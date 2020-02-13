McKenna Minter scored 21 points Thursday night to lead Lincoln Northeast to a 54-50 win over Omaha Marian.
Minter, a Seton Hall recruit, scored 17 in the second half as the Rockets rallied to take the lead.
CeCe Hacker scored 13 points to pace the Crusaders.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.