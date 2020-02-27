Cayd McCarter

Millard South's Cayd McCarter dives at the Nebraska state diving competition. With a score of 439.65, McCarter won the 1-meter diving championship.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Millard South senior Cayd McCarter scored 439.65 points Thursday to win the Nebraska high school state boys 1-meter diving championship.

McCarter, who last year competed for Norfolk, finished fourth as a junior at the 2019 meet. Lincoln High's Isaiah Winston and Jonathan Brouillette tied for second place as each scored 365.60 points at the Devaney Center natatorium.

