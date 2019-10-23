Papillion-La Vista finally met its match.

The top-ranked Monarchs fell from the ranks of the undefeated Tuesday night, losing to Papillion-La Vista South in a Metro Conference tournament quarterfinal. The Titans prevailed 25-19, 14-25, 25-20 at Ralston Arena.

Papio South joins Millard North, Elkhorn South and Gretna in Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Titans will play the Mustangs at 5 p.m. in one best-of-five semi and the Dragons will play the Storm at 6:30 in the other.

It was the first win for Papio South in four tries against 34-1 Papio.

“I told the girls that we have a plan and we need to stay the course,’’ Titans coach Katie Wright said. “It’s been a roller coaster season, but we’re young and that’s just the way it’s been.’’

Papio South rode that roller coaster again Tuesday night, winning the first set by six points but losing the second by 11. That brought up the pivotal third set, and the Titans were ready.

They jumped to an early lead and extended it to 13-7 after an ace by Ashlyn Dierks. Papio South continued to hold its advantage, but the Monarchs crept to 21-17 when a Titans shot went long.

That led Wright to take a timeout to refocus her team.

“I emphasized that we needed to stay calm and play our game,’’ she said. “The girls did that the rest of the way.’’

The Titans won three of the next five points coming out of the timeout, coming within a point of victory on a kill by Stella Adeyemi. After Papio won the next point, the Monarchs netted a shot to give the victory to Papio South.

“When we play as a team, we’re capable of beating anyone,’’ Wright said.

The coach added that the victory will be an important confidence-booster.

“We’ve talked about peaking at the end of the season,’’ she said. “We were focused tonight and I’m happy where we’re at.’’

Papillion-La Vista South (18-16) 25 14 25

Papillion-La Vista (34-1) 19 25 20

Gretna 2, Omaha Marian 0

Skylar McCune had 10 kills and Lydia Yost nine to lead the Dragons to a 25-21, 25-22 victory.

That duo combined for 11 kills as Gretna grabbed the first set.

The second set was tied at 13 until the Dragons went on an 8-2 run to pull ahead 21-15. The Crusaders closed to 24-22, but a kill by Yost ended it.

“I thought we played really well defensively tonight,’’ Gretna coach Mike Brandon said. “We also stayed aggressive late in both sets so we were able to close them out.’’

Payton Kirchhoefer led the Crusaders with nine kills while MC Daubendiek had eight.

Omaha Marian (21-13) 21 22

Gretna (24-9) 25 25

Millard North 2, Millard South 0

The 13th-seeded Mustangs continued their march through the tourney by sweeping the Patriots 25-10, 25-18.

Millard North did the same to fourth-seeded Millard West in Monday’s first round before taking out fifth-seeded Millard South.

The Mustangs fell to that low seed following a recent ruling by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Millard North was found to be using an ineligible player and was forced to forfeit 14 wins.

If the Mustangs can go on to win the tourney, they would become perhaps the lowest-seeded team ever to take home the title.

Millard North (21-9) 25 25

Millard South (23-11) 10 18

Elkhorn South 2, Bell. West 0

The second-seeded Storm had little trouble with the seventh-seeded Thunderbirds, rolling to a 25-17, 25-12 victory.

It was the third time this season that Elkhorn South has defeated Bellevue West.

Ibi Green had 11 kills to lead the Storm while Nebraska recruit Rylee Gray had six. Madi Woodin doled out 26 assists, and Estella Zatechka had 20 digs.

Bellevue West (19-15) 17 12

Elkhorn South (25-7) 25 25

