The holidays aren’t over yet for Papillion-La Vista.
A spot in Thursday night’s Metro Conference holiday boys semifinals “is like a late Christmas present,’’ Monarch center Preston Kellogg said.
His team ended the old year by beating No. 1 Omaha Central, the last undefeated team in the league, 71-65 Tuesday at Ralston Arena.
What unranked Papio (6-2) did was nothing Eagles coach Eric Behrens said he wasn’t expecting.
“They got some speed at the guard spots, they don't back down from pressure, they push it at you,” Behrens said. “They got guys who are going make plays in transition and they got a huge body inside and surrounded by four good shooters at most times. That’s a good formula.”
Last season was a struggle for a young team. Papio was 4-19. The four wins were by a total of 13 points. Central waxed the Monarchs 76-40 and 76-53.
“It’s good to get back,’’ said Kellogg, a 6-foot-7 center who was All-Metro in football and signed in December with Augustana. “They beat us pretty handily the last couple years and it’s just really good to get them back.”
Papio coach Dan Moore said he felt good coming into the season.
“I go back to be our spring, summer, fall. These guys were determined to get better as a group. Nobody wants to be the show or worried about their points,’’ Moore said. We needed to have a competition, whether we won this or not, for us to know we can beat a really good team.
“They made a little run, they got the oop dunk, they stole it and got a layup. We call timeout. ‘Settle down, fellas, you know, I still feel like we're expecting to win.’”
That was with 5:03 left in the third quarter and Central on an 11-4 start to the half.
Papio got to the quarter break trailing by one and broke a 53-53 tie on a 3 by sophomore Kyle Ingwerson, who led all scorers with 19 points. Joey Hylok soon made two free throws for a 5-point lead with 2:57 left and Central never got it to a one-possession game after that.
Kellogg and Hylok had 13 points apiece for Papio. LaTrell Wrightsell had 17 points and Max Polk 15 for Central (8-1).
Papillion-La Vista 71, Omaha Central 65
Papillion-La Vista took the lead midway through the final quarter on a corner 3 by Kyle Ingerwson and the unranked Monarchs proceeded to a 71-65 win over No. 1 Omaha Central in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of the Metro Conference boys holiday tournament at Ralston Arena.
The Monarchs (6-2) will play the Omaha Creighton Prep-Bellevue West winner at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
Papillion-La Vista (6-2)… 14/15/18/24—71
Omaha Central (8-1)…...... 18/9/21/17--65
PL: Kyle Ingwerson 19, Preston Kellogg 13, Joey Hylok 13, Owen McLaughlin 8, Luke Lindenmeyer 8, Matt Adamak 6, Chase Lett 4.
OC: LaTrell Wrightsell 17, Max Polk 15, Fai Germany 11, Deng Diew 5, Jayden Dawson 5, P.J. Davis 5, Tothloach Tut 4, Abe Hoskins 3.
Creighton Prep 69, Bellevue West 50
No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep opened a double-digit lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 69-50 win over No. 5 Bellevue West in Tuesday’s Metro Conference boys quarterfinals at Ralston Arena.
Wisconsin pledge Chucky Hepburn, held to 5 points in the first half, finished with 20 for West. Prep plays Papillion-La Vista at 7 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
