Millard North has hired boys assistant coach Chris Paulson as its new girls basketball coach.
He replaces Dave Diehl, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family. He will continue to teach at the school.
Paulson previously was the boys head coach at Fremont Bergan for 15 years and posted a record of 263-97, with two state championships and two runner-up finishes. He has spent the past four years as the boys junior varsity coach at Millard North.
Diehl coached the Mustangs for five seasons and led them to their first Class A championship last year.
Millard North went 17-8 this season and narrowly missed the state tournament, losing to Omaha Westside in a district final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.