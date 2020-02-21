After missing a pair of late free throws, Omaha Central’s Max Polk was hoping for another chance.

He got it in the closing seconds, sinking a layup at the buzzer Friday night to lift the fourth-ranked Eagles to an 83-81 overtime win over top-ranked Millard North.

“When I missed those free throws, I was pretty down,’’ Polk said. “But I knew I had to keep fighting.’’

Central (18-3) led almost the entire game and held a 13-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. But the Mustangs fought back in front of a packed house at Millard North, scoring 30 points in the final period to force overtime.

Junior guard Hunter Sallis tied the game at the end of regulation, burying a mid-range jumper. Sallis and sophomore forward Jasen Green combined for 24 points in the final period to fuel the Mustangs’ comeback.

Central coach Eric Behrens said he knew he had to refocus his team before the four-minute OT.

“It’s a challenge mentally when the other team hits a shot like that,’’ he said. “It was new life for them but I was proud of the way we responded.’’

The Eagles faced another challenge with 1:18 left in overtime when leading scorer Latrell Wrightsell fouled out. The 6-foot-3 senior, who finished with a game-high 37 points, had a few words for Polk before heading to the bench.

“He told me to finish the game,’’ Polk said. “I didn’t want to let him down.’’

But Polk struggled in the OT, missing his first three shots and both free throws. Those foul shots came with 1:13 left and Central nursing a one-point lead.

Sallis made a free throw with 51 seconds remaining to tie the game and then the Mustangs got a break when the Eagles turned it over.

Inbounding the ball at midcourt with 12 seconds left, Sallis tried to drive the lane. But sophomore guard Jayden Dawson made the steal and passed downcourt to Polk, who hit the last-second layup to give Central the win.

“It was kind of scary,’’ Polk said. “Everything was moving in slow motion but I knew I had just enough time.’’

Polk finished with 27 points as he and Wrightsell combined for 64 of the Eagles’ 83 points.

“We really showed a lot of toughness in that overtime,’’ Behrens said. “We had guys fouling out but we weren’t going to give up.’’

Central led by 13 in the first quarter and seven at halftime. The lead grew to 14 late in the third quarter before the 20-4 Mustangs mounted their fourth-quarter comeback.

“This is a huge win for us,’’ Polk said. “This was a state tournament-type game.’’

Unfortunately, the Eagles won’t have much time to celebrate. They finish the regular season Saturday with a game at third-ranked Omaha Westside.

“I’m going to enjoy this one for about an hour before starting to watch film of Westside,’’ Behrens said. “But it did feel really good to get this win.’’

The loss, Millard North’s first at home, ended the regular season for the Mustangs.

Omaha Central (18-3).....22  16  17  19  9—83

Millard North (20-4)........11  20  13  30  7—81

OC: Jayden Dawson 10, Tethloach Tut 2, Latrell Wrightsell 37, Max Polk 27, Fai Germany 1, Deng Diew 6.

MN: Saint Thomas 11, Jadin Johnson 3, Hunter Sallis 35, Noah Erickson 2, Jasen Green 20, Max Murrell 10.

