Check out the 2019 Nebraska high school boys and girls basketball Class D schedules. For results, be sure to look at our prep scoreboard page.

* * *

Class D-1

Allen

Dec. 6, at Wakefield

Dec. 9, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 16, Pender

Dec. 17, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 3, at Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 7, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 13, at Randolph

Jan. 16, at Santee

Jan. 18, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 21, at Wynot

Jan. 23, Wausa

Jan. 27, Walthill

Jan. 30, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Winside

Feb. 13, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Feb. 15, at Bloomfield

Feb. 21, Omaha Nation

Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 5, Paxton at Mid-Plains Community College

Dec. 6, at Mullen

Dec. 10, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 19 at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 17, at Overton

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament Brady

Jan. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 16, Central Valley

Jan. 17, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 24, North Central

Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow

Feb. 4, at Spalding

Feb. 6, at Twin Loup

Feb. 11, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 14, Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 17, at Kearney (JV)

Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 6, at Hi-Line

Dec. 13, Fullerton

Dec. 14, Elm Creek

Dec. 17, at Twin Loup

Dec. 19, Axtell

Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Overton

Jan. 9, at Amherst

Jan. 11, Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 23, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 28, at North Central

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, at Arcadia/Loup City

Feb. 13, Loomis

Feb. 14, at Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 21, Pleasanton

Arapahoe

Dec. 5, Overton

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook

Dec. 19, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 20, Southwest

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Maxwell

Jan. 10, Medicine Valley

Jan. 11, at Loomis

Jan. 17, Hi-Line

Jan. 21, Axtell

Jan. 23, at Southern Valley

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Brady

Feb. 8, at Hitchcock County

Feb. 11, Cambridge

Feb. 14, Bertrand

Feb. 21, at Alma

Axtell

Dec. 5, Pleasanton

Dec. 6, at Bertrand

Dec. 10, Silver Lake

Dec. 13, at Overton

Dec. 14, Harvard

Dec. 19, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 20, Amherst

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny

Jan. 3, Kenesaw

Jan. 10, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 11, at Alma

Jan. 16, Elm Creek

Jan. 18, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 21, at Arapahoe

Jan. 24, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 30, Loomis

Jan. 31, at Hi-Line

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, Southwest

Feb. 21, at Southern Valley

BDS

Dec. 6, Hampton

Dec. 7, at East Butler

Dec. 13, at Dorchester

Dec. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 17, at Sutton

Dec. 20, at Cross County

Dec. 27-30, Runza Holiday Tournament at Central City

Jan. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 10, Giltner

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, McCool Junction

Jan. 23, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, at Osceola

Feb. 7, Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 14, High Plains

Feb. 26, Meridian

Bertrand

Dec. 5, at Alma

Dec. 6, Axtell

Dec. 14, at Loomis

Dec. 17, Hi-Line

Dec. 20, Elm Creek

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 10, at Southern Valley

Jan. 11, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 17, at Southwest

Jan. 18, Overton

Jan. 23, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, at Medicine Valley

Feb. 11, Blue Hill

Feb. 14, at Arapahoe

Feb. 15, Kenesaw

Feb. 21, at Cambridge

Blue Hill

Dec. 5, at Kenesaw

Dec. 6, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 19 Superior

Dec. 14, Hastings St. Cecilia

Dec. 17, at Grand Island Central Catholic

Dec. 20, at Wood River

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Silver Lake

Jan. 14, Gibbon

Jan. 17, at Red Cloud

Jan. 18, Franklin

Jan. 21, Harvard

Jan. 24, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 28, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 31, at Shelton

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 11, at Bertrand

Feb. 14, at Deshler

Feb. 21, Heartland Lutheran

Boyd County

Dec. 5, North Central

Dec. 7, Wausa

Dec. 10, at Osmond

Dec. 19 at Crofton

Dec. 20, at Riverside

Dec. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Santee

Jan. 9, Stuart

Jan. 14, at Ainsworth

Jan. 17, at CWC

Jan. 23, West Holt

Jan. 25, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 27, Spalding

Jan. 30, Burke/South Central, S.D.

Feb. 11, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Feb. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Feb. 21, Summerland

Burwell

Dec. 5, at Fullerton

Dec. 6, North Central

Dec. 13, Ravenna

Dec. 14, at West Holt

Dec. 20, St. Edward

Dec. 21, Twin Loup

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny

Jan. 7, at Ainsworth

Jan. 9, at Central Valley

Jan. 11, Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 14, Riverside

Jan. 16, at Ord

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, Palmer

Jan. 31, Arcadia/Loup City

Feb. 7, Spalding

Feb. 8, at Nebraska Christian

Feb. 14, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 21, CWC

Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 5, East Butler

Dec. 9, at Allen

Dec. 10, at Lincoln College View

Dec. 14, at Spalding

Dec. 19, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 20, Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Dorchester

Jan. 7, at Mead

Jan. 10, Lewiston

Jan. 17, Elba

Jan. 18, at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 21, Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 23, Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone

Feb. 3, at Iowa School-Deaf

Feb. 7, at St. Edward

Feb. 11, at Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 21, Winside

Central Valley

Dec. 5, at Palmer

Dec. 7, Stuart

Dec. 10, Battle Creek

Dec. 19 at Fullerton

Dec. 14, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 17, at Centura

Dec. 20, at Spalding

Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, CWC

Jan. 9, Burwell

Jan. 10, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 14, at Pleasanton

Jan. 16, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 30, Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 6, St. Edward

Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Valley

Feb. 13, Twin Loup

Feb. 21, at Riverside

Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 7, at Madison

Dec. 10, Oakland-Craig

Dec. 19 at Winside

Dec. 13, at BRLD

Dec. 21, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 3, Columbus Lakeview

Jan. 7, David City Aquinas

Jan. 11, Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 17, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 18, Pender

Jan. 23, Twin River

Jan. 24, at Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 28, Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 11, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 13, Stanton

Feb. 14, East Butler

Feb. 21, at David City

Cornerstone Christian

Dec. 6, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 10, at Mead

Dec. 14, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 16, Iowa School-Deaf

Dec. 20, Elba

Dec. 21, at Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Dec. 30-31 Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Allen

Jan. 6, Lincoln College View

Jan. 10, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 11, Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 16, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 21, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone

Feb. 3, at Heartland Christian, Iowa

Feb. 4, at Lincoln College View

Feb. 11, Cedar Bluffs

Feb. 14, at Weeping Water

Creek Valley

Dec. 6, Hyannis

Dec. 7, at Maxwell

Dec. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 13, at Potter-Dix

Dec. 14, at Bayard

Dec. 20, Sedgwick County, CO

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Weldon Valley, Colo.

Jan. 11, at Minatare

Jan. 14, at Haxtun, Colo.

Jan. 16, at Paxton

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 28, at Sutherland

Jan. 30, Bridgeport

Jan. 31, at Garden County

Feb. 7, at Leyton

Feb. 8, Peetz, CO

Feb. 11, Perkins County

Feb. 14, South Platte

Feb. 21, Wallace

East Butler

Dec. 5, at Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 7, BDS

Dec. 10, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 19 Osceola

Dec. 20, at Hampton

Dec. 21, Mead

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at David City

Jan. 9, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 14, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 16, at Dorchester

Jan. 17, Heartland

Jan. 21, at Giltner

Jan. 23, Meridian

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, McCool Junction

Feb. 7, High Plains

Feb. 11, Cross County

Feb. 14, at Clarkson/Leigh

Feb. 21, Shelby-Rising City

Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 6, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 10, Madison

Dec. 13, at Santee

Dec. 14, at CWC

Dec. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 20, Stuart

Dec. 21, at Plainview

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Randolph

Jan. 11, West Holt

Jan. 17, Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 18, Bloomfield

Jan. 21, at Wausa

Jan. 24, at Creighton

Jan. 25, Boyd County

Jan. 28, at Summerland

Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Central Valley

Feb. 15, at St. Edward

Feb. 21, Osmond

Elm Creek

Dec. 5, Shelton

Dec. 6, at Southern Valley

Dec. 10, at Alma

Dec. 13, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 14, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 19, Minden

Dec. 20, at Bertrand

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Loomis

Jan. 11, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 16, at Axtell

Jan. 18, Kenesaw

Jan. 24, Pleasanton

Jan. 25, at Franklin

Jan. 28, at Ravenna

Jan. 31, Overton

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, at Amherst

Feb. 15, Yutan at Heartland Event Center

Feb. 21, Hi-Line

Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 13, at Ashland-Greenwood

Dec. 14, Auburn

Dec. 17, Malcolm

Dec. 21, Weeping Water

Dec. 28-30, Logan View Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 11, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 14, Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 17, Conestoga

Jan. 18, at Falls City

Jan. 24, at Milford

Jan. 25, Syracuse

Jan. 28, at Freeman

Jan. 30, Palmyra

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Johnson County Central

Feb. 13, at Mead

Feb. 21, at Louisville

Franklin

Dec. 6, Sandhills Valley

Dec. 7, at Shelton

Dec. 19 at Harvard

Dec. 13, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 20, at Deshler

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 7, Southern Valley

Jan. 9, Alma

Jan. 18, at Blue Hill

Jan. 21, Silver Lake

Jan. 24, at Kenesaw

Jan. 25, Elm Creek

Jan. 28, Loomis

Jan. 31, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 11, Kensington- Thunder Ridge, KS

Feb. 21, at Red Cloud

Fullerton

Dec. 5, Burwell

Dec. 7, at High Plains

Dec. 19 Central Valley

Dec. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 17, Riverside

Dec. 20, at Twin River

Dec. 21, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 30, Centura

Jan. 31, Spalding

Feb. 4, at Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 6, at Osceola

Feb. 8, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 11, at St. Edward

Feb. 15, Falls City Sacred Heart at Heartland Hoops

Feb. 21, at Palmer

Garden County

Dec. 6, at Brady

Dec. 7, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Dec. 10, Sioux County

Dec. 13, Morrill

Dec. 14, at Crawford

Dec. 19, Perkins County

Dec. 20, Bayard

Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, at Hemingford

Jan. 14, Minatare

Jan. 18, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, at South Platte

Jan. 31, Creek Valley

Feb. 6, Arthur County

Feb. 7, at Potter-Dix

Feb. 11, at Hyannis

Feb. 14, Hay Springs

Feb. 21, Leyton

Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 5, at Ponca

Dec. 7, at Osmond

Dec. 10, Wakefield

Dec. 14, Pierce

Dec. 17, at Allen

Dec. 20, Walthill

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 9-10 Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 17, Homer

Jan. 21, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 24, at Crofton

Jan. 28, Plainview

Jan. 30, Winside

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Wausa

Feb. 14, at Wynot

Feb. 21, at Randolph

Harvard

Dec. 5, at Giltner

Dec. 10, Shelton

Dec. 19 Franklin

Dec. 14, at Axtell

Dec. 17, at Dorchester

Dec. 21, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Gibbon

Jan. 10, at Red Cloud

Jan. 11, at Kenesaw

Jan. 14, at McCool Junction

Jan. 17, Silver Lake

Jan. 21, at Blue Hill

Jan. 24, at Deshler

Jan. 30, Elba

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 11, Lawrence-Nelson

Feb. 14, at Shelton

Feb. 15, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 22, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Heartland

Dec. 6, Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 10, Sutton

Dec. 13, Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 14, at Hampton

Dec. 20, Thayer Central

Dec. 27, at Palmer

Jan. 3, McCool Junction

Jan. 4, Centennial

Jan. 11, at Cross County

Jan. 14, Superior

Jan. 16, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 17, at East Butler

Jan. 21, at High Plains

Jan. 28, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 30, at Friend

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, at Deshler

Feb. 13, Osceola

Feb. 21, Sandy Creek

Homer

Dec. 5, at Winnebago

Dec. 7, BRLD

Dec. 10, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, Wynot

Dec. 19, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa

Dec. 20, at Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at River Valley, Iowa

Jan. 7, Randolph

Jan. 10, Fremont Bergan

Jan. 11, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 14, Pender

Jan. 17, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 21, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 24, Walthill

Jan. 28, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Feb. 14, at Ponca

Feb. 21, at Wakefield

Howells-Dodge

Dec. 5, Pierce

Dec. 6, at Stanton

Dec. 10, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 19 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 14, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 17, West Point-Beemer

Dec. 20, at BRLD

Dec. 21, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 28-30, Homer Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 11, Plainview

Jan. 17, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 18, at Mead

Jan. 24, at Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 25, Pender

Jan. 28, at Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 13, North Bend Central

Feb. 14, at Wakefield

Feb. 21, at Norfolk Lutheran

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 6, at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 7, at Battle Creek

Dec. 19 at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 17, Pender

Dec. 20, Nebraska Christian

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Central Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Stanton

Jan. 7, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 10, at Riverside

Jan. 14, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 16, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 17, Summerland

