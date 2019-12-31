This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Tuesday's girls games at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.
Millard North 64, Omaha Burke 50
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 25 points Tuesday to lead Millard North to a 64-50 win over Omaha Burke at the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.
Avila-Ambrosi had 13 in the first half and 12 in the second to pace the 6-2 Mustangs. Taylor Finkenbiner added 16, including four 3-pointers.
Aanaya Harris scored 16 to lead the 5-3 Bulldogs.
Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 45
Top-ranked Millard South moved to 9-0 with a 72-45 win over Omaha Marian.
Freshman Cora Olsen scored 16 points to lead the Patriots to the quarterfinal victory, and senior Maddie Krull added 14.
Millard South, which averages 80 points per game, had four players score in double figures.
Ary Harrison scored 23 points to lead the 4-4 Crusaders.
Omaha North's Amauri Clark, left, attempts to force a turnover against Millard South's Mya Babbitt.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, left, guards Omaha North's Kionna Moton.
Millard South's Chloe Carr rebounds the ball.
Omaha North's DonTaysha Luter scores against Millard South.
Millard South's Jayme Horan drives to the basket.
Millard South's Maddie Krull scores.
Millard South's Greta Wostoupal, center, and Omaha North's Canessa Foster, left, and Hanneia Cofield, right, go after a loose ball.
Millard South's Greta Wostoupal scores a 3-pointer against Omaha North.
Millard South's Khloe Lemon scores against Omaha North.
Millard South's Juliana Jones shoots under coverage from Omaha North's Canessa Foster, No. 32.
Millard South's Makenna Bray scores against Omaha North.
The Omaha Westside Warriors hype themselves up before taking to the court to play Gretna.
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman leads the Warriors to the court before taking on Gretna.
Omaha Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor rebounds the ball.
Gretna's Avery Kallman shoots under coverage from Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman.
Gretna's Avery Kallman shoots under coverage from Omaha Westside's Madilyn Siebler.
Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren passes the ball.
Omaha Westside's Brooklyn James shoots.
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman shoots.
Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren shoots.
