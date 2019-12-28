Papillion-La Vista South could have a December to remember after all.
Unable to keep their preseason ranking after a 3-3 start, the Titans are in the Metro Holiday Tournament quarterfinals with a Tuesday game against defending state champion Omaha South.
They got there with the first of back-to-back upsets in Saturday’s first round at Ralston Arena. On two free throws from sophomore Daniel Brocaille, the Titans knocked off No. 7 Omaha Westside 61-60.
Millard West followed with a 65-53 win over No. 8 Omaha North.
Saturday’s other winners were No. 1 Omaha Central, No. 3 Millard North, No. 5 Bellevue West, No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep and unranked Papillion-La Vista.
So spend New Year’s Eve in Ralston with these quarterfinals – Central-Papio at 3:30 p.m., Bellevue West-Prep at 5:15, Papio South-Omaha South at 7 and Millard West-Millard North at 8:45. Noisemakers and confetti prohibited. Bring party hats at your own risk.
Papio South lost to Westside 65-58 two weeks ago. It’s taking time, as coach Joel Hueser said he expected, to work in Kansas transfer Danair Dempsey. He moved here just before school started and hadn’t played with the Titans in the summer.
“We knew it wasn't going to be immediate because we hadn’t been playing together,” the coach said. “So I think having an opportunity now to play another really good team is going to be big for the kids.”
Brocaille is a 6-foot-4 sophomore who scored 12 points while drawing UNO-bound guard Jadin Booth as his defensive assignment most of the time. Booth finished with 11 points, 10 under his season average.
After Booth put Westside ahead 60-59 on two free throws with 32 seconds left, the Titans missed two shots before Brocaille grabbed the second offensive rebound and made his free throws with 8.5 seconds left. Booth misfired on a 3 with 2 seconds left.
Jared Mattley and Dempsey for Papio South and Chandler Meeks of Westside all had 17 points apiece. Both teams are 4-3.
Papillion-La Vista South 61, Omaha Westside 60
Papillion-La Vista South (4-3)......9 15 21 16—61
Omaha Westside (4-3)...............12 12 19 17—60
PS: Jared Mattley 17, Danair Dempsey 17, Daniel Brocaille 12, Jack McKittrick 7, Graham Cassout 5, Thaison Glenn 3.
OW: Chandler Meeks 17. Jadin Booth 11, PJ Ngambi 10, Tyler Dovel 6, Carl Brown 6, Ryan Adkins 4, Payson Gillespie 3, Reggie Thomas 3.
Bellevue West 67, Omaha Benson 57
The Ghost of Metro Holiday Tournaments Past visited Omaha Benson again Saturday morning in a 67-57 loss to Bellevue West.
A year after taking top-seeded Prep to overtime before losing in the 8:30 a.m. slot, the Bunnies led the sleepy-eyed Thunderbirds by 13 at halftime and 10 after three quarters. And couldn’t get the upset this time, either.
Wisconsin pledge Chucky Hepburn, in his first game since Dec. 7 (concussion), stepped up his game after a 1-for-9, 7-point first half. He had 14 in the second half to tie Frankie Fidler for game honors with 21 points.
“We weren’t ready for the breakfast special and they were,’’ Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They came out with a lot more energy and purpose than we did.”
No. 5 West (6-1) outscored the 3-4 Bunnies 27-7 in the final quarter. It regained the lead for the first time since the opening quarter on Fidler’s basket for a 56-55 lead after Hepburn had scored five points on the two previous West possessions.
Anthony Ignowski had 14 points to lead four Bunnies in double digits. Louis Fidler, Frankie’s older brother, had 16 for West.
Bellevue West (6-1)........13 13 14 27—67
Omaha Benson (3-4)........17 22 11 7—57
BW: Chucky Hepburn 21, Frankie Fidler 21, Louis Fidler 16, Trey Hepburn 4, Nate Glantz 3, John Shanklin 2.
OB: Anthony Ignowski 14, Denim Johnson 13, Marais Shakeer 12, Dylan Holston 10, Car’Dae Daniels 8.
Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 48
Northwest Missouri State-bound Spencer Schomers had five of his six 3-pointers before halftime as the No. 6 Junior Jays (6-1) opened a 41-21 lead to extend their winning streak to six.
Schomers finished with a game-high 20 points
It was the first Holiday Tournament game for Gretna (3-5) as it joined the Metro this school year. Ty Perkins made six of his eight 3-point attempts to lead the Dragons with 18 points. Clay Frost had 17.
