...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
BASKETBALL
Max Polk scores game-winning layup as No. 4 Omaha Central defeats No. 1 Millard North in overtime
After missing a pair of late free throws, Omaha Central’s Max Polk was hoping for another chance.
He got it in the closing seconds, sinking a layup at the buzzer Friday night to lift the fourth-ranked Eagles to an 83-81 overtime win over top-ranked Millard North.
“When I missed those free throws, I was pretty down,’’ Polk said. “But I knew I had to keep fighting.’’
Central (18-3) led almost the entire game and held a 13-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. But the Mustangs fought back in front of a packed house at Millard North, scoring 30 points in the final period to force overtime.
Junior guard Hunter Sallis tied the game at the end of regulation, burying a mid-range jumper. Sallis and sophomore forward Jasen Green combined for 24 points in the final period to fuel the Mustangs’ comeback.
Central coach Eric Behrens said he knew he had to refocus his team before the four-minute OT.
“It’s a challenge mentally when the other team hits a shot like that,’’ he said. “It was new life for them but I was proud of the way we responded.’’
The Eagles faced another challenge with 1:18 left in overtime when leading scorer Latrell Wrightsell fouled out. The 6-foot-3 senior, who finished with a game-high 37 points, had a few words for Polk before heading to the bench.
“He told me to finish the game,’’ Polk said. “I didn’t want to let him down.’’
But Polk struggled in the OT, missing his first three shots and both free throws. Those foul shots came with 1:13 left and Central nursing a one-point lead.
Sallis made a free throw with 51 seconds remaining to tie the game and then the Mustangs got a break when the Eagles turned it over.
Inbounding the ball at midcourt with 12 seconds left, Sallis tried to drive the lane. But sophomore guard Jayden Dawson made the steal and passed downcourt to Polk, who hit the last-second layup to give Central the win.
“It was kind of scary,’’ Polk said. “Everything was moving in slow motion but I knew I had just enough time.’’
Polk finished with 27 points as he and Wrightsell combined for 64 of the Eagles’ 83 points.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.