...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER
LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
&&
Millard South senior-to-be Conor Knopick has committed to Iowa State wrestling.
Millard South senior-to-be Conor Knopick has committed to Iowa State. The Class A 132-pound state champion announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday.
“I think it is the best place for me and I love the coaches and the team,” he said.
Knopick announced a top nine of Nebraska, Ohio State, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Navy, Air Force, North Dakota State and Northern Colorado in mid May. His top three were Iowa State, Navy and Wyoming before he picked the Cyclones.
Knopick plans to major in graphic design at Iowa State, which is the only school he officially visited.
“I loved the school and the team and how easy it was to bond with the team and get to know them,” he told The World-Herald. “The coaches are really good guys and they are one of my top schools.”
Knopick plans to wrestle close to the same weight he does in high school: “133 and 141 are the two weights a lot of places see me at.”
Knopick had hopes of making the U.S. Junior World Greco team this summer, and becoming a champion at the Fargo Nationals.
In January at the Metro Conference tournament, Knopick landed on his head during a match against Omaha Burke’s Jakason Burks. Knopick had to be taken off the mat on a stretcher and transported to a hospital. He was diagnosed with a bruised spinal column but no broken bones.
Knopick recovered in time for the state meet a month later, when he won the Class A 132-pound title. Knopick used an overtime reversal for a 4-2 upset over the Oklahoma State-bound Burks, a two-time champ.
