Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff had the sixth-best scoring game in Metro Conference Holiday Tournament history in Friday night’s play-in win over Omaha Northwest.

A roundup of Friday's play-in games at the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament.

Boys

Bellevue East 74, Omaha Northwest 59

Bellevue East’s Joey Skoff had the sixth-best scoring game in Metro Conference Holiday Tournament history in Friday night’s play-in win over Omaha Northwest.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard scored 42 points in the 74-59 win at Ralston Arena. He had 26 points after halftime. After three quarters, he was outscoring the Huskies 33-32.

The Holiday Tournament record is 50 by Mike McGee against Omaha Gross in the 1976-77 tournament, when the future NBAer also had games of 45 and 43 points. Skoff had the most points since Curtis Marshall of Omaha Creighton Prep had 45 against Millard South in 1990-91.

Ater Louis added 15 points for the Chieftains (2-5), who meet No. 3-ranked Millard North at 8:45 p.m. Saturday to close the first round.

Vince Burns led Northwest (1-6) with 25 points.

Bellevue East (2-5) 11 18 24 21—74

Omaha Northwest (1-6) 13 12 7 27—59

BE: Joey Skoff 42, Ater Louis 15, Gage Dengel 6, TK Barnett 5, Tae Howard 4, Tre Norman 2.

ONW: Vince Burns 25, Jace Cooper 14, Jayden Curtis-Sayers 9, Kadon Walker 4, Marricon Marks 3, Enoch Rhoden III 2, Enoch Rhoden IV 2.

Elkhorn South 67, Bryan 51

Wayne State-bound Zach LaFave had 16 points and 12 rebounds, with NU football pledge Teddy Prochazka and Ashton Allison adding 12 points apiece as the Storm (2-5) avenged last Saturday’s one-point loss to Bryan. Jai’Lyn Spears had 23 points for Bryan.

Omaha Bryan (2-5) 9 16 10 16—51

Elkhorn South (2-5) 16 17 19 15—67

OB: Jai’Lyn Spears 23, Darwin Loftin Jr. 12, DeAndre Clayton 10, Nhial Guanahar 4, Lam Kuang 2.

ES: Zach LaFave 16, Teddy Prochazka 12, Ashton Allison 12, Max Mossen 11, Cole Peterson 6, Koy Wilke 6, Ethan Diedrichsen 2, Landon Goeser 2.

Girls

Omaha North 65, Bryan 32

Amauri Clark led four Vikings in double figures as they advance to Monday’s 1:45 game against top-ranked Millard South.

The teams combined for 64 turnovers. North shot 50%.

Omaha North (2-5) 15 10 15 25—65

Omaha Bryan (1-6) 5 12 7 8—32

ON: Amauri Clark 15, Kionna Moton 14, Aaliyah Matthews 13, DonTaysha Luter 12, A’Lawra Miller 6, Jordyn Chandler 3, Hanneia Cofield 2.

OB: Tri’Nique Sherrod 8, Jailayah Rouse 7, Antalea Valentine 6, Brooke Powers 6, Amaya Griffy 2, Sarah Mure 2.

Bellevue East 67, Omaha South 27

Kendall Taylor and Baylee Egan each scored eight of 10 points in the first half for East (3-4), which led 27-0 after one quarter. Keiley Hein had a game-high 11 for the Chieftains, who play No. 3 Papillion-La Vista at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Bellevue East (3-4) 27 20 14 6—67

Omaha South (0-7) 0 6 3 8—17

BE: Keiley Hein 11, Baylee Egan 10, Kendall Taylor 10, Riley Jensen 8, Mackenzie Reimer 6, Samantha Reding 4, Hattie Baird 4, Olivia Reitsma 4, Mya Skoff 4, Avery Heilig 3, Caitlyn Conover 3.

OS: Dionisia DeLeon 8, Paige McDonnell 4, Skye Giddings 3, Giesela Meza-Guzman 2.