Jan. 23, Madison

Jan. 24, at BRLD

Jan. 28, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 30, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 1-8, East Husker BBB Tournament

Feb. 13, Twin River

Feb. 21, at Plainview

Kenesaw

Dec. 5, Blue Hill

Dec. 6, Alma

Dec. 13, at Shelton

Dec. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 20, Silver Lake

Jan. 3, at Axtell

Jan. 10, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 11, Harvard

Jan. 14, at Giltner

Jan. 17, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 18, at Elm Creek

Jan. 24, Franklin

Jan. 25, at Pleasanton

Jan. 30, at Deshler

Feb. 11, Red Cloud

Feb. 15, at Bertrand

Feb. 21, at Wood River

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 6, Crofton

Dec. 10, Homer

Dec. 13, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 14, at Randolph

Dec. 17, Ponca

Dec. 20, Plainview

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament at Wayne State

Jan. 7, Bloomfield

Jan. 9, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Jan. 10, at Winnebago

Jan. 14, at Wayne

Jan. 17, Creighton

Jan. 21, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 23, at Battle Creek

Jan. 28, at Osmond

Jan. 30, Wakefield

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 13, at Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 14, at Summerland

Feb. 21, Wynot

Maxwell

Dec. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 7, Creek Valley

Dec. 10, Hi-Line

Dec. 19 at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 14, at Mullen

Dec. 20, Paxton

Jan. 4, at Arapahoe

Jan. 10, at Hershey

Jan. 11, at Overton

Jan. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 17, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 18, at Cambridge

Jan. 21, Brady

Feb. 7, Wallace

Feb. 11, Sutherland

Feb. 13, at Medicine Valley

Feb. 21, Loomis

Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 6, at Wallace

Dec. 7, Southwest

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook

Dec. 17, at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 19, Brady

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Hi-Line

Jan. 10, at Paxton

Jan. 14, Maxwell

Jan. 17, at Arthur County

Jan. 23, Bertrand

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 4, at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Hitchcock County

Feb. 11, at South Platte

Feb. 14, Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 21, at Southwest

McCool Junction

Dec. 5, at Cross County

Dec. 7, Hampton

Dec. 13, at High Plains

Dec. 17, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 20, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 3, at Heartland

Jan. 7, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 10, Meridian

Jan. 11, at Friend

Jan. 14, Harvard

Jan. 17, Deshler

Jan. 21, at BDS

Jan. 23, at Osceola

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, at East Butler

Feb. 7, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 11, at Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 14, at Dorchester

Feb. 21, Giltner

Minatare

Dec. 6, South Platte

Dec. 13, Sioux County

Dec. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Dec. 17, Crawford

Dec. 20, at Arthur County

Jan. 10, Hemingford

Jan. 11, Creek Valley

Jan. 14, at Garden County

Jan. 17, at Morrill

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 31, Leyton

Feb. 7, at Sioux County

Feb. 11, at Hay Springs

Feb. 14, at Bayard

Feb. 15, Hyannis

Feb. 21, Potter-Dix

Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 7, Meridian

Dec. 10, St. Edward

Dec. 13-14 Martin Luther College Tip Off

Dec. 17, Giltner

Dec. 19, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 7, BDS

Jan. 10, at Osceola

Jan. 14, at East Butler

Jan. 16, at High Plains

Jan. 18, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 21, Hampton

Jan. 23, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, Cross County

Feb. 6, at Dorchester

Feb. 7, at McCool Junction

Feb. 11, Nebraska Christian

Feb. 15, at Harvard

Feb. 21, Walthill

Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 5, at Stuart

Dec. 6, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 13, at Summerland

Dec. 14, at Bloomfield

Dec. 16, at Wausa

Dec. 19, Crofton

Dec. 21, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, Wynot

Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 21, at North Central

Jan. 28, CWC

Jan. 30, Osmond

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at West Holt

Feb. 14, Boyd County

Feb. 21, at Neligh-Oakdale

North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 6, at Broken Bow

Dec. 7, Sutherland

Dec. 10, at Creek Valley

Dec. 19 Maxwell

Dec. 14, Hershey

Dec. 17, Ogallala

Dec. 19, at Gothenburg

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 10, at Perkins County

Jan. 11, Cozad

Jan. 14, at Mullen

Jan. 17, at Overton

Jan. 21-25, SPVA Tournament at North Platte

Feb. 20 Kimball

Feb. 7, Chase County

Feb. 8, at Cambridge

Feb. 11, at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 13, at Hershey

Feb. 21, Paxton

Omaha Christian

Dec. 5, Lincoln College View

Dec. 6, at Fremont Bergan

Dec. 10, Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 13, at Weeping Water

Dec. 19, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 21, Douglas County West

Jan. 7, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 11, Lewiston

Jan. 16, Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 21, Sterling

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament at Cornerstone

Feb. 4, at Omaha Nation

Feb. 6, at Whiting, Iowa

Feb. 10, at Pawnee City

Feb. 14, Mead

Feb. 21, Nebraska Christian

Osmond

Dec. 6, at Randolph

Dec. 7, Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 10, Boyd County

Dec. 13, Wynot

Dec. 14, at Plainview

Dec. 17, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 17, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 21, Bloomfield

Jan. 24, at Summerland

Jan. 28, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 30, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 13, at Winside

Feb. 14, Wausa

Feb. 21, at Elkhorn Valley

Overton

Dec. 5, at Arapahoe

Dec. 6, Loomis

Dec. 13, Axtell

Dec. 14, at Southern Valley

Dec. 17, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 20, at Pleasanton

Dec. 30-31 Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 10, at Amherst

Jan. 11, Maxwell

Jan. 14, at Brady

Jan. 17, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 18, at Bertrand

Jan. 21, Hi-Line

Jan. 28, at Shelton

Jan. 31, at Elm Creek

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth

Feb. 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Feb. 21, Gibbon

Pawnee City

Dec. 5, at Diller-Odell

Dec. 6, Frankfort, KS

Dec. 9, at Tri County

Dec. 14, at Johnson County Central

Dec. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 20, Sterling

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Weeping Water

Jan. 4, at Friend

Jan. 9, Johnson-Brock

Jan. 10, Freeman

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 24, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 28, Lewiston

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 10, Omaha Christian

Feb. 13, at Palmyra

Feb. 21, Southern

Paxton

Dec. 5, Anselmo-Merna at Mid-Plains Community College

Dec. 6, at Medicine Valley

Dec. 13, Brady

Dec. 14, Potter-Dix

Dec. 17, at Perkins County

Dec. 19, at South Platte

Dec. 20, at Maxwell

Jan. 2-3 Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 16, Creek Valley

Jan. 17, Wallace

Jan. 21, at Hitchcock County

Jan. 23, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Sandhills Valley

Feb. 11, at Hershey

Feb. 13, Sutherland

Feb. 21, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Plainview

Dec. 5, Winside

Dec. 6, at Wausa

Dec. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 14, Osmond

Dec. 17, Madison

Dec. 20, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 21, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 7, at Summerland

Jan. 10, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 11, at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 14, at Stanton

Jan. 17, at Bloomfield

Jan. 21, West Holt

Jan. 28, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 30, Randolph

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, O’Neill

Feb. 14, at Creighton

Feb. 21, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Pleasanton

Dec. 5, at Axtell

Dec. 6, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 10, at Cozad

Dec. 13, Hi-Line

Dec. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 20, Overton

Dec. 21, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, at Twin Loup

Jan. 14, Central Valley

Jan. 17, at Amherst

Jan. 18, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 24, at Elm Creek

Jan. 25, Kenesaw

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 10, Shelton

Feb. 14, at Loomis

Feb. 21, at Ansley-Litchfield

Riverside

Dec. 5, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 6, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 10, Summerland

Dec. 19 at Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 17, at Fullerton

Dec. 19, CWC

Dec. 20, Boyd County

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Elba

Jan. 7, at Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 14, at Burwell

Jan. 16, Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 30, Palmer

Feb. 3, Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 4, at St. Edward

Feb. 7, at Nebraska Christian

Feb. 13, at Spalding

Feb. 14, Norfolk

Feb. 21, Central Valley

Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 6, Maxwell

Dec. 7, Twin Loup

Dec. 19 at Wallace

Dec. 14, at North Central

Dec. 20-21 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 10, Sutherland

Jan. 16, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 17, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 23, at Hyannis

Jan. 25-Feb. 1 MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 6, Mullen

Feb. 7, Ainsworth

Feb. 13, Arthur County

Feb. 14, at Cody-Kilgore

Feb. 21, at Brady

Shelton

Dec. 5, at Elm Creek

Dec. 7, Franklin

Dec. 10, at Harvard

Dec. 19 Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 13, Kenesaw

Dec. 20, at Red Cloud

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 3, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 7, at Gibbon

Jan. 10, Deshler

Jan. 14, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 16, at Centura

Jan. 23, Wood River

Jan. 28, Overton

Jan. 31, Blue Hill

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 10, at Pleasanton

Feb. 14, Harvard

Feb. 21, at Silver Lake

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 6, at Twin Loup

Dec. 7, at Amherst

Dec. 13, Cambridge

Dec. 14, Pleasanton

Dec. 20, Medicine Valley

Dec. 30-31 Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Hershey

Jan. 9, at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 11, at Bertrand

Jan. 17, at Maxwell

Jan. 18, at Brady

Jan. 21, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 23, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 25-Feb. 1 MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 7, Mullen

Feb. 8, Southern Valley

Feb. 11, at Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 14, Hi-Line

Feb. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Southern

Dec. 6, at Palmyra

Dec. 10, Johnson County Central

Dec. 13, at Tri County

Dec. 14, at Deshler

Dec. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron

Jan. 4, Freeman

Jan. 9, Friend

Jan. 11, Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, Diller-Odell

Jan. 24, at Sterling

Jan. 28, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 31, Johnson-Brock

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Lewiston

Feb. 14, at Thayer Central

Feb. 21, at Pawnee City

Southern Valley

Dec. 5, at Minden

Dec. 6, Elm Creek

Dec. 10, at Cambridge

Dec. 19 Gothenburg

Dec. 14, Overton

Dec. 20, at Superior

Jan. 3, Phillipsburg, KS

Jan. 4, at Hershey

Jan. 7, at Franklin

Jan. 10, Bertrand

Jan. 14, Chase County at McCook Community College

Jan. 17, Holdrege

Jan. 23, Arapahoe

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, at Alma

Feb. 8, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 11, Gibbon

Feb. 14, Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 21, Axtell

Thayer Central

Dec. 5, at Belleville-Republic Co., Kan.

Dec. 7, at Sterling

Dec. 13, Red Cloud

Dec. 14, Fairbury

Dec. 20, at Heartland

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament at Hebron

Jan. 20 Wilber-Clatonia

Jan. 10, Superior

Jan. 11, Deshler

Jan. 17, at Sutton

Jan. 18, Milford

Jan. 21, at Friend

Jan. 25, at Sandy Creek

Jan. 28, Tri County

Jan. 31, at Centennial

Feb. 20 David City

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference at Centennial

Feb. 11, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Feb. 14, Southern

Feb. 21, Fillmore Central

Twin Loup

Dec. 6, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 7, at Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 13, Stuart

Dec. 14, at Brady

Dec. 17, Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 20, Sandhills Valley

Dec. 21, at Burwell

Jan. 4, at Palmer

Jan. 7, at CWC

Jan. 11, Pleasanton

Jan. 17, North Central

Jan. 21, at Mullen

Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow

Feb. 6, Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 7, Elba

Feb. 11, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Feb. 13, at Central Valley

Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 5, Wallace

Dec. 6, at Chase County

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook

Dec. 20, South Platte

Dec. 21, at Hyannis

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 10, at Hitchcock County

Jan. 11, Southwest

Jan. 17, Perkins County

Jan. 18, at Garden County

Jan. 23, at Paxton

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 6, Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, at Sutherland

Feb. 11, Atwood-Rawlins County, Kan.

