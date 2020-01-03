Hunter Sallis had 23 points and Jasen Green 16 as Millard North beat Omaha Creighton Prep 71-65 Friday night for its first Metro Conference boys holiday tournament title.

Brendan Buckley had 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Prep, which also got 18 points from AJ Rollins.

» Check back for a full recap of tonight's game

Photos: 2020 Metro Holiday Tournament Finals

1 of 18

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription