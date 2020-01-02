With AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep’s inside game has avoided a drop-off without now-Nebraska freshman Akol Arop.
“Losing Akol, wondering who’s going to step up and be your big guy, AJ, he’s embraced the challenge this season. He embraced it in the offseason,’’ Prep coach Josh Luedtke said. “After football, he came in and he was ready to go.”
Listed in the program as 6-foot-6, the junior had a career game of 21 points and 16 rebounds to return the Junior Jays to the boys Metro Conference Holiday Tournament final with a 61-55 win over Papillion-La Vista.
No. 7 Prep’s opponent in Friday’s 5:15 p.m. championship game is No. 3 Millard North, which needed a strong fourth quarter to turn back Papillion-La Vista South 77-66 behind 25 points and eight assists by touted junior Hunter Sallis.
Millard North never has won a Metro title, losing finals in 1998-99 (to Bellevue West) and 2006-07 (to Omaha Benson). Prep is looking for its 12th crown and first since 2014-15, when it went on to a state championship.
“It’s great being in the finals,’’ Millard North coach Tim Cannon said. “(Prep) has been in there a lot, and I can’t say Millard North has, but hopefully this first time we do great.”
Rollins had 12 points and six rebounds in the first half while getting Papio center Preston Kellogg into foul trouble. Kellogg had seven points and six rebounds as he picked up his second foul midway through the second quarter and his third with 1:27 left in the half.
From playing Papio and Kellogg during December, Rollins learned how to play the 6-foot-7 Augustana football recruit who was All-Metro.
“He’s a big, physical guy, and I just can’t use my body against him,’’ said Rollins, who has football offers himself from Nebraska, Iowa State and Missouri. “I had to shoot around him.”
Said Luedtke: “AJ is just a beast. He’s good defensively. He can guard 1 through 5, he’s shown he finishes around the rim. And he’s a big guy who can make free throws. He’s playing awesome and doing it on both ends of the floor.”
Papio (6-3) led 27-26 at halftime and held Spencer Schomers scoreless — the second time in as many games in the tournament. The Northwest Missouri recruit responded with a nine-point third quarter — giving the Junior Jays the lead for good with back-to-back baskets — and finished with 12. Kyle Ingerwson had 15 points and Luke Lindenmeyer 10 for the Monarchs.
In Millard North’s win, the Mustangs held Papio South (5-4) without a field goal for the first 5½ minutes of the fourth quarter while expanding their lead from five to 13.
Cannon agreed with the suggestion that it was the best fourth quarter his team had played. Not many final periods have mattered, save for their comeback that came up short in a one-point loss at Omaha North.
Papio South was staying in the game with its shooting. The Titans made 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and were 9 of 10 from the field in the third quarter as they got within a basket before Noah Erickson’s 3 from the left corner ended the period for Millard North.
“I thought we played pretty smart with the ball for the most part,’’ he said. “We went as huge as we can go. We got stops when it came down to it.”
Sallis was 10 of 16 from the field, starting the game with two 3s in the first 2½ minutes. Stanford-bound Max Murrell added 15 points, and point guard Jadin Johnson, hitting two 3s in the third quarter, had 13.
Jared Mattley and Graham Cassoutt each had 21 points for the Titans. The 23 3-pointers by the two teams — 13 for Papio South, 10 for Millard North — were the most in a tournament game.
Omaha Creighton Prep (8-1)......13 13 21 14—61
Papillion-La Vista (6-3)..............13 14 16 12—55
OCP: AJ Rollins 21, Spencer Schomers 12, Mai’Jhe Wiley 10, Brendan Buckley 9, Justin Sitti 4, Will Manhart 3, Luke Jungers 2.
PL: Kyle Ingwerson 15, Luke Lindenmeyer 10, Preston Kellogg 7, Chase Lett 6, Own McLaughlin 6, Joey Hylok 6, Aidan Graham 3, Matt Adamek 2.
Millard North (8-1)......................23 19 16 19—77
Papillion-La Vista South (5-4).....23 9 21 13—66
MN: Hunter Sallis 25, Max Murrell 15, Jadin Johnson 13, Noah Erickson 8, Saint Thomas 7, Jasen Green 7, Tyler Sandoval 2.