Feb. 14, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 15, Arthur County

Feb. 21, Mullen

Weeping Water

Dec. 6, Malcolm

Dec. 7, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 10, at Auburn

Dec. 13, Omaha Christian

Dec. 17, at Yutan

Dec. 19, at Palmyra

Dec. 21, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Pawnee City

Jan. 11, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 14, Mead

Jan. 16, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 21, Johnson County Central

Jan. 23, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 25, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 30, Louisville

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 14, Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 15, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Feb. 21, Conestoga

West Holt

Dec. 6, at Creighton

Dec. 10, Ord

Dec. 13, at Ainsworth

Dec. 14, Burwell

Dec. 17, CWC

Dec. 21, at Battle Creek

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Valentine

Jan. 10, Summerland

Jan. 11, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 14, Crofton

Jan. 16, at North Central

Jan. 20, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 21, at Plainview

Jan. 23, at Boyd County

Jan. 28, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 30, O’Neill

Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Niobrara/Verdigre

Feb. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Class D-2

Arthur County

Dec. 5, at South Platte

Dec. 7, Hay Springs

Dec. 13, at Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 20, Minatare

Dec. 21, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 3, Leyton

Jan. 4, at Hyannis

Jan. 10, at Wallace

Jan. 11, Brady

Jan. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 18, at Mullen

Jan. 23, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 24, Hyannis

Feb. 6, at Garden County

Feb. 13, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 15, at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 21, at Sandhills Valley

Bloomfield

Dec. 5, Wynot

Dec. 6, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 13, at Winside

Dec. 14, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 19, at Randolph

Dec. 20, Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 7, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 9-10 Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 17, Plainview

Jan. 18, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 21, at Osmond

Jan. 24, CWC

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Santee

Feb. 13, Creighton

Feb. 15, Allen

Feb. 21, Wausa

Brady

Dec. 6, Garden County

Dec. 10, Sutherland

Dec. 13, at Paxton

Dec. 14, Twin Loup

Dec. 19, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 21, at Loomis

Dec. 30-31 Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Mullen

Jan. 11, at Arthur County

Jan. 14, Overton

Jan. 18, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 21, at Maxwell

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, at Wallace

Feb. 6, at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7, at Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Medicine Valley

Feb. 21, Sandhills/Thedford

Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 6, at Hay Springs

Dec. 7, Sioux County

Dec. 13, Arthur County

Dec. 14, at Stuart

Dec. 20, Mullen

Dec. 21, at Colome, S.D.

Jan. 4, Valentine

Jan. 7, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 10, North Central

Jan. 11, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 16, Hay Springs

Jan. 17, at Hyannis

Jan. 23, at Mullen

Jan. 25-1 MNAC Broken Bow

Feb. 7, at Crawford

Feb. 8, Santee

Feb. 14, Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 21, Ainsworth

Lincoln College View

Dec. 5, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 9, at Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 10, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 19 at Lewiston

Dec. 14, Elba at York High School

Jan. 6, at Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 7, Dorchester

Jan. 9, East Butler

Jan. 13, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 14, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 16, at Hampton

Jan. 21, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 23, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 25, Weeping Water

Feb. 4, Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 6, Lincoln Parkview

Crawford

Dec. 5, at Sioux County

Dec. 6-7 Bayard Tournament Bayard

Dec. 10, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 14, Garden County

Dec. 17, at Minatare

Dec. 19, Hyannis

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout at Sidney

Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invite Harrison

Jan. 9, Edgemont, S.D.

Jan. 10, at Lingle-Ft. Laramie, Wyo.

Jan. 16, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont, S.D.

Jan. 31, Morrill

Feb. 6, at Potter-Dix

Feb. 7, Cody-Kilgore

Feb. 11, Sioux County

Feb. 13, at Hay Springs

Feb. 21, at Hemingford

CWC

Dec. 6, Summerland

Dec. 19 North Central

Dec. 14, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 17, at West Holt

Dec. 19, at Riverside

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Central Valley

Jan. 7, Twin Loup

Jan. 10, Spalding

Jan. 11, at Ord

Jan. 14, Stuart

Jan. 17, Boyd County

Jan. 18, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 21, at Ainsworth

Jan. 24, at Bloomfield

Jan. 28, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale

Feb. 21, at Burwell

Deshler

Dec. 5, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 6, at Silver Lake

Dec. 10, Meridian

Dec. 14, Southern

Dec. 17, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 20, Franklin

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Shelton

Jan. 11, at Thayer Central

Jan. 14, Sandy Creek

Jan. 17, at McCool Junction

Jan. 24, Harvard

Jan. 28, at Superior

Jan. 30, Kenesaw

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 11, Heartland

Feb. 13, at Red Cloud

Feb. 14, Blue Hill

Feb. 21, Lawrence-Nelson

Diller-Odell

Dec. 5, Pawnee City

Dec. 6, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 10, Falls City

Dec. 13, Sterling

Dec. 17, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 20, at Lewiston

Dec. 27, at Meridian

Dec. 30, at Tri County

Jan. 4, Hanover, KS

Jan. 7, Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Southern

Jan. 23, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 31, at Freeman

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 14, Friend

Feb. 21, Lincoln Parkview

Dorchester

Dec. 6, at Meridian

Dec. 13, BDS

Dec. 17, Harvard

Dec. 19, at Osceola

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 7, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 9, at Sterling

Jan. 14, Friend

Jan. 16, East Butler

Jan. 17, High Plains

Jan. 21, at Cross County

Jan. 23, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 6, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 7, at Giltner

Feb. 11, Hampton

Feb. 14, McCool Junction

Feb. 21, at Exeter-Milligan

Elba

Dec. 10, at Palmer

Dec. 13, at Silver Lake

Dec. 14, Lincoln College View at York High School

Dec. 17, Hampton

Dec. 20, at Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 3, Riverside

Jan. 7, at St. Edward

Jan. 9, at Lincoln Parkview (JV)

Jan. 11, Red Cloud

Jan. 14, at Spalding

Jan. 17, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Santee

Jan. 30, at Harvard

Feb. 4, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 7, at Twin Loup

Feb. 13, Santee

Feb. 14, Sandhills Valley

Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 5, Riverside

Dec. 6, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 10, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 13, Plainview

Dec. 14, Wausa

Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 21, at Boyd County

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Creighton

Jan. 4, Bloomfield

Jan. 7, at Spalding

Jan. 14, Fullerton

Jan. 17, at Stuart

Jan. 18, Winside

Jan. 20, at West Holt

Jan. 30, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Feb. 1-8 Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, CWC

Feb. 13, Summerland

Feb. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 6, Bloomfield

Dec. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, at Walthill

Dec. 19, Winside

Dec. 20, Ponca

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 4, at River Valley, Iowa

Jan. 9, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa at CNOS Classic, Tyson Event Center

Jan. 14, at Winnebago

Jan. 17, Osmond

Jan. 21, Homer

Jan. 24, at Wakefield

Jan. 28, Pender

Jan. 30, Allen

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Randolph

Feb. 14, at Omaha Nation

Feb. 21, at Stanton

Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 5, Deshler

Dec. 6, at Osceola

Dec. 10, East Butler

Dec. 13, at Heartland

Dec. 17, Friend

Dec. 19, Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 20, High Plains

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 7, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 10, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Meridian

Jan. 23, BDS

Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 6, Sterling

Dec. 12, at Highland-Doniphan West, Kan.

Dec. 13, Friend

Dec. 17, at Lewiston

Dec. 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 27-28 Freeman Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Tri County

Jan. 4, at Bishop LeBlond, MO

Jan. 7, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 9, Sidney, Iowa

Jan. 10, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 13-18 MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Auburn

Jan. 24, Pawnee City

Jan. 28, at Southern

Jan. 30, Johnson-Brock

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 15, Fullerton at Heartland Hoops

Feb. 22, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Friend

Dec. 5, at Lewiston

Dec. 10, at Sterling

Dec. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 14, Sandy Creek

Dec. 17, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 20, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 27-28 Shelby-Rising City Holiday

Jan. 4, Pawnee City

Jan. 7, Tri County

Jan. 9, at Southern

Jan. 11, McCool Junction

Jan. 14, at Dorchester

Jan. 16, at Osceola

Jan. 21, Thayer Central

Jan. 24, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 30, Heartland

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, at Meridian

Feb. 14, at Diller-Odell

Feb. 21, at Cross County

Giltner

Dec. 5, Harvard

Dec. 6, High Plains

Dec. 13, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 17, at Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 20, Meridian

Dec. 27-28 Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Palmer

Jan. 9, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 10, at BDS

Jan. 14, Kenesaw

Jan. 17, Osceola

Jan. 21, East Butler

Jan. 23, Cross County

Jan. 25-31 Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 7, Dorchester

Feb. 13, at Silver Lake

Feb. 14, at Hampton

Feb. 21, at McCool Junction

Hampton

Dec. 6, at BDS

Dec. 7, at McCool Junction

Dec. 13, at Osceola

Dec. 14, Heartland

Dec. 17, at Elba

Dec. 20, East Butler

Dec. 21, Cross County

Jan. 3, Meridian

Jan. 9, at High Plains

Jan. 11, at Palmer

Jan. 14, Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 16, Lincoln College View

Jan. 17, at Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 21, at Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 7, Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 11, at Dorchester

Feb. 14, Giltner

Hay Springs

Dec. 6, Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 7, at Arthur County

Dec. 10, at Morrill

Dec. 17, at Hemingford

Jan. 3-4, Sioux County Invitational at tHarrison

Jan. 9, Oelrichs, SD

Jan. 11, at Leyton

Jan. 14, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 16, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 18, Potter-Dix

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament

Jan. 28, Oelrichs, S.D.

Jan. 30, at Sioux County

Jan. 31, Edgemont, S.D.

Feb. 4, Hyannis

Feb. 8, at Bennett County, S.D.

Feb. 11, Minatare

Feb. 13, Crawford

Feb. 14, at Garden County

Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 5, at Spalding Academy

Dec. 7, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 14, at Nebraska Christian

Dec. 17, at McCool Junction

Dec. 21, at Harvard

Dec. 27-28 Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Lutheran Invitational Tournament at Concordia University

Jan. 7, Riverside

Jan. 11, Silver Lake

Jan. 14, at Hampton

Jan. 16, St. Edward

Jan. 18-25 Goldenrod Conference

Jan. 28, Red Cloud

Jan. 30, at Central Valley

Feb. 4, Elba

Feb. 6, at Palmer

Feb. 8, Fullerton

Feb. 14, Burwell

Feb. 21, at Blue Hill

High Plains

Dec. 6, at Giltner

Dec. 7, Fullerton

Dec. 13, McCool Junction

Dec. 17, at Nebraska Christian

Dec. 20, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 28, York (JV)

Jan. 3, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 4, St. Edward

Jan. 9, Hampton

Jan. 14, Palmer

Jan. 16, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 17, at Dorchester

Jan. 21, Heartland

Jan. 24, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 25-31 Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, Meridian

Feb. 7, at East Butler

Feb. 8, Cross County

Feb. 14, at BDS

Feb. 21, at Osceola

Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 6, at Palmer

Dec. 7, at Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 12, Riverside

Dec. 19, at Summerland

Dec. 21, at Fullerton

Jan. 3, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 4, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 10, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 11, at Burwell

Jan. 17, Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 28, St. Edward

Jan. 31, at Norfolk Catholic

Feb. 1, Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 4, Central Valley

Feb. 8, Spalding Academy

Feb. 11, at David City Aquinas

Feb. 15, at Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 21, at Twin River

Hyannis

Dec. 6, at Creek Valley

Dec. 7, Hemingford

Dec. 13, Mullen

Dec. 17, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 19, at Crawford

Dec. 21, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 4, Arthur County

Jan. 10, South Platte

Jan. 17, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 18, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 23, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 24, at Arthur County

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, at Hay Springs

Feb. 11, Garden County

Feb. 14, at Mullen

Feb. 15, at Minatare

Johnson-Brock

Dec. 5, Sidney, Iowa

Dec. 10, Palmyra

Dec. 13, Falls City

Dec. 17, Diller-Odell

Dec. 19, at Tri County

Dec. 28-Dec. 30 HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Sterling

Jan. 7, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 9, at Pawnee City

Jan. 11, Weeping Water

Jan. 13-18 MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice, Neb.

Jan. 21, at Lewiston

Jan. 24, Friend

Jan. 30, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 31, at Southern

Feb. 3-8 Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, Freeman

Feb. 14, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Feb. 21, at Mead

Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 6, Red Cloud

Dec. 7, at Tri County

Dec. 13, at Franklin

Dec. 14, BDS

Dec. 20, at Friend

Dec. 27-28 Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Shelton

Jan. 7, at McCool Junction

Jan. 9, Giltner

Jan. 14, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.

Jan. 17, at Kenesaw

Jan. 18, Axtell

Jan. 23, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 24, High Plains

Jan. 28, at Blue Hill

Jan. 31, at Silver Lake

Feb. 1-8 Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Harvard

Feb. 14, Superior

Feb. 21, at Deshler

Lewiston

Dec. 5, Friend

Dec. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 12, Lincoln College View

Dec. 17, Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 20, Diller-Odell

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Meridian

Jan. 10, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 11, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, Johnson-Brock

Jan. 24, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 28, at Pawnee City

Jan. 31, Sterling

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Southern

Feb. 13, Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 21, Tri County

Leyton

Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament

Dec. 12, at Peetz, Colo.

Dec. 13, at South Platte

Dec. 17, Potter-Dix

Dec. 21, Hemingford

Jan. 3, at Arthur County

Jan. 7, Haxtun, Colo.

