb. 13, at Shelby-Rising City
Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 5, Riverside
Dec. 6, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 10, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 13, Plainview
Dec. 14, Wausa
Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 21, at Boyd County
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Creighton
Jan. 4, Bloomfield
Jan. 7, at Spalding
Jan. 10, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 14, Fullerton
Jan. 17, at Stuart
Jan. 18, Winside
Jan. 18, Winside
Jan. 20, at West Holt
Jan. 30, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, CWC
Feb. 13, Summerland
Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 6, at Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 10, Madison
Dec. 13, at Santee
Dec. 14, at CWC
Dec. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 20, Stuart
Dec. 21, at Plainview
Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Randolph
Jan. 11, West Holt
Jan. 17, Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 18, Bloomfield
Jan. 21, at Wausa
Jan. 24, at Creighton
Jan. 25, Boyd County
Jan. 28, at Summerland
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Central Valley
Feb. 14, at Humphrey St. Francis
Franklin
Dec. 6, Sandhills Valley
Dec. 7, at Shelton
Dec. 12, at Harvard
Dec. 13, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 20, at Deshler
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 7, Southern Valley
Jan. 9, Alma
Jan. 14, at Red Cloud
Jan. 18, at Blue Hill
Jan. 21, Silver Lake
Jan. 24, at Kenesaw
Jan. 25, Elm Creek
Jan. 28, Loomis
Jan. 31, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Kansas
Fullerton
Dec. 5, Burwell
Dec. 7, at High Plains
Dec. 12, Central Valley
Dec. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield
Dec. 17, Riverside
Dec. 20, at Twin River
Dec. 21, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 16, Palmer
Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference
Jan. 30, Centura
Jan. 31, Spalding
Feb. 4, at Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 6, at Osceola
Feb. 8, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 11, at St. Edward
Hartington Cedar Catholic
Dec. 5, at Crofton
Dec. 6, at Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 13, at O’Neill
Dec. 16, at Norfolk
Jan. 9, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 17, at Pierce
Jan. 18, Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 21, Creighton
Jan. 25, West Point GACC
Jan. 28, at Ponca
Feb. 11, at Homer
Feb. 13, Battle Creek
Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 5, at Ponca
Dec. 7, at Osmond
Dec. 10, Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 14, Pierce
Dec. 20, Walthill
Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, at Randolph
Jan. 17, Homer
Jan. 21, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 24, at Crofton
Jan. 28, Plainview
Jan. 30, Winside
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 11, at Wausa
Feb. 14, at Wynot
Harvard
Dec. 5, at Giltner
Dec. 10, Shelton
Dec. 12, Franklin
Dec. 14, at Axtell
Dec. 17, at Dorchester
Dec. 21, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Gibbon
Jan. 10, at Red Cloud
Jan. 11, at Kenesaw
Jan. 14, at McCool Junction
Jan. 17, Silver Lake
Jan. 21, at Blue Hill
Jan. 24, at Deshler
Jan. 30, Elba
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Lawrence-Nelson
Feb. 14, at Shelton
Feb. 15, Nebraska Lutheran
Heartland
Dec. 6, Wilber-Clatonia
Dec. 10, Sutton
Dec. 13, Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 14, at Hampton
Dec. 17, Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 20, Thayer Central
Dec. 27, at Palmer
Jan. 3, McCool Junction
Jan. 4, Centennial
Jan. 11, at Cross County
Jan. 14, Superior
Jan. 16, at Fillmore Central
Jan. 17, at East Butler
Jan. 21, at High Plains
Jan. 28, at Nebraska Christian
Jan. 30, at Friend
Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference
Feb. 11, at Deshler
Feb. 13, Osceola
High Plains
Dec. 6, at Giltner
Dec. 7, Fullerton
Dec. 13, McCool Junction
Dec. 17, at Nebraska Christian
Dec. 20, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 28, York (JV)
Jan. 3, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 4, St. Edward
Jan. 9, Hampton
Jan. 14, Palmer
Jan. 16, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 17, at Dorchester
Jan. 21, Heartland
Jan. 24, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, Meridian
Feb. 7, at East Butler
Feb. 8, Cross County
Feb. 11, at Osceola
Feb. 14, at BDS
Hitchcock County
Dec. 5, at Cambridge
Jan. 7, at Southwest
Jan. 10, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 14, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 17, Alma
Jan. 21, Paxton
Feb. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 8, Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Wallace
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 6, Diller-Odell
Dec. 7, at Weeping Water
Dec. 10, Lewiston
Dec. 13, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 17, Freeman
Dec. 20, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 21, at Southern
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Fairbury
Jan. 10, Sterling
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, at Pawnee City
Jan. 23, at Johnson County Central
Jan. 24, at Mound City, Missouri
Jan. 28, at Conestoga
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Tri County
Feb. 13, at Falls City
Feb. 14, at Johnson-Brock
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 6, at Clarkson/Leigh
Dec. 7, at Battle Creek
Dec. 10, Plainview
Dec. 12, at Howells-Dodge
Dec. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 17, Pender
Dec. 20, Nebraska Christian
Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Stanton
Jan. 7, Columbus Scotus
Jan. 10, at Riverside
Jan. 14, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 16, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 17, Summerland
Jan. 23, Madison
Jan. 24, at BRLD
Jan. 28, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 30, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament
Feb. 13, Twin River
Johnson-Brock
Dec. 5, Sidney, Iowa
Dec. 10, Palmyra
Dec. 13, Falls City
Dec. 17, Diller-Odell
Dec. 19, at Tri County
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Sterling
Jan. 7, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 9, at Pawnee City
Jan. 11, Weeping Water
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, at Lewiston
Jan. 24, Friend
Jan. 30, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 31, at Southern
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament
Feb. 13, Freeman
Feb. 14, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Kenesaw
Dec. 5, Blue Hill
Dec. 6, Alma
Dec. 10, Loomis
Dec. 13, at Shelton
Dec. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull
Dec. 20, Silver Lake
Jan. 3, at Axtell
Jan. 10, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 11, Harvard
Jan. 14, at Giltner
Jan. 17, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 18, at Elm Creek
Jan. 24, Franklin
Jan. 25, at Pleasanton
Jan. 30, at Deshler
Feb. 11, Red Cloud
Feb. 15, at Bertrand
Kimball
Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 13, at Perkins County
Dec. 14, Morrill
Dec. 20, at Hershey
Dec. 21, at Bayard
Jan. 7, at South Platte
Jan. 11, Chase County
Jan. 14, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 17, Bridgeport
Jan. 18, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament
Jan. 28, at Mitchell
Jan. 31, Sutherland
Feb. 1, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament
Feb. 11, at Pine Bluffs, Wyo.
