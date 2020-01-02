This page is where you'll find recaps of all of Thursday's boys semifinals at the Metro Holiday basketball tournament.

* * *

Omaha Creighton Prep 61, Papillion-La Vista 55

Omaha Creighton Prep will be in the Metro Conference boys holiday tournament final for the second straight season after beating Papillion-La Vista 61-55 in Thursday’s semifinals at Ralston Arena.

The Junior Jays got 21 points and 16 rebounds from junior A.J. Rollins, who got Papio center Preston Kellogg into early foul trouble.

Prep (8-1), winner of eight in a row, meets the Millard North-Papio South winner in Friday’s 5:15 final. Prep lost to Bellevue West in the 2018-19 final.

