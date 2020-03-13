LINCOLN — The governor has given the boys basketball state tournament, and other public gatherings, a reprieve from being shut down.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced guidelines Friday for how the state would react to community spread of the novel coronavirus. Ricketts said there has been no community spread detected in the state’s first 13 confirmed cases
That means the tournament will keep going — for now.
Ricketts said it would take a case of the coronavirus whose origin could not be tracked for schools to be required to shut down for six to eight weeks, and other gatherings to be canceled in a specific area of the state based on the state’s Educational Service Units.
“What I heard from the governor was, at this point in time, unless there is a confirmed case they can’t track, that we’re OK to go on in small groups and so we’re going to continue," NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said after returning from the governor’s press briefing.
The NSAA’s speech championships, which were to begin with districts starting Saturday, have been indefinitely postponed.
“It’s going to give us some time to make some decisions on how this can look if at any point in time we can," Bellar said. “We’re going to do everything we can to try to go on with it.”