Feb. 14, Hemingford
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 6, Crofton
Dec. 10, Homer
Dec. 13, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 14, at Randolph
Dec. 17, Ponca
Dec. 20, Plainview
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Bloomfield
Jan. 9, Hartington Cedar
Jan. 10, at Winnebago
Jan. 14, at Wayne
Jan. 17, Creighton
Jan. 21, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 23, at Battle Creek
Jan. 28, at Osmond
Jan. 30, Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference
Feb. 13, at Wisner-Pilger
Feb. 14, at Summerland
Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 6, at Wallace
Dec. 7, Southwest
Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite
Dec. 17, at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 19, Brady
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Hi-Line
Jan. 10, at Paxton
Jan. 14, Maxwell
Jan. 17, at Arthur County
Jan. 23, Bertrand
Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, Hitchcock County
Feb. 11, at South Platte
Feb. 14, Wauneta-Palisade
McCool Junction
Dec. 5, at Cross County
Dec. 7, Hampton
Dec. 10, Giltner
Dec. 13, at High Plains
Dec. 17, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 20, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 3, at Heartland
Jan. 7, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 10, Meridian
Jan. 11, at Friend
Jan. 14, Harvard
Jan. 17, Deshler
Jan. 21, at BDS
Jan. 23, at Osceola
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, at East Butler
Feb. 7, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 11, at Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 14, at Dorchester
Meridian
Dec. 6, Dorchester
Dec. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 10, at Deshler
Dec. 13, Cross County
Dec. 17, Sterling
Dec. 20, at Giltner
Dec. 27, Diller-Odell
Jan. 3, at Hampton
Jan. 7, Lewiston
Jan. 10, at McCool Junction
Jan. 11, at Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 23, at East Butler
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, at High Plains
Feb. 7, Osceola
Feb. 11, at BDS
Feb. 13, Friend
Feb. 14, Silver Lake
Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 5, Summerland
Dec. 6, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 10, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 13, at Creighton
Dec. 17, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 20, at Bloomfield
Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 10, at Plainview
Jan. 11, at Stuart
Jan. 14, Osmond
Jan. 16, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 18, at Madison
Jan. 20, at O’Neill
Jan. 24, at Randolph
Jan. 25, at Norfolk
Jan. 28, West Holt
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Battle Creek
Feb. 14, CWC
Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 5, at Stuart
Dec. 6, Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 13, at Summerland
Dec. 14, at Bloomfield
Dec. 16, at Wausa
Dec. 19, Crofton
Dec. 21, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, Wynot
Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 21, at North Central
Jan. 28, CWC
Jan. 30, Osmond
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at West Holt
Feb. 14, Boyd County
North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 6, at Broken Bow
Dec. 7, Sutherland
Dec. 10, at Creek Valley
Dec. 12, Maxwell
Dec. 14, Hershey
Dec. 17, Ogallala
Dec. 19, at Gothenburg
Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 10, at Perkins County
Jan. 11, Cozad
Jan. 14, at Mullen
Jan. 17, at Overton
Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament
Feb. 1, Kimball
Feb. 4, Paxton
Feb. 7, Chase County
Feb. 8, at Cambridge
Feb. 11, at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 13, at Hershey
Omaha Christian
Dec. 5, Lincoln College View
Dec. 6, at Fremont Bergan
Dec. 10, Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 13, at Weeping Water
Dec. 19, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 21, Douglas County West
Jan. 7, CB Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 11, Lewiston
Jan. 16, Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 21, Sterling
Jan. 23, at Boys Town
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Omaha Nation
Feb. 6, at Whiting, Iowa
Feb. 10, at Pawnee City
Feb. 14, Mead
Omaha Nation
Dec. 5, at BRLD
Dec. 6, Santee
Dec. 12, Winnebago
Dec. 13, at Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 16, at West Monona, Iowa
Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.
