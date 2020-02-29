The two teams that have dominated Class A most of this season — Millard South and Lincoln Pius X — will be on the same side of the state tournament bracket.
The top-ranked Patriots are the No. 1 seed while the third-ranked Thunderbolts are No. 4. If both pass their first-round tests Thursday, they would meet in Friday’s semifinals.
Both teams have lost once this season, though Omaha Westside recently slipped ahead of Pius (23-1) in the ratings after handing the Thunderbolts their only setback.
Millard South (26-1) will open the tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday against No. 8 seed Lincoln Southwest, which snagged the only Class A wild card. The Silver Hawks will seek to avenge a 64-36 loss to the Patriots in a Dec. 21 game.
The Thunderbolts will follow at 3:45 p.m. against No. 5 seed North Platte. The Bulldogs took care of business at home in Thursday’s district final, defeating Millard West 53-39.
The third Class A game Thursday matches No. 2 seed Omaha Westside against No. 7 seed Fremont at 7 p.m. The 23-5 Warriors knocked out defending state champion Millard North in districts while the Tigers defeated Southwest 47-32 to advance.
Third-seeded Lincoln East and sixth-seeded Papillion-La Vista will play the last Class A first-round game at 8:45 p.m. The Spartans defeated the Monarchs 60-52 Feb. 8.
Other teams seeded No. 1 in their classes are Crete (B), Lincoln Christian (C-1), Oakland-Craig (C-2), Weeping Water (D-1) and Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2).
Four teams — Grand Island Northwest (B), Hastings St. Cecilia (C-2), Fremont Bergan (D-1) and Wynot (D-2) — return to state with a chance to defend their titles. There will be new champions in Classes A and C-1.
The six teams that finished as state runners-up last year also will return with the opportunity to finish the job.
All of the Class A games Thursday and two of the Class B first-round games will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Other first-round sites are the Devaney Center, Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southwest.
Semifinals Friday will be at PBA and Devaney. Finals in all six classes Saturday will be played at Pinnacle.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
