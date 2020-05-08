In very abnormal times, Steve Throne is doing his best to bring a sense of normalcy to Millard South.
The Patriots’ athletic director continues to provide daily updates on Twitter and Facebook to keep students connected despite the school’s closure due to COVID-19. He feels it’s an important task and one he’ll continue through the end of the school year.
“It’s something I need to do,” he said. “Everything has been disrupted and I just want our students and our whole Patriots family to know we’re thinking about them.”
Under normal circumstances, Throne would be keeping busy with a myriad of A.D. duties. Though all athletic activities have been canceled by the NSAA this spring, he’s still committed to making a contribution.
“Our school events are still on my Google calendar, so I see every day exactly what we’re missing,” he said. “It’s a constant reminder, and it's pretty sad.”
Throne, who also is an assistant principal, became committed to the daily video updates after a vacation trip to Mexico over spring break.
“We self-quarantined at home for two weeks afterward and it drove me crazy,” he said. “I go to school every day like I normally would because otherwise I’d be home on the couch watching too much TV.”
Throne puts some thought into his daily sessions, which last about 90 seconds. Recent topics include student council application deadlines, yard signs for graduating seniors and shout-outs for academic performance.
He also didn’t let teacher appreciation week go unnoticed. After mentioning the teachers who had impacted his own life, he encouraged students to write or e-mail their own teachers to say thanks.
Throne likes to get creative, shooting the videos at various places around the Millard South campus. Those sites have included the baseball field, the nurse’s office, the swimming pool and the parking lot.
“We have a speed bump in our west lot that’s as big as a mountain,” he said. “Everybody hates it so I knew that I needed to do one there.”
Throne said he wants his videos to be educational, but with a light touch.
“If I shot them all in the office, that would get pretty boring,” he said. “I want them to be informative but also to be fun.”
Having fun isn’t unexpected for Throne, a big guy who has made a big impact at the school. At Patriots’ athletic events, it’s not uncommon for him to get on the microphone and encourage the already noisy student section to get even louder.
Like all other athletic directors, Throne puts in a lot of hours at athletic events. He oversees home games and often attends road games to support his Patriots.
His leadership and dedication to the school have not gone unnoticed. He recently was named the state’s assistant principal of the year and earned an award of excellence in administration from the Millard Public Schools Foundation.
Throne, who has been in education since 1993, said he couldn’t have done his job without the support of his wife Patty. A first-grade teacher at Disney Elementary, she’s been married to Steve for 30 years.
She also understands her husband’s long hours, staying connected in part by keeping the scorebook for the Millard South girls basketball team.
“Our anniversary dinners sometimes have been whatever we got that night at the concession stand,” Throne said. “All our kids have been involved in athletics and my wife and I understand the importance of that.”
Throne said his biggest hurdle these days is remaining upbeat after the loss of so many activities this spring. That includes the cancellation of the baseball season, denying the senior-laden Patriots a shot at a state title after finishing as the runner-up last year.
“We were supposed to host our baseball tournament last weekend,” he said. “I feel really bad for all of our seniors, whether they’re involved in athletics or not.”
That’s why Throne feels it’s so important to stay positive and continue his daily connection with "Patriots Nation.''
“I’m a face-to-face person and I really miss that contact with the students,” he said. “This is my way of letting them know that we’re always going to be here for them.”
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