Jan. 3, Oakland-Craig
Jan. 6, at Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 11, Homer
Jan. 14, at Winside
Jan. 16, Pender
Jan. 17, at Marty, SD
Jan. 20, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 24, at Cornerstone Christian
Jan. 25, Flanderau Indian, SD
Jan. 30-Feb. 1, Dakota Oyate Challenge at Huron, S.D.
Feb. 4, Omaha Christian
Feb. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 11, Walthill
Feb. 14, Emerson-Hubbard
Osmond
Dec. 6, at Randolph
Dec. 7, Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 10, Boyd County
Dec. 13, Wynot
Dec. 14, at Plainview
Dec. 17, Creighton
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 9-Jan. 11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 17, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 21, Bloomfield
Jan. 24, at Summerland
Jan. 28, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 30, at Niobrara/Verdigre
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference
Feb. 13, at Winside
Feb. 14, Wausa
Overton
Dec. 5, at Arapahoe
Dec. 6, Loomis
Dec. 10, Gibbon
Dec. 13, Axtell
Dec. 14, at Southern Valley
Dec. 17, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 20, at Pleasanton
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 10, at Amherst
Jan. 11, Maxwell
Jan. 14, at Brady
Jan. 17, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 18, at Bertrand
Jan. 21, Hi-Line
Jan. 28, at Shelton
Jan. 31, at Elm Creek
Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth
Feb. 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Palmer
Dec. 5, Central Valley
Dec. 6, Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 10, Elba
Dec. 13, at St. Edward
Dec. 17, at Spalding Academy
Dec. 20, at Osceola
Dec. 27, Heartland
Jan. 3, Giltner
Jan. 4, Twin Loup
Jan. 11, Hampton
Jan. 14, at High Plains
Jan. 16, at Fullerton
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Burwell
Jan. 30, at Riverside
Feb. 6, Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 13, at Nebraska Christian
Pawnee City
Dec. 5, at Diller-Odell
Dec. 6, Frankfort, KS
Dec. 9, at Tri County
Dec. 13, at Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 14, at Johnson County Central
Dec. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 20, Sterling
Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Weeping Water
Jan. 4, at Friend
Jan. 9, Johnson-Brock
Jan. 10, Freeman
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Jan. 24, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Jan. 28, Lewiston
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern
Feb. 10, Omaha Christian
Feb. 13, at Palmyra
Pender
Dec. 5, at Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 6, Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 12, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 13, at Oakland-Craig
Dec. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 20, at North Bend Central
Dec. 21, Stanton
Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, BRLD
Jan. 6, Wynot
Jan. 14, at Homer
Jan. 16, at Omaha Nation
Jan. 18, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 23, Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 25, at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 27, Madison
Jan. 28, at Emerson-Hubbard
Jan. 30, at Winnebago
Feb. 11, West Point GACC
Perkins County
Dec. 5, Hershey
Dec. 6, at Wray, Colo.
Dec. 13, Kimball
Dec. 14, at Gothenburg
Dec. 17, Paxton
Dec. 19, at Garden County
Dec. 21, Dundy County-Stratton
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Ogallala
Jan. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 11, Sutherland
Jan. 16, Chase County
Jan. 17, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament North Platte
Jan. 28, at Holyoke, Colo.
Jan. 30, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Feb. 4, at Maxwell
Feb. 8, South Platte
Feb. 11, at Creek Valley
Plainview
Dec. 5, Winside
Dec. 6, at Wausa
Dec. 10, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 14, Osmond
Dec. 17, Madison
Dec. 20, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 21, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 7, at Summerland
Jan. 10, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 11, at Howells-Dodge
Jan. 14, at Stanton
Jan. 17, at Bloomfield
Jan. 21, West Holt
Jan. 28, at Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 30, Randolph
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference
Feb. 11, O’Neill
Feb. 14, at Creighton
Pleasanton
Dec. 5, at Axtell
Dec. 6, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 10, at Cozad
Dec. 13, Hi-Line
Dec. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Dec. 20, Overton
Dec. 21, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, at Twin Loup
Jan. 14, Central Valley
Jan. 17, at Amherst
Jan. 18, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 21, at Ansley-Litchfield
Jan. 24, at Elm Creek
Jan. 25, Kenesaw
Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 10, Shelton
Feb. 14, at Loomis
Sandhills Valley
Dec. 6, at Franklin
Dec. 12, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 20, at Twin Loup
Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 11, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 14, at Medicine Valley
Jan. 16, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 18, Hyannis
Jan. 23, Arthur County
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, Sutherland
Feb. 6, Brady
Feb. 7, at Paxton
Feb. 11, at Arthur County
Feb. 13, at Mullen
Feb. 14, at Elba
Shelton
Dec. 5, at Elm Creek
Dec. 7, Franklin
Dec. 10, at Harvard
Dec. 12, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 13, Kenesaw
Dec. 20, at Red Cloud
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 3, Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 7, at Gibbon
Jan. 10, Deshler
Jan. 14, at Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 16, at Centura