Jan. 11, Hay Springs

Jan. 14, at Bridgeport

Jan. 17, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 31, at Minatare

Feb. 4, Sedgwick County, Colo.

Feb. 7, Creek Valley

Feb. 8, Sioux County

Feb. 11, Bayard

Feb. 21, at Garden County

Loomis

Dec. 6, at Overton

Dec. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 13, at Amherst

Dec. 14, Bertrand

Dec. 20, at Cambridge

Dec. 21, Brady

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournameny

Jan. 10, at Elm Creek

Jan. 11, Arapahoe

Jan. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 18, at Silver Lake

Jan. 21, at Southwest

Jan. 23, Alma

Jan. 24, at Hi-Line

Jan. 28, at Franklin

Jan. 30, at Axtell

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 14, Pleasanton

Feb. 21, at Maxwell

Mead

Dec. 6, Johnson County Central

Dec. 10, Cornerstone Christian

Dec. 13, at Palmyra

Dec. 20, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 21, at East Butler

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament Mead, NE

Jan. 7, Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 10, at Yutan

Jan. 14, at Weeping Water

Jan. 18, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 21, at Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 25, Malcolm

Jan. 30, West Point GACC

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, Elmwood-Murdock

Feb. 14, at Omaha Christian

Feb. 21, Johnson-Brock

Medicine Valley

Dec. 5, at Southwest

Dec. 6, Paxton

Dec. 10-Dec. 14, Cattle Trail Invite McCook

Dec. 19, Hitchcock County

Dec. 20, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 6, at Alma

Jan. 7, Wallace

Jan. 10, at Arapahoe

Jan. 14, Sandhills Valley

Jan. 23, at Hi-Line

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 6, at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 7, Bertrand

Feb. 13, Maxwell

Feb. 14, at Brady

Feb. 21, Dundy County-Stratton

Meridian

Dec. 6, Dorchester

Dec. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 10, at Deshler

Dec. 13, Cross County

Dec. 17, Sterling

Dec. 20, at Giltner

Dec. 27, Diller-Odell

Jan. 3, at Hampton

Jan. 7, Lewiston

Jan. 10, at McCool Junction

Jan. 11, at Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 23, at East Butler

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, at High Plains

Feb. 7, Osceola

Feb. 13, Friend

Feb. 14, Silver Lake

Feb. 26, at BDS

Mullen

Dec. 5, at Sutherland

Dec. 6, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 13, at Hyannis

Dec. 14, Maxwell

Dec. 20, at Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 21, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Brady

Jan. 11, Wallace

Jan. 14, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 18, Arthur County

Jan. 21, Twin Loup

Jan. 23, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 13, Sandhills Valley

Feb. 14, Hyannis

Feb. 17, at Hershey

Feb. 21, at Wauneta-Palisade

Osceola

Dec. 5, at St. Edward

Dec. 6, Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 12, at East Butler

Dec. 13, Hampton

Dec. 19, Dorchester

Dec. 20, Palmer

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Cross County

Jan. 10, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 14, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 16, Friend

Jan. 17, at Giltner

Jan. 23, McCool Junction

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference at York Auditorium

Feb. 4, BDS

Feb. 6, Fullerton

Feb. 7, at Meridian

Feb. 13, at Heartland

Feb. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 21, High Plains

Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 5-7, Nebraska City Lourdes Quad

Dec. 9, Lincoln College View

Dec. 10, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 20, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Dec. 30-31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6, Omaha Nation

Jan. 7, at Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, Mead

Jan. 23, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Dorchester

Feb. 6, at Lincoln College View

Feb. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 11, Boys Town

Feb. 13, at Lewiston

Feb. 15, at Cornerstone Christian

Feb. 21, at Diller-Odell

Pender

Dec. 5, at Wakefield

Dec. 6, Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 12, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 13, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 16, at Allen

Dec. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 21, Stanton

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6, Wynot

Jan. 9, West Point GACC

Jan. 14, at Homer

Jan. 16, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 18, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 23, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 25, at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 27, Madison

Jan. 28, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 30, at Winnebago

Feb. 21, BRLD

Potter-Dix

Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 13, Creek Valley

Dec. 14, at Paxton

Dec. 17, at Leyton

Dec. 20, Caliche, CO

Dec. 21, Arthur County

Jan. 10, Bayard

Jan. 11, at South Platte

Jan. 14, Kimball

Jan. 17, Leyton

Jan. 18, at Hay Springs

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, Minatare

Feb. 6, Crawford

Feb. 7, Garden County

Feb. 11, at Peetz, Colo.

Feb. 13, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Feb. 21, at Minatare

Randolph

Dec. 6, Osmond

Dec. 12, at Ponca

Dec. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, Wakefield

Dec. 19, Bloomfield

Dec. 21, at Wynot

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 3, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 7, at Homer

Jan. 10, at Creighton

Jan. 13, Allen

Jan. 17, Wausa

Jan. 21, at Winside

Jan. 24, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 30, at Plainview

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Emerson-Hubbard

Feb. 14, at Crofton

Feb. 21, Hartington-Newcastle

Red Cloud

Dec. 6, at Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 13, at Thayer Central

Dec. 14, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 20, Shelton

Dec. 21, Alma

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Silver Lake

Jan. 7, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.

Jan. 10, Harvard

Jan. 11, at Elba

Jan. 17, Blue Hill

Jan. 24, at Silver Lake

Jan. 28, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Kenesaw

Feb. 13, Deshler

Feb. 21, Franklin

Sandhills Valley

Dec. 6, at Franklin

Dec. 12, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 20, at Twin Loup

Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 14, at Medicine Valley

Jan. 16, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 18, Hyannis

Jan. 23, Arthur County

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, Sutherland

Feb. 6, Brady

Feb. 7, at Paxton

Feb. 13, at Mullen

Feb. 14, at Elba

Feb. 21, Arthur County

Santee

Dec. 5, Walthill

Dec. 6, at Omaha Nation

Dec. 13, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Boyd County

Jan. 10, at St. Edward

Jan. 11, at Spalding Academy

Jan. 13, at Wausa

Jan. 16, Allen

Jan. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 24, at Stuart

Jan. 28, Elba

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 8, at Cody-Kilgore

Feb. 11, Bloomfield

Feb. 13, at Elba

Silver Lake

Dec. 6, Deshler

Dec. 10, at Axtell

Dec. 13, Elba

Dec. 17, at Gibbon

Dec. 20, at Kenesaw

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 3, at Red Cloud

Jan. 10, Blue Hill

Jan. 11, at Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 17, at Harvard

Jan. 18, Loomis

Jan. 21, at Franklin

Jan. 24, Red Cloud

Jan. 28, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 31, Lawrence-Nelson

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, Giltner

Feb. 14, at Meridian

Feb. 21, Shelton

Sioux County

Dec. 5, Crawford

Dec. 7, at Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 10, at Garden County

Dec. 13, at Minatare

Dec. 19-21, Lusk Jamboree

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison

Jan. 11, Edgemont, S.D.

Jan. 13, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Jan. 16, Bayard

Jan. 18, at Hemingford

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont

Jan. 27, at Oelrichs, S.D.

Jan. 30, Hay Springs

Feb. 1, at Morrill

Feb. 7, Minatare

Feb. 8, at Leyton

Feb. 11, at Crawford

Feb. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

South Platte

Dec. 5, Arthur County

Dec. 6, at Minatare

Dec. 10, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Dec. 13, Leyton

Dec. 19, Paxton

Dec. 20, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7, Kimball

Jan. 10, at Hyannis

Jan. 11, Potter-Dix

Jan. 16, at Wallace

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, Garden County

Jan. 31, at Bayard

Feb. 7, at Cambridge

Feb. 8, at Perkins County

Feb. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 14, at Creek Valley

Feb. 21, Hitchcock County

Southwest

Dec. 5, Medicine Valley

Dec. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite McCook

Dec. 17, at Alma

Dec. 20, at Arapahoe

Jan. 3, Hi-Line

Jan. 7, Hitchcock County

Jan. 10, Cambridge

Jan. 11, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 17, Bertrand

Jan. 21, Loomis

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 11, at Wallace

Feb. 14, at Axtell

Feb. 21, Maywood-Hayes Center

Spalding Academy

Dec. 5, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 10, at Stuart

Dec. 13, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 14, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 17, Palmer

Dec. 20, Central Valley

Jan. 7, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 10, at CWC

Jan. 11, Santee

Jan. 14, Elba

Jan. 16, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 27, at Boyd County

Jan. 31, at Fullerton

Feb. 4, Anselmo-Merna

Feb. 7, at Burwell

Feb. 8, at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 13, Riverside

Feb. 21, St. Edward

St. Edward

Dec. 5, Osceola

Dec. 6, Nebraska Christian

Dec. 10, at Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 13, Palmer

Dec. 14, at Madison

Dec. 17, Winside

Dec. 20, at Burwell

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at High Plains

Jan. 7, Elba

Jan. 10, Santee

Jan. 16, at Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 4, Riverside

Feb. 6, at Central Valley

Feb. 7, Cedar Bluffs

Feb. 11, Fullerton

Feb. 15, Elkhorn Valley

Feb. 21, at Spalding Academy

O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 6, Riverside

Dec. 10, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 13, at Spalding Academy

Dec. 17, Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 20, North Central

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Allen

Jan. 11, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 16, at Summerland

Jan. 18, at CWC

Jan. 21, Santee

Jan. 25, Winside

Jan. 28, Creighton

Jan. 30, Stuart

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Boyd County

Feb. 13, at West Holt

Feb. 21, Elgin Public/Pope John

Sterling

Dec. 6, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 7, Thayer Central

Dec. 10, Friend

Dec. 13, at Diller-Odell

Dec. 17, at Meridian

Dec. 20, at Pawnee City

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 7, Palmyra

Jan. 9, Dorchester

Jan. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 24, Southern

Jan. 28, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 31, at Lewiston

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 14, Tri County

Feb. 21, Freeman

Stuart

Dec. 5, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 7, at Central Valley

Dec. 10, Spalding Academy

Dec. 13, at Twin Loup

Dec. 14, Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 17, Summerland

Dec. 20, at Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 21, at Burke/South Central, S.D.

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament Elkhorn Valley High School

Jan. 9, at Boyd County

Jan. 11, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 14, at CWC

Jan. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 23, at Valentine

Jan. 24, Santee

Jan. 30, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Ainsworth

Feb. 21, North Central

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 6, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 7, at Loomis

Dec. 13, at Elm Creek

Dec. 14, Red Cloud

Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Franklin

Jan. 9, at Hi-Line

Jan. 10, at Axtell

Jan. 16, Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 18, at Pleasanton

Jan. 21, Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 30, at Amherst

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, Twin Loup

Feb. 14, at Overton

Feb. 21, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Wallace

Dec. 5, at Wauneta-Palisade

Dec. 6, Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 12, Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 14, at Hi-Line

Dec. 19, Sutherland

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Medicine Valley

Jan. 10, Arthur County

Jan. 11, at Mullen

Jan. 16, South Platte

Jan. 17, at Paxton

Jan. 21, Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Brady

Feb. 7, at Maxwell

Feb. 11, Southwest

Feb. 14, at Hitchcock County

Feb. 21, at Creek Valley

Wausa

Dec. 6, Plainview

Dec. 7, at Boyd County

Dec. 10, at Creighton

Dec. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 17, Gayville-Volin, S.D.

Dec. 20, at Wynot

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 13, Santee

Jan. 17, at Randolph

Jan. 21, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 23, at Allen

Jan. 24, Winside

Jan. 30, at Summerland

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Hartington-Newcastle

Feb. 14, at Osmond

Feb. 21, at Bloomfield

Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 5, at Hi-Line

Dec. 6, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 12, at Shelton

Dec. 13, Alma

Dec. 17, at Red Cloud

Dec. 19, Arapahoe

Dec. 21, Pleasanton

Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Bertrand

Jan. 10, Kenesaw

Jan. 11, Elm Creek

Jan. 17, at Loomis

Jan. 18, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 24, at Axtell

Jan. 25, Amherst

Jan. 28, Silver Lake

Jan. 31, Franklin

Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, at Overton

Feb. 22, Harvard

Winside

Dec. 5, at Plainview

Dec. 6, at Wynot

Dec. 12, Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 13, Bloomfield

Dec. 17, at St. Edward

Dec. 19, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 16, at Walthill

Jan. 18, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 21, Randolph

Jan. 24, at Wausa

Jan. 25, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 30, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Allen

Feb. 13, Osmond

Feb. 21, at Cedar Bluffs

Wynot

Dec. 5, at Bloomfield

Dec. 6, Winside

Dec. 12, West Point GACC

Dec. 13, at Osmond

Dec. 17, at Homer

Dec. 20, Wausa

Dec. 21, Randolph

Dec. 27-28, Humphrey St. Francis Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6, at Pender

Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 17, Winnebago

Jan. 21, Allen

Jan. 28, at Walthill

Jan. 30, Ponca

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, Irene-Wakonda, S.D.

