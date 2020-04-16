...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF
MILE AT TIMES THROUGH THIS EVENING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD
CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
ATHLETICS
Nebraska Coaches Association is optimistic national convention, all-star games will take place
LINCOLN — This summer was to be the showcase for the Nebraska Coaches Association.
It still may be.
But there are many more factors for the NCA and its executive director, Darin Boysen, to consider beyond the normal July week of coaching clinics and all-star games at Lincoln North Star because of the coronavirus outbreak.
This year, that week includes for the first time the National High School Athletic Coaches Association convention and hall of fame banquet, which normally would bring 1,000 people to Lincoln in addition to the usual 2,000-plus coaches from the state for the NCA clinic. The national group will return in 2021 as well.
Boysen said all activities remain on schedule for July 19-23.
Will social gathering restrictions be eased by then? Will people from across the country want to travel, especially by plane, and be in a large group?
“I think these restrictions, some will be lifted, but we have to go beyond that,” Boysen said. “Will all the state officials here even going to be saying you can bring in 2,000, 3,000 people in one setting?
“There are just so many questions. I’m trying to take a daily dose of patience. We’re going to try to drag that decision out as long as possible.”
That could be as late as mid-June while dictated by national and state guidelines. About five weeks, he said, is needed for clinic registration and other preparations.
For the all-star games in basketball, volleyball and softball, the NCA needs dormitory rooms at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. If not available, the teams may not come together until the day of their contest.
What college sports do with their summer schedules could impact the clinic speakers. Recruiting periods could change. Boysen said currently he doesn’t have a Division I men’s basketball coach lined up because of a dead period in recruiting. Camp periods could change for colleges, too.
“If we are heavily questioning if people are going to come, there might be some options to play only the all-star games or something like that,’’ Boysen said. “The rest of the piece of clinic week, I want it to be a special week, and if we have to sacrifice that we do have the luxury of saying, ‘Hey, we can roll this over to 2021.’
“We don’t want to do that. I’d love for it to be the centerpiece of the celebration of, ‘Hey, this is kicking off the 2021 school year.’ That’s the way I’d like it to look. But I won’t get to make that decision.”
