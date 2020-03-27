Dave Diehl

Dave Diehl coached the Mustangs for five seasons and led them to their first Class A championship last year.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard North has hired boys assistant coach Chris Paulson as its new girls basketball coach.

He replaces Dave Diehl, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family. He will continue to teach at the school.

Paulson previously was the boys head coach at Fremont Bergan for 15 years and posted a record of 263-97, with two state championships and two runner-up finishes. He has spent the past four years as the boys junior varsity coach at Millard North.

Diehl coached the Mustangs for five seasons and led them to their first Class A championship last year.

Millard North went 17-8 this season and narrowly missed the state tournament, losing to Omaha Westside in a district final.

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

Check out the front page of The World-Herald's prep basketball state championship covers since 2005.

1 of 30

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email