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1)...........25 16 15 9—65
Gretna (3-5)...............................12 9 15 12—48
OCP: Spencer Schomers 20, AJ Rollins 8, Brendan Buckley 6, John Trainer 6, Justin Sitti 6, Maithe Wiley 5, Will Manhart 4, Alex Bullock 3, Jeff Koubsky 3, John Coniglio 2, Luke Jungers 2
G: Ty Perkins 18, Clay Frost 17, Ely Doble 10, Grant Jansen 2, Trevor Marshall 2.
Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Burke 48
Luke Lindenmeyer, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, had 10 of his career-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Monarchs (5-2) never trailed. Kyle Ingwerson added 13.
Burke (3-4) got a team-high 11 points from Jaren Marshall. The Bulldogs were coming off a 65-64 home win over current No. 8 Omaha North.
Papillion-La Vista (5-2)........15 17 18 15—65
Omaha Burke (3-4).............12 11 14 11—48
PL: Luke Lindenmeyer 25, Kyle Ingwerson 13, Joey Hylok 9, Chase Lutt 8, Preston Kellogg 8, Owen McLaughlin 2.
OB: Jaren Marshall 11, Greg Brown 9, Chris Graham 8, David Moreano 7, Jon Reinke 7, Donovan Moody 2, Lukas Kocher 2, Pacey Queen 2.
Omaha Central 75, Elkhorn South 46
Latrell Wrightsell Jr. broke out of his free-throw slump. After shooting 56% from the line before Christmas, the senior went 10-of-10 from the stripe while scoring a game-high 28 points for the No. 1 Eagles (8-0) in Omaha Central’s 75-46 win over Elkhorn South.
He raised his season free-throw percentage to 65%.
Max Polk backed him with 18 points. Central led 24-14 after one quarter and 43-25 at halftime against the 2-6 Storm, which got 13 points apiece from Ashton Allison and Wayne State-bound Zach LaFave.
Omaha Central (8-0).....24 19 14 18—75
Elkhorn South (2-6)…...14 11 7 14—46
OC: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. 28, Max Polk 18, Jayden Dawson 8, P.J. Davis 7, Jakson Page 6, Fai Germany 4, Abe Hoskins 2, Deng Diew 2.
ES: Ashton Allison 13, Zach LaFave 13, Max Mosser 9, Teddy Prochazka 6, Tate Odvody 3, Reid Nelson 2.
Omaha South 61, Millard South 49
Millard South threw a mild scare into the defending Class A champions before losing to Omaha South 61-49.
Twice in the fourth quarter the Patriots cut the Packers’ lead to nine.
Tyrece Griggs, who led No. 4 Omaha South with 18 points, restored a double-digit lead for good at 53-42 midway through the period.
Jay Saunders had 17 points and Skyler Wilson 13 for the Packers (6-1), who won their fifth straight.
Millard South (2-5) went to its bigs, 6-9 senior Trevor Albert and 6-6 junior Jack Cooper, for 14 points apiece.
Omaha South (6-1).....15 16 13 17—61
Millard South (2-5).....12 8 9 20—49
OS: Tyrece Griggs 18, Jay Saunders 17, Skyler Wilson 13, RaShawn McNeal Lee 11, Ja’Dyn McGary 2.
MS: Trevor Albert 14, Jack Cooper 14, Gage Stenger 7, Blake Stenger 5, Michael Harding 4, Tre Mungin 3, Braden Cannon 2.
Millard West 65, Omaha North 53
Millard West (4-3) fought off a third-quarter rally by North, which trailed 39-24 at halftime, for a 65-53 win. The Vikings (3-5) got as close as 42-40 on a John Farmer basket, but West got to quarter’s end ahead 48-45.
Wal Chuol had a game-high 20 points for North, which has been without point guard Curtis Ogba with a hip injury since late in last week’s upset of Millard North.
All-Nebraska defensive back Dalys Beanum led Millard West with 17 points.
Omaha North (3-5).........16 8 21 8—53
Millard West (4-3)..........21 15 12 17—65
ON: Wal Chuol 20, Evan Decker 11, John Farner 9,Darryl Bennett 6, Keshaun Williams 5, Peyton Johnson 2.
MW: Dalys Beanum 17, Ryan Larsen 11, Evan Meyersick 9, Dom Humm 7, Zach Olson 6, Chase Hultman 6, Kaedyn Odermann 6, Josh Wickstrom 3.
