This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Tuesday's girls games at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.

Millard North 64, Omaha Burke 50

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 25 points Tuesday to lead Millard North to a 64-50 win over Omaha Burke at the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.

Avila-Ambrosi had 13 in the first half and 12 in the second to pace the 6-2 Mustangs. Taylor Finkenbiner added 16, including four 3-pointers.

Aanaya Harris scored 16 to lead the 5-3 Bulldogs.

Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 45

Top-ranked Millard South moved to 9-0 with a 72-45 win over Omaha Marian.

Freshman Cora Olsen scored 16 points to lead the Patriots to the quarterfinal victory, and senior Maddie Krull added 14.

Millard South, which averages 80 points per game, had four players score in double figures.

Ary Harrison scored 23 points to lead the 4-4 Crusaders.