PS: Jared Mattley 21, Graham Cassoutt 21, Danair Dempsey 12, Josiah Beckenhauer 6, Thaison Glenn 3, Jack McKittrick 3.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor splits Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while driving to the basket during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor splits Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while driving to the basket during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Adriana DiPrima goes in for a layup against Papillion-La Vista's Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Kyle Ingwerson drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's John Trainer and Spencer Schomers during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley drives to the basket against Papillion-La Vista's Joey Hylok and Preston Kellogg during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti splits Papillion-La Vista's Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer while driving to the basket during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Kyle Ingwerson reacts after having his shot blocked by Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti brings the ball up court while being double teamed by Papillion-La Vista's Chase Lett and Owen McLaughlin during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dribbles under the basket alongside Papillion-La Vista South's Jack McKittrick during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis watches his buzzer beating three point shot go in at the end of the first quarter against Papillion-La Vista South during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey battle three Millard North players Saint Thomas, Jasen Green and Jadin Johnson during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Jared Mattley looks to pass while double teamed by Millard North's Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson drives to the basket against Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside players huddle up on the court prior to the girls semifinal round game against Papillion La Vista in the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor splits Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while driving to the basket during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor splits Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson and Olivia Boudreau while driving to the basket during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Brooklyn Wrice and Olivia Boudreau help up Westside's Abby Hellman during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren drives to the basket against Papillion La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Adriana DiPrima drives to the basket against Papillion-La Vista's Lindsey Ingwerson during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Adriana DiPrima goes in for a layup against Papillion-La Vista's Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Westside's Ella Wedergren battles Papillion La Vista's Maggie Vasa during the girls semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins celebrates a score against Papillion-La Vista during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Kyle Ingwerson drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's John Trainer and Spencer Schomers during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley drives to the basket against Papillion-La Vista's Joey Hylok and Preston Kellogg during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti splits Papillion-La Vista's Joey Hylok and Luke Lindenmeyer while driving to the basket during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Preston Kellogg acknowledges an assist by a teammate against Creighton Prep during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins goes in for a score against Papillion-La Vista's Matt Adamek during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Chase Lett drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Chase Lett drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Will Manhart takes a a shot over Papillion-La Vista's Matt Adamek during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the basket against Papillion-La Vista's Matt Adamek during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Kyle Ingwerson has his shot blocked by Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista's Kyle Ingwerson reacts after having his shot blocked by Creighton Prep's Conor Buckley during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti brings the ball up court while being double teamed by Papillion-La Vista's Chase Lett and Owen McLaughlin during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Jack McKittrick signals a three point shot during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dribbles under the basket alongside Papillion-La Vista South's Jack McKittrick during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis watches his buzzer beating three point shot go in at the end of the first quarter against Papillion-La Vista South during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket against Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Daniel Brocaille takes a three point shot during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the basket during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey battle three Millard North players Saint Thomas, Jasen Green and Jadin Johnson during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Danair Dempsey takes a free throw during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North's Max Murrell runs back after hitting a three point shot during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard North players react after a blocked shot against Papillion-La Vista South during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Papillion-La Vista South's Jared Mattley looks to pass while double teamed by Millard North's Hunter Sallis and Saint Thomas during the boys semifinal round of the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament in Ralston on Thursday.
Millard South senior Maddie Krull looks to get her shot off against Millard North at the Metro Holiday Tournament semifinals.
Millard North senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi collides with Millard South senior Jayme Horan at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard North senior Addy Stalzer at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard South coach Bryce Myers (background) calls out instructions. Millard South freshman Cora Olsen looks for an open teammate at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard South sophomore Megan Belt attempts a 3-pointer against Millard North at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard South senior Maddie Krull guards Millard North senior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard South senior Maddie Krull at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard South freshman Cora Olsen at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Millard North senior Elle Danley at the Metro Holiday Tournament.
Consolation games
Ely Doble had 25 points as Gretna (4-5) beat Omaha Benson 64-39 for its second win this season over the Bunnies (3-5).
Greg Brown had 22 points and Jaren Marshall 15 in 4-4 Omaha Burke’s 67-63 win over Omaha Bryan, which got 20 points from Lam Kuang and 19 from Jai’Lyn Spears.
Omaha Burke (4-4) 15 13 22 17—67
Omaha Bryan (2-6) 8 14 15 27—64
OBk: Greg Brown 22, Jaren Marshall 15, Michael Payne 6, David Moreano 6, Sam Sorensen 6, Jon Reinke 5, Donovan Moody 5, Chris Graham 2.
