Attendance was strictly limited at Thursday's boys state basketball games.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska boys basketball tournament remains on schedule Thursday.

After two Class B games at Pinnacle Bank Arena, won by Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn Mount Michael, Class A has the court for the remainder of the day. Bellevue West-Elkhorn is the first game at 2 p.m.

All facilities remain available, including the Devaney Center. NU officials tweeted Thursday that "all outside competitions or events scheduled to take place in University of Nebraska athletic facilities have been canceled until further notice."

NSAA officials received clarification from the NU athletic department that Devaney would be available for tournament games through Friday.

At Devaney the remainder of Thursday are two Class C-1 games and two Class B games. On Friday are the semifinals in Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2.

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar at noon spoke by phone with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird. He said she called to see how the tournament was going and he thanked her for her support.