Feb. 14, Hartington-Newcastle

Feb. 21, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Girls

Class D-1

Alma

Dec. 5, Bertrand

Dec. 6, at Kenesaw

Dec. 10, Elm Creek

Dec. 13, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 17, Southwest

Dec. 21, at Red Cloud

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6, Medicine Valley

Jan. 9, at Franklin

Jan. 11, Axtell

Jan. 14, Amherst

Jan. 16, Hi-Line

Jan. 17, at Hitchcock County

Jan. 23, at Loomis

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Arapahoe

Feb. 7, Southern Valley

Feb. 11, at Almena-Northern Valley, Kansas

Feb. 14, at Cambridge

Amherst

Dec. 5, at Ravenna

Dec. 7, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 10, at Broken Bow

Dec. 13, Loomis

Dec. 19, at Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 20, at Axtell

Dec. 27-30, KCHS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Wood River

Jan. 9, Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 10, Overton

Jan. 14, at Alma

Jan. 17, Pleasanton

Jan. 21, at Gothenburg

Jan. 23, Gibbon

Jan. 25, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 28, at Hi-Line

Jan. 30, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, Elm Creek

Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 6, at Hi-Line

Dec. 13, Fullerton

Dec. 14, Elm Creek

Dec. 17, at Twin Loup

Dec. 19, Axtell

Dec. 20-121, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament Ansley

Jan. 7, at Overton

Jan. 9, at Amherst

Jan. 11, Ravenna

Jan. 16, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 18, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 21, Pleasanton

Jan. 23, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 28, at North Central

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, at Arcadia/Loup City

Feb. 13, Loomis

Feb. 14, at Anselmo-Merna

Arapahoe

Dec. 5, Overton

Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite

Dec. 19, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 20, Southwest

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Maxwell

Jan. 10, Medicine Valley

Jan. 11, at Loomis

Jan. 17, Hi-Line

Jan. 21, Axtell

Jan. 23, at Southern Valley

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Alma

Feb. 7, Brady

Feb. 8, at Hitchcock County

Feb. 11, Cambridge

Feb. 14, Bertrand

Fremont Bergan

Dec. 6, Omaha Christian

Dec. 7, at Douglas County West

Dec. 13, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Dec. 14, at David City Aquinas

Dec. 17, Omaha Roncalli

Dec. 20, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 21, Lincoln Christian

Dec. 28-30, Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, at West Point-Beemer

Jan. 11, Arlington

Jan. 16, West Point GACC

Jan. 18, at North Bend

Jan. 23, at Lincoln Lutheran

Jan. 24, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 27-Feb. 1, Centennial Conference

Feb. 4, at Omaha Concordia

Feb. 6, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 11, Oakland-Craig

Feb. 14, Wahoo Neumann

Axtell

Dec. 5, Pleasanton

Dec. 6, at Bertrand

Dec. 10, Silver Lake

Dec. 13, at Overton

Dec. 14, Harvard

Dec. 19, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 20, Amherst

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Kenesaw

Jan. 10, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 11, at Alma

Jan. 16, Elm Creek

Jan. 18, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 21, at Arapahoe

Jan. 24, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 30, Loomis

Jan. 31, at Hi-Line

Feb. 1-8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 14, Southwest

Cambridge

Dec. 5, Hitchcock County

Dec. 10, Southern Valley

Dec. 13, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 19, at Cozad

Dec. 20, Loomis

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Norton, Kansas

Jan. 10, at Southwest

Jan. 17, at Sutherland

Jan. 18, Maxwell

Jan. 23, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Bertrand

Feb. 7, South Platte

Feb. 8, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 11, at Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Alma

Feb. 15, at Chase County

Central Valley

Dec. 5, at Palmer

Dec. 7, Stuart

Dec. 10, Battle Creek

Dec. 12, at Fullerton

Dec. 14, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 17, at Centura

Dec. 20, at Spalding

Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament Ansley

Jan. 3, CWC

Jan. 9, Burwell

Jan. 10, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 14, at Pleasanton

Jan. 16, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference

Jan. 28, Riverside

Jan. 30, Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis

Feb. 6, St. Edward

Feb. 11, at Elkhorn Valley

Feb. 13, Twin Loup

Creighton

Dec. 6, West Holt

Dec. 10, Wausa

Dec. 13, Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 17, at Osmond

Dec. 20, at Crofton

Dec. 21, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 10, Randolph

Jan. 14, at Summerland

Jan. 17, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 18, O’Neill

Jan. 21, at Hartington Cedar

Jan. 24, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 28, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Bloomfield

Feb. 14, Plainview

CWC

Dec. 6, Summerland

Dec. 12, North Central

Dec. 14, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 17, at West Holt

Dec. 19, at Riverside

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Central Valley

Jan. 7, Twin Loup

Jan. 10, Spalding

Jan. 11, at Ord

Jan. 14, Stuart

Jan. 17, Boyd County

Jan. 18, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 21, at Ainsworth

Jan. 24, at Bloomfield

Jan. 28, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Feb. 13, Burwell

Feb. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale

Deshler

Dec. 5, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 6, at Silver Lake

Dec. 10, Meridian

Dec. 14, Southern

Dec. 17, at Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 20, Franklin

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Shelton

Jan. 11, at Thayer Central

Jan. 14, Sandy Creek

Jan. 17, at McCool Junction

Jan. 21, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 24, Harvard

Jan. 28, at Superior

Jan. 30, Kenesaw

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Heartland

Feb. 13, at Red Cloud

Feb. 14, Blue Hill

Diller-Odell

Dec. 5, Pawnee City

Dec. 6, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 10, Falls City

Dec. 13, Sterling

Dec. 17, at Johnson-Brock

Dec. 20, at Lewiston

Dec. 27, at Meridian

Dec. 30, at Tri County

Jan. 4, Hanover, Kansas

Jan. 7, Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 10, Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, at Southern

Jan. 23, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 31, at Freeman

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 14, Friend

Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite

Dec. 17, at Atwood-Rawlins County, Kansas

Dec. 21, at Perkins County

Jan. 4, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7, Chase County

Jan. 11, at Wray, Colorado

Jan. 14, Hitchcock County

Jan. 16, Medicine Valley

Jan. 21, at Wallace

Jan. 23, Cambridge

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 7, Southwest

Feb. 8, at Hershey

Feb. 11, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 14, at Southern Valley

East Butler

Dec. 5, at Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 7, BDS

Dec. 10, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 12, Osceola

Dec. 20, at Hampton

Dec. 21, Mead

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at David City

Jan. 9, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 10, Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 14, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 16, at Dorchester

Jan. 17, Heartland

Jan. 21, at Giltner

Jan. 23, Meridian

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, McCool Junction

Feb. 7, High Plains

Feb. 11, Cross County

Feb. 13, at Shelby-Rising City

Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 5, Riverside

Dec. 6, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 10, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 13, Plainview

Dec. 14, Wausa

Dec. 17, at Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 21, at Boyd County

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Creighton

Jan. 4, Bloomfield

Jan. 7, at Spalding

Jan. 10, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 14, Fullerton

Jan. 17, at Stuart

Jan. 18, Winside

Jan. 18, Winside

Jan. 20, at West Holt

Jan. 30, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, CWC

Feb. 13, Summerland

Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 6, at Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 10, Madison

Dec. 13, at Santee

Dec. 14, at CWC

Dec. 17, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 20, Stuart

Dec. 21, at Plainview

Dec. 27-28, Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Randolph

Jan. 11, West Holt

Jan. 17, Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 18, Bloomfield

Jan. 21, at Wausa

Jan. 24, at Creighton

Jan. 25, Boyd County

Jan. 28, at Summerland

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Central Valley

Feb. 14, at Humphrey St. Francis

Franklin

Dec. 6, Sandhills Valley

Dec. 7, at Shelton

Dec. 12, at Harvard

Dec. 13, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 20, at Deshler

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 7, Southern Valley

Jan. 9, Alma

Jan. 14, at Red Cloud

Jan. 18, at Blue Hill

Jan. 21, Silver Lake

Jan. 24, at Kenesaw

Jan. 25, Elm Creek

Jan. 28, Loomis

Jan. 31, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Kensington-Thunder Ridge, Kansas

Fullerton

Dec. 5, Burwell

Dec. 7, at High Plains

Dec. 12, Central Valley

Dec. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield

Dec. 17, Riverside

Dec. 20, at Twin River

Dec. 21, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 27-28, GICC Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 16, Palmer

Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference

Jan. 30, Centura

Jan. 31, Spalding

Feb. 4, at Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 6, at Osceola

Feb. 8, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 11, at St. Edward

Hartington Cedar Catholic

Dec. 5, at Crofton

Dec. 6, at Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 13, at O’Neill

Dec. 16, at Norfolk

Jan. 9, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 17, at Pierce

Jan. 18, Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 21, Creighton

Jan. 25, West Point GACC

Jan. 28, at Ponca

Feb. 11, at Homer

Feb. 13, Battle Creek

Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 5, at Ponca

Dec. 7, at Osmond

Dec. 10, Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 14, Pierce

Dec. 20, Walthill

Dec. 27-28, Stanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 9-Jan. 10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, at Randolph

Jan. 17, Homer

Jan. 21, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 24, at Crofton

Jan. 28, Plainview

Jan. 30, Winside

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 11, at Wausa

Feb. 14, at Wynot

Harvard

Dec. 5, at Giltner

Dec. 10, Shelton

Dec. 12, Franklin

Dec. 14, at Axtell

Dec. 17, at Dorchester

Dec. 21, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 27-28, Harvard Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Gibbon

Jan. 10, at Red Cloud

Jan. 11, at Kenesaw

Jan. 14, at McCool Junction

Jan. 17, Silver Lake

Jan. 21, at Blue Hill

Jan. 24, at Deshler

Jan. 30, Elba

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Lawrence-Nelson

Feb. 14, at Shelton

Feb. 15, Nebraska Lutheran

Heartland

Dec. 6, Wilber-Clatonia

Dec. 10, Sutton

Dec. 13, Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 14, at Hampton

Dec. 17, Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 20, Thayer Central

Dec. 27, at Palmer

Jan. 3, McCool Junction

Jan. 4, Centennial

Jan. 11, at Cross County

Jan. 14, Superior

Jan. 16, at Fillmore Central

Jan. 17, at East Butler

Jan. 21, at High Plains

Jan. 28, at Nebraska Christian

Jan. 30, at Friend

Feb. 3-8, Southern Nebraska Conference

Feb. 11, at Deshler

Feb. 13, Osceola

High Plains

Dec. 6, at Giltner

Dec. 7, Fullerton

Dec. 13, McCool Junction

Dec. 17, at Nebraska Christian

Dec. 20, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 28, York (JV)

Jan. 3, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 4, St. Edward

Jan. 9, Hampton

Jan. 14, Palmer

Jan. 16, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 17, at Dorchester

Jan. 21, Heartland

Jan. 24, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, Meridian

Feb. 7, at East Butler

Feb. 8, Cross County

Feb. 11, at Osceola

Feb. 14, at BDS

Hitchcock County

Dec. 5, at Cambridge

Jan. 7, at Southwest

Jan. 10, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 14, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 17, Alma

Jan. 21, Paxton

Feb. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 8, Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Wallace

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 6, Diller-Odell

Dec. 7, at Weeping Water

Dec. 10, Lewiston

Dec. 13, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 17, Freeman

Dec. 20, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 21, at Southern

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Fairbury

Jan. 10, Sterling

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, at Pawnee City

Jan. 23, at Johnson County Central

Jan. 24, at Mound City, Missouri

Jan. 28, at Conestoga

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Tri County

Feb. 13, at Falls City

Feb. 14, at Johnson-Brock

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 6, at Clarkson/Leigh

Dec. 7, at Battle Creek

Dec. 10, Plainview

Dec. 12, at Howells-Dodge

Dec. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 17, Pender

Dec. 20, Nebraska Christian

Dec. 27-28, North Bend Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Stanton

Jan. 7, Columbus Scotus

Jan. 10, at Riverside

Jan. 14, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 16, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 17, Summerland

Jan. 23, Madison

Jan. 24, at BRLD

Jan. 28, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 30, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 31-8, East Husker Tournament

