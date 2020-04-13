Millard North will play two national top-50 boys basketball teams in showcase events next season.
The state runner-up Mustangs will be in the marquee games of the Highland Optimist Shootout on Jan. 9 in suburban St. Louis and the Heartland Hoops Classic on Feb. 13 in Grand Island.
Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton will be their opponent at the Highland Shootout. Their Grand Island opponent is pending.
“We’ve been invited to about 10 different things,” Millard North coach Tim Cannon said Monday. “Two is probably our max.”
Because of conflicts in dates with the Metro Conference’s holiday tournament, the Mustangs could not pursue entering the City of Palms Classic in Florida. That multi-day tournament has included only one Nebraska team — Omaha Central in the 2012-13 season.
Hamilton’s top player is 6-foot-10 small forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. The No. 3 recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite, holds offers from Duke, Kansas and Kentucky, among others. He was Wisconsin’s Gatorade player of the year.
Baldwin, whose father is head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, averaged 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. His team was 22-3 and set to play in a sectional final when Wisconsin stopped the season on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Millard North (24-5) will counter with Rivals top-20 recruit Hunter Sallis.
“We’ll have 2 future (McDonald's All-Americans) squaring off," tweeted Highland Shootout director Matt Powers.
In an earlier tweet Monday, Powers said about Millard North: “Arguably the #1 (point guard) in the country and the fastest rising senior in the nation — along with three other D-1 players. VERY excited about this group!”
Cannon said he committed to return to the Heartland Hoops Classic before the Mustangs lost there 70-65 to Florida’s IMG Academy this past season.
The Metro tournament will have its first pre-Christmas start in five seasons. It will open with games on Dec. 19, 21 and 22 to get to the quarterfinals on Dec. 29, semifinals on Dec. 30 and the girls and boys finals on Dec. 31.
The City of Palms, in Fort Myers, Florida, runs from Dec. 18 to 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.