Jan. 23, Wood River
Jan. 28, Overton
Jan. 31, Blue Hill
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 10, at Pleasanton
Feb. 11, at Silver Lake
Feb. 14, Harvard
South Platte
Dec. 5, Arthur County
Dec. 6, at Minatare
Dec. 10, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Dec. 13, Leyton
Dec. 19, Paxton
Dec. 20, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 7, Kimball
Jan. 10, at Hyannis
Jan. 11, Potter-Dix
Jan. 16, at Wallace
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, Garden County
Jan. 31, at Bayard
Feb. 7, at Cambridge
Feb. 8, at Perkins County
Feb. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 14, at Creek Valley
Southwest
Dec. 5, Medicine Valley
Dec. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook
Dec. 17, at Alma
Dec. 20, at Arapahoe
Jan. 3, Hi-Line
Jan. 7, Hitchcock County
Jan. 10, Cambridge
Jan. 11, at Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 17, Bertrand
Jan. 21, Loomis
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley
Feb. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton
Feb. 11, at Wallace
Feb. 14, at Axtell
Sutherland
Dec. 5, Mullen
Dec. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 10, at Brady
Dec. 13, Ogallala
Dec. 14, at Bridgeport
Dec. 17, Chase County
Dec. 19, at Wallace
Jan. 10, at Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 11, at Perkins County
Jan. 14, Hershey
Jan. 17, Cambridge
Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament North Platte
Jan. 28, Creek Valley
Jan. 31, at Kimball
Feb. 4, at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7, Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 11, at Maxwell
Feb. 13, at Paxton
Twin River
Dec. 5, North Bend Central
Dec. 7, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Dec. 10, Norfolk Lutheran
Dec. 14, at Tekamah-Herman
Dec. 17, Boone Central/Newman Grove
Dec. 20, Fullerton
Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament
Jan. 2, at Battle Creek
Jan. 7, Central City
Jan. 10, David City
Jan. 11, at Madison
Jan. 14, David City Aquinas
Jan. 16, at Cross County
Jan. 21, at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 23, at Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 24, West Point-Beemer
Jan. 28, at Stanton
Jan. 31-Feb. 8, East Husker GBB Tournament
Feb. 13, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Walthill
Dec. 5, at Santee
Dec. 6, Winnebago
Dec. 12, BRLD
Dec. 13, at Whiting, Iowa
Dec. 17, Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 20, at Hartington-Newcastle
Dec. 21, at Meskwaki Settlement School, Iowa
Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament (Summerland)
Jan. 10, at Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 16, Winside
Jan. 20, Flanderau Indian, S.D.
Jan. 21, Norfolk Lutheran
Jan. 23, Ponca
Jan. 24, at Homer
Jan. 28, Wynot
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference
Feb. 11, at Omaha Nation
Wausa
Dec. 6, Plainview
Dec. 7, at Boyd County
Dec. 10, at Creighton
Dec. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 17, Gayville-Volin, SD
Dec. 20, at Wynot
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 13, Santee
Jan. 17, at Randolph
Jan. 21, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 24, Winside
Jan. 28, at Bloomfield
Jan. 30, at Summerland
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference
Feb. 11, Hartington-Newcastle
Feb. 14, at Osmond
Weeping Water
Dec. 6, Malcolm
Dec. 7, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 10, at Auburn
Dec. 13, Omaha Christian
Dec. 17, at Yutan
Dec. 19, at Palmyra
Dec. 21, at Elmwood-Murdock
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Pawnee City
Jan. 9, Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska Wesleyan
Jan. 10, Conestoga
Jan. 11, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 14, Mead
Jan. 16, at Fort Calhoun
Jan. 21, Johnson County Central
Jan. 23, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 25, Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 30, Louisville
Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament
Feb. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Class D-2
Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 5, Paxton
Dec. 6, at Mullen
Dec. 10, Arcadia/Loup City
Dec. 12, at Sandhills Valley
Dec. 17, at Overton
Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 11, O’ Neill O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 16, Central Valley
Jan. 17, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Jan. 24, North Central
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament
Feb. 4, at Spalding Academy
Feb. 6, at Twin Loup
Feb. 11, South Loup
Feb. 14, Ansley-Litchfield
Arthur County
Dec. 5, at South Platte
Dec. 7, Hay Springs
Dec. 13, at Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 20, Minatare
Dec. 21, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 3, Leyton
Jan. 4, at Hyannis
Jan. 10, at Wallace
Jan. 11, Brady
Jan. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 18, at Mullen
Jan. 23, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 24, Hyannis
Feb. 6, at Garden County
Feb. 11, Sandhills Valley
Feb. 13, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 15, at Wauneta-Palisade
BDS
Dec. 6, Hampton
Dec. 7, at East Butler
Dec. 13, at Dorchester
Dec. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 17, at Sutton
Dec. 20, at Cross County
Dec. 27-Dec. 30, Runza Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 10, Giltner
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, McCool Junction
Jan. 23, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Osceola
Feb. 7, Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 11, Meridian
Feb. 14, High Plains
Bertrand
Dec. 5, at Alma
Dec. 6, Axtell
Dec. 14, at Loomis
Dec. 17, Hi-Line
