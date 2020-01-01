Justin Sitti

Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti at the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament. The Junior Jays will face Papillion-La Vista Thursday at 7 p.m.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Who has the most experience playing in the Metro Conference boys holiday semifinals?

It’s not Millard North, the highest-ranked (No. 3) and highest-seeded (No. 2) team in the final four. The Mustangs lost in the 2018-19 quarterfinal.

It’s not Papillion-La Vista, which won four games last season, or Omaha Creighton Prep, which made the Metro final last year but returned two from that rotation.

The answer is Papillion-La Vista South, which brings back five from the team that reached the semifinal last season.

The Titans are one of the few teams in Class A that can approach Millard North’s height. Their chance to beat the third-ranked team in the tournament comes at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Ralston Arena in the last of eight games after the tournament took off New Year’s Day.

Papio-Prep starts the boys semifinals at 7 p.m. Both are rematches of December games.

“It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “They’re excited, we’re excited. It’s a bunch of inexperienced guys playing in the semifinals so we’ll see what happens.”

No. 6 Prep (7-1) has won seven in a row since opening with a 58-56 loss at undefeated Lincoln Pius X. Included in that winning streak is a 60-49 victory over Papio, which won its next four to improve to 6-2.

Papio South, the tournament’s 11th seed, is 5-3 after winning its past four. The Titans were ranked when they lost at Millard North 78-63 on opening weekend. Millard North (7-1) has lost only at No. 8 Omaha North.

Of the final four, only Prep has been a Metro champion. It’s been in three of the past five finals, winning in 2014-15 during a state championship season and losing to Omaha South the next season and Bellevue West. Its 11 titles in 57 years are the league standard, with Omaha Central next at 10.

Millard North is 0-2 in finals (1998-99, 2006-07), Papillion-La Vista 0-2 (1992-93, 2016-17) and Papio South hasn’t made it to a final.

stu.pospisil@owh.com

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