Feb. 13, Twin River

Johnson-Brock

Dec. 5, Sidney, Iowa

Dec. 10, Palmyra

Dec. 13, Falls City

Dec. 17, Diller-Odell

Dec. 19, at Tri County

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Sterling

Jan. 7, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 9, at Pawnee City

Jan. 11, Weeping Water

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, at Lewiston

Jan. 24, Friend

Jan. 30, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 31, at Southern

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament

Feb. 13, Freeman

Feb. 14, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Kenesaw

Dec. 5, Blue Hill

Dec. 6, Alma

Dec. 10, Loomis

Dec. 13, at Shelton

Dec. 14, Doniphan-Trumbull

Dec. 20, Silver Lake

Jan. 3, at Axtell

Jan. 10, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 11, Harvard

Jan. 14, at Giltner

Jan. 17, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 18, at Elm Creek

Jan. 24, Franklin

Jan. 25, at Pleasanton

Jan. 30, at Deshler

Feb. 11, Red Cloud

Feb. 15, at Bertrand

Kimball

Dec. 6-17, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 13, at Perkins County

Dec. 14, Morrill

Dec. 20, at Hershey

Dec. 21, at Bayard

Jan. 7, at South Platte

Jan. 11, Chase County

Jan. 14, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 17, Bridgeport

Jan. 18, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, SPVA Tournament

Jan. 28, at Mitchell

Jan. 31, Sutherland

Feb. 1, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 6-8, WTC Tournament

Feb. 11, at Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

Feb. 14, Hemingford

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 6, Crofton

Dec. 10, Homer

Dec. 13, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 14, at Randolph

Dec. 17, Ponca

Dec. 20, Plainview

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Bloomfield

Jan. 9, Hartington Cedar

Jan. 10, at Winnebago

Jan. 14, at Wayne

Jan. 17, Creighton

Jan. 21, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 23, at Battle Creek

Jan. 28, at Osmond

Jan. 30, Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference

Feb. 13, at Wisner-Pilger

Feb. 14, at Summerland

Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 6, at Wallace

Dec. 7, Southwest

Dec. 10-114, Cattle Trail Invite

Dec. 17, at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 19, Brady

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Hi-Line

Jan. 10, at Paxton

Jan. 14, Maxwell

Jan. 17, at Arthur County

Jan. 23, Bertrand

Jan. 25-1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, Hitchcock County

Feb. 11, at South Platte

Feb. 14, Wauneta-Palisade

McCool Junction

Dec. 5, at Cross County

Dec. 7, Hampton

Dec. 10, Giltner

Dec. 13, at High Plains

Dec. 17, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 20, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 3, at Heartland

Jan. 7, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 10, Meridian

Jan. 11, at Friend

Jan. 14, Harvard

Jan. 17, Deshler

Jan. 21, at BDS

Jan. 23, at Osceola

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, at East Butler

Feb. 7, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 11, at Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 14, at Dorchester

Meridian

Dec. 6, Dorchester

Dec. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 10, at Deshler

Dec. 13, Cross County

Dec. 17, Sterling

Dec. 20, at Giltner

Dec. 27, Diller-Odell

Jan. 3, at Hampton

Jan. 7, Lewiston

Jan. 10, at McCool Junction

Jan. 11, at Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 23, at East Butler

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, at High Plains

Feb. 7, Osceola

Feb. 11, at BDS

Feb. 13, Friend

Feb. 14, Silver Lake

Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 5, Summerland

Dec. 6, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 10, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 13, at Creighton

Dec. 17, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 20, at Bloomfield

Dec. 28-30, Wisner-Pilger Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 10, at Plainview

Jan. 11, at Stuart

Jan. 14, Osmond

Jan. 16, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 18, at Madison

Jan. 20, at O’Neill

Jan. 24, at Randolph

Jan. 25, at Norfolk

Jan. 28, West Holt

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Battle Creek

Feb. 14, CWC

Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 5, at Stuart

Dec. 6, Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 10, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 13, at Summerland

Dec. 14, at Bloomfield

Dec. 16, at Wausa

Dec. 19, Crofton

Dec. 21, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, Wynot

Jan. 17, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 21, at North Central

Jan. 28, CWC

Jan. 30, Osmond

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at West Holt

Feb. 14, Boyd County

North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 6, at Broken Bow

Dec. 7, Sutherland

Dec. 10, at Creek Valley

Dec. 12, Maxwell

Dec. 14, Hershey

Dec. 17, Ogallala

Dec. 19, at Gothenburg

Dec. 27-28, Arapahoe Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 10, at Perkins County

Jan. 11, Cozad

Jan. 14, at Mullen

Jan. 17, at Overton

Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament

Feb. 1, Kimball

Feb. 4, Paxton

Feb. 7, Chase County

Feb. 8, at Cambridge

Feb. 11, at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 13, at Hershey

Omaha Christian

Dec. 5, Lincoln College View

Dec. 6, at Fremont Bergan

Dec. 10, Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 13, at Weeping Water

Dec. 19, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 21, Douglas County West

Jan. 7, CB Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 11, Lewiston

Jan. 16, Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 17, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 21, Sterling

Jan. 23, at Boys Town

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Omaha Nation

Feb. 6, at Whiting, Iowa

Feb. 10, at Pawnee City

Feb. 14, Mead

Omaha Nation

Dec. 5, at BRLD

Dec. 6, Santee

Dec. 12, Winnebago

Dec. 13, at Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 16, at West Monona, Iowa

Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational at Rapid City, S.D.

Jan. 3, Oakland-Craig

Jan. 6, at Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 11, Homer

Jan. 14, at Winside

Jan. 16, Pender

Jan. 17, at Marty, SD

Jan. 20, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 24, at Cornerstone Christian

Jan. 25, Flanderau Indian, SD

Jan. 30-Feb. 1, Dakota Oyate Challenge at Huron, S.D.

Feb. 4, Omaha Christian

Feb. 7, at Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 11, Walthill

Feb. 14, Emerson-Hubbard

Osmond

Dec. 6, at Randolph

Dec. 7, Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 10, Boyd County

Dec. 13, Wynot

Dec. 14, at Plainview

Dec. 17, Creighton

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 9-Jan. 11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, at Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 17, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 21, Bloomfield

Jan. 24, at Summerland

Jan. 28, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 30, at Niobrara/Verdigre

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference

Feb. 13, at Winside

Feb. 14, Wausa

Overton

Dec. 5, at Arapahoe

Dec. 6, Loomis

Dec. 10, Gibbon

Dec. 13, Axtell

Dec. 14, at Southern Valley

Dec. 17, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 20, at Pleasanton

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 10, at Amherst

Jan. 11, Maxwell

Jan. 14, at Brady

Jan. 17, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 18, at Bertrand

Jan. 21, Hi-Line

Jan. 28, at Shelton

Jan. 31, at Elm Creek

Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth

Feb. 14, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Palmer

Dec. 5, Central Valley

Dec. 6, Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 10, Elba

Dec. 13, at St. Edward

Dec. 17, at Spalding Academy

Dec. 20, at Osceola

Dec. 27, Heartland

Jan. 3, Giltner

Jan. 4, Twin Loup

Jan. 11, Hampton

Jan. 14, at High Plains

Jan. 16, at Fullerton

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Burwell

Jan. 30, at Riverside

Feb. 6, Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 13, at Nebraska Christian

Pawnee City

Dec. 5, at Diller-Odell

Dec. 6, Frankfort, KS

Dec. 9, at Tri County

Dec. 13, at Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 14, at Johnson County Central

Dec. 17, Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 20, Sterling

Dec. 28-30, HTRS Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Weeping Water

Jan. 4, at Friend

Jan. 9, Johnson-Brock

Jan. 10, Freeman

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Jan. 24, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Jan. 28, Lewiston

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern

Feb. 10, Omaha Christian

Feb. 13, at Palmyra

Pender

Dec. 5, at Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 6, Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 12, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 13, at Oakland-Craig

Dec. 17, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 20, at North Bend Central

Dec. 21, Stanton

Dec. 27-30, Wayne Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, BRLD

Jan. 6, Wynot

Jan. 14, at Homer

Jan. 16, at Omaha Nation

Jan. 18, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 23, Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 25, at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 27, Madison

Jan. 28, at Emerson-Hubbard

Jan. 30, at Winnebago

Feb. 11, West Point GACC

Perkins County

Dec. 5, Hershey

Dec. 6, at Wray, Colo.

Dec. 13, Kimball

Dec. 14, at Gothenburg

Dec. 17, Paxton

Dec. 19, at Garden County

Dec. 21, Dundy County-Stratton

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Ogallala

Jan. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 11, Sutherland

Jan. 16, Chase County

Jan. 17, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament North Platte

Jan. 28, at Holyoke, Colo.

Jan. 30, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Feb. 4, at Maxwell

Feb. 8, South Platte

Feb. 11, at Creek Valley

Plainview

Dec. 5, Winside

Dec. 6, at Wausa

Dec. 10, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 13, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 14, Osmond

Dec. 17, Madison

Dec. 20, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 21, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 7, at Summerland

Jan. 10, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 11, at Howells-Dodge

Jan. 14, at Stanton

Jan. 17, at Bloomfield

Jan. 21, West Holt

Jan. 28, at Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 30, Randolph

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference

Feb. 11, O’Neill

Feb. 14, at Creighton

Pleasanton

Dec. 5, at Axtell

Dec. 6, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 10, at Cozad

Dec. 13, Hi-Line

Dec. 14, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Dec. 20, Overton

Dec. 21, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, at Twin Loup

Jan. 14, Central Valley

Jan. 17, at Amherst

Jan. 18, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 21, at Ansley-Litchfield

Jan. 24, at Elm Creek

Jan. 25, Kenesaw

Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 10, Shelton

Feb. 14, at Loomis

Sandhills Valley

Dec. 6, at Franklin

Dec. 12, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 20, at Twin Loup

Dec. 30-31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 11, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 14, at Medicine Valley

Jan. 16, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 18, Hyannis

Jan. 23, Arthur County

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, Sutherland

Feb. 6, Brady

Feb. 7, at Paxton

Feb. 11, at Arthur County

Feb. 13, at Mullen

Feb. 14, at Elba

Shelton

Dec. 5, at Elm Creek

Dec. 7, Franklin

Dec. 10, at Harvard

Dec. 12, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 13, Kenesaw

Dec. 20, at Red Cloud

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 3, Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 7, at Gibbon

Jan. 10, Deshler

Jan. 14, at Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 16, at Centura

Jan. 23, Wood River

Jan. 28, Overton

Jan. 31, Blue Hill

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 10, at Pleasanton

Feb. 11, at Silver Lake

Feb. 14, Harvard

South Platte

Dec. 5, Arthur County

Dec. 6, at Minatare

Dec. 10, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Dec. 13, Leyton

Dec. 19, Paxton

Dec. 20, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 7, Kimball

Jan. 10, at Hyannis

Jan. 11, Potter-Dix

Jan. 16, at Wallace

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, Garden County

Jan. 31, at Bayard

Feb. 7, at Cambridge

Feb. 8, at Perkins County

Feb. 11, Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 14, at Creek Valley

Southwest

Dec. 5, Medicine Valley

Dec. 7, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 10-14, Cattle Trail Invite at McCook

Dec. 17, at Alma

Dec. 20, at Arapahoe

Jan. 3, Hi-Line

Jan. 7, Hitchcock County

Jan. 10, Cambridge

Jan. 11, at Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 17, Bertrand

Jan. 21, Loomis

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament at Medicine Valley

Feb. 7, at Dundy County-Stratton

Feb. 11, at Wallace

Feb. 14, at Axtell

Sutherland

Dec. 5, Mullen

Dec. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 10, at Brady

Dec. 13, Ogallala

Dec. 14, at Bridgeport

Dec. 17, Chase County

Dec. 19, at Wallace

Jan. 10, at Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 11, at Perkins County

Jan. 14, Hershey

Jan. 17, Cambridge

Jan. 20-25, SPVA Tournament North Platte

Jan. 28, Creek Valley

Jan. 31, at Kimball

Feb. 4, at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7, Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 11, at Maxwell

Feb. 13, at Paxton

Twin River

Dec. 5, North Bend Central

Dec. 7, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder

Dec. 10, Norfolk Lutheran

Dec. 14, at Tekamah-Herman

Dec. 17, Boone Central/Newman Grove

Dec. 20, Fullerton

Dec. 27-28, Columbus Holiday Tournament

Jan. 2, at Battle Creek

Jan. 7, Central City

Jan. 10, David City

Jan. 11, at Madison

Jan. 14, David City Aquinas

Jan. 16, at Cross County

Jan. 21, at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 23, at Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 24, West Point-Beemer

Jan. 28, at Stanton

Jan. 31-Feb. 8, East Husker GBB Tournament

Feb. 13, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Walthill

Dec. 5, at Santee

Dec. 6, Winnebago

Dec. 12, BRLD

Dec. 13, at Whiting, Iowa

Dec. 17, Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 20, at Hartington-Newcastle

Dec. 21, at Meskwaki Settlement School, Iowa

Dec. 27-28, Clearwater Holiday Tournament (Summerland)

Jan. 10, at Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 16, Winside

Jan. 20, Flanderau Indian, S.D.