Dec. 20, Elm Creek
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 10, at Southern Valley
Jan. 11, South Loup
Jan. 17, at Southwest
Jan. 18, Overton
Jan. 23, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Cambridge
Feb. 7, at Medicine Valley
Feb. 11, Blue Hill
Feb. 14, at Arapahoe
Feb. 15, Kenesaw
Bloomfield
Dec. 5, Wynot
Dec. 6, at Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 13, at Winside
Dec. 14, Niobrara/Verdigre
Dec. 19, at Randolph
Dec. 20, Neligh-Oakdale
Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Jan. 7, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Jan. 9-10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament
Jan. 14, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 17, Plainview
Jan. 18, at Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 21, at Osmond
Jan. 24, CWC
Jan. 28, Wausa
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Santee
Feb. 13, Creighton
Brady
Dec. 6, Garden County
Dec. 10, Sutherland
Dec. 13, at Paxton
Dec. 14, Twin Loup
Dec. 17, at Southern Valley
Dec. 19, at Maywood-Hayes Center
Dec. 21, at Loomis
Dec. 30-Dec. 31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Brady Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Mullen
Jan. 11, at Arthur County
Jan. 14, Overton
Jan. 18, South Loup
Jan. 21, at Maxwell
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament
Feb. 4, at Wallace
Feb. 6, at Sandhills Valley
Feb. 7, at Arapahoe
Feb. 14, Medicine Valley
Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 6, at Hay Springs
Dec. 7, Sioux County
Dec. 13, Arthur County
Dec. 14, at Stuart
Dec. 20, Mullen
Dec. 21, at Colome, SD
Jan. 4, Valentine
Jan. 7, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 10, North Central
Jan. 11, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 16, Hay Springs
Jan. 17, at Hyannis
Jan. 23, at Mullen
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament
Feb. 7, at Crawford
Feb. 8, Santee
Feb. 13, at Bennett County, SD
Feb. 14, Sandhills/Thedford
Lincoln College View
Dec. 5, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 9, at Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 10, Cedar Bluffs
Dec. 12, at Lewiston
Dec. 14, Elba
Jan. 6, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 7, Dorchester
Jan. 9, East Butler
Jan. 13, Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 14, at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Jan. 16, at Hampton
Jan. 21, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Jan. 23, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 3, at Boys Town
Feb. 4, Bellevue Cornerstone
Feb. 6, Lincoln Parkview
Crawford
Dec. 5, at Sioux County
Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament Bayard
Dec. 10, Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 14, Garden County
Dec. 17, at Minatare
Dec. 19, Hyannis
Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Sidney HS/Sidney MS
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison
Jan. 9, Edgemont, SD
Jan. 10, at Lingle Ft. Laramie, Wyo.
Jan. 16, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament Edgemont
Jan. 28, Hemingford
Jan. 31, Morrill
Feb. 6, at Potter-Dix
Feb. 7, Cody-Kilgore
Feb. 11, Sioux County
Feb. 13, at Hay Springs
Creek Valley
Dec. 6, Hyannis
Dec. 7, at Maxwell
Dec. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Dec. 13, at Potter-Dix
Dec. 14, Bayard
Dec. 20, Sedgwick County, Colo.
Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Weldon Valley, Colo.
Jan. 11, at Minatare
Jan. 14, at Haxtun, Colo.
Jan. 16, at Paxton
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 28, at Sutherland
Jan. 30, Bridgeport
Jan. 31, at Garden County
Feb. 7, at Leyton
Feb. 8, Peetz, Colo.
Feb. 11, Perkins County
Feb. 14, South Platte
Dorchester
Dec. 6, at Meridian
Dec. 12, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 13, BDS
Dec. 17, Harvard
Dec. 19, at Osceola
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4, Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 7, at Lincoln College View
Jan. 9, at Sterling
Jan. 14, Friend
Jan. 16, East Butler
Jan. 17, High Plains
Jan. 21, at Cross County
Jan. 23, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Lincoln Parkview
Feb. 6, Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 7, at Giltner
Feb. 11, Hampton
Feb. 14, McCool Junction
Elba
Dec. 10, at Palmer
Dec. 13, at Silver Lake
Dec. 14, Lincoln College View
Dec. 17, Hampton
Dec. 20, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 3, Riverside
Jan. 7, at St. Edward
Jan. 9, at Lincoln Parkview
Jan. 11, Red Cloud
Jan. 14, at Spalding Academy
Jan. 17, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference Tournament at St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Santee
Jan. 30, at Harvard
Feb. 4, at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 7, at Twin Loup
Feb. 13, Santee
Feb. 14, Sandhills Valley
Emerson-Hubbard
Dec. 6, Bloomfield
Dec. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, at Walthill
Dec. 19, Winside
Dec. 20, Ponca
Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 4, at River Valley, Iowa
Jan. 11, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa
Jan. 14, at Winnebago C1
Jan. 17, Osmond
Jan. 21, Homer
Jan. 24, at Wakefield-Allen
Jan. 28, Pender
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Randolph
Feb. 14, at Omaha Nation
Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 5, Deshler
Dec. 6, at Osceola
Dec. 10, East Butler
Dec. 12, Dorchester
Dec. 13, at Heartland
Dec. 17, Friend
Dec. 19, Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 20, High Plains
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 7, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 10, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, at Meridian
Jan. 23, BDS
Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at Giltner
