A roundup of Friday's play-in games at the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.
Boys
Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59
Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff had the sixth-best scoring game in Metro Conference Holiday Tournament history in Friday night’s play-in win over Omaha Northwest.
The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 42 points in the 74-59 win at Ralston Arena. He had 26 points after halftime. After three quarters, he was outscoring the Huskies 33-32.
The Holiday Tournament record is 50 by Mike McGee against Omaha Gross in the 1976-77 tournament, when the future NBAer also had games of 45 and 43 points. Skoff had the most points since Curtis Marshall of Omaha Creighton Prep had 45 against Millard South in 1990-91.
Ater Louis added 15 points for the Chieftains (2-5), who meet No. 3-ranked Millard North at 8:45 p.m. Saturday to close the first round.
Vince Burns led Northwest (1-6) with 25 points.
Bellevue East (2-5) 11 18 24 21—74
Omaha Northwest (1-6) 13 12 7 27—59
BE: Joey Skoff 42, Ater Louis 15, Gage Dengel 6, TK Barnett 5, Tae Howard 4, Tre Norman 2.
ONW: Vince Burns 25, Jace Cooper 14, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 9, Kadon Walker 4, Marricon Marks 3, Enoch Rhoden III 2, Enoch Rhoden IV 2.
Elkhorn South 67, Bryan 51
Wayne State-bound Zach LaFave had 16 points and 12 rebounds, with NU football pledge Teddy Prochazka and Ashton Allison adding 12 points apiece as the Storm (2-5) avenged last Saturday’s one-point loss to Bryan. Jai’Lyn Spears had 23 points for Bryan.
Omaha Bryan (2-5) 9 16 10 16—51
Elkhorn South (2-5) 16 17 19 15—67
OB: Jai’Lyn Spears 23, Darwin Loftin Jr. 12, DeAndre Clayton 10, Nhial Guanahar 4, Lam Kuang 2.
ES: Zach LaFave 16, Teddy Prochazka 12, Ashton Allison 12, Max Mossen 11, Cole Peterson 6, Koy Wilke 6, Ethan Diedrichsen 2, Landon Goeser 2.
Girls
Amauri Clark led four Vikings in double figures as they advance to Monday’s 1:45 game against top-ranked Millard South.
The teams combined for 64 turnovers. North shot 50%.
Omaha North (2-5) 15 10 15 25—65
Omaha Bryan (1-6) 5 12 7 8—32
ON: Amauri Clark 15, Kionna Moton 14, Aaliyah Matthews 13, DonTaysha Luter 12, A’Lawra Miller 6, Jordyn Chandler 3, Hanneia Cofield 2.
OB: Tri’Nique Sherrod 8, Jailayah Rouse 7, Antalea Valentine 6, Brooke Powers 6, Amaya Griffy 2, Sarah Mure 2.
Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 27
Kendall Taylor and Baylee Egan each scored eight of 10 points in the first half for East (3-4), which led 27-0 after one quarter. Keiley Hein had a game-high 11 for the Chieftains, who play No. 3 Papillion-La Vista at 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Bellevue East (3-4) 27 20 14 6—67
Omaha South (0-7) 0 6 3 8—17
BE: Keiley Hein 11, Baylee Egan 10, Kendall Taylor 10, Riley Jensen 8, Mackenzie Reimer 6, Samantha Reding 4, Hattie Baird 4, Olivia Reitsma 4, Mya Skoff 4, Avery Heilig 3, Caitlyn Conover 3.
OS: Dionisia DeLeon 8, Paige McDonnell 4, Skye Giddings 3, Giesela Meza-Guzman 2.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.