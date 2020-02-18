THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Hunter Sallis had 27 points against Lincoln North Star to reach 514 for the season, breaking a school record.
A game that saw the No. 1 Mustangs dog Donovan Williams into 9-of-30 shooting was nearly over when Stanford-bound Max Murrell put them ahead by 14 points with six minutes left.
No. 10 Lincoln North Star wasn’t done. A 3 by Luke Juracek foreshadowed what was to come from the senior guard. And when Millard North came out of a Navigator timeout, it took the air out of the ball.
Over the next four minutes, five empty Mustangs possessions in a row and then three more 3s from Juracek helped shrink the Millard North lead to two.
For the Mustangs (20-3) to leave their nearly full gym, including coaches from multiple Division I schools, with a 69-67 win, Saint Thomas needed to make his four free throws in the final 25 seconds.
Williams finished with 31 points. Hunter Sallis led Millard North (20-3) with 27 as he set the school’s season scoring record with 514 points.
So why did Millard North, which scored on three of its first possessions in the fourth quarter, change tempo?
“We’ve pulled it out before and we’ve moved it and scored out of it. It’s not just to hold it," said Mustangs coach Tim Cannon, winner of 482 games in his career. “Tonight we don’t do that a few times and No. 10 (Juracek) gets hot and we let them back in it, but we have done it well lately so that’s why we did it.”
Juracek, who had 15 points, was averaging 8 points a game, mostly on 3s. Nine treys came in a 30-point game at Omaha Creighton Prep, which the Gators, now 15-7, lost in double overtime.
“He can get going," North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “Tell you what, I’m very impressed with our players. They had a warrior attitude tonight. Falling behind by double digits in the fourth quarter, we showed great character. We had a chance to win this game like we did against Bellevue West.
“So we’re right there, I think, with the best teams in the state. We just have to kind of close it out, can’t fall quite so far behind.”
Williams had been in the zone at Bellevue West, when he scored 50 points. It wasn’t here at Millard North. The 6-foot-5 senior made 1 of 13 from 3 range, guarded by Jadin Johnson when the Mustangs were in man defense and covered by the 6-9 Murrell when they went to zone, but got to his season scoring average by going 12 of 13 at the line.
“It’s too bad because if he makes some of those 3s we’re probably looking at a different result," Quattrocchi said. “It didn’t go in for him, but he still drove hard to the hole, made free throws, made some great defensive plays.
“It’s hard to replicate that night after night because he’s under severe pressure. It’s hard to get shots off against the 6-9 guy at the top of the zone. I can’t fault his effort, I can’t fault his attitude. He wanted to win this game so bad. It just came up a little short.”
Sallis collected his points with greater efficiency. He was 12 of 18 , including two 3s and three dunks, but didn’t get to the line until the final seconds. Millard North shot its first free throws in the final quarter.
He broke the 2-year-old season scoring record of 507, by current Wayne State player Nick Ferrarini. Now with 1,045 points, the 6-4 junior is within 95 of Ferrarini’s career mark of 1,140 with more than a year left.
Sallis said the duel with Williams was “good. We were going back and forth. We’re competitors. We’re always going to go at each other.”
Thomas had a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. He was one of five Mustangs with blocked shots.
For Millard North to collect its school-record 21st victory this season, it must contain Omaha Central seniors Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Max Polk. In Tuesday’s 99-56 home win over Omaha Benson, Wrightsell’s 43 points broke Josh Jones’ school record of 41 and Polk went past 1,000 points for his career.
“All these games have been so tough," Cannon said. “It just feels good to be able to get them and go into that one Friday knowing you’re on a good run. It’s way better to go in there with wins and not losses.”
Lincoln North Star (15-7)…12/18/12/25—67
At Millard North (20-3)…20/13/19/17—69
LNS: Donovan Williams 31, Luke Juracek 15, Kwat Abdelkarim 10, Jared Lopez 8, Darick Edwards 3.
MN: Hunter Sallis 27, Saint Thomas 18, Jasen Green 9, Max Murrell 9, Noah Erickson 2, Tyler Sandoval 2, Jadin Johnson 2.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon poses for a picture with Hunter Sallis as he is recognized for his 1,000 career points.