Feb. 7, at Hampton
Feb. 11, McCool Junction
Feb. 14, at Cross County
Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 6, Sterling
Dec. 10, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Dec. 12, at Highland-Doniphan West, KS
Dec. 13, Friend
Dec. 17, at Lewiston
Dec. 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 21, at Bishop LeBlond-St. Joseph, MO
Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Tri County
Jan. 7, Elmwood-Murdock
Jan. 9, Sidney, Iowa
Jan. 10, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice
Jan. 21, at Auburn
Jan. 24, Pawnee City
Jan. 28, at Southern
Jan. 30, Johnson-Brock
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern
Feb. 13, Weeping Water
Friend
Dec. 5, at Lewiston
Dec. 10, at Sterling
Dec. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 14, Sandy Creek
Dec. 17, at Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 20, Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Cross County
Jan. 4, Pawnee City
Jan. 7, Tri County
Jan. 9, at Southern
Jan. 11, McCool Junction
Jan. 14, at Dorchester
Jan. 16, at Osceola
Jan. 21, Thayer Central
Jan. 24, at Johnson-Brock
Jan. 30, Heartland
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern
Feb. 13, at Meridian
Feb. 14, at Diller-Odell
Garden County
Dec. 6, at Brady
Dec. 7, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Dec. 10, Sioux County
Dec. 13, Morrill
Dec. 14, at Crawford
Dec. 19, Perkins County
Dec. 20, Bayard
Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, at Hemingford
Jan. 14, Minatare
Jan. 18, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, at South Platte
Jan. 31, Creek Valley
Feb. 6, Arthur County
Feb. 7, at Potter-Dix
Feb. 11, at Hyannis
Feb. 13, at Leyton
Feb. 14, Hay Springs
Giltner
Dec. 5, Harvard
Dec. 6, High Plains
Dec. 10, at McCool Junction
Dec. 13, at Shelby-Rising City
Dec. 17, at Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 20, Meridian
Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Palmer
Jan. 9, at Lawrence-Nelson
Jan. 10, at BDS
Jan. 14, Kenesaw
Jan. 17, Osceola
Jan. 21, East Butler
Jan. 23, Cross County
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 7, Dorchester
Feb. 13, at Silver Lake
Feb. 14, at Hampton
Hampton
Dec. 6, at BDS
Dec. 7, at McCool Junction
Dec. 13, at Osceola
Dec. 14, Heartland
Dec. 17, at Elba
Dec. 20, East Butler
Dec. 21, Cross County
Jan. 3, Meridian
Jan. 9, at High Plains
Jan. 11, at Palmer
Jan. 16, Lincoln College View
Jan. 17, at Shelby-Rising City
Feb. 7, Exeter-Milligan
Feb. 11, at Dorchester
Feb. 14, Giltner
Hay Springs
Dec. 6, Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 7, at Arthur County
Dec. 10, at Morrill
Dec. 17, at Hemingford
Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison
Jan. 9, Oelrichs, SD
Jan. 11, at Leyton
Jan. 14, at Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 16, at Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 18, Potter-Dix
Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont
Jan. 30, at Sioux County
Jan. 31, Edgemont, S.D.
Feb. 4, Hyannis
Feb. 8, at Banner County
Feb. 11, Minatare
Feb. 13, Crawford
Feb. 14, at Garden County
Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 5, at Spalding Academy
Dec. 14, at Nebraska Christian
Dec. 17, at McCool Junction
Dec. 21, at Harvard
Jan. 7, Riverside
Jan. 11, Silver Lake
Jan. 16, St. Edward
Jan. 28, Red Cloud
Jan. 30, at Central Valley
Feb. 4, Elba
Feb. 6, at Palmer
Feb. 8, Fullerton
Feb. 14, Burwell
Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 6, at Palmer
Dec. 12, Riverside
Dec. 19, at Summerland
Dec. 21, at Fullerton
Jan. 3, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 4, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 7, at Norfolk Catholic
Jan. 10, Howells-Dodge
Jan. 11, at Burwell
Jan. 16, Pierce
Jan. 17, Clarkson/Leigh
Jan. 28, St. Edward
Feb. 1, Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 4, Central Valley
Feb. 8, Spalding Academy
Feb. 11, at David City Aquinas
Feb. 14, Elkhorn Valley
Hyannis
Dec. 6, at Creek Valley
Dec. 7, Hemingford
Dec. 13, Mullen
Dec. 17, at Gordon-Rushville
Dec. 19, at Crawford
Dec. 21, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 4, Arthur County
Jan. 10, South Platte
Jan. 17, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 18, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 23, Sandhills/Thedford
Jan. 24, at Arthur County
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, at Hay Springs
Feb. 11, Garden County
Feb. 14, at Mullen
Feb. 15, at Minatare
Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 6, Red Cloud
Dec. 7, at Tri County
Dec. 13, at Franklin
Dec. 14, BDS
Dec. 20, at Friend
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Shelton
Jan. 7, at McCool Junction
Jan. 9, Giltner
Jan. 14, Mankato-Rock Hills, KS
Jan. 17, at Kenesaw
Jan. 18, Axtell
Jan. 21, at Deshler
Jan. 23, at Diller-Odell
Jan. 24, High Plains
Jan. 28, at Blue Hill
Jan. 31, at Silver Lake
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College
Feb. 11, at Harvard
Feb. 14, Superior
Lewiston
Dec. 5, Friend
Dec. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Dec. 12, Lincoln College View
Dec. 17, Falls City Sacred Heart
Dec. 20, Diller-Odell
Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament Weeping Water High School
Jan. 7, at Meridian
Jan. 10, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 11, at Omaha Christian
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament Beatrice, NE
Jan. 21, Johnson-Brock
Jan. 24, at Nebraska City Lourdes
Jan. 28, at Pawnee City
Jan. 30, Tri County
Jan. 31, Sterling
Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament Diller-Odell/Southern
Feb. 11, at Southern
Feb. 13, Lincoln Parkview
Leyton
Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament Bayard
Dec. 12, at Peetz, Colo.
