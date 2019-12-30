This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Monday's games at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.
Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40
Omaha Westside defeated Gretna 52-40 on Monday in a first-round game of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.
The Dragons trailed by a point in the fourth quarter before the Warriors went on an 11-0 run to pull away.
Ella Wedergren scored 12 points to lead Westside, which moved to 8-2. Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor added 11 and Adriana DiPrima had nine.
Grace Huntwork scored 10 to pace the 1-6 Dragons.
Millard South 83, Omaha North 14
Top-ranked Millard South rolled to an 83-14 win over Omaha North.
Freshmen Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon combined for 28 points for the 8-0 Patriots. South Dakota signee Maddie Krull scored 14, and Creighton signee Jayme Horan had nine for Millard South.
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Omaha Marian defeated Bellevue West 55-47.
The Crusaders led by 20 late in the third quarter, but the Thunderbirds fought back to cut the deficit to six with one minute left. Marian was able to hang on to boost its record to 4-3.
Ary Harrison scored 15 points to lead the Crusaders.
Taryn Wharton had 18 to pace the 4-3 Thunderbirds.
Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-La Vista South 57
Omaha Burke defeated Papillion-La Vista South 66-57.
Alexys Goodwin and Hailey Ingram each scored 21 points to pace the 5-2 Bulldogs, who went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to erase a 10-point deficit.
Emily Richards scored 21, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead the 2-5 Titans.
Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 17 points Monday to lead Millard North to a 49-37 win over Elkhorn South.
The 5-2 Mustangs, the defending Class A champions, trailed by 12 in the first half but rallied to pick up the victory.
Rylee Gray and Cami Small each had 13 for the 2-5 Storm.
Omaha North's Amauri Clark, left, attempts to force a turnover against Millard South's Mya Babbitt.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, left, guards Omaha North's Kionna Moton.
Millard South's Chloe Carr rebounds the ball.
Omaha North's DonTaysha Luter scores against Millard South.
Millard South's Jayme Horan drives to the basket.
Millard South's Maddie Krull scores.
Millard South's Greta Wostoupal, center, and Omaha North's Canessa Foster, left, and Hanneia Cofield, right, go after a loose ball.
Millard South's Greta Wostoupal scores a 3-pointer against Omaha North.
Millard South's Khloe Lemon scores against Omaha North.
Millard South's Juliana Jones shoots under coverage from Omaha North's Canessa Foster, No. 32.
Millard South's Makenna Bray scores against Omaha North.
The Omaha Westside Warriors hype themselves up before taking to the court to play Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman, 34, leads the Warriors to the court before taking on Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor rebounds the ball against Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Gretna's Avery Kallman shoots under coverage from Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Gretna's Avery Kallman shoots under coverage from Omaha Westside's Madilyn Siebler on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren passes the ball against Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Brooklyn James scores against Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman scores against Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren scores against Gretna on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, during the first round of the girls Metro Holiday Tournament at Ralston Arena.
