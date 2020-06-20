The 52’s Patriots rallied twice to keep the game alive Saturday, but ultimately fell short in American Legion play.
Fargo (N.D.) Post No. 2 — the national runner-up last season at the Legion World Series — defeated the Patriots (Millard South) 8-7 in nine innings at the Omaha Creighton Prep tournament.
The 52’s scored twice in the seventh to tie it and did the same with two more in the eighth. But the Patriots couldn’t overcome Caden Headlee’s ninth-inning solo homer, which proved to be the winner.
“Neither team wanted to win or lose,” Fargo coach Luke Rustad said. “Fortunately, Caden barreled that ball up and we were able to hang on.”
Fargo scored three runs on five hits in the third to grab a 4-1 lead. The Patriots closed within a run in the fifth on a two-run single by Jakobb Foote.
A sacrifice fly allowed Fargo to take a 5-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but the 52’s would rally. An RBI double by Jarrett Novak and a sacrifice fly by Noah Unzicker tied the game. And the Patriots nearly won it, but pinch-runner Eli Wallace was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Zach Sandy.
“We took a chance there,” 52’s coach Greg Geary said. “It took a great throw to get him.”
Fargo went back on top 7-5 in the eighth on an RBI double by Danny Boutain and a fielder’s choice by Sam Moser. The Patriots again tied in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Matt Guthmiller and an RBI triple by Wichita State pledge Noah Greise.
But with the winning run on third base and one out, the 52’s were unable to get Greise home. Pinch-hitter Jayden Folkers popped out and Kutty George grounded to third.
Headlee led off the ninth with his solo shot to left, giving Fargo an 8-7 advantage. The Patriots threatened to rally again when Novak belted a lead-off double to center field in the bottom of the ninth.
The next two batters flew out before Foote grounded an infield single up the middle. A diving stop by shortstop Zach Kluvers, who threw seven innings as Fargo’s starter, prevented the tying run from scoring.
Reliever Tyler Thrash then struck out Tyson Gerdes to end the game.
Rustad credited Kluvers with making the defensive play that allowed his team to win.
“Zach laid out for that ball and made a great stop,” the coach said. “He’s usually our shortstop, but he also pitched a pretty nice game today.”
Fargo, which defeated host Five Points Bank (Prep) 6-3 Friday night, moved to 2-1 while the Patriots fell to 1-3.
“We had chances to win in the seventh and the eighth,” Geary said. “I liked our approach much better today against a very good opponent.”
Fargo (2-1)....................003 100 121—8 16 1
52’s Patriots (1-3)..........100 020 220—7 14 0
W: Thrash. L: Foote. 2B: F, Hage, Boutain. 52’s, Novak 2, Hobbs. 3B: F, Moser, Hallquist. 52’s, Greise. HR: F, Headlee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.