Dec. 13, at South Platte
Dec. 17, Potter-Dix
Dec. 21, Hemingford
Jan. 3, at Arthur County
Jan. 7, Haxtun, Colo.
Jan. 11, Hay Springs
Jan. 14, at Bridgeport
Jan. 17, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 31, at Minatare
Feb. 4, Sedgwick County, Colo.
Feb. 7, Creek Valley
Feb. 8, Sioux County
Feb. 11, Bayard
Feb. 13, Garden County
Loomis
Dec. 6, at Overton
Dec. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 10, at Kenesaw
Dec. 13, at Amherst
Dec. 14, Bertrand
Dec. 20, at Cambridge
Dec. 21, Brady
Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Elm Creek
Jan. 11, Arapahoe
Jan. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 18, at Silver Lake
Jan. 21, at Southwest
Jan. 23, Alma
Jan. 24, at Hi-Line
Jan. 28, at Franklin
Jan. 30, at Axtell
Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference
Feb. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield
Feb. 14, Pleasanton
Medicine Valley
Dec. 5, at Southwest
Dec. 6, Paxton
Dec. 19, Hitchcock County
Dec. 20, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 6, at Alma
Jan. 7, Wallace
Jan. 10, at Arapahoe
Jan. 14, Sandhills Valley
Jan. 16, at Dundy County-Stratton
Jan. 23, at Hi-Line
Feb. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center
Feb. 6, at Wauneta-Palisade
Feb. 7, Bertrand
Feb. 13, Maxwell
Feb. 14, at Brady
Minatare
Dec. 6, South Platte
Dec. 13, Sioux County
Dec. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Dec. 17, Crawford
Dec. 20, at Arthur County
Jan. 10, Hemingford
Jan. 11, Creek Valley
Jan. 14, at Garden County
Jan. 17, at Morrill
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, at Potter-Dix
Jan. 31, Leyton
Feb. 7, at Sioux County
Feb. 11, at Hay Springs
Feb. 14, at Bayard
Feb. 15, Hyannis
Mullen
Dec. 5, at Sutherland
Dec. 6, Anselmo-Merna
Dec. 13, at Hyannis
Dec. 14, Maxwell
Dec. 17, at Bridgeport
Dec. 20, at Cody-Kilgore
Dec. 21, Gordon-Rushville
Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, at Brady
Jan. 11, Wallace
Jan. 14, North Platte St. Patrick’s
Jan. 18, Arthur County
Jan. 21, Twin Loup
Jan. 23, Cody-Kilgore
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 4, Hershey
Feb. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford
Feb. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Feb. 13, Sandhills Valley
Feb. 14, Hyannis
Nebraska Christian
Dec. 6, at St. Edward
Dec. 7, at Centennial
Dec. 14, Heartland Lutheran
Dec. 17, High Plains
Dec. 20, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament Hebron
Jan. 3, Sutton
Jan. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis
Jan. 9, at Fullerton
Jan. 10, Central Valley
Jan. 14, at Osceola
Jan. 16, Spalding Academy
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, Heartland
Jan. 30, at Wood River
Feb. 7, Riverside
Feb. 8, Burwell
Feb. 11, at Nebraska Lutheran
Feb. 13, Palmer
Nebraska Lutheran
Dec. 7, Meridian
Dec. 10, St. Edward
Dec. 17, Giltner
Dec. 19, at Exeter-Milligan
Jan. 7, BDS
Jan. 10, at Osceola
Jan. 14, at East Butler
Jan. 16, at High Plains
Jan. 18, Shelby-Rising City
Jan. 23, at Lincoln College View
Feb. 4, Cross County
Feb. 6, at Dorchester
Feb. 7, at McCool Junction
Feb. 11, Nebraska Christian
Feb. 15, at Harvard
Osceola
Dec. 5, at St. Edward
Dec. 6, Exeter-Milligan
Dec. 12, at East Butler
Dec. 13, Hampton
Dec. 19, Dorchester
Dec. 20, Palmer
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, at Cross County
Jan. 10, Nebraska Lutheran
Jan. 14, Nebraska Christian
Jan. 16, Friend
Jan. 17, at Giltner
Jan. 23, McCool Junction
Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference
Feb. 4, BDS
Feb. 6, Fullerton
Feb. 7, at Meridian
Feb. 11, High Plains
Feb. 13, at Heartland
Feb. 14, Shelby-Rising City
Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 9, Lincoln College View
Dec. 10, at Omaha Christian
Dec. 13, Pawnee City
Dec. 16, Santee
Dec. 20, Heartland Christian, Iowa
Dec. 30-Dec. 31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6, Omaha Nation
Jan. 7, at Whiting, Iowa
Jan. 9, Elba
Jan. 11, at Bellevue Cornerstone
Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament
Jan. 21, Mead
Jan. 23, at Cedar Bluffs
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, Dorchester
Feb. 6, at Lincoln College View
Feb. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot
Feb. 11, Boys Town
Feb. 13, at Lewiston
Paxton
Dec. 5, Anselmo-Merna at Mid-Plains Community College
Dec. 6, at Medicine Valley
Dec. 13, Brady
Dec. 14, Potter-Dix
Dec. 17, at Perkins County
Dec. 19, at South Platte
Dec. 20, at Maxwell
Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament
Jan. 10, Maywood-Hayes Center
Jan. 16, Creek Valley
Jan. 17, Wallace
Jan. 21, at Hitchcock County
Jan. 23, Wauneta-Palisade
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament
Feb. 4, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Feb. 7, Sandhills Valley
Feb. 11, at Hershey
Feb. 13, Sutherland
Potter-Dix
Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament
Dec. 13, Creek Valley
Dec. 14, at Paxton
Dec. 17, at Leyton
Dec. 20, Caliche, Colo.
