Who has the most experience playing in the Metro Conference boys holiday semifinals?
It’s not Millard North, the highest-ranked (No. 3) and highest-seeded (No. 2) team in the final four. The Mustangs lost in the 2018-19 quarterfinal.
It’s not Papillion-La Vista, which won four games last season, or Omaha Creighton Prep, which made the Metro final last year but returned two from that rotation.
The answer is Papillion-La Vista South, which brings back five from the team that reached the semifinal last season.
The Titans are one of the few teams in Class A that can approach Millard North’s height. Their chance to beat the third-ranked team in the tournament comes at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Ralston Arena in the last of eight games after the tournament took off New Year’s Day.
Papio-Prep starts the boys semifinals at 7 p.m. Both are rematches of December games.
“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “They’re excited, we’re excited. It’s a bunch of inexperienced guys playing in the semifinals so we’ll see what happens.”
No. 6 Prep (7-1) has won seven in a row since opening with a 58-56 loss at undefeated Lincoln Pius X. Included in that winning streak is a 60-49 victory over Papio, which won its next four to improve to 6-2.
Papio South, the tournament’s 11th seed, is 5-3 after winning its past four. The Titans were ranked when they lost at Millard North 78-63 on opening weekend. Millard North (7-1) has lost only at No. 8 Omaha North.
Of the final four, only Prep has been a Metro champion. It’s been in three of the past five finals, winning in 2014-15 during a state championship season and losing to Omaha South the next season and Bellevue West. Its 11 titles in 57 years are the league standard, with Omaha Central next at 10.
Millard North is 0-2 in finals (1998-99, 2006-07), Papillion-La Vista 0-2 (1992-93, 2016-17) and Papio South hasn’t made it to a final.
Meet the five boys and five girls selected to The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska basketball teams
These players put their skills on display all high school season. Meet The World-Herald's 2019 All-Nebraska boys and girls basketball teams, captained by Omaha Central's John Tonje and South Sioux City's McKenna Sims.
Jay Saunders is Omaha South’s on-court coach. “In fact, he has to settle me down every once in a while,” Bruce Chubick Sr. said. Saunders lands a first-team spot on the 55th World-Herald All-Metro Conference team after taking the Packers to their second state championship in four years.
After one of her worst games, Millard North’s Lauren West capped her varsity career with perhaps her best. The 5-foot-11 senior is the honorary captain of the All-Metro Conference girls basketball team. West was a third-team selection last year but earned her first-team spot by helping Millard North finish 23-4.
Jack Dotzler turned a major break into a minor bump for Omaha Roncalli’s special season. The Crimson Pride didn’t know how long they would be without their junior point guard after he broke his left wrist during the Class B football playoffs.
Volleyball season didn’t end the way Wahoo Neumann’s Kelsie Cada hoped. But her perseverance paid off during basketball season, which ended with the Cavaliers cutting down the nets.
World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter and The World-Herald's Jake Anderson discussed the latest Nebraska high school sports news in the latest episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.