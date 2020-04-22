National power Oak Hill Academy will be Millard North’s opponent in the Feb. 13 Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island.

This past season, Millard North lost to Florida’s IMG Academy 70-65 in the showcase event.

Other games announced are Bellevue West against Sunrise Christian of suburban Wichita, Kansas, Loomis vs. Mullen and BRLD vs. Auburn in a matchup of two-time defending state champions.

