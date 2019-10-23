...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
VOLLEYBALL
Millard North and Elkhorn South both win, will meet in Metro Conference volleyball tournament final
Millard North and Elkhorn South will play for the Metro Conference tournament title after a pair of lengthy semifinals Wednesday night at Ralston Arena.
The Mustangs advanced with a 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over Papillion-La Vista South. Senior Eve Fountain pounded 26 kills.
The Storm rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Gretna 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11. Senior Ibi Green had 23 kills for Elkhorn South and combined with sophomore Mia Mroczek for the block on match point.
Millard North will be seeking its third straight Metro tourney title while Elkhorn South, a newcomer to the conference, will be seeking its first.
The best-of-five final will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ralston Arena.
In the early semifinal, Papio South sought to maintain its momentum from one night earlier. The Titans handed top-ranked Papillion-La Vista its first loss, dropping the Monarchs to 34-1.
After splitting the first four sets, Millard North took control in the fifth. The Mustangs, who never trailed in the 15-point final set, opened a 10-4 advantage after an ace by McKenna Ruch.
The Titans could get no closer than four the rest of the way, and Millard North ended it on Fountain’s final kill. She had four in the fifth set and her play drew praise from Mustang coach Lindsay Peterson.
“She had a great match,” Peterson said. “She did a good job of reading the block and coming up with shots to get around it.”
The coach added that her team’s aggressive serving in the fifth set also was pivotal.
“We needed to stay that way,” she said. “It was nice to have that lead and we were able to close it out.”
The Mustangs entered the 18-team tournament as the 13th seed after a recent ruling by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Millard North was forced to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player, though that hasn’t slowed the Mustangs.
Millard North knocked off fourth-seeded Millard West and fifth-seeded Millard South before taking out the eighth-seeded Titans.
“I’m so proud of how our girls are handling the whole situation,” Peterson said. “Things are out of their control but they’ve really responded.”
Ruch had 18 kills for the Mustangs and Mollie Fee added eight. Izzy Lukens had 53 assists.
Sophie Hendrix led Papio South with 17 kills while Ava LeGrand had 15 kills and 25 assists.
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13
Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22
Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19
Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
BARRETT STINSON/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
