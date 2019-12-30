Omaha Burke roared back from a slow start Monday to remain in the winners bracket of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat Papillion-La Vista South 66-57 in a first-round game at Ralston Arena. Burke moved to 5-2 while the Titans fell to 2-5.
Trailing 30-20 in the third quarter, the Bulldogs turned to their full-court press to swing the momentum. They went on a 17-0 run to take the lead for good.
“That’s our bread and butter," coach Randall Howard said. “We’ve been battling some sickness and we just seemed to be a step slow in that first half."
Alexys Goodwin scored 14 of her 21 points in that third quarter to help spark the rally.
“She also had 12 rebounds," Howard said. “That was her best game of the season."
Hailey Ingram also had 21 points, with most coming from the foul line in the second half to keep Burke in control.
“She’s our best free-throw shooter," Howard said. “We needed her to knock those down to stay in front."
Aanaya Harris, saddled with foul trouble much of the game, finished with 11 for the Bulldogs.
Emily Richards poured in 21 for the Titans, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got some girls who are inexperienced at this level," Howard said. “But I really liked the way we fought back today."
Papillion-La Vista South (2-5)....15 11 8 23—57
Omaha Burke (5-2)....................10 10 25 21—66
PLVS: Tate Norblade 12, Taylor Mauch 10, Lauryn Hodges 2, McKenzie Reagan 3, Emily Richards 21, Alayna Kustka 2, Lydia Hodges 3, Emma Krause 2, Clare Ullery 2.
OB: Darian Winkelbauer 9, Hailey Ingram 21, Alyssa Thorson 2, Aanaya Harris 11, Alexys Goodwin 21, Nyamiri Blair 2.
Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to victory.
Millard North trailed by 12 in the first half but rallied in the second to take the lead. The Mustangs went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter and pulled away to boost their record to 5-2.
“They’re a dangerous team," Millard North coach Dave Diehl said. “We put more pressure on them in the second half and that helped us get things turned around."
Rylee Gray and Cami Small each had 13 for the 2-5 Storm.
Elkhorn South (2-5).....15 9 5 8—37
Millard North (5-2).......10 10 15 14—49
ES: Lauren Kohl 3, Taylor Songster 4, Katie Raymond 4, Rylee Gray 13, Cami Small 13.
MN: Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Elle Danley 7, Taylor Finkenbiner 5, Addy Stalzer 4, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 17, Kaylee Kessler 4, Megan Chambers 2, Asia Bryant 8.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Three players scored in double figures to pace the Crusaders, who boosted their record to 4-3.
Ary Harrison led the way with 15 points while Parker Stafford had 13 and CeCe Hacker 12.
“Ary has been fighting the flu so it was nice to see her have a good game," Marian coach Pete Cunningham said.
A 3-pointer by Kate Asselin to start the second half helped Marian open a double-digit advantage. The Thunderbirds trailed by 20 late in the third quarter but closed to 53-47 with a minute left on a 3-pointer by Taryn Wharton.
Hacker sank two late free throws to seal the win.
Bellevue West (4-3)......9 12 6 20—47
Omaha Marian (4-3)....15 15 15 10—55
BW: Aubrey Brazda 2, Kayla Elmore 4, Siarra Roberts 13, Taryn Wharton 18, Emma Crisman 5, Dani Peterson 5.
OM: Katie Sulentic 8, CeCe Hacker 12, Ary Harrison 15, Kate Asselin 7, Parker Stafford 13.
Millard South 83, Omaha North 14
Freshmen Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon combined for 28 points for the top-ranked Patriots.
Millard South led 30-8 after the first quarter and 57-10 at halftime. The Patriots’ big lead initiated a running clock for the entire second half.
South Dakota recruit Maddie Krull scored 14 for Millard South and Creighton recruit Jayme Horan added nine.
“Our game plan was to push the ball as much as we could," coach Bryce Meyers said. “We have some talented freshmen and they do a good job of sharing the ball."
Omaha North (2-5)........8 2 2 2—14
Millard South (8-0)......30 27 13 13—83
ON: Hanneia Cofield 2, Aaliyah Matthews 3, A’Lawra Miller 3, Ka-Naijha Compton 3, Amauri Clark 3.
MS: Kelsey Pauli 2, Megan Belt 8, Jayme Horan 9, Haley McClanathan 4, Greta Wostoupal 5, Miranda Kelly 1, Cora Olsen 6, Mya Babbitt 15, Khloe Lemon 13, Makenna Bray 2, Juliana Jones 4, Maddie Krull 14.
