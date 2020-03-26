Noah Lambrecht, a 2019 graduate of McCool Junction, received the National High School Spirit of Sport Award earlier this month from the National Federation of State High School Associations.
The award recognizes individuals who exemplify the ideals of the spirit of sport in high school athletics.
Born with a life-threatening heart defect, Lambrecht endured three open-heart surgeries in the first seven weeks of his life. He was then orphaned and left at a Chicago hospital before being adopted by Sheri and Gaylord Lambrecht of McCool Junction.
His fourth heart surgery and pacemaker installation came at age 8. He started running cross country in middle school and joined the high school team as a freshman. With one of his lungs half the size of the other, he usually gasped for breath and finished last in meets, but was determined to finish each race. His teammates, and eventually opponents, began to go back and finish races with him.
Besides cross country, he ran track and played basketball. He was Sen. Ben Sasse’s guest at the 2019 State of the Union address. He is a freshman at Wayne State.
