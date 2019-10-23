Millard North and Elkhorn South will play for the Metro Conference tournament title after a pair of lengthy semifinals Wednesday night at Ralston Arena.

The Mustangs advanced with a 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 15-9 victory over Papillion-La Vista South. Senior Eve Fountain pounded 26 kills.

The Storm rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Gretna 23-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 15-11. Senior Ibi Green had 23 kills for Elkhorn South and combined with sophomore Mia Mroczek for the block on match point.

Millard North will be seeking its third straight Metro tourney title while Elkhorn South, a newcomer to the conference, will be seeking its first.

The best-of-five final will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ralston Arena.

In the early semifinal, Papio South sought to maintain its momentum from one night earlier. The Titans handed top-ranked Papillion-La Vista its first loss, dropping the Monarchs to 34-1.

After splitting the first four sets, Millard North took control in the fifth. The Mustangs, who never trailed in the 15-point final set, opened a 10-4 advantage after an ace by McKenna Ruch.

The Titans could get no closer than four the rest of the way, and Millard North ended it on Fountain’s final kill. She had four in the fifth set and her play drew praise from Mustang coach Lindsay Peterson.

“She had a great match,” Peterson said. “She did a good job of reading the block and coming up with shots to get around it.”

The coach added that her team’s aggressive serving in the fifth set also was pivotal.

“We needed to stay that way,” she said. “It was nice to have that lead and we were able to close it out.”

The Mustangs entered the 18-team tournament as the 13th seed after a recent ruling by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Millard North was forced to forfeit 14 wins for using an ineligible player, though that hasn’t slowed the Mustangs.

Millard North knocked off fourth-seeded Millard West and fifth-seeded Millard South before taking out the eighth-seeded Titans.

“I’m so proud of how our girls are handling the whole situation,” Peterson said. “Things are out of their control but they’ve really responded.”

Ruch had 18 kills for the Mustangs and Mollie Fee added eight. Izzy Lukens had 53 assists.

Sophie Hendrix led Papio South with 17 kills while Ava LeGrand had 15 kills and 25 assists.

Papillion-La Vista South (18-17) ... 25 23 25 17 9

Millard North (22-9) ... 23 25 17 25 15

PLVS (kills-aces-blocks): Ashlyn Dierks 2-1-0, Delanie Vallinch 0-1-0, Breckyn Moore 6-0-1, Aliah Clarke 3-0-0, Harlie Cole 0-1-0, Stella Adeyemi 8-0-0, Emma O'Neill 3-0-0, Ava LeGrand 15-0-3, Sophie Hendrix 17-2-0.

MN: Kate Galvin 0-1-0, Mollie Fee 8-1-0, Molly Plahn 3-0-3, Lauren Maciejewski 5-0-0, Eve Fountain 26-3-2, Izzy Lukens 1-2-0, McKenna Ruch 18-1-4.

Set assists: PLVS 48 (LeGrand 25, Dierks 20, Vallinch 1, O'Neill 1, Hendrix 1); MN 55 (Lukens 53, Galvin 2).

Elkhorn South rallies

It looked bleak for the Storm after dropping the first two sets but coach Chelsea Potter said improved defense was the key to turning the match around.

“The girls trusted their teammates and trusted their defense,” she said. “Our hitters were also super smart.”

Staring at that 0-2 deficit, Elkhorn South turned things around in the third set. Green and sophomore Kylie Weeks each had seven kills in the set as the Storm posted a six-point win.

That momentum carried over to the fourth set as Elkhorn South opened a 15-4 lead. The Dragons got to 20-15 but the Storm held on as Gray had an ace on set point to tie the match.

Elkhorn South led 5-1 in the fifth set but Gretna won the next five points to grab a 6-5 advantage. After Potter called a timeout, the Storm eventually took the lead for good at 11-10 on a Green kill.

Potter’s squad won four of the next five points and closed out the match on the combination block by UNK recruit Green and Mroczek.

“Their defense was much better starting with the third set,” Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. “They’re a very good team and they can string together some scoring runs.”

Weeks had 16 kills and Gray, a Nebraska recruit, finished with 15. Madi Woodin had 55 assists. Skylar McCune led Gretna with 22 kills while Lydia Yost had 15. Lauren Anderson doled out 46 assists.

Gretna (24-10) ... 25 25 19 15 11

Elkhorn South (26-7) ... 23 18 25 25 15

G (kills-aces-blocks): Skylar McCune 22-0-0, Kennedy Schaecher 1-0-0, Lydia Yost 15-0-2, Avery Mackling 0-5-0, Lauren Anderson 2-2-0, Avery Kallman 7-0-5, Emma Prentice 6-0-2, Brooklyn Schuler 3-0-0.

ES: Estella Zatechka 0-1-0, Kylie Weeks 16-4-0, Katie Galligan 0-1-0, Brilee Wieseler 2-1-0, Mia Mroczek 1-0-2, Madi Woodin 3-0-0, Lexy Booth 6-0-1, Rylee Gray 15-2-4, Ibi Green 23-0-5.

Set assists: Gretna 53 (Anderson 46, Yost 4, Schaecher 2, McCune 1); ES 61 (Woodin 55, Zatechka 5, Galligan 1).

