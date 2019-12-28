The Ghost of Metro Holiday Tournaments Past visited Omaha Benson again Saturday morning in a 67-57 loss to Bellevue West.
A year after taking top-seeded Prep to overtime before losing in the 8:30 a.m. slot, the Bunnies led the sleepy-eyed Thunderbirds by 13 at halftime and 10 after three quarters. And couldn’t get the upset this time, either.
Wisconsin pledge Chucky Hepburn, in his first game since Dec. 7 (concussion), stepped up his game after a 1-for-9, 7-point first half. He had 14 in the second half to tie UNO pledge Frankie Fidler for game honors with 21 points.
“We weren’t ready for the breakfast special and they were,’’ Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They came out with a lot more energy and purpose than we did.”
No. 5 West (6-1) outscored the 3-4 Bunnies 27-7 in the final quarter. It regained the lead for the first time since the opening quarter on Fidler’s basket for a 56-55 lead after Hepburn had scored five points on the two previous West possessions.
Anthony Ignowski had 14 points to lead four Bunnies in double digits. Louis Fidler, Frankie’s older brother, had 16 for West.
Bellevue West (6-1)........13 13 14 27—67
Omaha Benson (3-4)........17 22 11 7—57
BW: Chucky Hepburn 21, Frankie Fidler 21, Louis Fidler 16, Trey Hepburn 4, Nate Glantz 3, John Shanklin 2.
OB: Anthony Ignowski 14, Denim Johnson 13, Marais Shakeer 12, Dylan Holston 10, Car’Dae Daniels 8.
Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 48
Northwest Missouri State-bound Spencer Schomers had five of his six 3-pointers before halftime as the No. 6 Junior Jays (6-1) opened a 41-21 lead to extend their winning streak to six.
Schomers finished with a game-high 20 points
It was the first Holiday Tournament game for Gretna (3-5) as it joined the Metro this school year. Ty Perkins made six of his eight 3-point attempts to lead the Dragons with 18 points. Clay Frost had 17.
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1)...........25 16 15 9—65
Gretna (3-5)...............................12 9 15 12—48
OCP: Spencer Schomers 20, AJ Rollins 8, Brendan Buckley 6, John Trainer 6, Justin Sitti 6, Maithe Wiley 5, Will Manhart 4, Alex Bullock 3, Jeff Koubsky 3, John Coniglio 2, Luke Jungers 2
G: Ty Perkins 18, Clay Frost 17, Ely Doble 10, Grant Jansen 2, Trevor Marshall 2.
Papillion-La Vista 65, Omaha Burke 48
Luke Lindenmeyer, a 6-foot-4 sophomore, had 10 of his career-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Monarchs (5-2) never trailed. Kyle Ingwerson added 13.
Burke (3-4) got a team-high 11 points from Jaren Marshall. The Bulldogs were coming off a 65-64 home win over current No. 8 Omaha North.
Papillion-La Vista (5-2)........15 17 18 15—65
Omaha Burke (3-4).............12 11 14 11—48
PL: Luke Lindenmeyer 25, Kyle Ingwerson 13, Joey Hylok 9, Chase Lutt 8, Preston Kellogg 8, Owen McLaughlin 2.
OB: Jaren Marshall 11, Greg Brown 9, Chris Graham 8, David Moreano 7, Jon Reinke 7, Donovan Moody 2, Lukas Kocher 2, Pacey Queen 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.