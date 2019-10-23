...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 11:00 PM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.1 FEET THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.
&&
The top-ranked Monarchs fell from the ranks of the undefeated Tuesday night, losing to Papillion-La Vista South in a Metro Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Titans prevailed 25-19, 14-25, 25-20 at Ralston Arena.
Papio South joins Millard North, Elkhorn South and Gretna in Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Titans will play the Mustangs at 5 p.m. in one best-of-five semi and the Dragons will play the Storm at 6:30 in the other.
It was the first win for Papio South in four tries against 34-1 Papio.
“I told the girls that we have a plan and we need to stay the course,’’ Titans coach Katie Wright said. “It’s been a roller coaster season, but we’re young and that’s just the way it’s been.’’
Papio South rode that roller coaster again Tuesday night, winning the first set by six points but losing the second by 11. That brought up the pivotal third set, and the Titans were ready.
They jumped to an early lead and extended it to 13-7 after an ace by Ashlyn Dierks. Papio South continued to hold its advantage, but the Monarchs crept to 21-17 when a Titans shot went long.
That led Wright to take a timeout to refocus her team.
“I emphasized that we needed to stay calm and play our game,’’ she said. “The girls did that the rest of the way.’’
The Titans won three of the next five points coming out of the timeout, coming within a point of victory on a kill by Stella Adeyemi. After Papio won the next point, the Monarchs netted a shot to give the victory to Papio South.
“When we play as a team, we’re capable of beating anyone,’’ Wright said.
The coach added that the victory will be an important confidence-booster.
“We’ve talked about peaking at the end of the season,’’ she said. “We were focused tonight and I’m happy where we’re at.’’
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17
Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28
Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17
Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19
Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26
Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
