Isaac Trumble

Isaac Trumble will go on to wrestle at North Carolina State after a standout career for Millard South.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association have announced its special award recipients for the 2019-20 season.

Isaac Trumble of Millard South was named the Norm Manstedt wrestler of the year. The North Carolina State signee went undefeated the past two seasons.

The Guy Mytty senior awards for each class went to Trumble (Class A), Grady Griess of Grand Island Northwest (B), Gage Krolikowski of Valentine (C) and Weeping Water's Marcus Cave (D).

The Vern Ekfelt coaches of the year are Nate Olson of Millard South (A), Tyler Legate of Pierce (B), Johnnie Ferrence of Ord (C) and Plainview's Dean Boyer (D).

Award winners will be recognized during the NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet on Nov. 21 in Columbus.

