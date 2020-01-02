Hunter Sallis

Millard North's Hunter Sallis scored a game-high 25 points in the Mustangs' semifinal over Papillion-La Vista South.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Graduate a Husker recruit, find a beast.

With AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep’s inside game has avoided a drop-off without now-Nebraska freshman Akol Arop.

“Losing Akol, wondering who’s going to step up and be your big guy, AJ, he’s embraced the challenge this season. He embraced it in the offseason,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “After football, he came in and he was ready to go.”

Listed in the program as 6-foot-6, the junior had a career game of 21 points and 16 rebounds to return the Junior Jays to the boys Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final with a 61-55 win over Papillion-La Vista.

No. 7 Prep’s opponent in Friday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game is No. 3 Millard North, which needed a strong fourth quarter to turn back Papillion-La Vista South 77-66 behind 25 points and eight assists by touted junior Hunter Sallis.

Millard North never has won a Metro title, losing finals in 1998-99 (to Bellevue West) and 2006-07 (to Omaha Benson). Prep is looking for its 12th crown and first since 2014-15, when it went on to a state championship.

“It’s great being in the finals,’’ Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “(Prep) has been in there a lot, and I can’t say Millard North has, but hopefully this first time we do great.”

Rollins had 12 points and six rebounds in the first half while getting Papio center Preston Kellogg into foul trouble. Kellogg had seven points and six rebounds as he picked up his second foul midway through the second quarter and his third with 1:27 left in the half.

From playing Papio and Kellogg during December, Rollins learned how to play the 6-foot-7 Augustana football recruit who was All-Metro.

“He’s a big, physical guy, and I just can’t use my body against him,’’ said Rollins, who has football offers himself from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri. “I had to shoot around him.”

Said Luedtke: “AJ is just a beast. He’s good defensively. He can guard 1 through 5, he’s shown he finishes around the rim. And he’s a big guy who can make free throws. He’s playing awesome and doing it on both ends of the floor.”

Papio (6-3) led 27-26 at halftime and held Spencer Schomers scoreless — the second time in as many games in the tournament. The Northwest Missouri recruit responded with a nine-point third quarter — giving the Junior Jays the lead for good with back-to-back baskets — and finished with 12. Kyle Ingerwson had 15 points and Luke Lindenmeyer 10 for the Monarchs.

In Millard North’s win, the Mustangs held Papio South (5-4) without a field goal for the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter while expanding their lead from five to 13.

Cannon agreed with the suggestion that it was the best fourth quarter his team had played. Not many final periods have mattered, save for their comeback that came up short in a one-point loss at Omaha North.

Papio South was staying in the game with its shooting. The Titans made 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and were 9 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as they got within a basket before Noah Erickson’s 3 from the left corner ended the period for Millard North.

“I thought we played pretty smart with the ball for the most part,’’ he said. “We went as huge as we can go. We got stops when it came down to it.”

Sallis was 10 of 16 from the field, starting the game with two 3s in the first 2½ minutes. Stanford-bound Max Murrell added 15 points, and point guard Jadin Johnson, hitting two 3s in the third quarter, had 13.

Jared Mattley and Graham Cassoutt each had 21 points for the Titans. The 23 3-pointers by the two teams — 13 for Papio South, 10 for Millard North — were the most in a tournament game.

Omaha Creighton Prep (8-1)......13 13 21 14—61

Papillion-La Vista (6-3)..............13 14 16 12—55

OCP: AJ Rollins 21, Spencer Schomers 12, Mai’Jhe Wiley 10, Brendan Buckley 9, Justin Sitti 4, Will Manhart 3, Luke Jungers 2.

PL: Kyle Ingwerson 15, Luke Lindenmeyer 10, Preston Kellogg 7, Chase Lett 6, Own McLaughlin 6, Joey Hylok 6, Aidan Graham 3, Matt Adamek 2.

Millard North (8-1)......................23 19 16 19—77

Papillion-La Vista South (5-4).....23     9 21 13—66

MN: Hunter Sallis 25, Max Murrell 15, Jadin Johnson 13, Noah Erickson 8, Saint Thomas 7, Jasen Green 7, Tyler Sandoval 2.

PS: Jared Mattley 21, Graham Cassoutt 21, Danair Dempsey 12, Josiah Beckenhauer 6, Thaison Glenn 3, Jack McKittrick 3.

Consolation games

Ely Doble had 25 points as Gretna (4-5) beat Omaha Benson 64-39 for its second win this season over the Bunnies (3-5).

Greg Brown had 22 points and Jaren Marshall 15 in 4-4 Omaha Burke’s 67-63 win over Omaha Bryan, which got 20 points from Lam Kuang and 19 from Jai’Lyn Spears.

Omaha Burke (4-4)..............15 13 22 17—67

Omaha Bryan (2-6)................8 14 15 27—64

OBk: Greg Brown 22, Jaren Marshall 15, Michael Payne 6, David Moreano 6, Sam Sorensen 6, Jon Reinke 5, Donovan Moody 5, Chris Graham 2.

OBr: Lam Kuang 20, Jai’Lyn Spears 19, Tywonn Terrell 9, Darwin Loftin 9, Abdi Bashir 3, DeAndre Clayton 2, James Valencia-Soethout 2.

Omaha Benson (3-5)..........6 12     5 16—39

Gretna (4-5).....................14 18 17 15—64

OB: Marcus Shakeer 18, Anthony Ignowski 7, Car’Dae Daniels 5, Denim Johnson 4, Dylan Holston 4, Anthony Adkisson 1.

G: Ely Doble 25, Grant Jansen 10, Clay Frost 10, Hershal Vuksich 9, Trevor Marshall 4, Colby Erdkamp 2, Ethan Tech 2, Zach Wiese 2.

