Omaha Westside built a nice lead Tuesday against Millard West, then hung on in the fourth quarter.
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor scored 24 points to help the Warriors post a 50-44 victory in a quarterfinal of the Metro Holiday girls basketball tournament. Westside (9-2) advances to a tourney semifinal vs. Papillion-La Vista on Thursday at Ralston Arena.
In the other semifinal, Millard South will play Millard North.
The Warriors led almost the whole game and seemingly had matters in hand up 14 with two minutes left. But a furious charge by Millard West — specifically senior forward Honnah Leo — put the outcome in doubt.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Leo and another 3-pointer by Kennedy Darner with 1:25 left trimmed the Warriors’ lead to five.
A layup by McGinnis-Taylor extended Westside’s advantage, but a three-point play by Leo made it 48-44 with 30 seconds left. Two late free throws by the Warriors’ Ella Wedergren finally put the game out of reach.
“We didn’t quit,” Millard West coach Marc Kruger said. “We just didn’t have a lot of life in that first half after the quick turnaround from last night’s game.”
The Wildcats, who defeated Omaha Central 73-67 in a free-wheeling first-rounder Monday night, were held to 12 first-half points against Westside. The Warriors weren’t exactly lighting it up, scoring just 19 in the opening half.
The teams were a combined 0 for 18 from behind the arc in that first half.
“It was a low-scoring game for quite a while,” Westside coach Steve Clark said. “But I knew we’d both start making more shots at some point.”
Westside led 31-22 after the third quarter and eventually stretched its lead to 14 on a 3-pointer by Wedergren. That’s when Leo started heating up from 3-point range to bring the Wildcats close, but it wasn’t enough.
Kruger said it was difficult to defend the Warriors down the stretch with point guard Wedergren bringing the ball downcourt.
“We wanted to press, but she’s so savvy,” he said. “That made it tough for us in the last few minutes.”
Leo finished with a game-high 26 points.
“We left a lot of points out there in the first half,” Kruger said. “But we played hard to the end.”
Millard West (5-3) 6 6 10 22—44
Omaha Westside (9-2) 9 10 12 19—50
MW: Emmy Holl 2, Kennedy Darner 8, Laney Schipper 2, Gabby Felker 2, Honnah Leo 26, Jenna Bohaty 4.
OW: Brooklyn James 3, Ella Wedergren 11, Kaitlyn Hanna 5, Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor 24, Abby Hellman 7.
Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Northwest 49
The Monarchs wore down the Huskies, outscoring them 39-24 in the second half to take control.
“We used that same strategy last night,” Papio coach Josh Siske said. “We want to push it as much as we can in the first half because I think it wears on teams.”
The Monarchs led Bellevue East 28-26 on Monday night in a first-round game before pulling away for a 64-39 victory. The same thing happened Tuesday against the Huskies, who have a short bench because of injuries.
Leading by one at halftime against Northwest, Papio went on an 11-2 run to start the third quarter. The Huskies never recovered and faced a double-digit deficit the rest of the way.
Olivia Boudreau and Lindsey Ingwerson scored 18 each for the Monarchs, the defending tourney champions.
Ale’jah Douglas scored a game-high 28 for the Huskies (7-4).
“She is so tough,” Siske said of Douglas. “Once she gets heading downhill in transition, she’s almost impossible to stop.”
Omaha Northwest (7-4) ... 7 18 7 17 -- 49
Papillion-La Vista (8-0) ... 12 14 19 20 -- 65
ONW: JayVeonna Williams 2, Ale'jah Douglas 28, Ravyne Wallace 2, Brooklyn Busby 8, Alexandria Drummond 6, Alyssa Gappa 3.
PLV: Olivia Boudreau 18, Jenna Hoelscher 8, Maggie Vasa 6, Erica Broin 3, Brooklyn Wrice 3, Caitlyn Ryan 9, Lindsey Ingwerson 18.
Millard North 64, Omaha Burke 50
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi scored 25 points to lead the Mustangs (6-2).
Avila-Ambrosi scored 13 in the first half and 12 in the second. She had eight in the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs closed within six.
“I thought she had a quiet 25, if that’s possible,” Millard North coach Dave Diehl said. “She hit some shots in the fourth quarter when we needed them.”
The Mustangs trailed 16-15 after the first period before grabbing a 37-28 halftime advantage. A 3-pointer by Hailey Ingram allowed the Bulldogs to close to 56-50 late in the game, but three baskets by Avila-Ambrosi and one by Megan Chambers clinched the victory.
Taylor Finkenbiner added 16 for the Mustangs, including four 3-pointers.
Aanaya Harris led the Bulldogs (5-3) with 18 points.
“They’re really good,” Diehl said. “Their starting five is fantastic, and Harris is one of the best in the state.”
Omaha Burke (5-3) ... 16 12 15 7 -- 50
Millard North (6-2) ... 15 22 15 12 -- 64
OB: Darian Winkelbauer 5, Hailey Ingram 14, Alyssa Thorson 4, Aanaya Harris 18, Evan Mejia 2, Alexys Goodwin 3, Bre Schneidewind 2, Nyamiri Blair 2.
MN: Elle Danley 3, Taylor Finkenbiner 16, Addy Stalzer 7, Nicole Avila-Ambrosi 25, Kaylee Kessler 3, Megan Chambers 4, Asia Bryant 6.
Millard South 72, Omaha Marian 45
The top-ranked Patriots had four players score in double figures.
Freshman Cora Olsen led the way with 16 points while senior Maddie Krull added 14. Freshman Khloe Lemon chipped in 13, and senior Jayme Horan added 11.
Millard South, which averages 80 points per game, led 22-14 after the first quarter and 41-24 at halftime. That advantage grew to 30 points early in the fourth quarter.
Olsen, a 5-foot-8 guard, scored 12 points in the opening period. She had five baskets, including a 3-pointer, and a free throw.
Ary Harrison led the Crusaders with a game-high 23 points.
Millard South moved to 9-0 while Marian fell to 4-4.
Omaha Marian (4-4) ... 14 10 11 10 -- 45
Millard South (9-0) ... 22 19 20 11 -- 72
OM: Katie Sulentic 2, CeCe Hacker 11, Emma Hanke 1, Ary Harrison 23, Parker Stafford 6, Kate Timmerman 1, Ashley Wilwerding 1.
MS: Megan Belt 5, Jayme Horan 11, Haley McClanathan 4, Cora Olsen 16, Mya Babbitt 5, Khloe Lemon 13, Juliana Jones 2, Chloe Carr 2, Maddie Krull 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.