Jan. 21, Norfolk Lutheran

Jan. 23, Ponca

Jan. 24, at Homer

Jan. 28, Wynot

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference

Feb. 11, at Omaha Nation

Wausa

Dec. 6, Plainview

Dec. 7, at Boyd County

Dec. 10, at Creighton

Dec. 14, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 16, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 17, Gayville-Volin, SD

Dec. 20, at Wynot

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9-11, Wausa Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 13, Santee

Jan. 17, at Randolph

Jan. 21, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 24, Winside

Jan. 28, at Bloomfield

Jan. 30, at Summerland

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference

Feb. 11, Hartington-Newcastle

Feb. 14, at Osmond

Weeping Water

Dec. 6, Malcolm

Dec. 7, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 10, at Auburn

Dec. 13, Omaha Christian

Dec. 17, at Yutan

Dec. 19, at Palmyra

Dec. 21, at Elmwood-Murdock

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Pawnee City

Jan. 9, Ashland-Greenwood at Nebraska Wesleyan

Jan. 10, Conestoga

Jan. 11, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 14, Mead

Jan. 16, at Fort Calhoun

Jan. 21, Johnson County Central

Jan. 23, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 25, Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 30, Louisville

Feb. 1-8, ECNC Tournament

Feb. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Class D-2

Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 5, Paxton

Dec. 6, at Mullen

Dec. 10, Arcadia/Loup City

Dec. 12, at Sandhills Valley

Dec. 17, at Overton

Dec. 27-28, Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-4, Brady Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 11, O’ Neill O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 16, Central Valley

Jan. 17, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 21, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Jan. 24, North Central

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament

Feb. 4, at Spalding Academy

Feb. 6, at Twin Loup

Feb. 11, South Loup

Feb. 14, Ansley-Litchfield

Arthur County

Dec. 5, at South Platte

Dec. 7, Hay Springs

Dec. 13, at Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 20, Minatare

Dec. 21, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 3, Leyton

Jan. 4, at Hyannis

Jan. 10, at Wallace

Jan. 11, Brady

Jan. 17, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 18, at Mullen

Jan. 23, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 24, Hyannis

Feb. 6, at Garden County

Feb. 11, Sandhills Valley

Feb. 13, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 15, at Wauneta-Palisade

BDS

Dec. 6, Hampton

Dec. 7, at East Butler

Dec. 13, at Dorchester

Dec. 14, at Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 17, at Sutton

Dec. 20, at Cross County

Dec. 27-Dec. 30, Runza Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 10, Giltner

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, McCool Junction

Jan. 23, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Osceola

Feb. 7, Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 11, Meridian

Feb. 14, High Plains

Bertrand

Dec. 5, at Alma

Dec. 6, Axtell

Dec. 14, at Loomis

Dec. 17, Hi-Line

Dec. 20, Elm Creek

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 10, at Southern Valley

Jan. 11, South Loup

Jan. 17, at Southwest

Jan. 18, Overton

Jan. 23, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Cambridge

Feb. 7, at Medicine Valley

Feb. 11, Blue Hill

Feb. 14, at Arapahoe

Feb. 15, Kenesaw

Bloomfield

Dec. 5, Wynot

Dec. 6, at Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 13, at Winside

Dec. 14, Niobrara/Verdigre

Dec. 19, at Randolph

Dec. 20, Neligh-Oakdale

Dec. 27-28, Creighton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Jan. 7, at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Jan. 9-10, Hartington/Newcastle Post Holiday Tournament

Jan. 14, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 17, Plainview

Jan. 18, at Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 21, at Osmond

Jan. 24, CWC

Jan. 28, Wausa

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Santee

Feb. 13, Creighton

Brady

Dec. 6, Garden County

Dec. 10, Sutherland

Dec. 13, at Paxton

Dec. 14, Twin Loup

Dec. 17, at Southern Valley

Dec. 19, at Maywood-Hayes Center

Dec. 21, at Loomis

Dec. 30-Dec. 31, Maxwell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Brady Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Mullen

Jan. 11, at Arthur County

Jan. 14, Overton

Jan. 18, South Loup

Jan. 21, at Maxwell

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament

Feb. 4, at Wallace

Feb. 6, at Sandhills Valley

Feb. 7, at Arapahoe

Feb. 14, Medicine Valley

Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 6, at Hay Springs

Dec. 7, Sioux County

Dec. 13, Arthur County

Dec. 14, at Stuart

Dec. 20, Mullen

Dec. 21, at Colome, SD

Jan. 4, Valentine

Jan. 7, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 10, North Central

Jan. 11, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 16, Hay Springs

Jan. 17, at Hyannis

Jan. 23, at Mullen

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament

Feb. 7, at Crawford

Feb. 8, Santee

Feb. 13, at Bennett County, SD

Feb. 14, Sandhills/Thedford

Lincoln College View

Dec. 5, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 9, at Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 10, Cedar Bluffs

Dec. 12, at Lewiston

Dec. 14, Elba

Jan. 6, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 7, Dorchester

Jan. 9, East Butler

Jan. 13, Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 14, at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Jan. 16, at Hampton

Jan. 21, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Jan. 23, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 3, at Boys Town

Feb. 4, Bellevue Cornerstone

Feb. 6, Lincoln Parkview

Crawford

Dec. 5, at Sioux County

Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament Bayard

Dec. 10, Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 14, Garden County

Dec. 17, at Minatare

Dec. 19, Hyannis

Dec. 27-28, Cabela’s Holiday Shootout Sidney HS/Sidney MS

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison

Jan. 9, Edgemont, SD

Jan. 10, at Lingle Ft. Laramie, Wyo.

Jan. 16, at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Jan. 20-25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament Edgemont

Jan. 28, Hemingford

Jan. 31, Morrill

Feb. 6, at Potter-Dix

Feb. 7, Cody-Kilgore

Feb. 11, Sioux County

Feb. 13, at Hay Springs

Creek Valley

Dec. 6, Hyannis

Dec. 7, at Maxwell

Dec. 10, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Dec. 13, at Potter-Dix

Dec. 14, Bayard

Dec. 20, Sedgwick County, Colo.

Dec. 27-28, Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Weldon Valley, Colo.

Jan. 11, at Minatare

Jan. 14, at Haxtun, Colo.

Jan. 16, at Paxton

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 28, at Sutherland

Jan. 30, Bridgeport

Jan. 31, at Garden County

Feb. 7, at Leyton

Feb. 8, Peetz, Colo.

Feb. 11, Perkins County

Feb. 14, South Platte

Dorchester

Dec. 6, at Meridian

Dec. 12, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 13, BDS

Dec. 17, Harvard

Dec. 19, at Osceola

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament

Jan. 4, Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 7, at Lincoln College View

Jan. 9, at Sterling

Jan. 14, Friend

Jan. 16, East Butler

Jan. 17, High Plains

Jan. 21, at Cross County

Jan. 23, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Lincoln Parkview

Feb. 6, Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 7, at Giltner

Feb. 11, Hampton

Feb. 14, McCool Junction

Elba

Dec. 10, at Palmer

Dec. 13, at Silver Lake

Dec. 14, Lincoln College View

Dec. 17, Hampton

Dec. 20, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 3, Riverside

Jan. 7, at St. Edward

Jan. 9, at Lincoln Parkview

Jan. 11, Red Cloud

Jan. 14, at Spalding Academy

Jan. 17, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 18-Jan. 25, Goldenrod Conference Tournament at St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Santee

Jan. 30, at Harvard

Feb. 4, at Grand Island Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 7, at Twin Loup

Feb. 13, Santee

Feb. 14, Sandhills Valley

Emerson-Hubbard

Dec. 6, Bloomfield

Dec. 13, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, at Walthill

Dec. 19, Winside

Dec. 20, Ponca

Dec. 27-28, Madison Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 4, at River Valley, Iowa

Jan. 11, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa

Jan. 14, at Winnebago C1

Jan. 17, Osmond

Jan. 21, Homer

Jan. 24, at Wakefield-Allen

Jan. 28, Pender

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Randolph

Feb. 14, at Omaha Nation

Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 5, Deshler

Dec. 6, at Osceola

Dec. 10, East Butler

Dec. 12, Dorchester

Dec. 13, at Heartland

Dec. 17, Friend

Dec. 19, Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 20, High Plains

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 7, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 10, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, at Meridian

Jan. 23, BDS

Jan. 25-Jan. 31, Crossroads Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at Giltner

Feb. 7, at Hampton

Feb. 11, McCool Junction

Feb. 14, at Cross County

Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 6, Sterling

Dec. 10, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Dec. 12, at Highland-Doniphan West, KS

Dec. 13, Friend

Dec. 17, at Lewiston

Dec. 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 21, at Bishop LeBlond-St. Joseph, MO

Dec. 27-28, Freeman Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Tri County

Jan. 7, Elmwood-Murdock

Jan. 9, Sidney, Iowa

Jan. 10, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament at Beatrice

Jan. 21, at Auburn

Jan. 24, Pawnee City

Jan. 28, at Southern

Jan. 30, Johnson-Brock

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern

Feb. 13, Weeping Water

Friend

Dec. 5, at Lewiston

Dec. 10, at Sterling

Dec. 13, at Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 14, Sandy Creek

Dec. 17, at Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 20, Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 27-28, Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Cross County

Jan. 4, Pawnee City

Jan. 7, Tri County

Jan. 9, at Southern

Jan. 11, McCool Junction

Jan. 14, at Dorchester

Jan. 16, at Osceola

Jan. 21, Thayer Central

Jan. 24, at Johnson-Brock

Jan. 30, Heartland

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament at Diller-Odell/Southern

Feb. 13, at Meridian

Feb. 14, at Diller-Odell

Garden County

Dec. 6, at Brady

Dec. 7, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Dec. 10, Sioux County

Dec. 13, Morrill

Dec. 14, at Crawford

Dec. 19, Perkins County

Dec. 20, Bayard

Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, at Hemingford

Jan. 14, Minatare

Jan. 18, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, at South Platte

Jan. 31, Creek Valley

Feb. 6, Arthur County

Feb. 7, at Potter-Dix

Feb. 11, at Hyannis

Feb. 13, at Leyton

Feb. 14, Hay Springs

Giltner

Dec. 5, Harvard

Dec. 6, High Plains

Dec. 10, at McCool Junction

Dec. 13, at Shelby-Rising City

Dec. 17, at Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 20, Meridian

Dec. 27-28, Ansley-Litchfield Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Palmer

Jan. 9, at Lawrence-Nelson

Jan. 10, at BDS

Jan. 14, Kenesaw

Jan. 17, Osceola

Jan. 21, East Butler

Jan. 23, Cross County

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 7, Dorchester

Feb. 13, at Silver Lake

Feb. 14, at Hampton

Hampton

Dec. 6, at BDS

Dec. 7, at McCool Junction

Dec. 13, at Osceola

Dec. 14, Heartland

Dec. 17, at Elba

Dec. 20, East Butler

Dec. 21, Cross County

Jan. 3, Meridian

Jan. 9, at High Plains

Jan. 11, at Palmer

Jan. 16, Lincoln College View

Jan. 17, at Shelby-Rising City

Feb. 7, Exeter-Milligan

Feb. 11, at Dorchester

Feb. 14, Giltner

Hay Springs

Dec. 6, Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 7, at Arthur County

Dec. 10, at Morrill

Dec. 17, at Hemingford

Jan. 3-Jan. 4, Sioux County Invite Harrison

Jan. 9, Oelrichs, SD

Jan. 11, at Leyton

Jan. 14, at Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 16, at Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 18, Potter-Dix

Jan. 20-Jan. 25, Panhandle Athletic Conference Tournament at Edgemont

Jan. 30, at Sioux County

Jan. 31, Edgemont, S.D.

