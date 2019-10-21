Millard North will appeal last week’s ruling by the NSAA that called for the school to forfeit 14 victories for using an ineligible player.
Nolan Beyer, executive director of activities for Millard Public Schools, said the appeal would take place via telephone Thursday morning. The eight-person NSAA board will vote on the matter, and a majority will be needed to reverse the decision.
The NSAA is scheduled to release subdistrict and district seedings for all classes Thursday.
