Millard South's Antrell Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates as they hoist the Class A team trophy into the air at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff, left, wrestles Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka, right, wrestles Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding during Class C 106 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert runs onto the floor ahead of his match against Millard South's Caleb Coyle during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski, right, wrestles Aquinas Catholic's Christopher Nickolite during Class C 138 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski runs into the stands to embrace his dad as he celebrates his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff is controlled by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
An Omaha Skutt coach celebrates what he believes is a pin by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg celebrates his third state title over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff at 152 pounds at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Arlington's Josh Miller flexes for the camera following his win over Hastings' Isaac Hunsley during the Class B 160 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield lifts Millard West's Ethan Valencia during the Class A 160 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield celebrates his Class A state title at 160 pounds over Millard West's Ethan Valencia at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman tries to stand with Millard South's Isaac Trumble on his back during Class A 285 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Marvin Cave, left, and Mitch Cave celebrate Weeping Water's Class D 285 pound state champion Marcus Cave during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Caleb Coyle celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Caleb Coyle jumps into the arms of his dad, Craig Coyle, after defeating Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Central's Emilio Haynes reacts to losing his match to Bellevue East's Garrett Grice during Class A 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Conor Knopick celebrates his win over Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks during Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
David City's Dylan Vodka, left, wrestles Syracuse's Burton Brandt during the Class C 170 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
David City's Dylan Vodka jumps into his coaches arms wrestles following his victory over Syracuse's Burton Brandt at 170 pounds during the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South parents photograph their wrestlers as they stand on the podium with their first place team trophy during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
