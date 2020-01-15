The winter storm threat for Friday has some Metro Conference basketball games moving up to Thursday.
Among them are Omaha Burke boys and girls at Omaha Northwest, Bellevue East boys and girls at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Marian at Millard South girls and Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South boys.
Snow is expected to move in Thursday night and persist through Friday.
Only about 2 to 3 inches of snow is expected Friday, but an icy mix could fall at midday Friday, complicating the evening commute.
