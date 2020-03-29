The Legion of All-Nebraska

The Legion of All-Nebraska.

Check out the All-Nebraska girls and boys basketball teams. This year's theme was comic books!

Don't forget to take a look at our All-Class, All-Metro Conference and All-Omaha area teams as well. 

* * *

Meet the 2020 All-Nebraska boys basketball team
Meet the 2020 All-Nebraska girls basketball team
2020 Nebraska All-Class boys basketball teams
2020 Nebraska All-Class girls basketball teams
All-Metro boys team: Three selections are all-time scoring leaders at their schools
All-Metro girls team: Making the team has become a regular tradition for three seniors
All-Omaha area boys team: Honorary captain Tyson Gordon led Skutt to undefeated season
All-Omaha area girls team: Honorary captain Miley Prine was in her prime for Bennington

Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