Feb. 4, Hyannis

Feb. 8, at Banner County

Feb. 11, Minatare

Feb. 13, Crawford

Feb. 14, at Garden County

Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 5, at Spalding Academy

Dec. 14, at Nebraska Christian

Dec. 17, at McCool Junction

Dec. 21, at Harvard

Jan. 7, Riverside

Jan. 11, Silver Lake

Jan. 16, St. Edward

Jan. 28, Red Cloud

Jan. 30, at Central Valley

Feb. 4, Elba

Feb. 6, at Palmer

Feb. 8, Fullerton

Feb. 14, Burwell

Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 6, at Palmer

Dec. 12, Riverside

Dec. 19, at Summerland

Dec. 21, at Fullerton

Jan. 3, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 4, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 7, at Norfolk Catholic

Jan. 10, Howells-Dodge

Jan. 11, at Burwell

Jan. 16, Pierce

Jan. 17, Clarkson/Leigh

Jan. 28, St. Edward

Feb. 1, Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 4, Central Valley

Feb. 8, Spalding Academy

Feb. 11, at David City Aquinas

Feb. 14, Elkhorn Valley

Hyannis

Dec. 6, at Creek Valley

Dec. 7, Hemingford

Dec. 13, Mullen

Dec. 17, at Gordon-Rushville

Dec. 19, at Crawford

Dec. 21, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 4, Arthur County

Jan. 10, South Platte

Jan. 17, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 18, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 23, Sandhills/Thedford

Jan. 24, at Arthur County

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, at Hay Springs

Feb. 11, Garden County

Feb. 14, at Mullen

Feb. 15, at Minatare

Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 6, Red Cloud

Dec. 7, at Tri County

Dec. 13, at Franklin

Dec. 14, BDS

Dec. 20, at Friend

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Shelton

Jan. 7, at McCool Junction

Jan. 9, Giltner

Jan. 14, Mankato-Rock Hills, KS

Jan. 17, at Kenesaw

Jan. 18, Axtell

Jan. 21, at Deshler

Jan. 23, at Diller-Odell

Jan. 24, High Plains

Jan. 28, at Blue Hill

Jan. 31, at Silver Lake

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament at Kenesaw/Hastings College

Feb. 11, at Harvard

Feb. 14, Superior

Lewiston

Dec. 5, Friend

Dec. 10, at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

Dec. 12, Lincoln College View

Dec. 17, Falls City Sacred Heart

Dec. 20, Diller-Odell

Dec. 27-28, Weeping Water Holiday Tournament Weeping Water High School

Jan. 7, at Meridian

Jan. 10, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 11, at Omaha Christian

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament Beatrice, NE

Jan. 21, Johnson-Brock

Jan. 24, at Nebraska City Lourdes

Jan. 28, at Pawnee City

Jan. 30, Tri County

Jan. 31, Sterling

Feb. 3-8, Pioneer Conference Tournament Diller-Odell/Southern

Feb. 11, at Southern

Feb. 13, Lincoln Parkview

Leyton

Dec. 6-7, Bayard Tournament Bayard

Dec. 12, at Peetz, Colo.

Dec. 13, at South Platte

Dec. 17, Potter-Dix

Dec. 21, Hemingford

Jan. 3, at Arthur County

Jan. 7, Haxtun, Colo.

Jan. 11, Hay Springs

Jan. 14, at Bridgeport

Jan. 17, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 31, at Minatare

Feb. 4, Sedgwick County, Colo.

Feb. 7, Creek Valley

Feb. 8, Sioux County

Feb. 11, Bayard

Feb. 13, Garden County

Loomis

Dec. 6, at Overton

Dec. 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 10, at Kenesaw

Dec. 13, at Amherst

Dec. 14, Bertrand

Dec. 20, at Cambridge

Dec. 21, Brady

Dec. 27-28, Axtell Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Elm Creek

Jan. 11, Arapahoe

Jan. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 18, at Silver Lake

Jan. 21, at Southwest

Jan. 23, Alma

Jan. 24, at Hi-Line

Jan. 28, at Franklin

Jan. 30, at Axtell

Feb. 1-Feb. 8, Fort Kearny Conference

Feb. 13, at Ansley-Litchfield

Feb. 14, Pleasanton

Medicine Valley

Dec. 5, at Southwest

Dec. 6, Paxton

Dec. 19, Hitchcock County

Dec. 20, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 6, at Alma

Jan. 7, Wallace

Jan. 10, at Arapahoe

Jan. 14, Sandhills Valley

Jan. 16, at Dundy County-Stratton

Jan. 23, at Hi-Line

Feb. 4, Maywood-Hayes Center

Feb. 6, at Wauneta-Palisade

Feb. 7, Bertrand

Feb. 13, Maxwell

Feb. 14, at Brady

Minatare

Dec. 6, South Platte

Dec. 13, Sioux County

Dec. 14, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Dec. 17, Crawford

Dec. 20, at Arthur County

Jan. 10, Hemingford

Jan. 11, Creek Valley

Jan. 14, at Garden County

Jan. 17, at Morrill

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, at Potter-Dix

Jan. 31, Leyton

Feb. 7, at Sioux County

Feb. 11, at Hay Springs

Feb. 14, at Bayard

Feb. 15, Hyannis

Mullen

Dec. 5, at Sutherland

Dec. 6, Anselmo-Merna

Dec. 13, at Hyannis

Dec. 14, Maxwell

Dec. 17, at Bridgeport

Dec. 20, at Cody-Kilgore

Dec. 21, Gordon-Rushville

Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, at Brady

Jan. 11, Wallace

Jan. 14, North Platte St. Patrick’s

Jan. 18, Arthur County

Jan. 21, Twin Loup

Jan. 23, Cody-Kilgore

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 4, Hershey

Feb. 6, at Sandhills/Thedford

Feb. 7, at South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Feb. 13, Sandhills Valley

Feb. 14, Hyannis

Nebraska Christian

Dec. 6, at St. Edward

Dec. 7, at Centennial

Dec. 14, Heartland Lutheran

Dec. 17, High Plains

Dec. 20, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Dec. 27-28, Thayer Central Holiday Tournament Hebron

Jan. 3, Sutton

Jan. 4, at Humphrey St. Francis

Jan. 9, at Fullerton

Jan. 10, Central Valley

Jan. 14, at Osceola

Jan. 16, Spalding Academy

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, Heartland

Jan. 30, at Wood River

Feb. 7, Riverside

Feb. 8, Burwell

Feb. 11, at Nebraska Lutheran

Feb. 13, Palmer

Nebraska Lutheran

Dec. 7, Meridian

Dec. 10, St. Edward

Dec. 17, Giltner

Dec. 19, at Exeter-Milligan

Jan. 7, BDS

Jan. 10, at Osceola

Jan. 14, at East Butler

Jan. 16, at High Plains

Jan. 18, Shelby-Rising City

Jan. 23, at Lincoln College View

Feb. 4, Cross County

Feb. 6, at Dorchester

Feb. 7, at McCool Junction

Feb. 11, Nebraska Christian

Feb. 15, at Harvard

Osceola

Dec. 5, at St. Edward

Dec. 6, Exeter-Milligan

Dec. 12, at East Butler

Dec. 13, Hampton

Dec. 19, Dorchester

Dec. 20, Palmer

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, at Cross County

Jan. 10, Nebraska Lutheran

Jan. 14, Nebraska Christian

Jan. 16, Friend

Jan. 17, at Giltner

Jan. 23, McCool Junction

Jan. 25-31, Crossroads Conference

Feb. 4, BDS

Feb. 6, Fullerton

Feb. 7, at Meridian

Feb. 11, High Plains

Feb. 13, at Heartland

Feb. 14, Shelby-Rising City

Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 9, Lincoln College View

Dec. 10, at Omaha Christian

Dec. 13, Pawnee City

Dec. 16, Santee

Dec. 20, Heartland Christian, Iowa

Dec. 30-Dec. 31, Elm Creek Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6, Omaha Nation

Jan. 7, at Whiting, Iowa

Jan. 9, Elba

Jan. 11, at Bellevue Cornerstone

Jan. 13-18, MUDECAS Tournament

Jan. 21, Mead

Jan. 23, at Cedar Bluffs

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, Dorchester

Feb. 6, at Lincoln College View

Feb. 7, Omaha Brownell Talbot

Feb. 11, Boys Town

Feb. 13, at Lewiston

Paxton

Dec. 5, Anselmo-Merna at Mid-Plains Community College

Dec. 6, at Medicine Valley

Dec. 13, Brady

Dec. 14, Potter-Dix

Dec. 17, at Perkins County

Dec. 19, at South Platte

Dec. 20, at Maxwell

Jan. 2-3, Paxton Holiday Tournament

Jan. 10, Maywood-Hayes Center

Jan. 16, Creek Valley

Jan. 17, Wallace

Jan. 21, at Hitchcock County

Jan. 23, Wauneta-Palisade

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, RPAC Conference Tournament

Feb. 4, at North Platte St. Patrick’s

Feb. 7, Sandhills Valley

Feb. 11, at Hershey

Feb. 13, Sutherland

Potter-Dix

Dec. 6-7, Kimball Tournament

Dec. 13, Creek Valley

Dec. 14, at Paxton

Dec. 17, at Leyton

Dec. 20, Caliche, Colo.

Dec. 21, Arthur County

Jan. 10, Bayard

Jan. 11, at South Platte

Jan. 14, Kimball

Jan. 17, Leyton

Jan. 18, at Hay Springs

Jan. 21-25, Minuteman Activities Conference at Bridgeport

Jan. 30, Minatare

Feb. 6, Crawford

Feb. 7, Garden County

Feb. 11, at Peetz, Colo.

Feb. 13, at Sedgwick County, Colo.

Randolph

Dec. 6, Osmond

Dec. 12, at Ponca

Dec. 14, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Dec. 17, Wakefield-Allen

Dec. 19, Bloomfield

Dec. 21, at Wynot

Dec. 27-28, Randolph Holiday

Jan. 3, Elkhorn Valley

Jan. 7, at Homer

Jan. 10, at Creighton

Jan. 14, Hartington-Newcastle

Jan. 17, Wausa

Jan. 21, at Winside

Jan. 24, Neligh-Oakdale

Jan. 30, at Plainview

Jan. 31-Feb. 10, Lewis and Clark conference TBA

Feb. 11, at Emerson-Hubbard

Feb. 14, at Crofton

Red Cloud

Dec. 6, at Lawrence-Nelson

Dec. 13, at Thayer Central

Dec. 14, at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Dec. 17, Wilcox-Hildreth

Dec. 20, Shelton

Dec. 21, Alma

Dec. 27-28, Franklin Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, Silver Lake

Jan. 7, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.

Jan. 10, Harvard

Jan. 11, at Elba

Jan. 14, Franklin

Jan. 17, Blue Hill

Jan. 24, at Silver Lake

Jan. 28, at Heartland Lutheran

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, at Kenesaw

Feb. 13, Deshler

Riverside

Dec. 5, at Elgin Public/Pope John

Dec. 6, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Dec. 10, Summerland

Dec. 12, at Humphrey St. Francis

Dec. 17, at Fullerton

Dec. 19, CWC

Dec. 20, Boyd County

Dec. 30-31, Ravenna Holiday Tournament

Jan. 3, at Elba

Jan. 7, at Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 10, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jan. 14, at Burwell

Jan. 16, Arcadia/Loup City

Jan. 18-25, Goldenrod Conference at St. Paul

Jan. 28, at Central Valley

Jan. 30, Palmer

Feb. 3, Norfolk Lutheran

Feb. 4, at St. Edward

Feb. 7, at Nebraska Christian

Feb. 13, at Spalding Academy

Sandhills/Thedford

Dec. 6, Maxwell

Dec. 7, Twin Loup

Dec. 12, at Wallace

Dec. 14, at North Central

Dec. 20-21, SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament

Jan. 9, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold)

Jan. 10, Sutherland

Jan. 16, at Sandhills Valley

Jan. 17, at Anselmo-Merna

Jan. 23, at Hyannis

Jan. 25-Feb. 1, MNAC Tournament at Broken Bow

Feb. 6, Mullen

Feb. 7, Ainsworth

Feb. 13, Arthur County

Feb. 14, at Cody-Kilgore

Santee

Dec. 5, Walthill

Dec. 6, at Omaha Nation

Dec. 13, Elkhorn Valley

Dec. 16, at Lincoln Parkview

Dec. 18-21, Lakota Nations Invitational Rapid City, S.D.

Dec. 27-28, Verdigre Booster Club Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30-31, Mead Holiday Tournament

Jan. 7, Boyd County

Jan. 10, at St. Edward

Jan. 11, at Spalding Academy

Jan. 13, at Wausa

Jan. 21, at O’Neill St. Mary’s

Jan. 24, at Stuart

Jan. 28, Elba

Feb. 1-8, Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 8, at Cody-Kilgore

Feb. 11, Bloomfield

Feb. 13, at Elba

Silver Lake

Dec. 6, Deshler

Dec. 10, at Axtell

Dec. 13, Elba

Dec. 17, at Gibbon

Dec. 20, at Kenesaw

Dec. 27-28, Silver Lake Holiday Tournament at Roseland

Jan. 3, at Red Cloud

Jan. 10, Blue Hill

Jan. 11, at Heartland Lutheran

Jan. 17, at Harvard

Jan. 18, Loomis

Jan. 21, at Franklin

Jan. 24, Red Cloud

Jan. 28, at Wilcox-Hildreth

Jan. 31, Lawrence-Nelson

Feb. 1-8, Twin Valley Conference Tournament

Feb. 11, Shelton

Feb. 13, Giltner

