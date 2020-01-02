For the first time this season, top-ranked Millard South was tested.
The Patriots responded Thursday by pulling away late for a 53-43 win over Millard North at the Metro Holiday Tournament. The victory lifts 10-0 Millard South into Friday’s 3:30 p.m. final at Ralston Arena.
The Patriots will face Omaha Westside, which defeated Papillion-La Vista 66-56 in the other semifinal.
The Mustangs rallied to tie the game with 5:30 left, but the Patriots, led by senior Maddie Krull, responded to the challenge. They outscored Millard North 14-4 the rest of the way to put away the defending Class A champion.
Krull, a South Dakota pledge, scored nine of her 13 points in the final period. She scored the Patriots’ next four baskets after the game was tied.
“I thought she played great,’’ Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “She took over down the stretch.’’
Millard North coach Dave Diehl agreed.
“The difference was Maddie Krull,’’ he said. “That was a great Division I player stepping up and making plays at the end.’’
It was the first close call for Millard South, which had won its previous nine games by an average of 48 points. The Mustangs trailed by 14 early in the third quarter before eventually going on an 8-0 run to get it tied.
Krull then hit three layups to put the Patriots on top by six. Millard North was unable to get closer than four the rest of the way.
“After they tied it up, we got back to what we do,’’ Meyers said. “I thought we were a little more patient with the offense.’’
Freshman Mya Babbitt had 10 for Millard South, while freshman Cora Olsen finished with nine. Creighton recruit Jayme Horan had eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
The Patriots will return to the tournament final for the third time in four years.
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Kaylee Kessler added 14.
Millard North (6-3).............8 9 16 10—43
Millard South (10-0).........15 11 13 14—53
MN: Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Elle Danley 4, Taylor Finkenbiner 2, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 18, Kaylee Kessler 14, Asia Bryant 3.
MS: Megan Belt 4, Jayme Horan 8, Cora Olsen 9, Mya Babbitt 10, Khloe Lemon 7, Juliana Jones 2, Maddie Krull 13.
Omaha Westside 66, Papillion-La Vista 56
Ella Wedergren scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Warriors back to the title game for the fourth straight year.
“That’s a credit to our girls,’’ Westside coach Steve Clark said. “It says a lot.’’
The Warriors will be seeking their fourth championship and second in the past three years. Westside finished as the runner-up in 2016-17 against Millard South and again last year against Papio.
The Monarchs, who trailed most of the game, got it tied on a basket by Olivia Boudreau early in the final period. Westside responded with a 7-0 run and never trailed the rest of the way.
Wedergren, a Rockhurst University pledge, scored 12 of her 17 in the second half. She sank three baskets in the third quarter and all six of her free throws in the fourth.
“Ella’s great,’’ Clark said. “She’s played different positions over the years and now she’s getting a chance to run the show.’’
The game was tied at 14-14 after the first quarter, but the Warriors led by six at half. The Monarchs cut the deficit to four after three quarters but were outscored 17-11 in the fourth.
“We weren’t able to contain their ball-handlers,’’ Papio coach Josh Siske said. “And they were able to hit their shots at the end.’’
Adriana DiPrima added 14 for the Warriors, while Brooklyn James had 12 on four 3-pointers.
Lindsey Ingwersen paced the Monarchs with 19 points, and Boudreau finished with 13.
It was the first loss for Papio, while Westside moved to 10-2.
Next up for the Warriors will be top-ranked Millard South, which has posted double-digit wins in all 10 of its games.
“It will be a challenge, that’s for sure,’’ Clark said. “They bring a physical game and come at you all the time.’’
Papillion-La Vista (8-1).......14 13 18 11—56
Omaha Westside (10-2)......14 19 16 17—66
PLV: Olivia Boudreau 13, Jenna Hoelscher 6, Erica Broin 4, Brooklyn Wrice 8, Livi Kraft 6, Lindsey Ingwerson 19.
OW: Brooklyn James 12, Ellie Tempero 2, Ella Wedergren 17, Adriana DiPrima 14, Kaitlyn Hanna 5, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 7, Abby Hellman 9.
Consolation games
BELLEVUE WEST 65, OMAHA BRYAN 24
Taryn Wharton scored 15 points, and Dani Peterson added 12 to lead the Thunderbirds.
Omaha Bryan (1-7)..........8 5 4 7—24
Bellevue West (5-3).......17 19 17 12—65
OB: Jailayah Rouse 4, Antalea Valentine 6, Sarah Mure 2, Katalina King 1, Tri’Nique Sherrod 7, Brooke Powers 4.
BW: Alyssa Fjelstad 2, Grace Schaefer 2, Faith Elmore 7, Aubrey Brazda 7, Reece Flores 3, Madie Moraski 3, Kayla Elmore 4, Siarra Roberts 6, Taryn Wharton 15, Emma Crisman 4, Dani Peterson 12.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 53, ELKHORN SOUTH 44
Tate Norblade scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Titans.
Nebraska volleyball recruit Rylee Gray scored 19 to lead the Storm.
Elkhorn South (2-6)...................15 4 12 13—44
Papillion-La Vista South (3-5)....11 14 8 20—53
ES: Lauren Kohl 7, Katie Raymond 3, Reese Baltzell 5, Rylee Gray 19, Cami Small 10.
PLVS: Tate Norblade 23, Taylor Mauch 4, Savanna Solomon 1, Emily Richards 13, Lydia Hodges 10, Clare Ullery 2.