Omaha Westside 52, Gretna 40
The Warriors broke open a close game by going on an 11-0 spurt in the fourth quarter.
Leading just 35-34, Ella Wedergren got that run going with a 3-pointer. A layup by Adriana DiPrima added to the lead and three more baskets by Abby Hellman, Kaitlyn Hanna and Wedergren made it 46-34.
“Ella’s 3-pointer got it started," Westside coach Steve Clark said. “I thought our defensive pressure was solid but they’re a good team that’s played a lot of close games."
Wedergren finished with 12 for the Warriors while Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor added 11.
Gretna (1-6).........................8 15 7 10—40
Omaha Westside (8-2).......17 7 9 19—52
G: Jaiden Albright 4, Alexis Spier 5, Grace Huntwork 10, Sydney Zabloudil 5, Sidney Reimer 2, Avery Kallman 6, Madison Haddix 8.
OW: Madilyn Siebler 2, Ellie Tempero 2, Ella Wedergren 12, Adriana DiPrima 9, Kaitlyn Hanna 8, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 11, Ruby Secora 4, Bree Bell 2, Abby Hellman 2.
Omaha Northwest 49, Omaha Benson 47
Ale’jah Douglas scored 28 points as the Huskies rallied for the victory.
The Bunnies led most of the game but Douglas scored 12 of Northwest’s 14 fourth-quarter points to help her team take the lead. She sank a late free throw to put the Huskies on top and Alexandria Drummond made a layup with 22 seconds left to help clinch the win.
“We’re battling a lot of injuries right now," Northwest coach Genese Hodges said. “But we pulled together and were able to get it done."
Daisha McGlothin scored 14 points for the Bunnies and Kiera Estima added 13.
Omaha Benson (3-4).........10 19 11 7—47
Omaha Northwest (7-3)......7 13 15 14—49
OB: Jerrica Coleman 5, Kiera Estima 13, Jo’Daija Lockett 6, Aleanah Marion-Jones 5, Zakiyyah Muhammad 4, Daisha McGlothin 14.
ONW: Ale’jah Douglas 28, Rayvne Wallace 10, Alexandria Drummond 2, Alyssa Gappa 2, Ariayanna Grant 4, Cierra Marks 3.
Papillion-La Vista 64, Bellevue East 39
The Monarchs outscored the Chieftains 20-4 in the third quarter to break open a close game.
Olivia Boudreau scored a game-high 21 for third-ranked Papio, which moved its record to 7-0. She sank five 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter as the Monarchs took control.
Papio led just 28-26 at halftime.
“I thought they played harder than we did in that first half," Monarchs coach Josh Siske said. “But we got into a lot better tempo in the second half and got some of their players in foul trouble."
Keiley Hein scored 12 for Bellevue East while Baylee Egan had 11.
Bellevue East (3-5)............17 9 4 9—39
Papillion-La Vista (7-0)......17 11 20 16—64
BE: Avery Heilig 5, Riley Jensen 7, Mya Skoff 2, Kendall Taylor 2, Baylee Egan 11, Keiley Hein 12.
PLV: Olivia Boudreau 21, Jenna Hoelscher 6, Anna Fitzgerald 1, Maggie Vasa 4, Erica Broin 4, Brooklyn Wrice 6, Livi Kraft 2, Sara Carlson 3, Caitlyn Ryan 5, Lindsey Ingwerson 12.
Millard West 73, Omaha Central 67
Kennedy Darner sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Wildcats.
Darner finished one 3-pointer short of the tourney record, set by Millard North’s Lauren West three years ago against Bellevue West.
Honnah Leo had 20 points and Jenna Bohaty added 16 for Millard West, which moved to 5-2.
Ital Lopuyo, a 6-foot-5 forward, led the 3-4 Eagles with 21 points. Aaniya Webb and Aniah Wayne each had 14.
“Their height is a mismatch nightmare," Wildcats coach Marc Kruger said. “But I thought our senior experience definitely was a factor."
Omaha Central (3-4).......15 13 15 24—67
Millard West (5-2)...........19 11 22 21—73
OC: Claire Williams 7, Nya Gatkek 5, Ital Lopuyo 21, Aaniya Webb 14, Aniah Wayne 14, Nyanuar Pal 6.
MW: Kennedy Darner 21, Laney Schipper 10, Gabby Felker 4, Honnah Leo 20, Jenna Bohaty 16, Gwen Stocker 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.