Hunter Sallis had 23 points and Jasen Green 16 as Millard North beat Omaha Creighton Prep 71-65 Friday night for its first Metro Conference boys holiday tournament title.
Brendan Buckley had 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Prep, which also got 18 points from AJ Rollins.
» Check back for a full recap of tonight's game
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.