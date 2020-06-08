Knopick

Millard South senior-to-be Conor Knopick has committed to Iowa State wrestling. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard South senior-to-be Conor Knopick has committed to Iowa State. The Class A 132-pound state champion announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday.

“I think it is the best place for me and I love the coaches and the team,” he said.

Knopick announced a top nine of Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Navy, Air Force, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado in mid May. His top three were Iowa State, Navy and Wyoming before he picked the Cyclones.

Knopick plans to major in graphic design at Iowa State, which is the only school he officially visited.

“I loved the school and the team and how easy it was to bond with the team and get to know them,” he told The World-Herald. “The coaches are really good guys and they are one of my top schools.”

Knopick plans to wrestle close to the same weight he does in high school: “133 and 141 are the two weights a lot of places see me at.”

Knopick had hopes of making the U.S. Junior World Greco team this summer, and becoming a champion at the Fargo Nationals.

In January at the Metro Conference tournament, Knopick landed on his head during a match against Omaha Burke’s Jakason Burks. Knopick had to be taken off the mat on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. He was diagnosed with a bruised spinal column but no broken bones.

Knopick recovered in time for the state meet a month later, when he won the Class A 132-pound title. Knopick used an overtime reversal for a 4-2 upset over the Oklahoma State-bound Burks, a two-time champ.

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

