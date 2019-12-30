This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Monday's games at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.
Millard South 83, Omaha North 14
Top-ranked Millard South rolled to an 83-14 win over Omaha North on Monday in a first-round game of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament.
Freshmen Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon combined for 28 points for the 8-0 Patriots. South Dakota signee Maddie Krull scored 14, and Creighton signee Jayme Horan had nine for Millard South.
Omaha Marian 55, Bellevue West 47
Omaha Marian defeated Bellevue West 55-47.
The Crusaders led by 20 late in the third quarter, but the Thunderbirds fought back to cut the deficit to six with one minute left. Marian was able to hang on to boost its record to 4-3.
Ary Harrison scored 15 points to lead the Crusaders.
Taryn Wharton had 18 to pace the 4-3 Thunderbirds.
Omaha Burke 66, Papillion-La Vista South 57
Omaha Burke defeated Papillion-La Vista South 66-57.
Alexys Goodwin and Hailey Ingram each scored 21 points to pace the 5-2 Bulldogs, who went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to erase a 10-point deficit.
Emily Richards scored 21, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead the 2-5 Titans.
Millard North 49, Elkhorn South 37
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 17 points Monday to lead Millard North to a 49-37 win over Elkhorn South.
The 5-2 Mustangs, the defending Class A champions, trailed by 12 in the first half but rallied to pick up the victory.
Rylee Gray and Cami Small each had 13 for the 2-5 Storm.
