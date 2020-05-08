Longtime Columbus High teacher and coach Rick Benson has died. He was 63.
“It is with great sadness that we inform you that this morning we were made aware of the passing of Rick Benson," Columbus principal Dave Hiebner wrote in an email to staff. “Rick was a longtime teacher, wrestling coach and current golf coach at Columbus High School. Rick was a staple of the CHS academic and athletic community and will be missed greatly. Please keep Rick’s family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.
The CPS crisis team will be available for students and staff from 2-4 p.m. Friday on Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.