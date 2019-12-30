This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Monday's games at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.

* * *

Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37

Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 17 points Monday to lead Millard North to a 49-37 win over Elkhorn South at the Metro Holiday tournament.

The 5-2 Mustangs, the defending Class A champions, trailed by 12 in the first half but rallied to pick up the victory.

Rylee Gray and Cami Small each had 13 for the 2-5 Storm.