Dec. 21, Arthur County
Jan. 10, Bayard
Jan. 11, at South Platte
Jan. 14, Kimball
Jan. 17, Leyton
Jan. 18, at Hay Springs
Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport
Jan. 30, Minatare
Feb. 6, Crawford
Feb. 7, Garden County
Feb. 11, at Peetz, Colo.
Feb. 13, at Sedgwick County, Colo.
Randolph
Dec. 6, Osmond
Dec. 12, at Ponca
Dec. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Dec. 17, Wakefield-Allen
Dec. 19, Bloomfield
Dec. 21, at Wynot
Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday
Jan. 3, Elkhorn Valley
Jan. 7, at Homer
Jan. 10, at Creighton
Jan. 14, Hartington-Newcastle
Jan. 17, Wausa
Jan. 21, at Winside
Jan. 24, Neligh-Oakdale
Jan. 30, at Plainview
Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference TBA
Feb. 11, at Emerson-Hubbard
Feb. 14, at Crofton
Red Cloud
Dec. 6, at Lawrence-Nelson
Dec. 13, at Thayer Central
Dec. 14, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Dec. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth
Dec. 20, Shelton
Dec. 21, Alma
Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, Silver Lake
Jan. 7, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.
Jan. 10, Harvard
Jan. 11, at Elba
Jan. 14, Franklin
Jan. 17, Blue Hill
Jan. 24, at Silver Lake
Jan. 28, at Heartland Lutheran
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, at Kenesaw
Feb. 13, Deshler
Riverside
Dec. 5, at Elgin Public/Pope John
Dec. 6, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Dec. 10, Summerland
Dec. 12, at Humphrey St. Francis
Dec. 17, at Fullerton
Dec. 19, CWC
Dec. 20, Boyd County
Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament
Jan. 3, at Elba
Jan. 7, at Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jan. 14, at Burwell
Jan. 16, Arcadia/Loup City
Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul
Jan. 28, at Central Valley
Jan. 30, Palmer
Feb. 3, Norfolk Lutheran
Feb. 4, at St. Edward
Feb. 7, at Nebraska Christian
Feb. 13, at Spalding Academy
Sandhills/Thedford
Dec. 6, Maxwell
Dec. 7, Twin Loup
Dec. 12, at Wallace
Dec. 14, at North Central
Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament
Jan. 9, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)
Jan. 10, Sutherland
Jan. 16, at Sandhills Valley
Jan. 17, at Anselmo-Merna
Jan. 23, at Hyannis
Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow
Feb. 6, Mullen
Feb. 7, Ainsworth
Feb. 13, Arthur County
Feb. 14, at Cody-Kilgore
Santee
Dec. 5, Walthill
Dec. 6, at Omaha Nation
Dec. 13, Elkhorn Valley
Dec. 16, at Lincoln Parkview
Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational Rapid City, S.D.
Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament
Jan. 7, Boyd County
Jan. 10, at St. Edward
Jan. 11, at Spalding Academy
Jan. 13, at Wausa
Jan. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Jan. 24, at Stuart
Jan. 28, Elba
Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 8, at Cody-Kilgore
Feb. 11, Bloomfield
Feb. 13, at Elba
Silver Lake
Dec. 6, Deshler
Dec. 10, at Axtell
Dec. 13, Elba
Dec. 17, at Gibbon
Dec. 20, at Kenesaw
Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland
Jan. 3, at Red Cloud
Jan. 10, Blue Hill
Jan. 11, at Heartland Lutheran
Jan. 17, at Harvard
Jan. 18, Loomis
Jan. 21, at Franklin
Jan. 24, Red Cloud
Jan. 28, at Wilcox-Hildreth
Jan. 31, Lawrence-Nelson
Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament
Feb. 11, Shelton
Feb. 13, Giltner