Photos: Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals

1 of 42

Graduate a Husker recruit, find a beast.

With AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep’s inside game has avoided a drop-off without now-Nebraska freshman Akol Arop.

“Losing Akol, wondering who’s going to step up and be your big guy, AJ, he’s embraced the challenge this season. He embraced it in the offseason,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “After football, he came in and he was ready to go.”

Listed in the program as 6-foot-6, the junior had a career game of 21 points and 16 rebounds to return the Junior Jays to the boys Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final on a 61-55 win over Papillion-La Vista.

No. 6 Prep’s opponent in Friday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game is No. 3 Millard North, which needed a strong fourth quarter to turn back Papillion-La Vista South 77-66 behind 25 points and eight assists by touted junior Hunter Sallis.

Millard North never has won a Metro title, losing finals in 1998-99 (to Bellevue West) and 2006-07 (to Omaha Benson). Prep is looking for its 12th crown and first since 2014-15, when it went on to a state championship.

“It’s great being in the finals,’’ Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “(Prep) has been in there a lot and I can’t say Millard North has, but hopefully this first time we do great.”

Rollins had 12 points and six rebounds in the first half while getting Papio center Preston Kellogg into foul trouble. Kellogg had seven points and six rebounds as he picked up his second foul midway through the second quarter and his third with 1:27 left in the half.

From playing Papio and Kellogg during December, Rollins learned how to play the 6-foot-7 Augustana football recruit who was All-Metro.

“He’s a big, physical guy and I just can’t use my body against him,’’ said Rollins, who has football offers himself from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri. “I had to shoot around him.”

Said Luedtke: “AJ is just a beast. He’s good defensively. He can guard 1 through 5, he’s shown he finishes around the rim. And he’s a big guy who can make free throws. He’s playing awesome and doing it on both ends of the floor.”

Papio (6-3) led 27-26 at halftime and held Spencer Schomers scoreless — the second time in as many games in the tournament. The Northwest Missouri recruit responded with a nine-point third quarter — giving the Junior Jays the lead for good with back-to-back baskets — and finished with 12. Kyle Ingerwson had 15 points and Luke Lindenmeyer 10 for the Monarchs.

In Millard North’s win, the Mustangs held Papio South (5-4) without a field goal for the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter while expanding their lead from five to 13.

Cannon agreed with the suggestion it was the best fourth quarter his team had played. Not many final periods have mattered, save for their comeback that came up short in a one-point loss at Omaha North.

Papio South was staying in the game with its shooting. The Titans made 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and were 9 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as they got within a basket before Noah Erickson’s 3 from the left corner ended the period for Millard North.

“I thought we played pretty smart with the ball for the most part,’’ he said. “We went as huge as we can go. We got stops when it came down to it.”

Sallis was 10 of 16 from the field, starting the game with two 3s in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Stanford-bound Max Murrell added 15 points and point guard Jadin Johnson, hitting two 3s in the third quarter, had 13.

Jared Mattley and Graham Cassoutt each had 21 points for the Titans.The 23 3-pointers by the two teams — 13 for Papio South, 10 for Millard North — were the most in a tournament game.

Omaha Creighton Prep (8-1) 13 13 21 14—61

Papillion-La Vista (6-3) 13 14 16 12—55

OCP: AJ Rollins 21, Spencer Schomers 12, Mai’Jhe Wiley 10, Brendan Buckley 9, Justin Sitti 4, Will Manhart 3, Luke Jungers 2.

PL: Kyle Ingwerson 15, Luke Lindenmeyer 10, Preston Kellogg 7, Chase Lett 6, Own McLaughlin 6, Joey Hylok 6, Aidan Graham 3, Matt Adamek 2.

Millard North (8-1) 23 19 16 19—77

Papillion-La Vista South (5-4) 23 9 21 13—66

MN: Hunter Sallis 25, Max Murrell 15, Jadin Johnson 13, Noah Erickson 8, Saint Thomas 7, Jasen Green 7, Tyler Sandoval 2.

PS: Jared Mattley 21, Graham Cassoutt 21, Danair Dempsey 12, Josiah Beckenhauer 6, Thaison Glenn 3, Jack McKittrick 3.

Consolation games

Ely Doble had 25 points as Gretna (4-5) beat Omaha Benson 64-39 for its second win this season over the Bunnies (3-5).

Greg Brown had 22 points and Jaren Marshall 15 in 4-4 Omaha Burke’s 67-63 win over Omaha Bryan, which got 20 points from Lam Kuang and 19 from Jai’Lyn Spears.

Omaha Burke (4-4) 15 13 22 17—67

Omaha Bryan (2-6) 8 14 15 27—64

OBk: Greg Brown 22, Jaren Marshall 15, Michael Payne 6, David Moreano 6, Sam Sorensen 6, Jon Reinke 5, Donovan Moody 5, Chris Graham 2.

OBr: Lam Kuang 20, Jai’Lyn Spears 19, Tywonn Terrell 9, Darwin Loftin 9, Abdi Bashir 3, DeAndre Clayton 2, James Valencia-Soethout 2.

Omaha Benson (3-5) 6 12 5 16—39

Gretna (4-5) 14 18 17 15—64

OB: Marcus Shakeer 18, Anthony Ignowski 7, Car’Dae Daniels 5, Denim Johnson 4, Dylan Holston 4, Anthony Adkisson 1.

G: Ely Doble 25, Grant Jansen 10, Clay Frost 10, Hershal Vuksich 9, Trevor Marshall 4, Colby Erdkamp 2, Ethan Tech 2, Zach Wiese 2.

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription