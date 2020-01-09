LINCOLN — Creighton commit Morgan Maly scored 36 points Thursday night to lead Crete to a 55-47 win over Lincoln Christian.

Maly had 16 in the first quarter as the Class B No. 1 Cardinals raced to a 25-9 lead. The Crusaders, ranked No. 1 in Class C-1, were unable to get closer than five points the rest of the way.

Crete moved to 10-0 while Lincoln Christian fell to 9-1.

Meet the five boys and five girls selected to The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska basketball teams

​These players put their skills on display all high school season. Meet The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams, captained by Omaha Central's John Tonje and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims.

mike.patterson@owh.com

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

