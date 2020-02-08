...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
BASKETBALL
Millard South girls remain undefeated as the Patriots defeat Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. — Millard South’s blistering pace finally took its toll Saturday night on Fremont.
The top-ranked Patriots moved to 21-0 with a 77-59 victory over the eighth-ranked Tigers. Millard South used its relentless full-court defense and a quick-strike offense to put away Fremont, which fell to 16-5.
“Our pace is 100% a track meet," senior forward Jayme Horan said. “We knew they had a game last night and we wanted to push it as much as we could."
The Tigers, who defeated Lincoln High 47-45 on Friday, faded late in Saturday night’s game. Fremont pulled within six with two minutes left, but Millard South finished strong, scoring the game’s final 12 points.
“We tried to limit them to one shot," Patriots coach Bryce Meyers said. “And we tried to make sure that first shot was a tough one."
Horan, a 6-foot Creighton recruit, was one of five Millard South players to score in double figures. She had a team-high 22 points and also yanked down 11 rebounds.
She had plenty of offensive help. Mya Babbitt finished with 17, Maddie Krull had 14 and Cora Olsen and Khloe Lemon each had 12.
Those five scored all of the Patriots’ points, and three of them — Babbitt, Olsen, and Lemon — are freshmen.
Millard South poured in 21 points in the first quarter, but the Tigers stayed close by scoring 17. The Patriots started to inch away in the second period and led 38-29 at halftime.
That advantage grew to 12 in the third quarter before Fremont made a run in the fourth with the help of sophomore guard Taylor McCabe. She sank a pair of 3-pointers, and junior forward Charli Earth had another as the Tigers closed to 65-59.
But the Patriots knocked down six late free throws and three layups off turnovers to put the game away.
“We wanted to finish what we started," Horan said. “We’re making those extra passes and really playing well as a team."
McCabe scored a game-high 25 points for the Tigers but it wasn’t enough.
“They’ve got some shooters and they play tough," Meyers said. “But we just kept grinding and played hard to the end."
Both teams have challenging road games coming up Friday night. The Patriots play at fourth-ranked Omaha Westside while the Tigers play at second-ranked Lincoln Pius X.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
